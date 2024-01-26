Where to Find Heaping Plates of Crunchy Nachos in Las Vegas

A good plate of nachos requires three things. First, the plate needs to be big. Huge. Hearty enough to share with the table for more than a few minutes (six chips won’t cut it, as Tavern at the Fontainebleau found out). Second, it requires enough toppings that no chip need go bare. And last, it needs good, melty, warm nacho cheese. Sure, there is room for variation, like a poke nacho. But, even in that case, the platter needs to be shareable and loaded with finger-licking ingredients. Read on for the best nachos to find in Las Vegas.

