Las Vegas’s Essential Breakfast Restaurants

The Most Splurge-Worthy Las Vegas Restaurants

Where to Go for Italian Food in Las Vegas

A spread of Mexican dishes.
Milpa.
Milpa

The Essential Mexican Restaurants of Las Vegas

Check out these standbys for excellent chile relleno, enchiladas, ceviche, and menudo

by Janna Karel Updated
Milpa.
| Milpa
by Janna Karel Updated

Mexican culture and foodways have deeply impacted dining scenes in cities across the U.S., including Las Vegas. The cuisine, which varies widely across Mexico and is often defined by its specificity and regionality, leans on powerful flavors, herbs, spices, and Indigenous culinary traditions. Fortunately, Las Vegas has an excellent range of Mexican food, with everything from Michoacán specialties to dishes like mulas, tlacoyos, and pelonas. If you’re looking for tacos in Las Vegas, specifically, we’ve got you covered, too.

See something missing? Drop it in the comments or hit up the tipline.

Casa El Desayuno

True to its name, Casa El Desayuno is just right for breakfast. Go savory with chilaquiles, chorizo and eggs, huevos rancheros, or breakfast fajitas. For a sweeter morning treat, choose pancakes layered with sweet berries, Oreo cookies, Nutella, marzapan, or Gansito cookies.

2632 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
(702) 633-6774
(702) 633-6774

Antojitos Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant

At Antojitos Sinaloa, the inspiration for the food is right in the name, the state of Sinaola, Mexico, in the northwest along the Gulf of California. While the menu features traditional Mexican dishes, Antojitos is known for its Sinaloa Tower with octopus, shrimp, ceviche, and topped with avocado and a special sauce. Order crunchy tostadas with heaping piles of ceviche and bowls of coctel de camarones with lots of satisfying seafood.

2000 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 485-3336
(702) 485-3336
A stack of seafood with avocado on top
Antojitos Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant.
Antojitos Sinaloa Mexican & Seafood Restaurant/Facebook

Casa Don Juan

Located in the heart of the Arts District, Casa Don Juan celebrates the work of Mexican artist Frida Khalo. One of the few spots to offer tamales by the dozen also offers a classic Mexican menu with soups, tortas, and tostadas on it — most dishes come slathered in melted cheese and with sides of rice and beans. Three locations across the city feature this abuelita style of cooking.

1204 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 384-8070
(702) 384-8070
A plate of shrimp salad on a green placemat
Camarones ensalada at Casa Don Juan.
Casa Don Juan/Facebook

La Neta

With brick walls, foliage dangling from the ceiling, and chandeliers, La Neta offers a stunning dining room. Add a daily happy hour — and a second late-night happy hour — and a live DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, and this restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is a whole vibe. Order pastor chimichangas, birria strip steak, or lobster tostadas.

1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89135
(702) 476-5484
(702) 476-5484
A series of chandeliers over a bar
La Neta.
Louiie Victa

La Casita de Doña Machi

A sure way to know how legit a Mexican restaurant is to look for menudo. La Casita de Doña Machi not only has it, but its menudo is one of their most popular items, complete with quintessential radish, onion, and cilantro toppings. Try the restaurant’s homemade tortillas or chicken mole. La Casita de Do Machi is only open until 6 p.m. daily, except Saturdays and Sundays when it closes at 5 p.m.

2407 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 912-4884
(702) 912-4884
A bowl of menudo with cilantro on top
Menudo at La Casita de Doña Machi.
La Casita de Doña Machi/Facebook

Los Antojos Mexican Restaurant

Fans rave about the menu of chilaquiles, sopes, and a variety of huaraches that remind them of dishes found in Mexico City. For those tried and true lovers of genuine Mexican food, Los Antojos even has manitas de puerco, pig’s feet, a staple in Mexican cuisine. Seating is limited but worth the wait in this casual restaurant.

2520 S Eastern Ave #2, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 457-3505
(702) 457-3505
Huarches
Huaraches at Los Antojos.
Los Antojos/Facebook

Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails

Mariposa offers a contemporary take on traditional Mexican and South American food. Crab and lobster enchiladas, mole-braised short ribs, and honey-glazed shrimp burritos help anchor this fusion fare with a classic taste of Mexico at the core. Cocktails such as the Prickly Pear Paloma and a happy hour DJ make this place better suited for a date night. 

2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 476-3330
(702) 476-3330
A shrimp dish
Mariposa Cocina.
Mariposa Cocina/Facebook

La Mojarra Loca Grill

With bold colors and design throughout, this Mexican restaurant is just fun to be. Add heaping bowls of seafood cocktail, aguachiles overflowing with shrimp, scallops, and slices of avocado, and seafood molcajete in a hot volcanic stone bowl, and you’ve got the makings of a great meal.

2797 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 293-4444
(702) 293-4444

El Dorado Cantina

Located just behind the Strip and adjacent to the Sapphire strip club, this Mexican restaurant makes food with primarily organic ingredients. Get photo-ready platters of street tacos, grilled wild salmon on a cedar plank with honey chipotle glaze, and guacamole hand-mashed tableside — with exactly as much cilantro as you like.  Also located in Tivoli Village.

3025 Sammy Davis Jr Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 722-2289
(702) 722-2289
El Dorado Cantina taco platter.
El Dorado Cantina
El Dorado Cantina.

