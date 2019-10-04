Las Vegas may not always be associated with healthy choices, but the city’s culinary scene deserves praise for offering a wealth of plant-based options to vegan and vegetarian diners. Vegan and vegetarian menus can also be found off-Strip. But from the famously vegan-friendly Wynn and Encore hotels on the north end of the Strip all the way to Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Strip, every one of these restaurants offers a dedicated vegetarian or vegan menu in addition to its omnivore offerings.Read More
Where to Find Vegetarian and Vegan Menus on the Las Vegas Strip
Find dedicated vegetarian and vegan dishes at these 31 restaurants
Sinatra
Sinatra at Encore offers Italian food fit for the man the restaurant is named after. A vegan menu includes salad with mint and watermelon, agnolotti with mushroom, and a twist on chicken parmigiana made with Gardein chick’n.
Wazuzu
Set against the backdrop of a 27-foot white dragon comprised of 90,000 individual crystals, Wazuzu at Wynn offers vegan sushi including an eel-less unagi roll made with roasted mushrooms and vegan eel sauce. Also on the vegan/vegetarian menu are edamame dumplings, vegan black pepper steak, and drunken noodles
Allegro
Allegro at the Wynn is chef Enzo Febbraro’s celebration of Naples. The vegan menu includes Gardein chick’n parmigiano; organic penne with basil, zucchini, and asparagus; and baked vegan bolognese with almond ricotta cheese, and Impossible meatballs.
La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway
Somehow, the immensely popular La Cave still feels like a hidden gem. Diners love the restaurant’s extensive wine list and charcuterie boards at Wynn Las Vegas. La Cave also has the distinction of offering both vegan and vegetarian menus, which include dishes such as white bean and artichoke crab cakes, tofu meatballs, beet and burrata salad, and eggplant parmesan flatbread. A weekend brunch menu also features a lengthy vegetarian menu with butler-passed trays of truffle mushroom grits, baked potato tater tots, cream cheese pancakes with ube jam, and more.
Lakeside
This acclaimed indoor/outdoor restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas serves line-caught seafood flown straight from Hawaii, making it a great choice for pescatarian diners. Those who are strictly vegetarian or vegan will find a vegetarian menu with smoked mushroom chowder made with cashew cream instead of dairy and vegetable red curry made with coconut milk and served with tofu.
SW Steakhouse
Plant-based diners might feel inclined to rule out steakhouses when making restaurant reservations in Las Vegas, but they’d be remiss if they skipped out on dinner at SW Steakhouse. Chef David Walzog’s restaurant at Wynn offers a generous menu of vegan options including roasted eggplant with fig, rigatoni bolognese, whipped potatoes, and golden tomato gazpacho.
Red 8
Outfitted in its namesake color scheme, Red 8 at Wynn is the perfect choice for dim sum fans who prefer mushrooms to har gow. A vegan dim sum menu includes options made with Gardein chick’n. There are also vegetarian entrees including vegan tofu shitake and vegetable fried rice.
Costa Di Mare
Tucked away in a haven of trees surrounding an artificial lake, Costa Di Mare at Wynn is known for its fresh Italian seafood dishes as much as well as its lush setting. The vegan menu here features minestrone soup, porcini mushroom risotto, and lasagna prepared with vegan ricotta cheese and pesto.
Tableau
This poolside restaurant at the Wynn serves breakfast (complimentary for Tower Suites guests), brunch, and lunch in an airy setting. Vegetarian menus are available for both breakfast and lunch. For breakfast, plant-based items include a vegan Benedict with tofu and balsamic roasted tomato hollandaise and apple pancakes with maple butter. Lunch features chilled green pea soup and an Impossible burger topped with vegan cheese and chimichurri aioli.
Wing Lei
Wing Lei at Wynn made headlines as the first Chinese restaurant in the United States to be awarded a Michelin star. The lavish restaurant outfitted in intricate yellow and gold decor is famous for its Peking duck, but vegetarian diners will also be wowed by eggplant with basil and ginger, wok-tossed shimeji, oyster, and shiitake mushrooms, and braised tofu with baby bok choy.
