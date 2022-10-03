Las Vegas boasts a lifetime’s worth of gorgeous dining rooms, replete with flowers, sparkly chandeliers, and velvety banquettes. But for those in need of a private space for their birthday party, corporate event, or rehearsal dinner, Las Vegas restaurants offer secluded rooms. Some rooms even provide their own bathroom or bar, so diners need not stray out into the main dining area. Here are 13 Las Vegas restaurants with exceptional dining rooms.Read More
Best Restaurant Private Rooms in Las Vegas
13 Las Vegas private dining rooms with projection lighting, personal bars, and great views
Americana Restaurant
The lake-facing patio is available for large groups, but so too is the private dining room with its library feel at this Summerlin restaurant.
Partage
Chinatown’s acclaimed French restaurant Partage offers a private room that offers full customization due to video-mapping technology. Invite up to 14 people and provide the restaurant with group photos, logos, abstract images, or anything else that you want to see swirling on the walls, across your table, or even on your dinner plate.
Mott 32 Las Vegas
Inside Mott 32, dine on Hong Kong favorites like applewood-roasted 42-days Peking duck, wagyu beef short ribs, and dumplings. Like the bar, the private dining room boasts touches of purple neon. It even has its own restroom.
The X Pot
The X-Pot at the Venetian Resort accommodates up to 24 people for an immersive dining experience in which 3D projections send sparks flying across the dining table, flowers floating across the walls, and whales soaring overhead. Fill out a form on the website to reserve the Spectrum dining room at the hot pot restaurant.
Cleaver- Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails
Covered in pretty gold wallpaper, the private dining room at Cleaver accommodates groups and families for dinners of steak, squid ink pasta, and wedge salads. Plus, who wouldn’t want a portrait of a nautical Chris Farley watching over them as they dined?
Scarpetta
The private dining room offers a direct view into the kitchen, where patrons can watch chefs prepare their oysters, calamari, beef carpaccio, and foie gras ravioli. On the other side, windows provide views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Fountains at Bellagio.
Ferraro's Ristorante
This Italian restaurant offers four private dining rooms, plus a patio for groups of sizes ranging from eight to 100. The restaurant offers prefixed menus, a full bar service, and cocktail hours that can include passed hors d’oeuvres and live music. Prefixed menus include selections such as Caprese salad, bucatini amatriciana, and a choice of dessert, starting at $85 a person. Reservations can be made online.
Catch
The visual highlight of Catch is undeniably its entryway. The tunnel of flowers, water features, and string lights is worth arriving early for — just to take photos. Move your party into a similarly visual space in the private dining room, where you and your party can cook wagyu cuts over a hot stone in peace.
The NoMad Library
The private dining room feels exactly that, inside the dim and velvet-wrapped space at the NoMad. The Salon can seat up the 30 people and even has its own bar inside.
The Sparklings
The Sparklings main dining room is furnished with booths in bold colors, pretty exposed beams in the ceiling, and lots of fresh flowers. Some booths are partially secluded, with partitions separating them. But the dining room in the back is fully private.
Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca
A long white marble table is flanked by floral curtains and beaded chandeliers inside the private dining room at Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca in Henderson. The space is open and airy, with tall windows facing the outdoor patio, making a great setting for sharing Italian food.
Toca Madera Las Vegas
Two smaller private dining rooms are encased in glass on two sides and located between the main bar and the dining room — offering guests a secluded spot that is still in full view of the fire dancers that pass through the main restaurant. The larger private room has its own bar.
Also featured in:
Carversteak
Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas features two private rooms, the Knife Shop and the Whiskey Room, which can each accommodate groups as small as 14 — and can be combined into one room for a larger party. The rooms are decorated in a mid-century modern design in which visitors can dine on Japanese, Australian, and domestic Wagyu and dry-aged steaks.