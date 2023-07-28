Supper clubs have had a home in Las Vegas for decades, dating back to the Rat Pack days when pairing dinner and entertainment was commonplace. They hit new levels recently when Las Vegas Strip resorts embraced them, debuting Delilah and Mayfair Supper Club — often with hard-to-get reservations. But Las Vegas dinner entertainment is far from limited to a jazzy pianist and an accompanying crooner. Here are the restaurants in which you can catch a concert, jam out with a band, or just enjoy the sound of jazz while enjoying a meal.Read More
Where to Find Las Vegas Bars and Restaurants With Live Music
Hitting up restaurants with great food and ambience
Hennessey's Tavern
While live music abounds downtown, this bar brings in bands nightly, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. or later, for jamming out in view of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy. The menu is loaded with burger options, Irish favorites, fish tacos, and a steak and shrimp plate. The live music calendar is updated regularly, often highlighted by local bands.
Downtown Container Park
If you’re heading downtown, swing by Downtown Container Park. Once past the fire-shooting mantis, you’ll find a handful of eateries and tiny bars. In the park, there is usually a band, drum circle, or some sort of entertainment taking over the stage at the park’s rear. Grab a bite from any of the casual restaurants and bring it down to the grass or post up at a bar like Oak & Ivy to enjoy the music.
ReBAR
Munch on chicken nachos, street tacos, and drunk dogs (or try the vegan menu) while sipping on cheap drafts at this arts district bar. Local bands usually play in the backyard patio on weekend nights, accompanied by swirling disco lights. Or take the stage yourself during open mic night.
Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book
It’s a sportsbook by day but when the games end you’ll find live entertainment intermixed with typical pub grub and a number of breakfast specials including steak and eggs and a smoked salmon platter if you last until morning. The Mouse House dining truck is also tucked inside, dishing specialty grilled cheeses.
Delilah
This elegant supper club is a throwback to the swanky days of Las Vegas — and the dining room may be the most beautiful one in the city. Brass palm trees extend up, up, up into the raised ceilings, creating intimate spaces for velvet banquettes for guests and raised stages for the singers. Make it a date night and order off the “Live a Little” menu where you’ll find broiled Maine lobster, jumbo prawns, and blue crab oscar. Shellfish and prime-cut steaks round out the menu, while jazz musicians add ambiance.
The Sand Dollar Lounge
Rocking since 1976, this iconic blues bar has seen Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Mick Jagger hop on its tiny stage for impromptu appearances. On the daily now, it’s booze, blues, and really good pizza. A reliable hang for Vegas industry worked, pop in for late-night tunes, a slice for Free Bird Pizza and a Redemption Song cocktail.
Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que
Slide on your cowboy boots and kick up your heels. Gilley’s is a honky tonk saloon where saddles serve as seats, barbecue rules, and folks two-step and line dance — most nights to a live band. Chow down on baby back ribs, cowboy burgers, and chili. You’ll need it if you hope to last eight seconds on the mechanical bull.
Brooklyn Bowl
When you talk about food and music, there might not be a better combo to experience both than Brooklyn Bowl. The fried chicken is legendary and the acts are top-notch. Southern food shines with catfish bites, deep-fried pickles, and BBQ pork sliders making the marquee. Tickets for smaller touring acts and recurring themed nights — like those celebrating emo music or ‘90s hits — are often under $30. But you can also take full advantage of the setting and book a bowling lane for your group to use during the show.
The Mayfair Supper Club
This elegant supper club overlooking the Fountains at Bellagio blends fine dining (think caviar, tableside-carved Wagyu prime rib, and lobster thermidor) with entertainment centering on a duo of characters based on classic Hollywood greats, Mae West and Fred Astaire. The show plays over the course of the evening, meaning you’ll be treated to jazzy covers of pop songs, choreography, comedy, and even roving entertainers whether you dine or early or saunter in for a late-night dinner.
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
This speakeasy — hidden in a barbershop — focuses on whiskey, spiked juices, and live music. Sure, you’ll find a dozen snacks like pizza pockets, mini lobster tacos, and edamame, but the real draw here is your chance to sing karaoke with a live band or see local musicians playing country or rock ‘n’ roll.
Nine Fine Irishmen
Meet up for a pint at the place where every day is St. Patrick’s Day. Bands play Irish music nightly from 9 p.m. into the wee hours of the morning, while diners nosh on shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and other traditional Irish dishes. Wash it all down with stouts, ales, lagers, and spirits.
Dispensary Lounge
Step back in time at this no-frills bar. Part jazz lounge and part dive bar, this old-school saloon preserves its past — even the water wheel that has been in place since day one still lazily revolves at the bar’s center. Stop in for burgers, baskets of fried shrimp, tuna melts, and music with live jazz singers every Thursday.
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
Dig into some chicken and waffles at Sunday’s Gospel Brunch or grab a Southern-style dinner before a concert. Jambalaya, blackened salmon, and voodoo shrimp highlight the Cajun side of the menu.
Basilico Ristorante Italiano
Basilico’s menu is an upscale take on traditional Italian dishes and it delivers them with delicate, artistic plating. Mix in jazz-style performances and this eatery has become a hotspot in its southwest neighborhood.
The Bootlegger Italian Bistro
The Bootlegger is a Las Vegas institution. It’s been dishing out plates of spaghetti, sausage subs, and slabs of lasagna for decades. Grab a cannoli or slice of cheesecake and settle in for the nightly jazz performance.