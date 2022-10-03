Best Restaurant Private Rooms in Las Vegas

Las Vegas boasts a lifetime’s worth of gorgeous dining rooms, replete with flowers, sparkly chandeliers, and velvety banquettes. But for those in need of a private space for their birthday party, corporate event, or rehearsal dinner, Las Vegas restaurants offer secluded rooms. Some rooms even provide their own bathroom or bar, so diners need not stray out into the main dining area. Here are 13 Las Vegas restaurants with exceptional dining rooms.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.