SushiSamba
SushiSamba at the Grand Canal Shoppes has a roster of vegan and vegetarian dishes such as vegetable sushi ranging from the Amazonia roll with collard greens, portobello, mushroom, and takuwan to cucumber, asparagus, or avocado sushi, and robata dishes such as cherry tomatoes, mixed wild mushrooms, or eggplant.
Mott 32
This celebrated restaurant at the Palazzo serves upscale Chinese fare from Cantonese, Sichuan, and Beijing traditions. Vegetarian options include braised tofu with mushrooms and sauteed asparagus with water chestnuts.
Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar
Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at the Linq offers the Vegas vegan burrito, made with smoked sweet potatoes, steamed brown rice, guacamole, slaw, pico de gallo, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, and coconut Thai curry sauce and double-wrapped in flour and sun-dried tomato tortillas. Diners can also order Morgan’s veggie burger, a house-made vegetable burger of black beans, chickpeas, white beans, black olives, red bell pepper, garlic, artichoke hearts, jalapeño, and oats topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, donkey sauce, and onion straws, all served on a garlic-buttered, toasted whole-wheat bun.
Nobu Restaurant & Lounge
Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace features a multi-course vegetarian omakase menu for $100, with courses such as vegetable ceviche; a chef’s selection of sushi such as tofu skin, myoga, shiitake; avocado tartar; mushroom soup; and more. The menu changes seasonally.
Rao's
Rao’s at Caesars Palace may be known for its rich history and traditional Italian fare, but it also features a menu with several vegetarian options. Highlights include fried green tomato caprese, prepared with breaded and fried thick-sliced green tomatoes, topped with sliced buffalo mozzarella, and drizzled with fresh basil pesto, a balsamic reduction, and microgreens, as well as ravioli purses, made with beggar purse ravioli stuffed with Bartlett pears, ricotta cheese, brown butter, sage, and dried cranberries.
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen in front of Caesars Palace serves several vegan dishes, include pan-seared tofu scallops made with sweet corn puree, sautéed corn, and pickled shallots; vegan risotto made with truffle risotto, tofu puree, and crispy onion; pumpkin soup made with bourbon maple syrup-glazed butternut squash, Granny Smith apples, and roasted pepita seeds; and beluga lentils served with vadouvan carrots garlic confit, spinach, and watercress.
Restaurant Guy Savoy
The French Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace is known for Savoy’s artichoke and black truffle soup served with toasted mushroom brioche and black truffle butter. For a vegan-friendly variation, diners can request the dish be served without parmesan cheese and toasted brioche.
Giada
The menu at Giada at the Cromwell features a number of vegetarian and vegan dishes, including cacio e pepe bucatini for two, served in a warm pecorino toscano wheel; the vegan eggplant stack, made with vegan Pomodoro, avocado and balsamic glaze; a Margherita pizzette, topped with roasted Campari tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella cheese; a mushroom pizzette, prepared with roasted garlic, taleggio, and wild arugula; rigatoni pasta with vegetable Bolognese; an artichoke, served with sweet pea aioli toasted orange, and gremolata; vegan marinated olives, served alongside fresh herbs and citrus; and baby sweet peppers, paired with goat cheese and olive tapenade.
Picasso
Picasso at the Bellagio has vegetarian dishes such as cauliflower soup with Maitake mushrooms, plancha Chinese eggplant, sautéed asparagus and mushrooms, and quinoa with roasted vegetables and sofrito.
Le Cirque
The vegetarian menu at Le Cirque at the Bellagio goes for $115. Diners get a baby artichoke salad, a seasonal risotto, sun choke raviolo, a ratatouille, and a chocolate ball.
