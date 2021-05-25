 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Buffets in Las Vegas

16 Taco Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

12 Best Burgers in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps
The interior of Flight Club.
Flight Club.
Flight Club

Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in Las Vegas

Check out a few of our favorite spots for discounted dishes and bargain booze  

by Ryan Slattery Updated
View as Map
Flight Club.
| Flight Club
by Ryan Slattery Updated

The Las Vegas Strip isn’t exactly known for its bargains. (Dollar shrimp cocktails aren’t coming back anytime soon.) There are, however, places on the Strip where you can grab a quick discounted bite and find a cheaper drink. In Vegas, restaurants with happy hour menus are often located inside shopping malls, although a few resort restaurants participate as well. Here, Eater highlights some of the most compelling happy hours in Las Vegas right now. Remember, happy hour deals change frequently, so be sure to check the restaurant’s website or social media for updates before popping in for a drink.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Downtown Cocktail Room

Copy Link

This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off well and call spirits, beer, punch bowls, and wine Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And seasonal cocktails are $10. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.

111 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
(702) 880-3696

Also featured in:

Honey Salt

Copy Link

Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Three chicken sliders next to each other.
Biloxi chicken sliders at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

Also featured in:

108 Eats

Copy Link

Drink up the views at “Sky High Happy Hour” at the Strat. Located 800 feet in the air, the next level experience (Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) offers 2-for-1 SkyPod admission, 2-for-1 cocktails, including mixed drinks, beer, and wine, along with a few small bites. Apps include an artisan cheese plate, house-made hummus, and bacon-wrapped dates.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7777
(702) 380-7777

Herbs and Rye

Copy Link

Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. Happy hour is sometimes Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — but often it’s all-day every day. This off-Strip bar and steakhouse oozes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude and is a deal with drink specials and 50 percent off steaks and some other menu items during happy hour. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.

3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8036
(702) 982-8036

Also featured in:

Kusa Nori

Copy Link

For those craving Japanese food, Kusa Nori at Resorts World offers a deep discounted menu daily from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With several hand rolls ($7-$11), sushi ($8), and signature bites like oysters ($14), tuna tartare ($16), and hamachi crispy rice ($16). Cool off with some mochi ice cream ($3), while sipping a Kirin Ichiban draft ($6) or sake bomb ($8). 

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6965
(702) 676-6965

El Segundo Sol

Copy Link

Take a shopping break at El Segundo’s super affordable happy hour at Fashion Show mall. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday when you’ll find $5 loaded nachos, $4 fish, steak or chicken tacos, and $6.95 quesadillas. Wash it down with red or white sangria ($6 a glass or $20 a pitcher), $4.50 drafts, or $6.50 margaritas.  

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 258-1211
(702) 258-1211

Also featured in:

SUSHISAMBA Las Vegas

Copy Link

Cha-cha-cha into SushiSamba from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and snack on edamame ($7), sushi ($9-$11), rock shrimp tempura ($10), and more. Sake and beer run $7, wine $8, and a refreshing mojito $9.

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-0700
(702) 607-0700

Also featured in:

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas

Copy Link

Grab some friends and take aim at this dart club’s happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., prices drop on food items with pretzel bites and loaded tater tots with bacon jam at $9 each, smoked chicken flatbread is $12, and rosé wine or draft beer is $5.

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2720, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 848-4188
(702) 848-4188

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Copy Link

Save $2 a pop on Trustworthy drafts, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass, while select appetizers are half off daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food deals include deviled eggs, onion rings, spinach and artichoke dip, fries, and pork rinds. 

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2337
(702) 607-2337

Also featured in:

Buddy V's Ristorante

Copy Link

Is it cake? Nope. It’s Italian. Settle in at the bar of Buddy Valastro’s ode to Sicily on weekdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for food specials like grandma’s meatballs, Hoboken chicken wings, and eggplant parmesan ($7.95 each). Beer, wine, and sangria set you back $6.95. 

