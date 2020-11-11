29 New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 29 New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

29 New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 29 New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

Las Vegas continues to roll out new dining options for brunch. The meal that combines breakfast and lunch on the weekend finds new places to shine and expands with revamped menus and hours at other restaurants. Some offer patios with a view while others bring a veritable party before noon. Here, a look at 29 new brunches all over the city that can make any weekend feel like a reason to celebrate.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.