 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find the Best Fried Chicken in Las Vegas

Take a Bite Out of the 18 Best Sandwich Shops in Las Vegas

Where to Find the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps

Where to Find Las Vegas Bars and Restaurants With Live Music

Hitting up restaurants with great food and ambience

by Ryan Slattery
View as Map
by Ryan Slattery

Supper clubs have had a home in Las Vegas for decades, dating back to the Rat Pack days when pairing dinner and entertainment was commonplace. They hit new levels recently when Las Vegas Strip resorts embraced them, debuting Delilah and Mayfair Supper Club — often with hard-to-get reservations. But Las Vegas dinner entertainment is far from limited to a jazzy pianist and an accompanying crooner. Here are the restaurants in which you can catch a concert, jam out with a band, or just enjoy the sound of jazz while enjoying a meal.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Hennessey's Tavern

Copy Link

While live music abounds downtown, this bar brings in bands nightly, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. or later, for jamming out in view of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy. The menu is loaded with burger options, Irish favorites, fish tacos, and a steak and shrimp plate. The live music calendar is updated regularly, often highlighted by local bands.

425 E Fremont St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-4421
(702) 382-4421

Also featured in:

Downtown Container Park

Copy Link

If you’re heading downtown, swing by Downtown Container Park. Once past the fire-shooting mantis, you’ll find a handful of eateries and tiny bars. In the park, there is usually a band, drum circle, or some sort of entertainment taking over the stage at the park’s rear. Grab a bite from any of the casual restaurants and bring it down to the grass or post up at a bar like Oak & Ivy to enjoy the music.

707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 359-9982
(702) 359-9982

Also featured in:

ReBAR

Copy Link

Munch on chicken nachos, street tacos, and drunk dogs (or try the vegan menu) while sipping on cheap drafts at this arts district bar. Local bands usually play in the backyard patio on weekend nights, accompanied by swirling disco lights. Or take the stage yourself during open mic night.

1225 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 998-8777
(702) 998-8777

Also featured in:

Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book

Copy Link

It’s a sportsbook by day but when the games end you’ll find live entertainment intermixed with typical pub grub and a number of breakfast specials including steak and eggs and a smoked salmon platter if you last until morning. The Mouse House dining truck is also tucked inside, dishing specialty grilled cheeses.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Also featured in:

Delilah

Copy Link

This elegant supper club is a throwback to the swanky days of Las Vegas — and the dining room may be the most beautiful one in the city. Brass palm trees extend up, up, up into the raised ceilings, creating intimate spaces for velvet banquettes for guests and raised stages for the singers. Make it a date night and order off the “Live a Little” menu where you’ll find broiled Maine lobster, jumbo prawns, and blue crab oscar. Shellfish and prime-cut steaks round out the menu, while jazz musicians add ambiance.  

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3300
(702) 770-3300
The dining room inside Delilah.
Delilah.
Robert Miller

Also featured in:

The Sand Dollar Lounge

Copy Link

Rocking since 1976, this iconic blues bar has seen Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Mick Jagger hop on its tiny stage for impromptu appearances. On the daily now, it’s booze, blues, and really good pizza. A reliable hang for Vegas industry worked, pop in for late-night tunes, a slice for Free Bird Pizza and a Redemption Song cocktail.

3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 485-5401
(702) 485-5401
Assorted cocktails at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
The Sand Dollar Lounge.
The Sand Dollar Lounge

Also featured in:

Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que

Copy Link

Slide on your cowboy boots and kick up your heels. Gilley’s is a honky tonk saloon where saddles serve as seats, barbecue rules, and folks two-step and line dance — most nights to a live band. Chow down on baby back ribs, cowboy burgers, and chili. You’ll need it if you hope to last eight seconds on the mechanical bull.

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 894-7111
(702) 894-7111
<span data-author="211">Gilley’s Saloon, Dancehall and Bar-B-Que. </span>
Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que.
Gilley’s Saloon, Dancehall and Bar-B-Que/Facebook

Brooklyn Bowl

Copy Link

When you talk about food and music, there might not be a better combo to experience both than Brooklyn Bowl. The fried chicken is legendary and the acts are top-notch. Southern food shines with catfish bites, deep-fried pickles, and BBQ pork sliders making the marquee. Tickets for smaller touring acts and recurring themed nights — like those celebrating emo music or ‘90s hits — are often under $30. But you can also take full advantage of the setting and book a bowling lane for your group to use during the show. 

