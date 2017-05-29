 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A parklike outdoor dining room
Park on Fremont
Park on Fremont/Facebook

19 Outdoor Bars to Visit Right Now in Las Vegas

Head outside for a cocktail or beer

by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel Updated
Park on Fremont
| Park on Fremont/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel Updated

Monsoon season is keeping the Las Vegas Valley cooler than usual this summer and making evenings temperate, if a little more humid than locals may be accustomed to. Here is a look at the 19 best outdoor bars around the city that are perfect. There are patios, balconies, large backyards, and even some places that are reminiscent of a garden, along with a couple of rooftop spots. Brunch outside, watch the sunset, or have a late-night cocktail.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Legacy Club

Head to the 60th floor to reach the Legacy Club, an ode to many of Vegas’ founding pioneers and icons, at Circa. The 8,400-square-foot lounge features fire pits and banquettes on the outdoor terrace. The lounge offers a sunset package for $75 per person that includes outdoor fire pit seating for two to 12 people, two specialty cocktails, a Champagne toast at sunset, and views of the skyline.

8 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Legacy Club
The Legacy Club
Circa [Official Site]

Park on Fremont

The vibrant outdoor space at Park on Fremont is complete with a white picket fence, flowers and tall plants, a mixture of differently colored chairs, a large bike rack for those who travel by bicycle and even neon signs. With menu and lots of parking spaces nearby, it’s no wonder than so many choose to sit outside and dine here.

506 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 834-3160
A gardenlike patio
Park on Fremont patio
Park on Fremont [Official Site]

Oak & Ivy: An American Whiskey Den

This small cocktail bar located in the Downtown Container Park features specialty cocktails and rare beers along with an extensive list of whiskeys. Head to the open patio or to the rooftop to enjoy a Bow Tai with Zacapa 23 and Yellow Chartreuse, or one of the mules or whiskey concoctions on the menu.

707 Fremont St Ste 1120, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 910-2394
The rooftop patio at Oak &amp; Ivy
The rooftop patio at Oak & Ivy
Louiie Victa

Atomic Liquors

The city’s oldest freestanding bar, named for a time when customers watched atomic blasts from the roof, was originally built in 1945 as Virginia’s Cafe. The Rat Pack and the Smothers Brothers drank there after their nightly shows, and Barbra Streisand even had her own seat at the bar. Sour beers are a specialty here, but consider this one of the best places to go when a beer is needed.

917 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 982-3000
An outdoor patio with a neon sign that says Liquor, Cocktails
Atomic Liquors
One7

Neon Desert Brewing

This microbrewery and taproom located in the Arts District offers an array of its own beers such as a Russian Imperial stout, a Scottish ale, a dopplebock, and more, plus a small patio.

914 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 281-3735
A patio with high-top seats looking at a fence.
Beer District Brewing patio
Beer District Brewing/Facebook

18bin

This Arts District bar in the Arts Factory features an expansive, 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Order a Juniper Dream with Bombay Sapphire gin and Chareau Aloe liqueur or Your Spicy Bae with Cazadores jalapeno tequila, Chambord, and pineapple syrup.

107 E Charleston Blvd #150, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 202-2484
18bin patio
18bin patio
Emily Wilson Photography

Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen

Jamaican bar and kitchen Jammyland in the Arts District offers a reggae-inspired menu and a patio filled with twinkling lights, welcoming fire pits, and two elaborate murals.

1121 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 800-9098
A patio at dusk
The patio at Jammyland
Jammyland/Twitter

Velveteen Rabbit

The refreshed patio at Velveteen Rabbit offers an outdoor respite in pink. The seasonally changing cocktail menu, 12 beers on taps, as well as 18 to 20 bottled beers offer a range of drinks for imbibing. But the gem here is the latest cocktail menu with a music-themed menu in a zine with local artists providing the backdrop. Try a Pictures of You with cucumber, lavender, and black pepper gin or the Miserlou with jalapeño aguardiente and coconut milk as you consider the stunning floral mural from local artist Sloane Siobhan.

1218 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 685-9642
A floral mural with two tables with pink umbrellas in front of it.
The patio at Velveteen Rabbit
Louiie Victa

HUDL Brewing Co.

HUDL Brewing Co. offers 11 of its own beers on tap including stouts, IPAs, cream ales, and fruit beers and a covered patio with picnic tables. Of course, the beers change all the time depending on what’s on tap.

