Skip the Alcohol With These Boozeless Cocktails

Whether diners drink alcohol or not is up to preference, but those who want to avoid adult beverages yet order a drink with more flavor than a water or soda can turn to mocktails on the menu. Las Vegas restaurants have turned up their mixology practices to apply them to non-alcoholic beverages, bringing thoughtful and creative flair to these beverages. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in Las Vegas that are turning up the heat on mocktails.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.