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
(702) 607-2355

Also featured in:

BRERA osteria

Copy Link

Pizza prices are sliced in half. Select cocktails, beer, and wine are discounted, and bruschetta, meatballs, and charred cauliflower are all under $9 during Aperitivo Hour, daily, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227

Also featured in:

Sugarcane

Copy Link

Sugarcane at the Venetian has happy hour covered early and late with happy hour daily at the deeply Havana-influenced bar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Reasonably priced beer, wine, and cocktails join a food menu with $2 oysters, $6 shrimp cocktail, an $8 mini salmon poke bowl, Angus sliders for $6 each, Korean chicken wings for $7, and more.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2263
(702) 414-2263

Also featured in:

RPM Italian Las Vegas

Copy Link

Everything on the RPM happy hour menu is a sleek $8. That includes seven small bites: things like arancini, tuna bruschetta, provolone-stuffed peppers, and zucchini fritti, as well as a trio of signature cocktails including a Negroni and Old Fashioned. Available weekdays in the bar of the Forum Shops restaurant from 3-6 p.m. 

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 860-2225
(702) 860-2225
RPM Italian.
Lindsay Eberly x Eberly Film Lab

Also featured in:

Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas

Copy Link

The Forum Shops restaurant known for its giant portions goes small Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. when bar patrons can find items like $8 eggplant rollatini, a $12 plate of mussels, and fried zucchini or meatball sliders at $10 each. Virgil’s Ale is priced at $6 and several specialty cocktails go for $10. 

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
(702) 473-9700

Also featured in:

Trevi Italian Restaurant

Copy Link

Belly up to the bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for $8 Trevi bites: steamed clams, meatballs, and calamari, along with $10 pizzas, $6 bottled domestic beer, and $7 wine. Sangria or spiked lemonade goes for $9. 

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4663
(702) 735-4663

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas

Copy Link

For some great deals and lip-smacking barbeque, head to The Linq. Tacos and sliders (pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken) are $4, and both the crispy hush puppies or a heaping plate of BBQ nachos are $8 in the downstairs bar, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grab a boozy sweet tea for $7.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400

Also featured in:

Favorite Bistro

Copy Link

No frills bar at the Linq has one of the longer afternoon happy hours — Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That’s when finger foods like chicken wings, spinach dip, and beef sliders cost $9.95, with beer, wine, and mixed drinks priced at $5.95.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd L13, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 844-4700
(702) 844-4700

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill

Copy Link

The best bet for day drinkers can be found at Blondies inside Miracle Mile Shops. This sports bar offers all-you-can-drink well cocktails and domestic drafts for $20, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pair with a pizza or grab one of Blondies many salads or wraps. 

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #183, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-0444
(702) 737-0444

Also featured in:

Zuma Las Vegas

Copy Link

Dip into the Cosmopolitan between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for Zuma’s $7 to $11 pricing. Edamame, grilled shishito peppers, sake-glazed chicken wings, and Sapporo beer are all $7 each. Pair calamari or sushi rolls (prawn tempura, spicy tuna, or yellowtail roll) with a lychee martini, $11 each. 

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2199
(702) 698-2199
Branded citrus peel reading Zuma inside Old Fashioned cocktail
Zuma.
Zuma/Facebook

Also featured in:

Jaleo

Copy Link

Take advantage of the great deals offered by José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan. Celebrate Sangria Hour Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some standout tapas. Andrés rolls out Spanish favorites like patatas bravas (fried potatoes) for $7, chicken fritters are $6, and the salmon tartar cone with trout roe runs $5. Sip on $7 sangria and $6 Estrella beer.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Jaleo

Also featured in:

STK

Copy Link

Known as “cocktail hour” at STK, this hit steak house keeps it simple with every item on the happy hour food menu going for $7. Choose from salmon or crab cake sliders, a burger, beef tartar, jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail, and others. $11 specialty cocktails and $10 glasses of cabernet and rosé sweeten the deal at this hit restaurant at the Cosmopolitan. Happy hour runs daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lounge area.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7990
(702) 698-7990
A burger and a cocktail with a basket of fried items.
Lil’ BRG and a cocktail at STK.
STK/Facebook

Also featured in:

Ocean Prime Las Vegas

Copy Link

Chic steakhouse Ocean Prime has rolled out Champagne hour featuring half-price glasses of Veuve Clicquot and a number of food specials. The lounge offerings are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include half-price caviar and chips, spicy tuna rolls for $18, and oysters three-ways: casino ($4 each), Calabrian chili lime granita ($2 each), and royale topped with caviar ($7 each). There’s also a gin cart for those who want to take it up a notch. 

