 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

16 Spots For Delightful Dim Sum in Las Vegas

22 Las Vegas Sports Bars to Visit For an Ultimate Game Day Experience

18 Restaurants That Serve a Weekday Brunch in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps
Nachos at Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits
Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits.
Sahara Las Vegas

Where to Find Heaping Plates of Crunchy Nachos in Las Vegas

Get piled-high platters of warm, cheesy goodness at these Las Vegas restaurants

by Janna Karel
View as Map
Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits.
| Sahara Las Vegas
by Janna Karel

A good plate of nachos requires three things. First, the plate needs to be big. Huge. Hearty enough to share with the table for more than a few minutes (six chips won’t cut it, as Tavern at the Fontainebleau found out). Second, it requires enough toppings that no chip need go bare. And last, it needs good, melty, warm nacho cheese. Sure, there is room for variation, like a poke nacho. But, even in that case, the platter needs to be shareable and loaded with finger-licking ingredients. Read on for the best nachos to find in Las Vegas.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Whiskey Licker Up at Binion's

Copy Link

Even the “Just Nachos” at Whiskey Licker Up are anything but basic. For $15, this appetizer is an impressive platter of chips with all the fixin’s. Diners can also spring an extra $2 for the barbecue smoked pork nachos with queso sauce, pulled pork, whiskey barbecue sauce, and jalapeños.

128 Fremont Street, NV 89101
(702) 382-1600
(702) 382-1600

Also featured in:

Nacho Daddy

Copy Link

The tagline here is “never a dry chip.” Whichever variety you choose — and there are a lot of options — you’ll find a skillet loaded with sauce and toppings. That includes fancy varieties, like those topped with lobster or filet mignon. Or the classic fiesta nacho with chicken breast, salsa, sautéed onions, refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream on top of tri-colored corn chips.

1027 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 534-1680
(702) 534-1680
Nacho Daddy
Nacho Daddy.
Nacho Daddy/Facebook

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen

Copy Link

Guy Fieri’s trash-can nachos are nearly a thing of legend. They’re piled high in a metal cylinder, layered with chips, ground beef, sauce, and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle — if you order the cheeseburger nachos — or with smoked brisket, cheddar, barbecue sauce, and cilantro in the smoked brisket variety. Both versions run for about $26 and are served without the cylinder so that the stack of nachos stands in a gravity-defying column.

3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South, NV 89109
(702) 946-4346
(702) 946-4346
A pile of “trash can nachos” on a white plate on a wooden table in a restaurant
Trash can nachos.
Big Night

Also featured in:

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Copy Link

The nacho platter at this casual Mexican restaurant comes loaded with a cheese blend, beans, jalapeños, queso sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole: basically, all the good stuff. Add your choice of protein, like grilled chicken or shrimp, to make it a more rounded meal.

3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 385-2226
(702) 385-2226
Nachos at Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Cabo Wabo Cantina

Also featured in:

Ghost Donkey

Copy Link

Of course, Las Vegas has nachos topped with black truffle. This speakeasy-style tequila bar is tucked behind an unmarked door in the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan. Find it, step into the fairy light-adorned lounge, and order nachos available in a few varieties, including black truffle, a plate which runs for $23.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
(702) 698-7000
Nachos at Ghost Donkey.
Ghost Donkey.
Janna Karel

Also featured in:

McMullan's Irish Pub

Copy Link

What makes Irish nachos specifically Irish? At McMullan’s, it’s starting with a base of crunchy potato chips. Available in mini, half-sized, or full, the spuds come layered with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and chives.

4650 W Tropicana Ave (at Cameron St), Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-7000
(702) 247-7000
McMullan’s Irish Pub
McMullan’s Irish Pub

Also featured in:

Su Casa

Copy Link

The sushi restaurant inside the Silverton is worth a visit for rolls and nigiri. But the restaurant also serves refreshing and generously sized poke nachos, with crisp wonton chips, tuna poke, and a sweet soy glaze for $20.

3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 263-7777
(702) 263-7777

Also featured in:

Borracha

Copy Link

Nachos at this Henderson restaurant are $14 and come with enough jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo, arbol salsa, sour cream, pickled red onions, and jalapeños to share. Add al pastor chicken or carne asada for about $7.

Henderson, NV
NAchos from Borracha.
Borracha.
Borracha

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Whiskey Licker Up at Binion's

128 Fremont Street, NV 89101

Even the “Just Nachos” at Whiskey Licker Up are anything but basic. For $15, this appetizer is an impressive platter of chips with all the fixin’s. Diners can also spring an extra $2 for the barbecue smoked pork nachos with queso sauce, pulled pork, whiskey barbecue sauce, and jalapeños.

128 Fremont Street, NV 89101
(702) 382-1600
(702) 382-1600

Nacho Daddy

1027 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The tagline here is “never a dry chip.” Whichever variety you choose — and there are a lot of options — you’ll find a skillet loaded with sauce and toppings. That includes fancy varieties, like those topped with lobster or filet mignon. Or the classic fiesta nacho with chicken breast, salsa, sautéed onions, refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream on top of tri-colored corn chips.

1027 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 534-1680
(702) 534-1680
Nacho Daddy
Nacho Daddy.
Nacho Daddy/Facebook

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen

3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South, NV 89109

Guy Fieri’s trash-can nachos are nearly a thing of legend. They’re piled high in a metal cylinder, layered with chips, ground beef, sauce, and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle — if you order the cheeseburger nachos — or with smoked brisket, cheddar, barbecue sauce, and cilantro in the smoked brisket variety. Both versions run for about $26 and are served without the cylinder so that the stack of nachos stands in a gravity-defying column.

3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South, NV 89109
(702) 946-4346
(702) 946-4346
A pile of “trash can nachos” on a white plate on a wooden table in a restaurant
Trash can nachos.
Big Night

Cabo Wabo Cantina

3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The nacho platter at this casual Mexican restaurant comes loaded with a cheese blend, beans, jalapeños, queso sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream, and guacamole: basically, all the good stuff. Add your choice of protein, like grilled chicken or shrimp, to make it a more rounded meal.

3663 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 385-2226
(702) 385-2226
Nachos at Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Cabo Wabo Cantina

Ghost Donkey

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Of course, Las Vegas has nachos topped with black truffle. This speakeasy-style tequila bar is tucked behind an unmarked door in the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan. Find it, step into the fairy light-adorned lounge, and order nachos available in a few varieties, including black truffle, a plate which runs for $23.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
(702) 698-7000
Nachos at Ghost Donkey.
Ghost Donkey.
Janna Karel

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Ave (at Cameron St), Las Vegas, NV 89103

What makes Irish nachos specifically Irish? At McMullan’s, it’s starting with a base of crunchy potato chips. Available in mini, half-sized, or full, the spuds come layered with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and chives.

4650 W Tropicana Ave (at Cameron St), Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-7000
(702) 247-7000
McMullan’s Irish Pub
McMullan’s Irish Pub

Su Casa

3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

The sushi restaurant inside the Silverton is worth a visit for rolls and nigiri. But the restaurant also serves refreshing and generously sized poke nachos, with crisp wonton chips, tuna poke, and a sweet soy glaze for $20.

3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 263-7777
(702) 263-7777

Borracha

Henderson, NV

Nachos at this Henderson restaurant are $14 and come with enough jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo, arbol salsa, sour cream, pickled red onions, and jalapeños to share. Add al pastor chicken or carne asada for about $7.

Henderson, NV
NAchos from Borracha.
Borracha.
Borracha

Related Maps