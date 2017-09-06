 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Okonomiyaki at Hatsumi
Hatsumi
Louiie Victa

Explore the Japanese Izakayas of Las Vegas

Stop by these 11 izakayas all over the city

by Krista Diamond and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Hatsumi
| Louiie Victa
by Krista Diamond and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

The Japanese equivalent to a bar or pub — the izakaya — brings together the perfect balance of food and drink. Some compare izakayas to tapas bars because of their many small plate options on the menu, but these menus feature hot and cold dishes, sushi, and sashimi, appetizers including edamame, as well as noodle and rice bowls, and of course, dessert. The drink lists encourage customers to linger after their meals. Here, a look at some of the best izakayas in Las Vegas, listed from north to south.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hachi Japanese Yakitori Izakaya

3410 S Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-227-9300
702-227-9300
Diners can linger here until 2:30 a.m. and try Japanese tapas such as chicken karaage, ika karaage, cheese chikuwa tempura, and garlic edamame. Cocktails made with lychee, oolong, and matcha come with $5 refills.

Hachi
Hachi
Hachi

2. Raku

5030 W Spring Mountain Rd #2
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-367-3511
702-367-3511
Raku serves up kurobuta pork cheeks, bacon-wrapped enoki mushrooms, chicken thighs, and sake. The Chinatown restaurant, which has been nominated for multiple James Beard awards, is helmed by chef Mitsuo Endo, who hails from Toyko.

Salmon with Ikura Oroshi at Raku
Raku
Raku [Official Site]

Also Featured in:

3. Sushi Takashi

5300 W Spring Mountain Rd #101
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-749-7477
702-749-7477
At Sushi Takashi, diners will find rolls, small plates, and specials on sake and soju. The restaurant is also known for its weeknight specials including $1 shrimp tempura on Tuesday, and $1 house sake on Thursday.

Sushi Takashi
Sushi Takashi
Sushi Takashi

Also Featured in:

4. Ichiza

4355 W Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-367-3151
702-367-3151

This late-night Chinatown dining destination serves croquettes, skewers, deep-fried octopus, tuna sashami, and more until 2:30 a.m. Diners will also find tempura bowls, fried rice, udon, and daily specials, plus Japanese beer and cocktails.

Gratin croquette on white plate
Ichiza
Ichiza/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Izakaya Go

3775 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-247-1183
702-247-1183

Another post-midnight Chinatown spot, Izakaya Go offers hours until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The trendy, dimly lit urban setting sets the stage for Japanese tapas including tofu with bonito flakes, pork belly with boiled spinach, and dumplings. The menu also offers sushi burritos, noodles, and sake.

Mullet roe, miso cream cheese with daikon radish on a rectangular plate.
Izakaya Go
Izakaya Go/Facebook

Also Featured in:

6. Shigotonin Japanese Tapas & Sake

Golden Spring Plaza, 5845 Spring Mountain Rd Unit 7
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 201-1404
(702) 201-1404
The dining room at Shigotonin comfortably accommodates every occasion from date night to a group birthday dinner. Order broadly and share everything: highlights include creamy uni pasta, hand rolls, grilled mackerel, and chicken karaage.

Also Featured in:

7. Toridokoro Raku

4439 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 337-6233
(702) 337-6233
From the team that brought Raku to Las Vegas, Toridokoro Rake is their foray into a chicken-focused bar. Skewers of every part of the chicken are grilled to perfection over charcoal, for an experience that is anything but basic. For the best experience, the omakase course for $75.

Also Featured in:

8. Zuma

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-698-2199
702-698-2199
This stylish space inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which won the 2017 Eater Vegas design of the year award, serves upscale Japanese tapas including wagyu truffle gyoza, hamachi sashimi with ponzu, and fried softshell crab with wasabi mayo. Diners love Zuma’s creative cocktails, like the Hachiko, which is made with vodka, yuzu, hibiscus, and cold-pressed grapefruit.

Branded citrus peel reading Zuma inside Old Fashioned cocktail
Zuma
Zuma/Facebook

Also Featured in:

9. Morimoto

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-891-1111
702-891-1111
Located inside the MGM Grand, patrons rave about Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s restaurant Morimoto. The dinner menu contains a blend of Japanese dishes with an Americanized twist such as the tuna pizza or Yellowtail “pastrami.” The cocktail list includes aged sakes, an impressive whiskey list, and shochu from Japan.

Round yellow dish containing spread of sushi
Morimoto
MGM Resorts International

Also Featured in:

10. Umezono Sushi and Grill

9700 W Tropicana Ave ste 100
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 778-9116
(702) 778-9116

This westside spot serves skewers, sushi, noodles, and cocktails in a lively setting. Diners can stop by for happy hour Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., which features $5 glasses of wine, $3 draft beers, and 20 percent off sake bottles.

11. Kyara Japanese Tapas

6555 S Jones Blvd #120
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-434-8856
702-434-8856
Kyara Japanese Tapas serves yakitori-style tapas and other small plates. Skewers include asparagus bacon, squid, jidori chicken, and beef tongue. The menu also includes chilled mackerel with ponzu, spicy tuna dip, plus sake, shochu, and cocktails made with green tea, yuzu, and ginger.

Bacon-wrapped asparagus skewers
Kyara Japanese Tapas
Kyara Japanese Tapas/Facebook

Also Featured in:

