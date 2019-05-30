9 Oyster Bars to Try in Las Vegas

Sometime in the 1700s, essayist Jonathan Swift remarked, “He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.” The oft-repeated line has lasted hundreds of years and has served as a testament to the strangeness of tipping one’s head back and devouring something that’s cold, amorphous, and from the sea. In Las Vegas, oyster bars are so commonly found that the experience is vastly more commonplace. From 24-hour restaurants inside neon casinos to dimly lit neighborhood spots, there’s no shortage of oysters in the desert. Here are 9 places to go boldly like Jonathan Swift and order raw oysters.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.