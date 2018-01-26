 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Red Pot
The Red Pot
The Red Pot/Facebook

Warm Up With These 12 Hot Pots in Las Vegas

Cook proteins in a broth right at the table

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
The Red Pot
| The Red Pot/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Shake off the chill in the air with hot pot, the Chinese dish that is said to have originated in Mongolia more than 1,000 years ago. Since then, the dish, which directly translates from Mandarin as “fire pot,” spread to Southern China and then throughout East Asia. Diners pick a broth, then proteins and vegetables that they cook in a pot heated in the center of the table. Here are 12 places to stay warm with hot pot in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline with more information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Swish Japanese Hotpot

7875 W Sahara Ave #105
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Japanese hot pots are on the menu at Swish at Village Square. Diners get vegetables, noodles, and a bowl of rice, and they can order New York strip steak, chuck, pork, seafood, and even a mixed plate with three proteins.

Meats and veggies lined up
Swish Japanese Hotpot
Swish Japanese Hotpot [Official Site]

2. Chubby Cattle

3400 S Jones Blvd #15
Las Vegas, NV 89146
At this Chinese hot pot restaurant, thinly sliced raw meat, seafood, vegetables, mushrooms, and handmade noodles make the conveyor belt menu at Chubby Cattle. Diners can add dipping sauces and a kick of spice as well.

Meat ready to go into a hot pot
Chubby Cattle
Chubby Cattle/Facebook

3. Nabe

4545 Spring Mountain Rd #106
Las Vegas, NV 89102
This Chinatown hot pot restaurant combines all-you-can-eat shabu shabu and sushi for $26.

A hot pot setup with broth in the middle, meats, and sides
Nabe
Nabe/Facebook

4. Yobo

5115 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Customers at Yobo sit at two long tables outfitted with electric hobs to heat each dish. Initial soup selections include Japanese miso, sukiyaki, Korean kimichi-style broth, and spicy or tomato beef bone options. Dipping choices include rib-eye, wagyu, brisket lamb, vegetables, and the seafood fiesta featuring mussels, scallops, shrimps, salmon, and tilapia. A wide variety of vegetables and extra proteins can also be ordered.

Meats in a hot pot
Yobo
Yobo/Facebook

5. Shabuya

4725 Spring Mountain Rd Suite A-E
Las Vegas, NV 89102
One of California’s best-known names for Japanese hot pot deals brings all-you-can-eat shabu shabu to Spring Mountain Road. Shabuya prepares dishes at each table and offers five choices of broth for its hot pots — the house blend, a regular or spicy miso option, tonkotsu created with garlic pork, and sukiyaki featuring a “secret blend of spices.”

The hot pot shabu shabu dish at Shabuya, surrounded by ingredients of meats, shrimp, seafood and vegetables.
Shabuya
Shabuya/Instagram

6. The X Pot

The Palazzo, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2882
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Las Vegas, NV 89109
This high-end hot pot spot uses sleek, smart robots to serve ingredients (in conjunction with actual humans). The restaurant offers a menu of Chinese hot pots with five soup bases such as creamy lobster or Sichuan spicy, plus wagyu beef and other luxury ingredients.

Spicy kung fu hot pot served by robot waiters
Spicy kung fu hot pot served by robot waiters at the X Pot
The X Pot/Facebook

7. U Shabu

5845 Spring Mountain Rd suite A1-A4
Las Vegas, NV 89146
U Shabu runs all-you-can-eat hot pot, with your choice of broth and a wide selection of meats and seafood. Dining is limited to 90 minutes, but includes access to a salad bar. Tables have grills as well as burners for broth.

8. The Red Pot

1375 E Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Customers at The Red Pot dine on all-you-can-eat hot pots over induction burners at the center of every table. The menu features six dozen seafood, vegetable, and meat choices ranging from sea cucumber to razor clams and shiitake mushrooms to wood ear.  There’s also a dipping sauce bar that features more than two dozen sauces to combine for a customized taste.

The Red Pot
The Red Pot
The Red Pot/Facebook

9. Alleyway Hot Pot

7385 S Rainbow Blvd STE 120
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Alleyway is an affordable option for individual hot pot, as opposed to the group-oriented options on other menus. Go between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a 10 percent discount. Fried appetizers like a whole squid and fries round out the menu.

10. The Golden Pot

45 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 105
Las Vegas, NV 89183
This Vietnamese hot pot restaurant near South Point makes its broths with chicken and beef bones. Diners start by choosing a broth and picking proteins such as shrimp, wagyu beef, pork belly, and more. Then customers can pick from glass noodles, steamed rice, or other noodle options before cooking their food at the table.

A noodle pull over a hot pot
The Golden Pot
The Golden Pot/Facebook

11. The Best Hot Pot 老街麻辣烫

4355 Spring Mountain Rd#106
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Build your own meal at The Best Hot Pot, where you can choose between pork and beef broth, and then pay for all your mix-ins by weight. Meat, seafood balls, and lots of vegetarian mix-ins offer a ton of variety for just $13.99 per pound.

12. Kogi Korean BBQ & Seafood Hot Pot

1263 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Try pork bone and potato, bulgogi and mushroom, budae, and more hot pot flavors at this Korean barbecue on Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

A seafood hot pot with noodles
Kogi Korean BBQ & Seafood Hot Pot
Kogi Korean BBQ & Seafood Hot Pot/Facebook

Related Maps