Gordon Ramsay Steak
The newly renovated Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas recently unveiled a vegetarian and vegan menu with salads, sides, and entrées. Highlights from the menu include the juicy tomato salad, made with marinated tomatoes, baby gem lettuce, and pistachio; the curried whole grain trio, made with curried faro, barley, and freekeh grains, cilantro chutney, spiced cashews, and sunflower seeds; the harissa cauliflower steak, served with citrus-pepper relish, kale, swiss chard, chickpeas, and mint chimichurri; and more.
Michael Mina
Michael Mina at the Bellagio offers a vegetarian tasting menu for $85 per person. Basil and sweet pavlova, marinated heirloom tomato with whipped ricotta and baba ganoush, sweet corn gazpacho, a ricotta gnudi with morel mushrooms and lava beans, market vegetable pot pie, and Michael’s root beer float make the menu. The dinner can come with an optional $75 wine pairing.
China Poblano
The Cosmopolitan’s China Poblano is a Chinese-Mexican fusion restaurant with a vegan tasting menu. For $45 per person, diners can order coconut ceviche, wok-roasted vegetables with arbol chile, mushroom avocado tacos, fried rice with 20 seasonal vegetables, and optional cocktail pairings.
Doughp Cookie Dough Bar
Doughp offers a raw dessert for the kid in everyone: edible cookie dough. Located at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, this casual spot serves cookie dough by the scoopful with vegan dough available upon request. Diners can customize their cookie dough with mix-ins such as caramel and Oreo pieces or go for curated creations.
Nacho Daddy
Small Las Vegas chain Nacho Daddy’s infamous scorpion shot, which is served with an actual scorpion chaser, is definitely not vegan, but a large part of the menu is. Vegan options here include crispy avocado tacos with wild rice, nachos loaded with vegan queso, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and quesadillas stuffed with vegan chicken. Worth noting: tequila is inherently vegan, and Nacho Daddy serves plenty of it.
Javier's
Javier’s at Aria has vegetarian and vegan dishes such as enchiladas stuffed with zucchini, corn, onions, and pasilla pepper; enchiladas stuffed with sautéed spinach, corn, tomato, and onions covered in pasilla cream sauce; tacos stuffed with potato, lettuce, onions, cream, Cotija cheese, and salsa verde; sopes stuffed with black beans, lettuce, salsa, queso cotija, and crema; and tacos stuffed with zucchini, corn, pasilla pepper, onions, guacamole, and salsa verde, or with mushrooms, pasilla pepper, onions, corn, guacamole, and topped with salsa quemada.
Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar
Vegetarian dishes at Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar at the Park MGM include baked goat cheese, a roasted tomato salad, tomato pasta, and Stroganoff with cremini mushrooms.
Hakkasan Restaurant
Hakkasan at the MGM Grand has a signature vegetarian menu for $78 per person. Diners start with a vegetarian steamed dim sum platter and pan-seared vegetable Shanghai dumpling, followed by tofu, aubergine, and shiitake mushroom clay pot in a black bean sauce; a mushroom stir fry with gai lan stalks and macadamia nut; pan choi with garlic sauce; Hakka noodle with mushrooms and Chinese chive; and pak choi with garlic sauce. Mango sticky rice and macarons end the meal.
Hussong's Cantina
The Strip location of Hussong’s Cantina at Mandalay Place serves Baja cuisine and margaritas made with the original recipe from the original Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada, Mexico. A lengthy vegan menu includes mango habanero guacamole, quesadillas with Gardein chick’n, enchiladas with Gardein vegan beef and breakfast selections include chilaquiles with vegan chorizo and breakfast quesadillas with Daiya plant-based cheese.
Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas
This fully vegan restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas serves all manner of pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert. Chef Tal Ronnen, who co-created the Kite Hill brand of vegan dips and spreads, incorporates vegan alternatives to butter and cheeses in each dish.
Truth & Tonic
This fully vegan restaurant at the Venetian Resort serves breakfast and lunch dishes like frittatas, sweet and savory toasts, coconut milk french toast, and tacos with choice of mushrooms, soyrizo, chicken, or shrimp.