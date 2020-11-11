 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bowl with chilaquiles
Chilaquiles at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Instagram

29 New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

New brunch options join stalwarts that revamped their menus

by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter Updated
Chilaquiles at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
| Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Instagram
by Susan Stapleton and Stephanie Carter Updated

Las Vegas continues to roll out new dining options for brunch. The meal that combines breakfast and lunch on the weekend finds new places to shine and expands with revamped menus and hours at other restaurants. Some offer patios with a view while others bring a veritable party before noon. Here, a look at 29 new brunches all over the city that can make any weekend feel like a reason to celebrate.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Marché Bacchus

2620 Regatta Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 804-8008
(702) 804-8008
Brunch goes full time at Marché Bacchus, the French restaurant on the shores of Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores. The restaurant expands its brunch hours to Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners can pick up dishes such as eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, bananas Foster pancakes, crepes du jour, truffled shrimp and grits, a bistro bacon burger, lobster salad croissant, seafood salad, or steak frites. Bottomless mimosas start at $25.

The patio at Marché Bacchus
The patio at Marché Bacchus.
Marché Bacchus/Facebook

2. Peyote

1028 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 210-0306
(725) 210-0306
Peyote from Corner Bar Management at Fergusons Downtown offers brunch on Fridays through Sundays noon to 4 p.m. with grilled and chilled shellfish with a half dozen chilled oysters on the half shell, chilled smoked mussels, grilled prawns, and a half lobster tail; the plant-based Just egg quiche with red kitten spinach, caramelized leeks, and lions mane mushrooms in a non-dairy pie crust; and a fire-roasted tomato and shaved American country ham, smashed then fried with fingerling potatoes and red-eye gravy with two eggs.

A toast dish with eggs.
A brunch dish at Peyote.
Peyote/Instagram

3. El Dorado Cantina

430 S Rampart Blvd Ste 110
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 333-1112
(702) 333-1112
El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village serves a brunch, dubbed Domingo Divertido (Sunday Funday), with a watermelon salad, tres leches French toast, macho Benedict with chorizo and two poached eggs, and a churro waffle. The brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Breakfast dishes at El Dorado Cantina
Breakfast dishes at El Dorado Cantina
Leinani Shak Photography

4. The Garden

1017 S 1st St #180
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 202-0900
(702) 202-0900
The Garden now has four bottomless drag brunches a week. The $75 per person, all-inclusive brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For an additional $45, diners can upgrade to an all-you-can-drink package featuring a full menu of specialty brunch cocktails and signature shots. RuPaul’s Drag Race alums performing weekly include Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese, and Des’ree D. St. James. Food options include a hangover burger, sweet potato hash, and the spicy chicken sandwich. This event is 21-plus with tickets available online.

A pretty green bar with a high-top table and stools in front of it.
The Garden
The Garden/Facebook

5. The Goodwich

900 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 910-8681
(702) 910-8681
The menu at the Goodwich’s brunch features Stacked-Rite pancakes with candied bacon, hickory maple syrup, powdered sugar, and sprinkles; the fried eggy with a beef patty, fried egg, pepper bacon, chipotle mayo, and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun; and the Let’s Get Croque made with Sugardale ham and Gruyere cheese topped with whole grain mustard and a sunny-side up egg on white bread. The Goodwich also has a $20 bottle of Champagne for the table or a $12 mimosa flight, along with locally crafted beers, cans of White Claws and Modelo Micheladas, nitro coffee on draft from Vesta coffee, and CBD-infused teas. Brunch takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout and delivery available.

The Goodwich
The Goodwich
The Goodwich/Facebook

6. Blue Hen Chicken Co.

6250 W Charleston Blvd #120
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 998-9848
(702) 998-9848
Newcomer Blue Hen Chicken Co. features a Saturday brunch with a house chorizo toast with whipped farm eggs and fontina cheese or try one of the egg sandwiches with a breaded chicken thigh, with options to add bacon or avocado. A blueberry French toast and crepes with chocolate and cherries, strawberry and mango, or Nutella and banana round out breakfast. Brunch takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A sunny side up egg with chicken, hot honey, on a brioche bun
The sunny side with a crispy chicken thigh, fried egg, homemade hot honey, slaw, tomato, aioli, and brioche bun at Blue Hen Chicken Co.
Blue Hen Chicken Co./Facebook

7. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7344
(702) 797-7344
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort added a Saturday brunch to its weekend lineup. New dishes from chef Lee Davidson include a feta and watermelon salad, lollipop chicken wings, plant-based Impossible burger, and breakfast pizza topped with bacon, sausage, and poached egg. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online ordering available.

