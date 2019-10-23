 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A green nonalcoholic cocktail Venetian [Official Site]

Skip the Alcohol With These Boozeless Cocktails

Mixed drinks so lively, no one will miss the liquor

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Venetian [Official Site]

Whether diners drink alcohol or not is up to preference, but those who want to avoid adult beverages yet order a drink with more flavor than a water or soda can turn to mocktails on the menu. Las Vegas restaurants have turned up their mixology practices to apply them to non-alcoholic beverages, bringing thoughtful and creative flair to these beverages. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants in Las Vegas that are turning up the heat on mocktails.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Barrymore

99 Convention Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 407-5303
(702) 407-5303
The retro vibe of The Barrymore at the Royal Resort is enough reason to visit this gem just off the Strip and near the Las Vegas Convention Center. But the mocktails here offer a refreshing break from alcohol. The Fauxito features lime, mint, and fresh berries; the Domesticated Mule combines ginger shrub, limeade, and sparkling water; while the peach Bellini mixes white peach puree and Fever Tree ginger beer. All go for $10 each.

A red mocktail
The Fauxito at The Barrymore
The Barrymore [Official Site]

2. Partage

3839 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 582-5852
(702) 582-5852
Partage, the French restaurant in Chinatown, offers three nonalcoholic drinks, all for $9 each. Passion Lavender combines homemade lavender syrup, passion fruit puree, lemon, and cranberry juice; the Exotica Colada uses pineapple and orange juices, and coconut and mango puree; while the Summer Lover features cranberry and lemon juices, berries syrup, and calamansi meringue.

Two nonalcoholic drinks
Nonalcoholic cocktails at Partage
Partage [Official Site]

3. Rosina Cocktail Lounge

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-1945
(702) 607-1945
The sexy interior at Rosina is worth a visit for non-drinkers, who can enjoy one of a couple non-alcoholic drinks, including the East Side Tonic, which is made with elderflower, lime, simple syrup, cucumber, and mint.

4. Electra Cocktail Club

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-1950
(702) 607-1950
Electra Cocktail Club at the Palazzo goes spicy with its nonalcoholic drink. The Stone Fruit Season combines Hellfire habanero shrub with lime juice, honey, peach puree, pineapple juice, and club soda.

An orange nonalcoholic cocktail
Stone Fruit Season at Electra Cocktail Club
Venetian [Official Site]

5. Mott 32 Las Vegas

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #206
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3232
(702) 607-3232
Even Asian restaurants are getting in on the mocktail trend. Mott 32 at the Palazzo offers a trio of “Mottails” for a flavorful Asian twist on the non-alcoholic beverages. The Jasmine Cooler features lychee, jasmine tea, and orange blossom; the Stonecutters features passion fruit, miso honey, lemon verbena and plum.

Three mocktails in a row
A trio of mocktails at Mott 32
Mott 32 [Official Site]

6. The Dorsey

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #200 3355
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1945
(702) 414-1945
While the Dorsey’s high-end cocktails and swanky setting make it a top spot for drinking, it does have a mocktail for those who aren’t drinking. The Garden Party mixes green apple juice, cucumber juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint leaves.

A green nonalcoholic cocktail
The Garden Party at the Dorsey
Venetian [Official Site]

7. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7373
(702) 731-7373
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen in front of Caesars Palace offers three nonalcoholic cocktails for $9 each. The Banshee Whisperer uses rhubarb, simple syrup and ginger beer to create a balanced drink.

8. Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
(702) 534-3419
Superfrico is as much a bar as it is a restaurant, and the cocktail program includes a handful of nonalcoholic drinks to pair with your dinner: try the Softcore Soda, made with apple, chamomile, verjus and agave or the Devocion & Tonic, with cold brew, lemon, grapefruit, and tonic.

Superfrico Louiie Victa

9. Skybar

3752 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-8888
(702) 590-8888
Pair one of the best views on the Strip with Skybar’s Colada Beach, which is made with pineapple, passionfruit, coconut, and lime, or the Cucumber Watermelon Fresca, which has lemongrass, watermelon, cucumber, and ginger.

10. Best Friend

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6770
(702) 730-6770
Best Friend is Roy Choi’s over-the-top love letter to fun, and the bar program makes sure no one is left out. Opt for one of the menu’s slushy cocktails without alcohol (flavors include orange cream, color, berry and green apple), or go for one of the boozeless cocktails. The Green Fizz leans heavily on cucumber juice for a savory flavor, while the Pink Fizz is a fizzy watermelon treat.

