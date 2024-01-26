A good plate of nachos requires three things. First, the plate needs to be big. Huge. Hearty enough to share with the table for more than a few minutes (six chips won’t cut it, as Tavern at the Fontainebleau found out). Second, it requires enough toppings that no chip need go bare. And last, it needs good, melty, warm nacho cheese. Sure, there is room for variation, like a poke nacho. But, even in that case, the platter needs to be shareable and loaded with finger-licking ingredients. Read on for the best nachos to find in Las Vegas.Read More
Where to Find Heaping Plates of Crunchy Nachos in Las Vegas
Get piled-high platters of warm, cheesy goodness at these Las Vegas restaurants
Whiskey Licker Up at Binion's
Even the “Just Nachos” at Whiskey Licker Up are anything but basic. For $15, this appetizer is an impressive platter of chips with all the fixin’s. Diners can also spring an extra $2 for the barbecue smoked pork nachos with queso sauce, pulled pork, whiskey barbecue sauce, and jalapeños.
Also featured in:
Nacho Daddy
The tagline here is “never a dry chip.” Whichever variety you choose — and there are a lot of options — you’ll find a skillet loaded with sauce and toppings. That includes fancy varieties, like those topped with lobster or filet mignon. Or the classic fiesta nacho with chicken breast, salsa, sautéed onions, refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream on top of tri-colored corn chips.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen
Guy Fieri’s trash-can nachos are nearly a thing of legend. They’re piled high in a metal cylinder, layered with chips, ground beef, sauce, and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle — if you order the cheeseburger nachos — or with smoked brisket, cheddar, barbecue sauce, and cilantro in the smoked brisket variety. Both versions run for about $26 and are served without the cylinder so that the stack of nachos stands in a gravity-defying column.
Cabo Wabo Cantina
The nacho platter at this casual Mexican restaurant comes loaded with a cheese blend, beans, jalapeños, queso sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole: basically, all the good stuff. Add your choice of protein, like grilled chicken or shrimp, to make it a more rounded meal.
Ghost Donkey
Of course, Las Vegas has nachos topped with black truffle. This speakeasy-style tequila bar is tucked behind an unmarked door in the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan. Find it, step into the fairy light-adorned lounge, and order nachos available in a few varieties, including black truffle, a plate which runs for $23.
McMullan's Irish Pub
What makes Irish nachos specifically Irish? At McMullan’s, it’s starting with a base of crunchy potato chips. Available in mini, half-sized, or full, the spuds come layered with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and chives.
Su Casa
The sushi restaurant inside the Silverton is worth a visit for rolls and nigiri. But the restaurant also serves refreshing and generously sized poke nachos, with crisp wonton chips, tuna poke, and a sweet soy glaze for $20.
Borracha
Nachos at this Henderson restaurant are $14 and come with enough jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo, arbol salsa, sour cream, pickled red onions, and jalapeños to share. Add al pastor chicken or carne asada for about $7.
Also featured in: