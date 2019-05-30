Sometime in the 1700s, essayist Jonathan Swift remarked, “He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.” The oft-repeated line has lasted hundreds of years and has served as a testament to the strangeness of tipping one’s head back and devouring something that’s cold, amorphous, and from the sea. In Las Vegas, oyster bars are so commonly found that the experience is vastly more commonplace. From 24-hour restaurants inside neon casinos to dimly lit neighborhood spots, there’s no shortage of oysters in the desert. Here are 9 places to go boldly like Jonathan Swift and order raw oysters.Read More
9 Oyster Bars to Try in Las Vegas
From popular casino restaurants to neighborhood haunts, these oyster bars keep the seafood on ice
Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station
The Oyster Bar at Santa Fe Station is another Station Casinos oyster bar that focuses on Louisiana flavor and an expansive list of raw and cooked seafood selections. Diners can order Gold Band oysters by the half dozen or dozen, or opt for specialty varieties that vary by the day. The menu also includes pan roasts (a creamy stew made with tomatoes and brandy plus a choice of seafood), gumbo, fish and chips, and oyster shooters.
Brigg’s Oyster Co.
On the west side of town, Brigg’s Oyster Co. is a sleek little restaurant tucked inside Suncoast Casino. Brigg’s is known for periodic $1 oyster specials and specialty oysters. Diners can also order ahi tuna tacos, lobster or shrimp mac and cheese, asiago sole, and a wide selection of sushi including rolls, sashimi, and donburi. Takeout available.
Oyster Bar at Palace Station
Fans of Oyster Bar at Palace Station have been known to circle the casino while waiting for one of the 18 seats here to open up. This locally loved spot is open 24 hours a day and offers a late-night happy hour with $1 oysters from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. The menu also includes shrimp cocktail, peel and eat shrimp, gumbo, oyster shooters, and cioppino.
The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill
While all things seafood find a home at The Legends Oysters Bar & Grill from Ekasit “Jack” Jerukasem, it’s the Strip-quality dishes that bring in the diners. A pan roast comes with a tomato cream sauce, crab, shrimp, and lobster served over rice, while gumbo comes stocked with shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, chicken, and pork Andouille sausage. Of course chilled oysters on the half shell and other chilled raw seafood make the menu.
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar
The dimly lit, 24-hour Shucks Tavern is an essential oyster spot for those who like seafood and slot machines. Diners can opt for cheap oysters on the half shell or go for a build-your-own sampler platter that includes a choice of oysters, shrimp ceviche, peel and eat shrimp, cocktail shrimp, plus cooked items. Shucks also serves four styles of oyster shooters, fried lobster fingers, wings, burgers, pasta, and seafood and steak combinations. Also at 7155 N. Durango Drive in Centennial. Takeout available.
Big Al’s Oyster Bar at the Orleans
Located inside the Orleans, Big Al’s Oyster Bar is a Cajun-influenced destination serving oysters on the half shell by the half dozen or dozen. Diners will also find Creole-style seafood dishes including Louisiana crab cakes, jumbo crawfish with spicy tarragon butter, jambalaya pasta, seafood gumbo, and poboy sandwiches with beer-battered shrimp. Takeout available.
Oyster Bar at Sunset Station
The Oyster Bar at Sunset Station is a Louisiana-style seafood restaurant that offers seating with a view of the kitchen, customizable spice levels on entrees, and oysters by the half dozen or dozen. The menu also includes an oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail combination, charbroiled oysters, plus crab legs, Maine lobster, and jambalaya. Takeout available.
Tides Oyster Bar
Located inside Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, this warm, inviting restaurant serves oysters by the half dozen or dozen, including seasonal varieties. Tides also offers a full sushi and sashimi menu, plus rotating seafood selections served grilled, pan-seared, or blackened.
Big Sur Oyster Bar
Diners can pull up a stool at this popular oyster bar inside South Point. The small restaurant, situated right off the casino floor, serves Louisiana Gold Seal oysters by the half dozen or dozen, plus a bloody Mary oyster shooter, oysters Rockefeller, and lobster grilled cheese.