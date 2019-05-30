Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar "> clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Essential Las Vegas Sushi Restaurants

20 Essential Las Vegas Coffee Shops

8 Hot New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas

<span data-author="2187660">Shucks Tavern &amp; Oyster Bar </span>
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
Shucks Tavern [Official Site]

9 Oyster Bars to Try in Las Vegas

From popular casino restaurants to neighborhood haunts, these oyster bars keep the seafood on ice

by Krista Diamond, Susan Stapleton, and Janna Karel Updated
View as Map
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
| Shucks Tavern [Official Site]
by Krista Diamond, Susan Stapleton, and Janna Karel Updated

Sometime in the 1700s, essayist Jonathan Swift remarked, “He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.” The oft-repeated line has lasted hundreds of years and has served as a testament to the strangeness of tipping one’s head back and devouring something that’s cold, amorphous, and from the sea. In Las Vegas, oyster bars are so commonly found that the experience is vastly more commonplace. From 24-hour restaurants inside neon casinos to dimly lit neighborhood spots, there’s no shortage of oysters in the desert. Here are 9 places to go boldly like Jonathan Swift and order raw oysters.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station

Copy Link

The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station is another Station Casinos oyster bar that focuses on Louisiana flavor and an expansive list of raw and cooked seafood selections. Diners can order Gold Band oysters by the half dozen or dozen, or opt for specialty varieties that vary by the day. The menu also includes pan roasts (a creamy stew made with tomatoes and brandy plus a choice of seafood), gumbo, fish and chips, and oyster shooters.

4949 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130
(702) 658-4900
(702) 658-4900
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
Santa Fe Station [Official Site]

Brigg’s Oyster Co.

Copy Link

On the west side of town, Brigg’s Oyster Co. is a sleek little restaurant tucked inside Suncoast Casino. Brigg’s is known for periodic $1 oyster specials and specialty oysters. Diners can also order ahi tuna tacos, lobster or shrimp mac and cheese, asiago sole, and a wide selection of sushi including rolls, sashimi, and donburi. Takeout available.

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 636-7111
(702) 636-7111
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co. [Official Site]

Oyster Bar at Palace Station

Copy Link

Fans of Oyster Bar at Palace Station have been known to circle the casino while waiting for one of the 18 seats here to open up. This locally loved spot is open 24 hours a day and offers a late-night happy hour with $1 oysters from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. The menu also includes shrimp cocktail, peel and eat shrimp, gumbo, oyster shooters, and cioppino.

2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 367-2411
(702) 367-2411
The Oyster Bar
The Oyster Bar
Palace Station [Official Site]

Also featured in:

The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill

Copy Link

While all things seafood find a home at The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill from Ekasit “Jack” Jerukasem, it’s the Strip-quality dishes that bring in the diners. A pan roast comes with a tomato cream sauce, crab, shrimp, and lobster served over rice, while gumbo comes stocked with shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, chicken, and pork Andouille sausage. Of course chilled oysters on the half shell and other chilled raw seafood make the menu.

3220 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 476-8887
(702) 476-8887
Oysters and scallops on ice
Oysters and scallops at The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill
The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill/Facebook

Also featured in:

Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar

Copy Link

The dimly lit, 24-hour Shucks Tavern is an essential oyster spot for those who like seafood and slot machines. Diners can opt for cheap oysters on the half shell or go for a build-your-own sampler platter that includes a choice of oysters, shrimp ceviche, peel and eat shrimp, cocktail shrimp, plus cooked items. Shucks also serves four styles of oyster shooters, fried lobster fingers, wings, burgers, pasta, and seafood and steak combinations. Also at 7155 N. Durango Drive in Centennial. Takeout available.

9338 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 255-4890
(702) 255-4890
<span data-author="2187660">Shucks Tavern &amp; Oyster Bar </span>
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
Shucks Tavern [Official Site]

Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans

Copy Link

Located inside the Orleans, Big Al’s Oyster Bar is a Cajun-influenced destination serving oysters on the half shell by the half dozen or dozen. Diners will also find Creole-style seafood dishes including Louisiana crab cakes, jumbo crawfish with spicy tarragon butter, jambalaya pasta, seafood gumbo, and poboy sandwiches with beer-battered shrimp. Takeout available.

4500 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 365-7111
(702) 365-7111
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Boyd Gaming [Official Site]

Oyster Bar at Sunset Station

Copy Link

The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station is a Louisiana-style seafood restaurant that offers seating with a view of the kitchen, customizable spice levels on entrees, and oysters by the half dozen or dozen. The menu also includes an oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail combination, charbroiled oysters, plus crab legs, Maine lobster, and jambalaya. Takeout available.

1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 547-7777
(702) 547-7777
The exterior of an oyster bar
The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station
Station Casinos [Official Site]

Also featured in:

Tides Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Located inside Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, this warm, inviting restaurant serves oysters by the half dozen or dozen, including seasonal varieties. Tides also offers a full sushi and sashimi menu, plus rotating seafood selections served grilled, pan-seared, or blackened.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7777
(702) 617-7777
Tide Seafood &amp; Sushi
Tide Seafood & Sushi
Green Valley Ranch/Facebook

Big Sur Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Diners can pull up a stool at this popular oyster bar inside South Point. The small restaurant, situated right off the casino floor, serves Louisiana Gold Seal oysters by the half dozen or dozen, plus a bloody Mary oyster shooter, oysters Rockefeller, and lobster grilled cheese.

