Delilah
The terrace at Delilah
Robert Miller

23 Patios for Outdoor Dining on the Las Vegas Strip

Dine outdoors for stunning views, romantic moments, people watching, or games galore

by Janna Karel and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
The terrace at Delilah
| Robert Miller
by Janna Karel and Eater Staff Updated

One of the benefits of nearly 300 days of sunshine a year in Las Vegas is a meal on the patio. Some offer unexpected people-watching scenes, while others have games. Romantic spots offer private enclaves outdoors, while others just have a stunning view to pair with a meal. There are plenty of al fresco dining options off-Strip and in Henderson. And Vegas even has restaurants where you can bring your dog. To grab a drink, several bars have outdoor spaces. But to dine in the open air on the Las Vegas Strip, here’s a look at 23 patios that offer something more than just a meal.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Carversteak

Carversteak’s mid-century modern dining room opens onto a cherry tree-lined patio where you can enjoy your wagyu tomahawk rib-eye with a view of the scene inside.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 550-2333
(702) 550-2333
(702) 550-2333
A large steak on a cutting board with a chef’s knife. Jeff Green Photography

Brezza

The tree-lined patio at Brezza is shaded with blue-and-white striped umbrellas that would look more at home in Capri than they do on the strip. The spacious tables and comfortable seats are the perfect reprieve from the intensity of Vegas, and dishes like autumn squash ravioli and coffee bean tiramisu pair nicely with an amaro cart that the team will roll right over to help you finish your meal.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014
Brezza Louiie Victa

Sinatra

One of the most secluded patios in Las Vegas is an ode to the Chairman of the Board himself. Sinatra at Encore Las Vegas offers a small patio with some of Ole Blue Eyes’ favorite dishes including spaghetti alla chitarra con filetto di pomodoro e basilico and gamberoni e cannelini.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5320
(702) 770-5320
(702) 770-5320
The patio at Sinatra
The patio at Sinatra.
Wynn Las Vegas

El Segundo Sol

Some of the best people-watching at Fashion Show comes at the hands of El Segundo Sol, and experience filled with tacos, margaritas, and a fiesta to remember. Get some bottomless chips and salsa or try the grilled steak fajitas.

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 258-1211
(702) 258-1211
(702) 258-1211
El Segundo Sol patio
El Segundo Sol patio.
Fashion Show

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

Skewers of proteins delivered table side, a long bar of salads and sides, and a patio to boot make up Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse at the front of Fashion Show.

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 1260, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 602-0384
(702) 602-0384
(702) 602-0384
A curved patio in front of a steakhouse
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse patio.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse/Facebook

Delilah

Request terrace seating at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas for an al fresco experience paired with top-notch supper club fare. The outdoor courtyard whisks diners away to the Amalfi Coast with lanterns for lighting and 75-year-old magnolia trees.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7000
(702) 770-7000
(702) 770-7000
Delilah
The terrace at Delilah.
Robert Miller

Mizumi

Request the very romantic and very sequestered patio at Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas for a private al fresco dining experience on a floating pagoda table, accessible by a private path through lush gardens. While the 90-foot waterfall flows and the koi float by, order sushi and sashimi or dishes from the robatayaki bar or teppanyaki room.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3320
(702) 770-3320
(702) 770-3320
A patio in a lake with a waterfall at night
The pagoda patio at Mizumi.
Wynn Las Vegas

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

The more casual La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway has a patio overlooking the pools at Wynn Las Vegas while diners eat small-plate items paired with artisanal draught beers and wines. Head here on Saturdays and Sundays for a tableside butler-style brunch.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-7375
(702) 770-7375
(702) 770-7375
&nbsp;La Cave Wine &amp; Food Hideaway&nbsp;
 The patio at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway.
La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway/Facebook

Lakeside at the Wynn

SW Steakhouse’s sister restaurant Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas offers a view of the waterfall at Wynn Las Vegas, along with Hawaiian seafood, line-caught by family fishermen in Hana. Order oven-roasted lobster and crab and aged prime steaks.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3310
(702) 770-3310
(702) 770-3310
Lakeside’s patio
Lakeside’s patio.
Barbara Kraft

SW Steakhouse

Sit on the patio at SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas for a romantic view of the Lake of Dreams and its 40-foot waterfall replete with a puppet show, 4,000 lights, and holographics. The chile-rubbed double rib eye, featured on Food Network’s Best Thing I Ever Ate, is one of the top dishes at this steakhouse.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3325
(702) 770-3325
(702) 770-3325
SW Steakhouse
The patio at SW Steakhouse
Wynn Las Vegas

Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Lavo at the Palazzo says the patio along the Strip has been one of the hottest tables to score. Diners can do some people watching along Las Vegas Boulevard.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 791-1800
(702) 791-1800
(702) 791-1800
The patio on the Strip at Lavo
The patio on the Strip at Lavo.
Tao Group

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

There’s no better patio meal than a spread of seafood, and there’s no better spot for that combo than Joe’s Seafood. The dining room is stately, but there’s a more casual vibe on the spacious patio, where the wine is flowing and the crab claws come perched on crushed ice.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 792-9222
(702) 792-9222
(702) 792-9222

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Head to the second-floor patio at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade or dine on barbecue on the promenade level. Either offer prime people watching as well as a view of the High Roller observation wheel that anchors the outdoor shopping area.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400
(702) 389-7400
Virgil’s Real Barbecue’s patio
Virgil’s Real Barbecue’s patio.
Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Mexican food, two patios, and great people-watching come with the experience at Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar at the Linq Promenade. Head here on the weekend for breakfast or go after the sun goes down for a pretty view of the High Roller Observation Wheel. Chayo does charge a Concession and Franchise Fee, so ask a server to remove it.

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 691-3773
(702) 691-3773
(702) 691-3773
Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
The patio at Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar.
Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Restaurant Guy Savoy

Secret patios are sometimes best for a romantic night, so head to the patio at Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace to combine a view of the replica of the Eiffel Tower down street and the famous French chef’s artichoke soup.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7286
(702) 731-7286
(702) 731-7286
The patio at Restaurant Guy Savoy
The patio at Restaurant Guy Savoy.
Caesars Entertainment

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

Diners at Spago by Wolfgang Puck at the Bellagio can head to the patio for al fresco dining. Seats fall under a circular and covered outdoor patio for a front-row views of the fountains by day or night.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8181
(702) 693-8181
(702) 693-8181
Spago
The patio at Spago.
MGM Resorts

Prime Steakhouse

Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten’s ode to beef at the Bellagio includes a garden patio with a view of the Fountains at Bellagio. Order a dry-aged bone-in rib-eye steak or soy-garlic glazed New York strip to go with that view.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8865
(702) 693-8865
(702) 693-8865
Prime Steakhouse patio
Prime Steakhouse patio.
MGM Resorts

Lago

Julian Serrano’s Lago offers the best view of the Fountains at Bellagio, which practically kiss the outdoor space. The refreshed menu highlights seared scallops, salmon crudo, a pizzette overflowing with shaved black truffles.

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 259-7111
(866) 259-7111
(866) 259-7111
Lago
The patio at Lago.
MGM Resorts

Mon Ami Gabi

The must-visit patio Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas offers some of the people-watching paired with a view of the Fountains at Bellagio and the Eiffel Tower replica. Kick off the day with breakfast on the patio, so go late for some steak frites.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 944-4224
(702) 944-4224
(702) 944-4224
Mon Ami Gabi patio
The patio at Mon Ami Gabi.
Caesars Entertainment

Beer Park

Beer Park’s patio at Paris Las Vegas pairs games such as giant Jenga, pool, and darts with dishes such as Shock Top cheddar bratwurst and a Kahuna Cowboy burger with candied bacon. Beer Park does charge a Concession and Franchise Fee, so ask a server to remove it.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 444-4500
(702) 444-4500
(702) 444-4500
Outdoor patio on the Las Vegas Strip
Beer Park patio.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Party like the Red Rocker at Cabo Wabo Cantina, the restaurant from Sammy Hagar at the Miracle Mile Shops. Dine on breakfast through dinner with a party atmosphere. Cabo Wabo Cantina does charge a Concession and Franchise Fee, so ask a server to remove it.

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 385-2226
(702) 385-2226
(702) 385-2226
The patio at Cabo Wabo Cantina
The patio at Cabo Wabo Cantina.
Anthony Mair

Salt & Ivy Café and Patio Bar

Head to Salt & Ivy Café and Patio Bar at Aria for casual dining for breakfast and lunch. The patio has its own bar and overlooks the resort’s pool deck.

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-9899
(702) 590-9899
(702) 590-9899
A patio with light wood chairs and tables set up with white plates and blue glasses with a bar in the background
The patio at Salt & Ivy Café and Patio Bar.
MGM Resorts

NoMad Bar

NoMad Bar at the NoMad Hotel inside the Park MGM features a small patio tucked away from the hubbub of the bar setting. Order some oysters or a chicken French dip and let the evening develop.

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6785
(702) 730-6785
(702) 730-6785
The patio at NoMad Bar
The patio at NoMad Bar.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

