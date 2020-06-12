23 Patios for Outdoor Dining on the Las Vegas Strip

One of the benefits of nearly 300 days of sunshine a year in Las Vegas is a meal on the patio. Some offer unexpected people-watching scenes, while others have games. Romantic spots offer private enclaves outdoors, while others just have a stunning view to pair with a meal. There are plenty of al fresco dining options off-Strip and in Henderson. And Vegas even has restaurants where you can bring your dog. To grab a drink, several bars have outdoor spaces. But to dine in the open air on the Las Vegas Strip, here’s a look at 23 patios that offer something more than just a meal.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.