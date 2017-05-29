Monsoon season is keeping the Las Vegas Valley cooler than usual this summer and making evenings temperate, if a little more humid than locals may be accustomed to. Here is a look at the 19 best outdoor bars around the city that are perfect. There are patios, balconies, large backyards, and even some places that are reminiscent of a garden, along with a couple of rooftop spots. Brunch outside, watch the sunset, or have a late-night cocktail.Read More
19 Outdoor Bars to Visit Right Now in Las Vegas
Head outside for a cocktail or beer
Legacy Club
Head to the 60th floor to reach the Legacy Club, an ode to many of Vegas’ founding pioneers and icons, at Circa. The 8,400-square-foot lounge features fire pits and banquettes on the outdoor terrace. The lounge offers a sunset package for $75 per person that includes outdoor fire pit seating for two to 12 people, two specialty cocktails, a Champagne toast at sunset, and views of the skyline.
Park on Fremont
The vibrant outdoor space at Park on Fremont is complete with a white picket fence, flowers and tall plants, a mixture of differently colored chairs, a large bike rack for those who travel by bicycle and even neon signs. With menu and lots of parking spaces nearby, it’s no wonder than so many choose to sit outside and dine here.
Oak & Ivy: An American Whiskey Den
This small cocktail bar located in the Downtown Container Park features specialty cocktails and rare beers along with an extensive list of whiskeys. Head to the open patio or to the rooftop to enjoy a Bow Tai with Zacapa 23 and Yellow Chartreuse, or one of the mules or whiskey concoctions on the menu.
Atomic Liquors
The city’s oldest freestanding bar, named for a time when customers watched atomic blasts from the roof, was originally built in 1945 as Virginia’s Cafe. The Rat Pack and the Smothers Brothers drank there after their nightly shows, and Barbra Streisand even had her own seat at the bar. Sour beers are a specialty here, but consider this one of the best places to go when a beer is needed.
Neon Desert Brewing
This microbrewery and taproom located in the Arts District offers an array of its own beers such as a Russian Imperial stout, a Scottish ale, a dopplebock, and more, plus a small patio.
18bin
This Arts District bar in the Arts Factory features an expansive, 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Order a Juniper Dream with Bombay Sapphire gin and Chareau Aloe liqueur or Your Spicy Bae with Cazadores jalapeno tequila, Chambord, and pineapple syrup.
Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen
Jamaican bar and kitchen Jammyland in the Arts District offers a reggae-inspired menu and a patio filled with twinkling lights, welcoming fire pits, and two elaborate murals.
Velveteen Rabbit
The refreshed patio at Velveteen Rabbit offers an outdoor respite in pink. The seasonally changing cocktail menu, 12 beers on taps, as well as 18 to 20 bottled beers offer a range of drinks for imbibing. But the gem here is the latest cocktail menu with a music-themed menu in a zine with local artists providing the backdrop. Try a Pictures of You with cucumber, lavender, and black pepper gin or the Miserlou with jalapeño aguardiente and coconut milk as you consider the stunning floral mural from local artist Sloane Siobhan.
HUDL Brewing Co.
HUDL Brewing Co. offers 11 of its own beers on tap including stouts, IPAs, cream ales, and fruit beers and a covered patio with picnic tables. Of course, the beers change all the time depending on what’s on tap.
Nevada Brew Works
This Arts District brewery serves its own beer on Main Street on a substantial 1,542-square-foot, dog-friendly patio with an eye-catching silo and a limited-menu kitchen that specializes in pizza.
Davidoff of Geneva Cigar Bar
This cigar bar at the front of Fashion Show attracts patrons with the outdoor patio space and great views of the Las Vegas Strip. Take a break from shopping and enjoy the cigar bar’s social hour, offered Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with deals such as 50 percent off wines, beers, and specialty cocktails plus free Champagne for the ladies. Another daily from noon to 2 p.m. brings half-priced bloody Marys, mimosas, and more.
Beer Park
Visit the rooftop bar at Paris Las Vegas, where Beer Park features a 10,000-square-foot bar and grill with an excellent view of the Bellagio fountains below. Taste one of the numerous eclectic beer options, including 36 beers on tap and a large selection of handcrafted beer. Bonus: Games such as pool, bean bag toss, and darts.
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
PBR Rock Bar at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort has a 3,000-square-foot strip-side patio. Beneath the string lights and patio coverings, customers can order cocktails such as the Southern Hospitality, made with sweet tea vodka. However, those who want to ride the mechanical bull have to head inside for that.
Vice Versa Patio & Lounge
This trendy lounge in the Vdara features a patio with fire pits, heat lamps and a water feature. The patio space is great for small groups or if you want to get closer to your date. Be sure to try the penicillin cocktail with Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch, ginger, lemon and a float of Laphroaig 10-year Scotch.
Beerhaus
Head to the patio at Beerhaus at The Park for beers and games. The taps feature local craft breweries and the menu touches on brats and hot dogs as well as barbecue ribs and rotisserie chicken. Games such as Jenga and cornhole await, or customers can head to a board game cart located near the entrance.
Skyfall Lounge
The patio at Skyfall sits on the 64th floor of the Delano with some of the best views of Las Vegas. Head here for stunning views at sunset or a nightcap after dinner.
Khoury's Fine Wine & Spirits
Those in the Anthem area should visit Khoury’s for a small but charming outdoor space complete with picnic and high-top tables, string lights and a rotating food truck. Customers can take a pause from shopping for selections of 18 beers on tap.
Ghostbar
Visitors to the newly revived Ghostbar will be whisked up via a private elevator to the 55th floor. The lounge offers views of Red Rock Canyon, downtown Las Vegas, and the Strip. An outdoor deck lives just off the side of the building, where a translucent barrier provides a background of the Las Vegas skyline. Cocktails include the Witching Hour with gin and elderflower tonic, the Ghost Story with spicy tequila, strawberry, peach, and basil, and the shareable $95 Witches Brew.
Tenaya Creek Brewery
This locals-favorite brewery offers a simple patio with ample shade, colorful murals of desert animals, and a rotating appearance by food trucks. Pop inside to order any of the brewery’s specialty brews before settling in at an outdoor table.