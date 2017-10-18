While several Las Vegas bars, restaurants, and clubs offer special events throughout Pride Month, the Las Vegas Valley is home to LGBTQ-friendly bars that are open to the community every night of the year. Whether revelers are seeking a neighborhood watering hole, drag brunch, or just a cheap drink in a divey bar, here are nine bars and nightclubs to visit during Pride Month and beyond.Read More
The Best LGBTQ-Friendly Bars and Nightclubs in Las Vegas
Drink and dance at these destinations during Pride and beyond
The Garden Las Vegas
The Garden opened in the Arts District in June 2020. The interior features green velvety furnishings and go-go dancers, while the garden patio offers firepit seating and moody lighting. Stop in for bottomless drag brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Phoenix Bar & Lounge
With a laid-back atmosphere and something for everyone, boredom isn’t an option at this bar. Depending on the night, the Phoenix offers trivia, karaoke, popular TV show viewing parties, and all-night dancing. This beacon of entertainment is open 24/7.
Badlands Las Vegas
The cowboy-themed video gaming bar offers pool tables and darts in the Historic Commercial Center District. Weekly events includes Wednesday karaoke, Saturday variety shows, and bingo on Mondays.
Fun Hog Ranch
A centrally located watering hole with a neighborhood bar feel, Fun Hog Ranch provides a rustic atmosphere with an almost all-day happy hour running from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. everyday. Celebrating over 10 years in Vegas, Fun Hog’s event calendar is full just about every day of the week.
The Garage
Taking its cues from a local body shop, The Garage repurposes hubcaps and gas station signage as decor inside this low-key 24/7 bar. The menu includes bar food staples including nachos and pizza and patrons will be kept busy with pool tables, shuffleboard, and darts.
FreeZone
The weekly entertainment calendar at FreeZone features regular events including karaoke every Monday, weekly open mic nights, themed parties and happy hour 8 a.m to 8 p.m.
Piranha Nightclub
This full-service nightclub offers intimate spaces and a soundtrack ranging from Latin music to EDM as go-go dancers groove nearby. The spacious outdoor area provides a fresh-air alternative to the dance floor.
QuadZ Video Bar
This just-off-the-Strip gamer haven features favorites such as video poker, trivia night, and a selection of arcade game classics. This 24-hour bar offers drink specials from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Las Vegas Eagle
The Las Vegas Eagle is a 24-hour dive bar that offers a no-frills setting for weekly events like Leather Night and pool tournaments.