3716 S Las Vegas Blvd #401, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 529-4770
(702) 529-4770

Also featured in:

Toca Madera Las Vegas

Copy Link

Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., modern Mexican restaurant Toca Madera spices up the afternoon with a discounted menu that includes queso fundido ($10), chicken tinga or short rib tostadas ($12), and fish ($14) or chicken al pastor ($10) tacos. A variety of classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon or guava) go for $13, while wine is $8 and Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are $5. 

3720 S Las Vegas Blvd unit 233, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(725) 255-9030
(725) 255-9030
A restaurant dining room with a tree in the middle
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Toca Madera

Also featured in:

Bardot Brasserie

Copy Link

Dubbed “Le Happy Hour,” the Parisian cafe at ARIA serves up daily specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong signature cocktails are $12 and Kronenbourg is $5, while food specials include a $7 petite croque madame, $8 deviled eggs, $13 smoked salmon tartine, and oysters for $3 apiece.   

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 590-8610
(702) 590-8610

Also featured in:

Eataly

Copy Link

Wine lovers won’t feel the squeeze at this Park MGM food destination. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a flight with three tastings starts at $10. Follow up the tasting by browsing the food hall for pasta.  

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
(702) 730-7617

Also featured in:

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Copy Link

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and a late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to close with $7.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10.99 Bud and burger special.

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 735-5400
(725) 735-5400
A double patty cheeseburger with fries in the foreground.
The Spare Tire burger.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews/Official Site

Also featured in:

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Copy Link

Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail-heavy (all cocktails are $10). For those not cocktail-inclined, draft beers are $6 and house wines are $7. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200

Also featured in:

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

Copy Link

Tequila and taco haven El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina holds its happy hour at the bar all-day every day with $4 tacos, beer starting at $4; $7 glasses of wine, and $6 well drinks.

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
Three flour tacos.
El Luchador tacos.
El Luchador/Facebook

Also featured in:

Valley Cheese & Wine

Copy Link

Valley Cheese & Wine, a tidy, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine for $45. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio. 

1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 341-8191
(702) 341-8191
A cheese board with grapes, apples, nuts, cheese, etc.
A cheese board at Valley Wine & Cheese
Louiie Victa

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Downtown Cocktail Room

111 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101

This happy hour at this Fremont favorite couldn’t be simpler: half off well and call spirits, beer, punch bowls, and wine Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And seasonal cocktails are $10. The bar knows how to mix a cocktail and the menu includes punches, absinthe, and plenty of classics.

111 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
(702) 880-3696

Honey Salt

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Honey Salt’s drink specials start at $4, while dishes such as a pint-size Caesar salad, hummus, avocado toast, Biloxi chicken sliders, and beef sliders each run $6. Head to the bar, lounge area, or outdoor patio for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Three chicken sliders next to each other.
Biloxi chicken sliders at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

108 Eats

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Drink up the views at “Sky High Happy Hour” at the Strat. Located 800 feet in the air, the next level experience (Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) offers 2-for-1 SkyPod admission, 2-for-1 cocktails, including mixed drinks, beer, and wine, along with a few small bites. Apps include an artisan cheese plate, house-made hummus, and bacon-wrapped dates.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7777
(702) 380-7777

Herbs and Rye

3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Sip among dark wood, crystal chandeliers, and bloody steaks. Happy hour is sometimes Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — but often it’s all-day every day. This off-Strip bar and steakhouse oozes mobster-cum-speakeasy attitude and is a deal with drink specials and 50 percent off steaks and some other menu items during happy hour. The cocktail list embraces the classics and executes them perfectly.

3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8036
(702) 982-8036

Kusa Nori

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For those craving Japanese food, Kusa Nori at Resorts World offers a deep discounted menu daily from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With several hand rolls ($7-$11), sushi ($8), and signature bites like oysters ($14), tuna tartare ($16), and hamachi crispy rice ($16). Cool off with some mochi ice cream ($3), while sipping a Kirin Ichiban draft ($6) or sake bomb ($8). 

