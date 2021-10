Share All sharing options for: Where to Slurp Down Oysters in Las Vegas

Legend has it that Casanova started his day with 50 oysters, perhaps for their aphrodisiac properties, maybe because he just liked briny bivalves. While tradition has it that oysters should only be eaten in months that end in R, refrigeration makes that old wive's tale obsolete. Here, a look at 30 restaurants in Las Vegas that serve up these mollusks.

Note: Restaurants are listed in alphabetical order.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.