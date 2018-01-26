Share All sharing options for: Warm Up With These 12 Hot Pots in Las Vegas

Shake off the chill in the air with hot pot, the Chinese dish that is said to have originated in Mongolia more than 1,000 years ago. Since then, the dish, which directly translates from Mandarin as “fire pot,” spread to Southern China and then throughout East Asia. Diners pick a broth, then proteins and vegetables that they cook in a pot heated in the center of the table. Here are 12 places to stay warm with hot pot in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.