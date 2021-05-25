 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 11 Hottest New Restaurants in Las Vegas, January 2022

The 17 Most Important Restaurant Openings in Las Vegas in 2021

Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now — December 2021

An airy bar with high tops and woven chandeliers Louiie Victa

Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in Las Vegas

Why pay more when you can pay less

by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter
by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter
Louiie Victa

One of the best bets in Vegas is happy hour, that time of day when restaurants and bars offer up discounted food and drink specials. Customers looking for a deal can find these happy hours all up and down the Strip, in Downtown, Henderson, and at points in between. Fun idea — bar and restaurant hop all afternoon and into the night to make the most of deals at a variety of places.

Here’s a look at some updated happy hours all across Las Vegas where you can nab deals. Looking for sushi happy hours? Check this handy guide.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Downtown Cocktail Room

111 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
(702) 880-3696
This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off everything Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.

2. Honey Salt

1031 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Three chicken sliders next to each other.
Biloxi chicken sliders at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

3. Dino's Lounge

1516 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 382-3894
(702) 382-3894
This divey karaoke bar has been slinging drinks since 1962. Happy hour is more of a “graveyard special” kind of deal with $7 pitchers of PBR and $4 Jameson shots from midnight until 8 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday. Unfortunately (or fortunately), graveyeard specials don’t coincide with karaoke, which happens Thursday through Saturday at 10 p.m.

Dino’s Las Vegas exterior.
It’s hard to miss Dino’s with its red roof and large lettering.
Dino’s/Facebook

4. Herbs and Rye

3713 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8036
(702) 982-8036
Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. With half off steaks, this happy hour deal (Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) at this off-strip bar and steakhouse that oozes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude is a deal. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.

5. Starboard Tack

2601 Atlantic St
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 684-5769
(702) 684-5769
With its beginnings back in 1972, this 24/7 swanky cool cocktail feels like retro Vegas. It has both an early and a late happy hour (4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. and midnight until 3:00 a.m.) every day of the week. Half off rum drinks, a $5 piña colada, $2 Rolling Rock, and $5 well drinks.

6. Majordomo Meat & Fish

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3060
(702) 607-3060
David Chang’s Majordomo at the Palazzo offers a happy hour every day of the week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the bar and lounge areas. Cocktails run $10-12, with Bud Light for $5 and a couple wines for $9 or $10. Small plates, like shrimp cocktail, oysters, stuffed peppers with sausage and buttermilk ranch, fries with white cheddar, and onion petals run $8-$10.

A spread that includes breads, hot pot dishes, vegetables and more.
An array of dishes at Majordomo.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

7. Brera Osteria

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227
Do happy hour the Italian way and breeze into Brera Osteria’s aperitivo hour daily from 3 to 5 p.m. The happy hour bites menu at this expansive spot is more generous than most, with meatballs, mussels, pizza, and vegetarian items like charred cauliflower.

A variety of Italian dishes in white dishes.
Brera Osteria’s several dishes.
The Venetian

8. Sugarcane

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2263
(702) 414-2263
Sugarcane at the Venetian has happy hour covered early and late with happy hour daily at the Havana-themed bar from 3 to 6 p.m. as well as 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Reasonably priced beer, wine, and cocktails join a food menu with $2 oysters, $6 shrimp cocktail, an $8 mini salmon poke bowl, angus sliders for $6 each, Korean chicken wings for $7, and more.

9. High Roller

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 322-0593
(702) 322-0593
The High Roller Observation Wheel at the Linq Promenade offers a half-hour happy that includes an open bar and bartender for one full 30-minute rotation of the wheel with views from as high as 550 feet in the air. Happy hour cabins fit up to 25 people. Up to 10 people can participate at $60 per person from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday. All must be age 21 or older.

An observation wheel in blue.
The High Roller Observation Wheel.
The Vox Agency

10. Jaleo

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950
Sangria hour, Jaleo’s version of happy hour, features Spanish sips and snacks daily from 5 to 7 p.m. Sangria is the drink of the moment at $7 a glass, but the menu includes Spanish wine and beer as well. Tapas like spicy and filling patatas bravas, garlicky gambas al ajillo, chicken croquettes, and others are each $5.

Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Jaleo

11. STK

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7990
(702) 698-7990
Known as “cocktail hour” at STK, this hit steak house the keeps it simple with every item on the happy hour food menu only $7. Choose from salmon or crab cake sliders, a burger, beef tartar, jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail, and others. Half off specialty cocktails, and $10 glasses of Justin Cabernet and Whispering Angel rosé sweeten the deal at this hit restaurant at the Cosmopolitan. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the lounge area.

A burger and a cocktail with a basket of fried items.
Lil’ BRG and a cocktail at STK.
STK/Facebook

12. Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
(702) 693-4000
Poolside coastal Italian vibes abound at this bohemian Italian restaurant. Easy-going Kassi Beach House pours bottomless Fleur de Mer’s Côtes de Provence rosé from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but plan on wrapping things up in three hours because the restaurant puts a limit on the table.

An airy bar with high tops and woven chandeliers
The bar at Kassi Beach House
Louiie Victa

13. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 735-5400
(725) 735-5400
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and a late-night happy hour daily from 9 p.m. to close with $5.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10 Bud and burger special.

A double patty cheeseburger with fries in the foreground.
The Spare Tire burger.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews/Official Site

14. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200
Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy new Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail heavy (all cocktails $9). Plus, draft beers are $5 and house wines are $6. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.

15. El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102
Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
Tequila and taco haven El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina holds its happy hour every Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p. m. and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., plus Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with $3 adobo beef, pollo rojo, and carnitas tacos; $4 draft beer; $5 glasses of wine; $6 well drinks, and an the not-to-be-missed $8 Luchador margarita. Of course, that time doesn’t work for lots of people in the service industry. El Luchador’s got them covered on Mondays with a service industry night from 5 p.m. to close with shots of Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul reposado, and Don Fulano Imperial for a tenner.

Three flour tacos.
El Luchador tacos.
El Luchador/Facebook

16. Valley Cheese & Wine

1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 341-8191
(702) 341-8191
Valley Cheese & Wine, a tidy, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of one of eight wines. The happy hour package runs $40 and, unlike most happy hour deals, this one is available to-go. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio. 

A cheese board with grapes, apples, nuts, cheese, etc.
A cheese board at Valley Wine & Cheese
Louiie Victa

