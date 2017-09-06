Explore the Japanese Izakayas of Las Vegas

The Japanese equivalent to a bar or pub — the izakaya — brings together the perfect balance of food and drink. Some compare izakayas to tapas bars because of their many small plate options on the menu, but these menus feature hot and cold dishes, sushi, and sashimi, appetizers including edamame, as well as noodle and rice bowls, and of course, dessert. The drink lists encourage customers to linger after their meals. Here, a look at some of the best izakayas in Las Vegas, listed from north to south.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

• Craving Asian Food? These Maps Can Help [ELV]

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.