Original Lindo Michoacan

With three decades of serving Las Vegas, Lindo Michoacan serves Mexican comfort foods such as goat burritos, nopalitos cactus, and chile Colorado, as well as carnitas marinated in oranges and spices, then slow-cooked. And the bar serves a mean margarita. Also in Summerlin and Henderson.

2655 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 735-6828
(702) 735-6828
A plate of chile with rice and beans
Chile Colorado and chile verde at Lindo Michoacan.
Lindo Michoacan/Facebook

Casa Playa

Chef Sarah Thompson at Casa Playa serves food that’s meant to be shared family-style. Tear your attention away from a stunning yellow and orange dining room to order pork belly al pastor and whole snapper tempura. Start with an order of steamed mussels, squash tamal, or Hokkaido scallops for the table. And if margaritas aren’t your thing, get a specialty cocktail.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5340
(702) 770-5340
Orange flowers drip from the ceiling in an empty dining room with beige chairs and blue carpet with tropical plants.
Casa Playa.
Douglas Friedman

La Popular

This upscale Mexican restaurant with an agave-centric cocktail menu at the Palms serves quesabirria tacos with braised brisket and beef shank, al pastor enchiladas with melted cheese, and ribeye and prawn fajitas. But come for the cocktails, like the Oaxacan Jellyfish with rum, pineapple, lime, blue lemongrass, and coconut cream served with a smoke bubble. There’s also weekend brunch.

4321 West Flamingo Road, NV 89103
(702) 479-2712
(702) 479-2712
Cocktails from La Popular.
La Popular.
STUDIO 1208

Milpa

Nominated for a James Beard Award this year, chef DJ Flores, a Las Vegas native who has worked on the Strip alongside the likes of José Andrés and Lorena Garcia, makes all his tortillas in-house — and sells them to many other restaurants, too. The menu has grain bowls with roasted corn, beans, quinoa, and other fresh vegetables. Or try a black bean tetela, green chorizo and lentils, or an avocado tostada from the brunch menu. Every taco is made better for the masa Flores uses in his tortillas. Stock up.

4226 S Durango Dr Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 247-4147
(702) 247-4147
Milpa grain bowls
Grain bowls at Milpa.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Javier's

Javier’s at the Aria immediately stands out for the breathtaking and brutal Aztec mural on the restaurant’s rear wall — carved out of wood with a chainsaw. In this fine-dining Mexican restaurant, you’ll find chicken breast in mole poblano, wild Mexican white prawns swirled in garlic butter sauce, and hand-shaken margaritas.

3730 Las Vegas Blvd S (at Aria Resort & Casino), Las Vegas, NV 89158
866-590-3637
866-590-3637
A piece of chainsaw art that depicts the Mayan Creation.
Javier’s.
MGM Resorts

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

A Las Vegas Mexican staple, Juan’s Flaming Fajitas is best known for its, well, flaming fajitas brought right to the table. But, that is second only to the atmosphere with bright murals, live music, and a solid happy hour menu. And a hot cup of fideo soup primes the palate for savory carne asada and crunchy taquitos. Also in Henderson and Centennial Hills.

9640 W Tropicana Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 823-1400
(702) 823-1400
An oval plate of four street tacos with rice.
Tacos de la calle at Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina.
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina/Facebook

Border Grill

Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger collaborated on Border Grill inside Mandalay Bay. Get super fresh and citrusy ceviche, short rib enchiladas, chile relleno with cheese and orange chipotle fennel slaw, and tacos. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, stop in for brunch. It’s $44.99 per person and comes with unlimited small plates of dishes such as salmon avocado toast, chilaquiles, breakfast enchiladas, and birria hash and egg. Add bottomless mimosas, micheladas, and bloody Marys for $27.99.

3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-7403
702-632-7403
Border Grill
Border Grill .

 Il Toro E La Capra

Il Toro E La Capra is a blend of Mexican and Italian cuisine created by Javier Barajas. Barajas always envisioned opening an Italian restaurant with the classic Vegas feel of his favorite movie. “Casino.” The menu boasts Mexican food with an Italian lean. Find tacos, carne asada, and fajitas. But you can also find pizza topped with pulled pork carnitas.

6435 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118
(702) 331-6090
(702) 331-6090

Chavelos Mexican Bar & Grill

Located in the Green Valley neighborhood of Henderson, chef Jose Rodriguez’s restaurant is known for its signature molcajetes available in both meat and seafood varieties. Dine on avocado tacos or slightly spicy chile relleno with shredded beef or seafood.

2021 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 558-3366
(702) 558-3366
A shrimp dish with rice and beans
Camarones rancheros at Chavelos Mexican Bar & Grill.
Chavelos Mexican Bar & Grill/Facebook

Las Cazuelas

Las Cazuleas focuses solely on the cuisine from Puebla, a region southeast of Mexico City, and features Mexican fare such as enchiladas, corn tacos with citrus-marinated pork, huevos rancheros, and, of course, tacos. Do order elote, or corn on the cob, seasoned with chili powder, lime juice, and cotija mayonnaise, served on or off the cob. And don’t skip the enchiladas de mole poblano.

9711 S Eastern Ave Ste H8, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 837-0204
(702) 837-0204
Two corn tortillas with seafood
Tacos at Las Cazuelas
Las Cazuelas/Facebook

