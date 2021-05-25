The Las Vegas Strip isn’t exactly known for its bargains. (Dollar shrimp cocktails aren’t coming back anytime soon.) There are, however, places on the Strip where you can grab a quick discounted bite and find a cheaper drink. In Vegas, restaurants with happy hour menus are often located inside shopping malls, although a few resort restaurants participate as well. Here, Eater highlights some of the most compelling happy hours in Las Vegas right now. Remember, happy hour deals change frequently, so be sure to check the restaurant’s website or social media for updates before popping in for a drink.Read More
Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in Las Vegas
Check out a few of our favorite spots for discounted dishes and bargain booze
Downtown Cocktail Room
This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off well and call spirits, beer, punch bowls, and wine Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And seasonal cocktails are $10. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.
Honey Salt
Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
108 Eats
Drink up the views at “Sky High Happy Hour” at the Strat. Located 800 feet in the air, the next level experience (Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) offers 2-for-1 SkyPod admission, 2-for-1 cocktails, including mixed drinks, beer, and wine, along with a few small bites. Apps include an artisan cheese plate, house-made hummus, and bacon-wrapped dates.
Herbs and Rye
Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. Happy hour is sometimes Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — but often it’s all-day every day. This off-Strip bar and steakhouse oozes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude and is a deal with drink specials and 50 percent off steaks and some other menu items during happy hour. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.
Kusa Nori
For those craving Japanese food, Kusa Nori at Resorts World offers a deep discounted menu daily from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With several hand rolls ($7-$11), sushi ($8), and signature bites like oysters ($14), tuna tartare ($16), and hamachi crispy rice ($16). Cool off with some mochi ice cream ($3), while sipping a Kirin Ichiban draft ($6) or sake bomb ($8).
El Segundo Sol
Take a shopping break at El Segundo’s super affordable happy hour at Fashion Show mall. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday when you’ll find $5 loaded nachos, $4 fish, steak or chicken tacos, and $6.95 quesadillas. Wash it down with red or white sangria ($6 a glass or $20 a pitcher), $4.50 drafts, or $6.50 margaritas.
SUSHISAMBA Las Vegas
Cha-cha-cha into SushiSamba from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and snack on edamame ($7), sushi ($9-$11), rock shrimp tempura ($10), and more. Sake and beer run $7, wine $8, and a refreshing mojito $9.
Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas
Grab some friends and take aim at this dart club’s happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., prices drop on food items with pretzel bites and loaded tater tots with bacon jam at $9 each, smoked chicken flatbread is $12, and rosé wine or draft beer is $5.
Trustworthy Brewing Co.
Save $2 a pop on Trustworthy drafts, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass, while select appetizers are half off daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food deals include deviled eggs, onion rings, spinach and artichoke dip, fries, and pork rinds.
Buddy V's Ristorante
Is it cake? Nope. It’s Italian. Settle in at the bar of Buddy Valastro’s ode to Sicily on weekdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for food specials like grandma’s meatballs, Hoboken chicken wings, and eggplant parmesan ($7.95 each). Beer, wine, and sangria set you back $6.95.
BRERA osteria
Pizza prices are sliced in half. Select cocktails, beer, and wine are discounted, and bruschetta, meatballs, and charred cauliflower are all under $9 during Aperitivo Hour, daily, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sugarcane
Sugarcane at the Venetian has happy hour covered early and late with happy hour daily at the deeply Havana-influenced bar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Reasonably priced beer, wine, and cocktails join a food menu with $2 oysters, $6 shrimp cocktail, an $8 mini salmon poke bowl, Angus sliders for $6 each, Korean chicken wings for $7, and more.
Also featured in:
RPM Italian Las Vegas
Everything on the RPM happy hour menu is a sleek $8. That includes seven small bites: things like arancini, tuna bruschetta, provolone-stuffed peppers, and zucchini fritti, as well as a trio of signature cocktails including a Negroni and Old Fashioned. Available weekdays in the bar of the Forum Shops restaurant from 3-6 p.m.