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 862-2695
(702) 862-2695
Brooklyn Bowl.
Brooklyn Bowl.
Danny Germain

Also featured in:

The Mayfair Supper Club

Copy Link

This elegant supper club overlooking the Fountains at Bellagio blends fine dining (think caviar, tableside-carved Wagyu prime rib, and lobster thermidor) with entertainment centering on a duo of characters based on classic Hollywood greats, Mae West and Fred Astaire. The show plays over the course of the evening, meaning you’ll be treated to jazzy covers of pop songs, choreography, comedy, and even roving entertainers whether you dine or early or saunter in for a late-night dinner.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8876
(702) 693-8876
The view of the Fountains at Bellagio inside The Mayfair Supper Club
The Mayfair Supper Club.
Louiie Victa

Also featured in:

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Copy Link

This speakeasy — hidden in a barbershop — focuses on whiskey, spiked juices, and live music. Sure, you’ll find a dozen snacks like pizza pockets, mini lobster tacos, and edamame, but the real draw here is your chance to sing karaoke with a live band or see local musicians playing country or rock ‘n’ roll.  

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7434
(702) 698-7434
The Barbershop Cuts &amp; Cocktails
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
Amelinda B Lee

Also featured in:

Nine Fine Irishmen

Copy Link

Meet up for a pint at the place where every day is St. Patrick’s Day. Bands play Irish music nightly from 9 p.m. into the wee hours of the morning, while diners nosh on shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and other traditional Irish dishes. Wash it all down with stouts, ales, lagers, and spirits.

3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 740-3311
(702) 740-3311

Also featured in:

Dispensary Lounge

Copy Link

Step back in time at this no-frills bar. Part jazz lounge and part dive bar, this old-school saloon preserves its past — even the water wheel that has been in place since day one still lazily revolves at the bar’s center. Stop in for burgers, baskets of fried shrimp, tuna melts, and music with live jazz singers every Thursday. 

Parking lot, 2451 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 458-6343
(702) 458-6343

Also featured in:

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

Dig into some chicken and waffles at Sunday’s Gospel Brunch or grab a Southern-style dinner before a concert. Jambalaya, blackened salmon, and voodoo shrimp highlight the Cajun side of the menu. 

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7607
(702) 632-7607

Also featured in:

Basilico Ristorante Italiano

Copy Link

Basilico’s menu is an upscale take on traditional Italian dishes and it delivers them with delicate, artistic plating. Mix in jazz-style performances and this eatery has become a hotspot in its southwest neighborhood. 

6111 S Buffalo Dr Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 534-7716
(702) 534-7716

Also featured in:

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro

Copy Link

The Bootlegger is a Las Vegas institution. It’s been dishing out plates of spaghetti, sausage subs, and slabs of lasagna for decades. Grab a cannoli or slice of cheesecake and settle in for the nightly jazz performance.  

7700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 736-4939
(702) 736-4939

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Hennessey's Tavern

425 E Fremont St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101

While live music abounds downtown, this bar brings in bands nightly, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. or later, for jamming out in view of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy. The menu is loaded with burger options, Irish favorites, fish tacos, and a steak and shrimp plate. The live music calendar is updated regularly, often highlighted by local bands.

425 E Fremont St #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-4421
(702) 382-4421

Downtown Container Park

707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

If you’re heading downtown, swing by Downtown Container Park. Once past the fire-shooting mantis, you’ll find a handful of eateries and tiny bars. In the park, there is usually a band, drum circle, or some sort of entertainment taking over the stage at the park’s rear. Grab a bite from any of the casual restaurants and bring it down to the grass or post up at a bar like Oak & Ivy to enjoy the music.

707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 359-9982
(702) 359-9982

ReBAR

1225 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Munch on chicken nachos, street tacos, and drunk dogs (or try the vegan menu) while sipping on cheap drafts at this arts district bar. Local bands usually play in the backyard patio on weekend nights, accompanied by swirling disco lights. Or take the stage yourself during open mic night.

1225 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 998-8777
(702) 998-8777

Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

It’s a sportsbook by day but when the games end you’ll find live entertainment intermixed with typical pub grub and a number of breakfast specials including steak and eggs and a smoked salmon platter if you last until morning. The Mouse House dining truck is also tucked inside, dishing specialty grilled cheeses.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Delilah

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

This elegant supper club is a throwback to the swanky days of Las Vegas — and the dining room may be the most beautiful one in the city. Brass palm trees extend up, up, up into the raised ceilings, creating intimate spaces for velvet banquettes for guests and raised stages for the singers. Make it a date night and order off the “Live a Little” menu where you’ll find broiled Maine lobster, jumbo prawns, and blue crab oscar. Shellfish and prime-cut steaks round out the menu, while jazz musicians add ambiance.  

