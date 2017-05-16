The Essential Mexican Restaurants of Las Vegas

Mexican culture and foodways have deeply impacted dining scenes in cities across the U.S., including Las Vegas. The cuisine, which varies widely across Mexico and is often defined by its specificity and regionality, leans on powerful flavors, herbs, spices, and Indigenous culinary traditions. Fortunately, Las Vegas has an excellent range of Mexican food, with everything from Michoacán specialties to dishes like mulas, tlacoyos, and pelonas. If you’re looking for tacos in Las Vegas, specifically, we’ve got you covered, too.