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6965
(702) 676-6965

El Segundo Sol

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Take a shopping break at El Segundo’s super affordable happy hour at Fashion Show mall. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday when you’ll find $5 loaded nachos, $4 fish, steak or chicken tacos, and $6.95 quesadillas. Wash it down with red or white sangria ($6 a glass or $20 a pitcher), $4.50 drafts, or $6.50 margaritas.  

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 258-1211
(702) 258-1211

SUSHISAMBA Las Vegas

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Cha-cha-cha into SushiSamba from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and snack on edamame ($7), sushi ($9-$11), rock shrimp tempura ($10), and more. Sake and beer run $7, wine $8, and a refreshing mojito $9.

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-0700
(702) 607-0700

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2720, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Grab some friends and take aim at this dart club’s happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., prices drop on food items with pretzel bites and loaded tater tots with bacon jam at $9 each, smoked chicken flatbread is $12, and rosé wine or draft beer is $5.

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2720, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 848-4188
(702) 848-4188

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Save $2 a pop on Trustworthy drafts, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass, while select appetizers are half off daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food deals include deviled eggs, onion rings, spinach and artichoke dip, fries, and pork rinds. 

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2337
(702) 607-2337

Buddy V's Ristorante

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Is it cake? Nope. It’s Italian. Settle in at the bar of Buddy Valastro’s ode to Sicily on weekdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for food specials like grandma’s meatballs, Hoboken chicken wings, and eggplant parmesan ($7.95 each). Beer, wine, and sangria set you back $6.95. 

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
(702) 607-2355

BRERA osteria

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Pizza prices are sliced in half. Select cocktails, beer, and wine are discounted, and bruschetta, meatballs, and charred cauliflower are all under $9 during Aperitivo Hour, daily, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227

Sugarcane

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Sugarcane at the Venetian has happy hour covered early and late with happy hour daily at the deeply Havana-influenced bar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Reasonably priced beer, wine, and cocktails join a food menu with $2 oysters, $6 shrimp cocktail, an $8 mini salmon poke bowl, Angus sliders for $6 each, Korean chicken wings for $7, and more.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2263
(702) 414-2263

RPM Italian Las Vegas

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Everything on the RPM happy hour menu is a sleek $8. That includes seven small bites: things like arancini, tuna bruschetta, provolone-stuffed peppers, and zucchini fritti, as well as a trio of signature cocktails including a Negroni and Old Fashioned. Available weekdays in the bar of the Forum Shops restaurant from 3-6 p.m. 

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 860-2225
(702) 860-2225
RPM Italian.
Lindsay Eberly x Eberly Film Lab

Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The Forum Shops restaurant known for its giant portions goes small Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. when bar patrons can find items like $8 eggplant rollatini, a $12 plate of mussels, and fried zucchini or meatball sliders at $10 each. Virgil’s Ale is priced at $6 and several specialty cocktails go for $10. 

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
(702) 473-9700

Trevi Italian Restaurant

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Belly up to the bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for $8 Trevi bites: steamed clams, meatballs, and calamari, along with $10 pizzas, $6 bottled domestic beer, and $7 wine. Sangria or spiked lemonade goes for $9. 

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4663
(702) 735-4663

Related Maps

Virgil's Real BBQ - Las Vegas

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For some great deals and lip-smacking barbeque, head to The Linq. Tacos and sliders (pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken) are $4, and both the crispy hush puppies or a heaping plate of BBQ nachos are $8 in the downstairs bar, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grab a boozy sweet tea for $7.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400

Favorite Bistro

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd L13, Las Vegas, NV 89109

No frills bar at the Linq has one of the longer afternoon happy hours — Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That’s when finger foods like chicken wings, spinach dip, and beef sliders cost $9.95, with beer, wine, and mixed drinks priced at $5.95.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd L13, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 844-4700
(702) 844-4700

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #183, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The best bet for day drinkers can be found at Blondies inside Miracle Mile Shops. This sports bar offers all-you-can-drink well cocktails and domestic drafts for $20, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pair with a pizza or grab one of Blondies many salads or wraps. 

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #183, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-0444
(702) 737-0444

Zuma Las Vegas

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Dip into the Cosmopolitan between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for Zuma’s $7 to $11 pricing. Edamame, grilled shishito peppers, sake-glazed chicken wings, and Sapporo beer are all $7 each. Pair calamari or sushi rolls (prawn tempura, spicy tuna, or yellowtail roll) with a lychee martini, $11 each. 