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3300
(702) 770-3300
The dining room inside Delilah.
Delilah.
Robert Miller

The Sand Dollar Lounge

3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Rocking since 1976, this iconic blues bar has seen Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Mick Jagger hop on its tiny stage for impromptu appearances. On the daily now, it’s booze, blues, and really good pizza. A reliable hang for Vegas industry worked, pop in for late-night tunes, a slice for Free Bird Pizza and a Redemption Song cocktail.

3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 485-5401
(702) 485-5401
Assorted cocktails at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
The Sand Dollar Lounge.
The Sand Dollar Lounge

Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Slide on your cowboy boots and kick up your heels. Gilley’s is a honky tonk saloon where saddles serve as seats, barbecue rules, and folks two-step and line dance — most nights to a live band. Chow down on baby back ribs, cowboy burgers, and chili. You’ll need it if you hope to last eight seconds on the mechanical bull.

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 894-7111
(702) 894-7111
<span data-author="211">Gilley’s Saloon, Dancehall and Bar-B-Que. </span>
Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que.
Gilley’s Saloon, Dancehall and Bar-B-Que/Facebook

Brooklyn Bowl

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

When you talk about food and music, there might not be a better combo to experience both than Brooklyn Bowl. The fried chicken is legendary and the acts are top-notch. Southern food shines with catfish bites, deep-fried pickles, and BBQ pork sliders making the marquee. Tickets for smaller touring acts and recurring themed nights — like those celebrating emo music or ‘90s hits — are often under $30. But you can also take full advantage of the setting and book a bowling lane for your group to use during the show. 

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 862-2695
(702) 862-2695
Brooklyn Bowl.
Brooklyn Bowl.
Danny Germain

The Mayfair Supper Club

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

This elegant supper club overlooking the Fountains at Bellagio blends fine dining (think caviar, tableside-carved Wagyu prime rib, and lobster thermidor) with entertainment centering on a duo of characters based on classic Hollywood greats, Mae West and Fred Astaire. The show plays over the course of the evening, meaning you’ll be treated to jazzy covers of pop songs, choreography, comedy, and even roving entertainers whether you dine or early or saunter in for a late-night dinner.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8876
(702) 693-8876
The view of the Fountains at Bellagio inside The Mayfair Supper Club
The Mayfair Supper Club.
Louiie Victa

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109

This speakeasy — hidden in a barbershop — focuses on whiskey, spiked juices, and live music. Sure, you’ll find a dozen snacks like pizza pockets, mini lobster tacos, and edamame, but the real draw here is your chance to sing karaoke with a live band or see local musicians playing country or rock ‘n’ roll.  

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7434
(702) 698-7434
The Barbershop Cuts &amp; Cocktails
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
Amelinda B Lee

Nine Fine Irishmen

3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Meet up for a pint at the place where every day is St. Patrick’s Day. Bands play Irish music nightly from 9 p.m. into the wee hours of the morning, while diners nosh on shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and other traditional Irish dishes. Wash it all down with stouts, ales, lagers, and spirits.

3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 740-3311
(702) 740-3311

Dispensary Lounge

Parking lot, 2451 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Step back in time at this no-frills bar. Part jazz lounge and part dive bar, this old-school saloon preserves its past — even the water wheel that has been in place since day one still lazily revolves at the bar’s center. Stop in for burgers, baskets of fried shrimp, tuna melts, and music with live jazz singers every Thursday. 

Parking lot, 2451 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 458-6343
(702) 458-6343

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Dig into some chicken and waffles at Sunday’s Gospel Brunch or grab a Southern-style dinner before a concert. Jambalaya, blackened salmon, and voodoo shrimp highlight the Cajun side of the menu. 

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7607
(702) 632-7607

Basilico Ristorante Italiano

6111 S Buffalo Dr Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Basilico’s menu is an upscale take on traditional Italian dishes and it delivers them with delicate, artistic plating. Mix in jazz-style performances and this eatery has become a hotspot in its southwest neighborhood. 

6111 S Buffalo Dr Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 534-7716
(702) 534-7716

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro

7700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89123

The Bootlegger is a Las Vegas institution. It’s been dishing out plates of spaghetti, sausage subs, and slabs of lasagna for decades. Grab a cannoli or slice of cheesecake and settle in for the nightly jazz performance.  

7700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 736-4939
(702) 736-4939

Related Maps