1327 S Main St Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 445-7100
A covered patio with picnic tables and wooden barrels
HUDL Brewing Co. patio
HUDL Brewing Co./Facebook

Nevada Brew Works

This Arts District brewery serves its own beer on Main Street on a substantial 1,542-square-foot, dog-friendly patio with an eye-catching silo and a limited-menu kitchen that specializes in pizza.

1327 S Main St Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 664-1500
A patio with picnic tables and an overhang
The patio at Nevada Brew Works
Nevada Brew Works/Facebook

Davidoff of Geneva Cigar Bar

This cigar bar at the front of Fashion Show attracts patrons with the outdoor patio space and great views of the Las Vegas Strip. Take a break from shopping and enjoy the cigar bar’s social hour, offered Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with deals such as 50 percent off wines, beers, and specialty cocktails plus free Champagne for the ladies. Another daily from noon to 2 p.m. brings half-priced bloody Marys, mimosas, and more.

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd 1245, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 473-5001
A handsome patio next to a rounded bar
The patio at Davidoff Cigar Bar
Davidoff Cigar Bar [Official Site]

Beer Park

Visit the rooftop bar at Paris Las Vegas, where Beer Park features a 10,000-square-foot bar and grill with an excellent view of the Bellagio fountains below. Taste one of the numerous eclectic beer options, including 36 beers on tap and a large selection of handcrafted beer. Bonus: Games such as pool, bean bag toss, and darts.

3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 444-4500
Beer Park
Beer Park
Amelinda B Lee

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

PBR Rock Bar at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort has a 3,000-square-foot strip-side patio. Beneath the string lights and patio coverings, customers can order cocktails such as the Southern Hospitality, made with sweet tea vodka. However, those who want to ride the mechanical bull have to head inside for that. 

3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #730, Las Vegas, NV
(702) 750-1685
PBR patio
PBR patio
PBR Rock Bar [Official Site]

Vice Versa Patio & Lounge

This trendy lounge in the Vdara features a patio with fire pits, heat lamps and a water feature. The patio space is great for small groups or if you want to get closer to your date. Be sure to try the penicillin cocktail with Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch, ginger, lemon and a float of Laphroaig 10-year Scotch.

2600 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-2312 
Vice Versa
Vice Versa
Amelinda B Lee

Beerhaus

Head to the patio at Beerhaus at The Park for beers and games. The taps feature local craft breweries and the menu touches on brats and hot dogs as well as barbecue ribs and rotisserie chicken. Games such as Jenga and cornhole await, or customers can head to a board game cart located near the entrance.

3784 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 692-2337
The exterior of a beer hall with trees, bushes, picnic tables, and a resort behind it.
Beerhaus
MGM Resorts

Skyfall Lounge

The patio at Skyfall sits on the 64th floor of the Delano with some of the best views of Las Vegas. Head here for stunning views at sunset or a nightcap after dinner.

3940 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7575
Skyfall Lounge
Skyfall Lounge
MGM Resorts

Khoury's Fine Wine & Spirits

Those in the Anthem area should visit Khoury’s for a small but charming outdoor space complete with picnic and high-top tables, string lights and a rotating food truck. Customers can take a pause from shopping for selections of 18 beers on tap.

9915 S. Eastern #110, Henderson, NV
(702) 435-9463
Three growlers on a table
Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits
Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits [Official Site]

Ghostbar

Visitors to the newly revived Ghostbar will be whisked up via a private elevator to the 55th floor. The lounge offers views of Red Rock Canyon, downtown Las Vegas, and the Strip. An outdoor deck lives just off the side of the building, where a translucent barrier provides a background of the Las Vegas skyline. Cocktails include the Witching Hour with gin and elderflower tonic, the Ghost Story with spicy tequila, strawberry, peach, and basil, and the shareable $95 Witches Brew.

55th floor Ivory Tower, 4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 752-2236
A balcony looking out over the Las Vegas skyline at night
Ghostbar
Palms Casino Resort

Tenaya Creek Brewery

This locals-favorite brewery offers a simple patio with ample shade, colorful murals of desert animals, and a rotating appearance by food trucks. Pop inside to order any of the brewery’s specialty brews before settling in at an outdoor table.

831 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106
(702) 362-7335
