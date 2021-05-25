Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in Las Vegas

Why pay more when you can pay less

One of the best bets in Vegas is happy hour, that time of day when restaurants and bars offer up discounted food and drink specials. Customers looking for a deal can find these happy hours all up and down the Strip, in Downtown, Henderson, and at points in between. Fun idea — bar and restaurant hop all afternoon and into the night to make the most of deals at a variety of places.

Here’s a look at some updated happy hours all across Las Vegas where you can nab deals. Looking for sushi happy hours? Check this handy guide.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.