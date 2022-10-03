 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dining room with projection lighting that displays a whale soaring over the dining table
The X-Pot private dining room
X-Pot

Best Restaurant Private Rooms in Las Vegas

13 Las Vegas private dining rooms with projection lighting, personal bars, and great views

by Janna Karel
The X-Pot private dining room
| X-Pot
by Janna Karel

Las Vegas boasts a lifetime’s worth of gorgeous dining rooms, replete with flowers, sparkly chandeliers, and velvety banquettes. But for those in need of a private space for their birthday party, corporate event, or rehearsal dinner, Las Vegas restaurants offer secluded rooms. Some rooms even provide their own bathroom or bar, so diners need not stray out into the main dining area. Here are 13 Las Vegas restaurants with exceptional dining rooms.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Americana Restaurant

The lake-facing patio is available for large groups, but so too is the private dining room with its library feel at this Summerlin restaurant.

2620 Regatta Dr Suite 118, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 331-5565
Partage

Chinatown’s acclaimed French restaurant Partage offers a private room that offers full customization due to video-mapping technology. Invite up to 14 people and provide the restaurant with group photos, logos, abstract images, or anything else that you want to see swirling on the walls, across your table, or even on your dinner plate.

3839 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 582-5852
The private dining room at Partage
Partage
Amelinda B Lee

Mott 32 Las Vegas

Inside Mott 32, dine on Hong Kong favorites like applewood-roasted 42-days Peking duck, wagyu beef short ribs, and dumplings. Like the bar, the private dining room boasts touches of purple neon. It even has its own restroom.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #206, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3232
A dining room with purple lighting
Mott 32
The Venetian Resort

The X Pot

The X-Pot at the Venetian Resort accommodates up to 24 people for an immersive dining experience in which 3D projections send sparks flying across the dining table, flowers floating across the walls, and whales soaring overhead. Fill out a form on the website to reserve the Spectrum dining room at the hot pot restaurant.

The Palazzo, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2884, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 888-9768
A dining room with a blue forest projected on the walls
The X Pot
The X Pot

Cleaver- Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails

Covered in pretty gold wallpaper, the private dining room at Cleaver accommodates groups and families for dinners of steak, squid ink pasta, and wedge salads. Plus, who wouldn’t want a portrait of a nautical Chris Farley watching over them as they dined?

3900 Paradise Rd Suite D, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 538-9888
Cleaver
Cleaver- Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails
Amelinda B Lee

Scarpetta

The private dining room offers a direct view into the kitchen, where patrons can watch chefs prepare their oysters, calamari, beef carpaccio, and foie gras ravioli. On the other side, windows provide views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Fountains at Bellagio.

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7960
Restaurant interior with view of Las Vegas Strip
Scarpetta

Ferraro's Ristorante

This Italian restaurant offers four private dining rooms, plus a patio for groups of sizes ranging from eight to 100. The restaurant offers prefixed menus, a full bar service, and cocktail hours that can include passed hors d’oeuvres and live music. Prefixed menus include selections such as Caprese salad, bucatini amatriciana, and a choice of dessert, starting at $85 a person. Reservations can be made online.

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 364-5300
A private dining room at Ferraro’s Ristorante
Ferraro’s Ristorante
Ferraro’s Ristorante

Catch

The visual highlight of Catch is undeniably its entryway. The tunnel of flowers, water features, and string lights is worth arriving early for — just to take photos. Move your party into a similarly visual space in the private dining room, where you and your party can cook wagyu cuts over a hot stone in peace.

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-5757
The dining room at Catch
Catch
Amelinda B Lee

The NoMad Library

The private dining room feels exactly that, inside the dim and velvet-wrapped space at the NoMad. The Salon can seat up the 30 people and even has its own bar inside.

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6785
NoMad Bar
NoMad Bar
Amelinda B Lee

The Sparklings

The Sparklings main dining room is furnished with booths in bold colors, pretty exposed beams in the ceiling, and lots of fresh flowers. Some booths are partially secluded, with partitions separating them. But the dining room in the back is fully private.

8310 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 293-5003
A dining room with blue booths and flowers
The Sparklings
The Sparklings

Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca

A long white marble table is flanked by floral curtains and beaded chandeliers inside the private dining room at Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca in Henderson. The space is open and airy, with tall windows facing the outdoor patio, making a great setting for sharing Italian food.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7191
Toca Madera Las Vegas

Two smaller private dining rooms are encased in glass on two sides and located between the main bar and the dining room — offering guests a secluded spot that is still in full view of the fire dancers that pass through the main restaurant. The larger private room has its own bar.

3720 S Las Vegas Blvd unit 233, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(725) 255-9030
A private room with green seats and spherical chandeliers
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Ryan Forbes

Carversteak

Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas features two private rooms, the Knife Shop and the Whiskey Room, which can each accommodate groups as small as 14 — and can be combined into one room for a larger party. The rooms are decorated in a mid-century modern design in which visitors can dine on Japanese, Australian, and domestic Wagyu and dry-aged steaks.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 550-2333
Two private rooms with tan and wood elements
Carversteak
Jeff Green photography