Lobster eggs Benedict
Lobster eggs Benedict at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar/Facebook

8. La Neta Cocina y Lounge

1770 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 200
Summerlin, NV 89135
(702) 476-5484
(702) 476-5484
“Let’s F*#k’n Brunch” takes off at La Neta Cocina at Downtown Summerlin with breakfast tostadas; “trash-quiles” topped with chicken tinga and eggs; and warming pozole verde. For less traditional dishes, try out the fried Truff burger (a tortilla filled with beef, crispy tostada, slaw and Truff burger sauce) or the Carajillo-style coffee pancakes with Licor 43 frosting. Add a mimosa package for $40 per person. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

La Neta’s Sunday brunch launches October 31
La Neta Cocina/Facebook

9. Jing

10975 Oval Park Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(725) 735-7172
(725) 735-7172
Jing at Downtown Summerlin’s new Sunday brunch features dishes from executive chef Thomas Griese, who created lobster eggs Benedict with an optional caviar upgrade, a seafood tower, honey French toast, Creekstone Farms New York steak and eggs, and avocado toast. The brunch, taking place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, features live ambient music. Reservations available at 725-735-7172.

A purple lounge with neon on the ceiling
Jing
Jing/Facebook

10. ¡Viva!

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-7591
(702) 676-7591
Ray Garcia’s ¡Viva! at Resorts World brings brunch on Saturdays and Sundays with dishes such as chilaquiles that use tortilla chips made in house with Masienda heirloom corn, ground in-house. Boozy brunch cocktails from mixologist Michael Monrreal include bottomless sangria in roja or blanca, the ¡Viva! margarita flight, and a bloody Maria. Diners can order dishes such as chorizo con huevos with refried lentils and fingerling potatoes; pozole made with heritage pork, heirloom hominy, and guajillo chile broth; huevos rancheros with a cheese gordita, sunny side up eggs, ranchero salsa, and salsa verde; a breakfast burrito stuffed with applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and salsa tatemada; coliflór al pastor tacos with roasted cauliflower, cashew crema, and grilled pineapple; and camarones tacos with marinated shrimp, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, and guacamole. The bottomless sangrias goes for $25, while the ¡Viva! flight features five margaritas including the ¡Viva-rita!, spicy cucumber, watermelon, passion fruit, and mango. Mimosa choices include orange, mango, or watermelon. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

A chilaquiles with cheese on a tan plate
Chilaquiles at ¡Viva!
¡Viva!

11. Wally’s Wine & Spirits

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6966
(702) 676-6966
Wally’s Wine & Spirits, the celebrity favorite wine bar, pizza shop, and restaurant at Resorts World, now serves brunch every weekend from 8 to 11 a.m. Diners can order dishes such as truffle eggs, steak and eggs, a berry crepe, or BLTA Benedict with bacon, avocado, tomato, and poached eggs on brioche for more breakfast-oriented dishes. Other options include pizettas with bufalina, truffle, prosciutto, or smoked salmon, as well as grilled octopus, a chopped chicken salad, or striped bass. A caviar option and charcuterie and cheese plates, and the Wally’s burger with wagyu, Old Amsterdam Gouda, and caramelized onions on brioche round out the menu.

A blue plate with eggs and a side of bread
Truffle and eggs at Wally’s.
Wally’s/Facebook

12. Fuhu

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-7740
(702) 676-7740
Fuhu at Resorts World now serves brunch on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio. Menu highlights include coconut shrimp Kinilaw with coconut chili sauce and chicharron, ube pancakes, and tamarind chili octopus served with pickled cauliflower and a black garlic aioli. Specialty cocktails include the Dragon in the City, a rendition of the Cosmopolitan made with Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry Lemongrass vodka, St. Germain, and Grand Marnier served in a dragon glass decanter and the Sichuan Mary, a Bloody Mary that uses peppercorn and citrus salt rim topped with skewered shrimp. The brunch features live music and special acts.