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2199
(702) 698-2199
Branded citrus peel reading Zuma inside Old Fashioned cocktail
Zuma.
Zuma/Facebook

Jaleo

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Take advantage of the great deals offered by José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan. Celebrate Sangria Hour Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with some standout tapas. Andrés rolls out Spanish favorites like patatas bravas (fried potatoes) for $7, chicken fritters are $6, and the salmon tartar cone with trout roe runs $5. Sip on $7 sangria and $6 Estrella beer.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Endive leaves filled with goat cheese, oranges, almonds, and smoked salmon roe at Jaleo.
Jaleo

STK

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Known as “cocktail hour” at STK, this hit steak house keeps it simple with every item on the happy hour food menu going for $7. Choose from salmon or crab cake sliders, a burger, beef tartar, jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail, and others. $11 specialty cocktails and $10 glasses of cabernet and rosé sweeten the deal at this hit restaurant at the Cosmopolitan. Happy hour runs daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lounge area.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7990
(702) 698-7990
A burger and a cocktail with a basket of fried items.
Lil’ BRG and a cocktail at STK.
STK/Facebook

Ocean Prime Las Vegas

3716 S Las Vegas Blvd #401, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Chic steakhouse Ocean Prime has rolled out Champagne hour featuring half-price glasses of Veuve Clicquot and a number of food specials. The lounge offerings are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include half-price caviar and chips, spicy tuna rolls for $18, and oysters three-ways: casino ($4 each), Calabrian chili lime granita ($2 each), and royale topped with caviar ($7 each). There’s also a gin cart for those who want to take it up a notch. 

3716 S Las Vegas Blvd #401, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 529-4770
(702) 529-4770

Toca Madera Las Vegas

3720 S Las Vegas Blvd unit 233, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., modern Mexican restaurant Toca Madera spices up the afternoon with a discounted menu that includes queso fundido ($10), chicken tinga or short rib tostadas ($12), and fish ($14) or chicken al pastor ($10) tacos. A variety of classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon or guava) go for $13, while wine is $8 and Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo are $5. 

3720 S Las Vegas Blvd unit 233, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(725) 255-9030
(725) 255-9030
A restaurant dining room with a tree in the middle
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Toca Madera

Bardot Brasserie

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Dubbed “Le Happy Hour,” the Parisian cafe at ARIA serves up daily specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Strong signature cocktails are $12 and Kronenbourg is $5, while food specials include a $7 petite croque madame, $8 deviled eggs, $13 smoked salmon tartine, and oysters for $3 apiece.   

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 590-8610
(702) 590-8610

Eataly

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Wine lovers won’t feel the squeeze at this Park MGM food destination. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a flight with three tastings starts at $10. Follow up the tasting by browsing the food hall for pasta.  

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
(702) 730-7617

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square offers a happy hour every Sunday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and a late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to close with $7.99 appetizers and drink specials and a $10.99 Bud and burger special.

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 735-5400
(725) 735-5400
A double patty cheeseburger with fries in the foreground.
The Spare Tire burger.
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews/Official Site

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012

Running 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, happy hour at this poppy Henderson stunner is gloriously cocktail-heavy (all cocktails are $10). For those not cocktail-inclined, draft beers are $6 and house wines are $7. The happy hour food menu has pizza, a smash burger, fried cauliflower, a hot dog, French fries, and chicken strips. On a nice day, sit under a bright orange umbrella on the patio.

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Tequila and taco haven El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina holds its happy hour at the bar all-day every day with $4 tacos, beer starting at $4; $7 glasses of wine, and $6 well drinks.

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
Three flour tacos.
El Luchador tacos.
El Luchador/Facebook

Valley Cheese & Wine

1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140, Henderson, NV 89012

Valley Cheese & Wine, a tidy, family-owned shop in the Las Vegas Valley, offers happy hour from Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a robust cheese and charcuterie board paired with a bottle of wine for $45. Seating is also available at the barrels in the back of the shop and at tables on the patio. 

1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140, Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 341-8191
(702) 341-8191
A cheese board with grapes, apples, nuts, cheese, etc.
A cheese board at Valley Wine & Cheese
Louiie Victa

Related Maps