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas
The Forum Shops restaurant known for its giant portions goes small Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. when bar patrons can find items like $8 eggplant rollatini, a $12 plate of mussels, and fried zucchini or meatball sliders at $10 each. Virgil’s Ale is priced at $6 and several specialty cocktails go for $10.
Trevi Italian Restaurant
Belly up to the bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for $8 Trevi bites: steamed clams, meatballs, and calamari, along with $10 pizzas, $6 bottled domestic beer, and $7 wine. Sangria or spiked lemonade goes for $9.
Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas
For some great deals and lip-smacking barbeque, head to The Linq. Tacos and sliders (pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken) are $4, and both the crispy hush puppies or a heaping plate of BBQ nachos are $8 in the downstairs bar, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grab a boozy sweet tea for $7.
Favorite Bistro
No frills bar at the Linq has one of the longer afternoon happy hours — Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That’s when finger foods like chicken wings, spinach dip, and beef sliders cost $9.95, with beer, wine, and mixed drinks priced at $5.95.
Blondies Sports Bar & Grill
The best bet for day drinkers can be found at Blondies inside Miracle Mile Shops. This sports bar offers all-you-can-drink well cocktails and domestic drafts for $20, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pair with a pizza or grab one of Blondies many salads or wraps.
Zuma Las Vegas
Dip into the Cosmopolitan between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for Zuma’s $7 to $11 pricing. Edamame, grilled shishito peppers, sake-glazed chicken wings, and Sapporo beer are all $7 each. Pair calamari or sushi rolls (prawn tempura, spicy tuna, or yellowtail roll) with a lychee martini, $11 each.
Jaleo
Take advantage of the great deals offered by José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan. Celebrate Sangria Hour Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some standout tapas. Andrés rolls out Spanish favorites like patatas bravas (fried potatoes) for $7, chicken fritters are $6, and the salmon tartar cone with trout roe runs $5. Sip on $7 sangria and $6 Estrella beer.
STK
Known as “cocktail hour” at STK, this hit steak house keeps it simple with every item on the happy hour food menu going for $7. Choose from salmon or crab cake sliders, a burger, beef tartar, jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail, and others. $11 specialty cocktails and $10 glasses of cabernet and rosé sweeten the deal at this hit restaurant at the Cosmopolitan. Happy hour runs daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lounge area.
Also featured in:
Ocean Prime Las Vegas
Chic steakhouse Ocean Prime has rolled out Champagne hour featuring half-price glasses of Veuve Clicquot and a number of food specials. The lounge offerings are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include half-price caviar and chips, spicy tuna rolls for $18, and oysters three-ways: casino ($4 each), Calabrian chili lime granita ($2 each), and royale topped with caviar ($7 each). There’s also a gin cart for those who want to take it up a notch.
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., modern Mexican restaurant Toca Madera spices up the afternoon with a discounted menu that includes queso fundido ($10), chicken tinga or short rib tostadas ($12), and fish ($14) or chicken al pastor ($10) tacos. A variety of classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon or guava) go for $13, while wine is $8 and Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are $5.
Bardot Brasserie
Dubbed “Le Happy Hour,” the Parisian cafe at ARIA serves up daily specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong signature cocktails are $12 and Kronenbourg is $5, while food specials include a $7 petite croque madame, $8 deviled eggs, $13 smoked salmon tartine, and oysters for $3 apiece.
Eataly
Wine lovers won’t feel the squeeze at this Park MGM food destination. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a flight with three tastings starts at $10. Follow up the tasting by browsing the food hall for pasta.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and a late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to close with $7.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10.99 Bud and burger special.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails
Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail-heavy (all cocktails are $10). For those not cocktail-inclined, draft beers are $6 and house wines are $7. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Tequila and taco haven El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina holds its happy hour at the bar all-day every day with $4 tacos, beer starting at $4; $7 glasses of wine, and $6 well drinks.
Valley Cheese & Wine
Valley Cheese & Wine, a tidy, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine for $45. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio.