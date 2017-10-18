 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gay PRIDE
Lior Mizrahi /Getty Images

The Best LGBTQ-Friendly Bars and Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Drink and dance at these destinations during Pride and beyond

by Janna Karel Updated
Gay PRIDE
| Lior Mizrahi /Getty Images
by Janna Karel Updated

While several Las Vegas bars, restaurants, and clubs offer special events throughout Pride Month, the Las Vegas Valley is home to LGBTQ-friendly bars that are open to the community every night of the year. Whether revelers are seeking a neighborhood watering hole, drag brunch, or just a cheap drink in a divey bar, here are nine bars and nightclubs to visit during Pride Month and beyond.

The Garden Las Vegas

The Garden opened in the Arts District in June 2020. The interior features green velvety furnishings and go-go dancers, while the garden patio offers firepit seating and moody lighting. Stop in for bottomless drag brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

1017 S 1st St #180, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 202-0900
(702) 202-0900
The Garden interior features a sleek wraparound bar.
The Garden in downtown Las Vegas features a sleek interior.
The Garden

The Phoenix Bar & Lounge

With a laid-back atmosphere and something for everyone, boredom isn’t an option at this bar. Depending on the night, the Phoenix offers trivia, karaoke, popular TV show viewing parties, and all-night dancing. This beacon of entertainment is open 24/7.

4213 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 826-2422
(702) 826-2422
The exterior of the Phoenix has a mural of the Phoenix across the entrance.
The Phoenix
Facebook

Badlands Las Vegas

The cowboy-themed video gaming bar offers pool tables and darts in the Historic Commercial Center District. Weekly events includes Wednesday karaoke, Saturday variety shows, and bingo on Mondays.

953 E Sahara Ave #22B, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 792-9262
(702) 792-9262

Fun Hog Ranch

A centrally located watering hole with a neighborhood bar feel, Fun Hog Ranch provides a rustic atmosphere with an almost all-day happy hour running from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. everyday. Celebrating over 10 years in Vegas, Fun Hog’s event calendar is full just about every day of the week.

495 E Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 791-7001
(702) 791-7001
The Fun Hog Ranch marquee shows a cowboy riding a hog.
Fun Hog Ranch
Fun Hog Ranch

The Garage

Taking its cues from a local body shop, The Garage repurposes hubcaps and gas station signage as decor inside this low-key 24/7 bar. The menu includes bar food staples including nachos and pizza and patrons will be kept busy with pool tables, shuffleboard, and darts.

1487 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 440-6333
(702) 440-6333
The bar at the Garage features car parts and gas stations signs as decoration.
The Garage
The Garage

FreeZone

The weekly entertainment calendar at FreeZone features regular events including karaoke every Monday, weekly open mic nights, themed parties and happy hour 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

610 E Naples Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 794-2300
(702) 794-2300
The interior at FreeZone has neon peace signs in rainbow colors.
FreeZone
FreeZone

Piranha Nightclub

This full-service nightclub offers intimate spaces and a soundtrack ranging from Latin music to EDM as go-go dancers groove nearby. The spacious outdoor area provides a fresh-air alternative to the dance floor.

4633 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 791-0100
(702) 791-0100
Piranha Nightclub is covered in sparkling strong lights.
Piranha Nightclub
Piranha Nightclub

QuadZ Video Bar

This just-off-the-Strip gamer haven features favorites such as video poker, trivia night, and a selection of arcade game classics. This 24-hour bar offers drink specials from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 733-0383
(702) 733-0383

The Las Vegas Eagle

The Las Vegas Eagle is a 24-hour dive bar that offers a no-frills setting for weekly events like Leather Night and pool tournaments.

3430 E Tropicana Ave Suite 47, Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 458-8662
(702) 458-8662