A mural of a tiger
Fuhu.
Resorts World

13. Lavo Italian Restaurant

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-1800
(702) 791-1800
The party brunch at Lavo Italian Restaurant at the Palazzo returns. Dancing on tables, deejays keeping the soundtrack going, over-the-top dishes, and, of course, bottle presentations all make a comeback during the Saturday afternoon soiree. For tickets, head online. The party brunch runs from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays while the Sunday brunch takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The interior of an Italian restaurant with paper chandeliers overhead, a lot of brown, and a bar to the right
Lavo Italian Restaurant.
Venetian

14. Giada

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(855) 442-3271
(855) 442-3271
Giada brings back brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at The Cromwell. The restaurant from Giada De Laurentiis brings back polenta waffles, hazelnut chocolate chip pancakes, a salmon Benedict, cavatelli, a seafood platter, a Caprese frittata, lobster hash, and more. Brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunrise polenta waffle with two eggs
Sunrise polenta waffle at Giada
Caesars Entertainment [Official Site]

15. Spago by Wolfgang Puck

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8181
(702) 693-8181
Wolfgang Puck adds brunch to his culinary lineup at Spago at the Bellagio with one of the best views in Las Vegas — the Fountains at Bellagio. The brunch features live music and bottomless mimosas. Diners can order Spago classics such as the smoked salmon pizza, along with new dishes including a rolled French omelet with king crab, cherry tomatoes, and frisee salad.

Diners can start with big eye tuna tartare mixed with avocado, yuzu ponzu, marinated cucumber, and nori rice crisp or a shrimp cocktail with poached Gulf shrimp served with a salsa verde aioli, cocktail sauce, and horseradish. Aside from the smoked salmon pizza, a riff on bagels and lox, Spago has a breakfast pizza with bacon and eggs. Main courses include a brioche French toast with toasted almond streusel, mixed berry compote, and vanilla Chantilly; hanger steak tartine served on bread with sauteed mushrooms, pickled shallots, and Bearnaise; and lobster fra diavolo plated with handmade linguine, king crab, Thai basil, spicy pomodoro, and Calabrian breadcrumbs. Spago, a member of the Eater 38, also plans to have bottomless mimosas and diners can select from grapefruit, orange, and pineapple juice.

An omelet with a salad on a white plate
Rolled French omelet at Spago.
MGM Resorts

16. Milpa

4226 S Durango Dr Ste 101
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 247-4147
(702) 247-4147
Milpa now has a weekend themed brunch from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Recently the restaurant, which opened for dine-in service as well as takeout, ran a ceviche brunch and a birria version with on-site ghost kitchen Birria DM. In the fall, owner DJ Flores says that he plans to do a mole brunch offering different moles and pipian. Follow Milpa on Instagram to see what brunch theme happens next.

Two hands holding a knife and fork cut into huevos rancheros in a white bowl
Huevos rancheros at Milpa
Milpa/Instagram

17. Dolce & Chianti

4275 S Durango Dr #100
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 749-6534
(702) 749-6534
Dolce & Chianti now has a “grand brunch” every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Options includes lemon ricotta pancakes, short rib omelet, avocado toast, and the topless mimosa, a gigantic mimosa meant to share.

A stack of pancakes with blueberries and whipped cream
Lemon ricotta pancakes at Dolce & Chianti.
Dolce & Chianti

18. STK Steakhouse

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7990
(702) 698-7990
Brunch returns to STK at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with bottomless mimosa and bloody Marys, a deejay setting the vibe, and riffs on steakhouse favorites meant for breakfast. Long-time executive chef Stephen Hopcraft brings his renditions of dishes, all served a la carte, including an eight-ounce wagyu flat iron steak with a fried egg, shaved truffle crispy potatoes, and truffle buttered brioche for $48; lobster and eggs Benedict with baby spinach, poached eggs, and caviar Hollandaise on a toasted English muffin for $39; a hot chicken and waffle made with a fried hot chicken thigh over buttermilk waffles served with pickles, coleslaw, and a maple barbecue sauce for $28; an egg white omelet with roasted pepper relish, caramelized onions, avocado, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Emmental cheese, and baby green leaves for $27; cinnamon French toast made with brioche and topped with berries, cream cheese icing, and maple syrup for $25; and eggs and avocado on toast served on grilled sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cilantro, poached eggs, jalapeño, extra virgin olive oil, and toasted pumpkin seeds for $28. STK also serves bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $35 per person. STK Steakhouse added live entertainment to its Sunday brunch. Brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lobster and eggs Benedict
Lobster and eggs Benedict at STK
STK [Official Site]

