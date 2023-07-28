Where to Find Las Vegas Bars and Restaurants With Live Music

When you talk about food and music, there might not be a better combo to experience both than Brooklyn Bowl. The fried chicken is legendary and the acts are top-notch. Southern food shines with catfish bites, deep-fried pickles, and BBQ pork sliders making the marquee. Tickets for smaller touring acts and recurring themed nights — like those celebrating emo music or ‘90s hits — are often under $30. But you can also take full advantage of the setting and book a bowling lane for your group to use during the show.