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
(702) 796-7111
Big Sur Oyster Bar
Big Sur Oyster Bar
South Point [Official Site]

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station

4949 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
Santa Fe Station [Official Site]

The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station is another Station Casinos oyster bar that focuses on Louisiana flavor and an expansive list of raw and cooked seafood selections. Diners can order Gold Band oysters by the half dozen or dozen, or opt for specialty varieties that vary by the day. The menu also includes pan roasts (a creamy stew made with tomatoes and brandy plus a choice of seafood), gumbo, fish and chips, and oyster shooters.

4949 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130
(702) 658-4900
(702) 658-4900
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
Santa Fe Station [Official Site]

Brigg’s Oyster Co.

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co. [Official Site]

On the west side of town, Brigg’s Oyster Co. is a sleek little restaurant tucked inside Suncoast Casino. Brigg’s is known for periodic $1 oyster specials and specialty oysters. Diners can also order ahi tuna tacos, lobster or shrimp mac and cheese, asiago sole, and a wide selection of sushi including rolls, sashimi, and donburi. Takeout available.

9090 Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 636-7111
(702) 636-7111
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
Brigg’s Oyster Co. [Official Site]

Oyster Bar at Palace Station

2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
The Oyster Bar
The Oyster Bar
Palace Station [Official Site]

Fans of Oyster Bar at Palace Station have been known to circle the casino while waiting for one of the 18 seats here to open up. This locally loved spot is open 24 hours a day and offers a late-night happy hour with $1 oysters from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. The menu also includes shrimp cocktail, peel and eat shrimp, gumbo, oyster shooters, and cioppino.

2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 367-2411
(702) 367-2411
The Oyster Bar
The Oyster Bar
Palace Station [Official Site]

The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill

3220 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Oysters and scallops on ice
Oysters and scallops at The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill
The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill/Facebook

While all things seafood find a home at The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill from Ekasit “Jack” Jerukasem, it’s the Strip-quality dishes that bring in the diners. A pan roast comes with a tomato cream sauce, crab, shrimp, and lobster served over rice, while gumbo comes stocked with shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, chicken, and pork Andouille sausage. Of course chilled oysters on the half shell and other chilled raw seafood make the menu.

3220 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 476-8887
(702) 476-8887
Oysters and scallops on ice
Oysters and scallops at The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill
The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill/Facebook

Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar

9338 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
<span data-author="2187660">Shucks Tavern &amp; Oyster Bar </span>
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
Shucks Tavern [Official Site]

The dimly lit, 24-hour Shucks Tavern is an essential oyster spot for those who like seafood and slot machines. Diners can opt for cheap oysters on the half shell or go for a build-your-own sampler platter that includes a choice of oysters, shrimp ceviche, peel and eat shrimp, cocktail shrimp, plus cooked items. Shucks also serves four styles of oyster shooters, fried lobster fingers, wings, burgers, pasta, and seafood and steak combinations. Also at 7155 N. Durango Drive in Centennial. Takeout available.

9338 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 255-4890
(702) 255-4890
<span data-author="2187660">Shucks Tavern &amp; Oyster Bar </span>
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
Shucks Tavern [Official Site]

Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans

4500 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Boyd Gaming [Official Site]

Located inside the Orleans, Big Al’s Oyster Bar is a Cajun-influenced destination serving oysters on the half shell by the half dozen or dozen. Diners will also find Creole-style seafood dishes including Louisiana crab cakes, jumbo crawfish with spicy tarragon butter, jambalaya pasta, seafood gumbo, and poboy sandwiches with beer-battered shrimp. Takeout available.

4500 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 365-7111
(702) 365-7111
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Boyd Gaming [Official Site]

Oyster Bar at Sunset Station

1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
The exterior of an oyster bar
The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station
Station Casinos [Official Site]

The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station is a Louisiana-style seafood restaurant that offers seating with a view of the kitchen, customizable spice levels on entrees, and oysters by the half dozen or dozen. The menu also includes an oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail combination, charbroiled oysters, plus crab legs, Maine lobster, and jambalaya. Takeout available.

1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 547-7777
(702) 547-7777
The exterior of an oyster bar
The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station
Station Casinos [Official Site]

Tides Oyster Bar

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
Tide Seafood &amp; Sushi
Tide Seafood & Sushi
Green Valley Ranch/Facebook

Located inside Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, this warm, inviting restaurant serves oysters by the half dozen or dozen, including seasonal varieties. Tides also offers a full sushi and sashimi menu, plus rotating seafood selections served grilled, pan-seared, or blackened.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7777
(702) 617-7777
Tide Seafood &amp; Sushi
Tide Seafood & Sushi
Green Valley Ranch/Facebook

Big Sur Oyster Bar

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Big Sur Oyster Bar
Big Sur Oyster Bar
South Point [Official Site]

Diners can pull up a stool at this popular oyster bar inside South Point. The small restaurant, situated right off the casino floor, serves Louisiana Gold Seal oysters by the half dozen or dozen, plus a bloody Mary oyster shooter, oysters Rockefeller, and lobster grilled cheese.

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
(702) 796-7111
Big Sur Oyster Bar
Big Sur Oyster Bar
South Point [Official Site]

Related Maps