19. Casa Calavera

4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-522-8000
702-522-8000
Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels serves La Mañana Brunch on Sundays starting at 10 a.m. Dishes include chorizo and egg tacos, huevos rancheros, the Calavera breakfast plato, a coconut and yogurt parfait, Juanito cakes stack, and an acai and granola bowl including a superfruit smoothie, almond granola, banana, and seasonal berries. Diners can order sangria towers with rotating seasonal fruity concoctions, bottomless mimosa and Bellini packages, or brunch-inspired cocktails.

A stack of pancakes
Juanito cakes stack at Casa Calavera
Joe Janet

20. Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
(702) 693-4000
Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels serves a daily brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with dishes such as grilled octopus with hearts of palm, red onion, celery, tangerine, and olive and caper vinaigrette for $18; salt and pepper calamari for $16; ricotta pancakes with salted caramel, whipped ricotta, brûléed banana, and maple syrup for $14; and a prosciutto scramble for $15. Kassi offers bottomless Fleur de Mer Cotes de Provence Rosé as well.

The patio at Kassi Beach House
The patio at Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House [Official Site]

21. Catch

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-5757
(702) 590-5757
Catch at Aria serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant rolls out breakfast fare including cinnamon roll pancakes with brown sugar cinnamon swirl, candied almonds, and cream cheese frosting and a waffle tower created with maple, milk chocolate, and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam, and toasted almonds. On the savory side of breakfast comes steak and eggs and an egg white omelet with turkey bacon, artichoke, arugula, caramelized onions, and goat cheese. Bloody Marys, mimosas, Bellinis, and more make an appearance as well. For reservations, call 877-230-2742.

Cinnamon roll pancakes at Catch
Cinnamon roll pancakes at Catch
MGM Resorts [Official Site]

22. Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89118
(702) 867-7129
(702) 867-7129
Brunch and boozy cocktails come together at Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail, with its menu of breakfast staples with a twist and customizable bloody Marys. The breakfast side of the menu offers a pancake board filled with fruit, jams, chocolate, and marshmallows, while bananas Foster French toast, a pork belly omelet, and frittata of the day await. A roster of eggs Benedicts renditions, chicken and waffles, a breakfast burrito, and chilaquiles round out that side of the menu. Vegans can find a vegan omelet, vegan crab Benedict, corned hash using Unreal Deli corned beef, chilaquiles, and more. A turkey club, a pork belly BLT, and an eight-ounce burger with cheddar cheese and a fried egg come on the lunch menu, along with a vegan Reuben, veggie portobello panini, and salads.

A cutting board with bacon, a bunch of pancakes, strawberries, jams, and syrup.
Pancake board at Good Morning Kitchen
Good Morning Kitchen/Facebook

23. Smoke & Fire

3315 E Russell Rd suite a-5
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(725) 214-5398
(725) 214-5398
Smoke & Fire, the burger and barbecue restaurant, kicks off a Sunday brunch on September 12 with bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $19 and new dishes. Diners can order brunch sliders with fried eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, and a choice of smoked applewood bacon or breakfast sausage, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls for $11.99; the Pan Am breakfast with two eggs any style with choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, pulled pork, or pulled chicken and home fries for $12.99; and Tony’s brisket sliders with smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, tobacco onion, jalapeño, and barbecue sauce, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls for $15.99. Brunch starts at 10 a.m.

two eggs any style with choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, pulled pork, or pulled chicken and home fries
Smoke & Fire’s Pan Am breakfast.
Smoke & Fire

24. Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

6599 S Las Vegas Blvd #150B
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 473-5415
(702) 473-5415
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge now has a Sunday brunch with bottomless drink options every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Executive chef Doug Vega created the menu of carnitas nachos, chicken and waffles, chilaquiles, and seared ahi tuna. An Ultimate Brunch Platter comes on a three-foot board with scrambled eggs or fontina omelet, home fries, applewood smoked bacon, toasted baguettes, fresh fruit, chicken and waffles, or ham steak for $12.99 per person with a four-person minimum. Diners can order bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys, red sangria, or rosé for $19.99 per person.

A plate of waffles with chicken with bottles of whiskey behind it
Chicken and waffles at Double Helix
Double Helix/Facebook

25. Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water St
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 986-0307
(702) 986-0307
Henderson’s Biscuits & Bourbon on Water Street offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with biscuits and homemade gravy, chicken and waffles, and cinnamon sugar French toast with bourbon apple compote. The restaurant also offers mimosas and bourbon bloody Marys. Online ordering available.

Eggs Benedict with home fries
Brunch at Biscuits & Bourbon
Biscuits & Bourbon/Facebook

26. Sticks Tavern

203 S Water St
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 900-3969
(702) 900-3969
The sports bar on Water Street in Henderson offers an Aperol spritz cart, bottomless beverages, and breakfast poutine for brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Options include chicken in a biscuit with rotisserie chicken and cheddar baked in a large biscuit topped with a sunny side up egg and schmaltz gravy; a pork belly sandwich with pork belly, eggs, and cheese sauce on a locally baked bun served with home fries; and that breakfast poutine made with Nueske’s bacon, French fries, mozzarella, and rotisserie chicken gravy topped with a fried egg to the menu. Other options include French toast stuffed with cream cheese and seasonal preserves, a Cluckin’ Benedict with cured chicken breast and poached egg covered in schmaltz gravy on a bagel, calle de aqua chilaquiles, Frog in a Pond with a fried egg on a slice of cheddar jalapeño bread and bacon fat hash browns, and more. Bottomless options include mimosas, beermosas, bloody Marys, and Aperol spritzes,

French toast on a pink plate
Stuffed French toast at Sticks Tavern
George Balova

27. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails with Top Chef alum Elia Aboumrad-Page, Christian Page, and Tony Angotti running the show offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu features dishes such as a truffled scrambled egg tart, biscuits and wild mushroom gravy, Dutch pancakes filled with a seasonal fruit, and Elia’s eggs, with cast iron baked eggs, chipotle marinara, and chorizo. The chilaquiles feature chorizo made with Beeler’s Pure Pork, while an egg sandwich comes with fried eggs, cheese, and bacon. Diners can even order a vegetarian omelet. Customers can order a bloody mary made with Julian’s house-infused vodka, a Paloma bang with grapefruit three ways and blanco tequila, or a Painkiller with a rum medley and coconut cream. Brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A bowl with chilaquiles
Chilaquiles at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Instagram

28. Served Global Dining

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste C-205
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 272-0839
(702) 272-0839
Henderson’s Served Global Dining offers a huge variety of pancakes, waffles, egg Benedicts, scrambles, and hashes on the brunch menu as well as a five-course brunch for $80. A la carte options include asparagus five ways, miso octopus, uni caviar Hollandaise, Thai suckling pig with a poached egg, and a scallop Benny.

Filipino breakfast with bangus
Filipino breakfast with bangus at Served Global Dining
Served Global Dining/Facebook

29. El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102
Las Vegas, NV 89178
(702) 260-8709
(702) 260-8709
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina serves brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday. Current brunch specials include chilaquiles with verde sauce, crema, cotija cheese, and sunny-side up eggs for $12; a breakfast sandwich with al pastor bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle aioli on a focaccia roll for $14; breakfast tacos with a choice chicken, beef, pork, or al pastor, eggs, pico de gallo, and Luchador cheese blend for $14; and huevos del diablo with two eggs, chorizo, cheese, and spicy tomato sauce, served with flour tortillas for $12. Bottomless mimosas go for $20 per person. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Breakfast sandwich with cheese and tomato
Breakfast sandwich at El Luchador
El Luchador/Facebook

Giada brings back brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at The Cromwell. The restaurant from Giada De Laurentiis brings back polenta waffles, hazelnut chocolate chip pancakes, a salmon Benedict, cavatelli, a seafood platter, a Caprese frittata, lobster hash, and more. Brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.