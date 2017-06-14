Just 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas sits Boulder City, one of two cities in Nevada that forbids gambling. It’s also a great jumping-off point before or after visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Hoover Dam. Fortunately, there are lots to eat and drink in the town so you may not even notice that you can’t bet on anything. And if not, feel free to keep drinking until you do. Diners that are open early and for long hours, a candy parlor with nostalgic candy, a brewing company featuring local beer, a wine cellar, a barbecue joint, and even a pizza spot are just some of the places to grab a quick bite or leisurely meal. If that isn’t enough to get you interested, there is also a place in Boulder City where you can grab one of those famous and even vegan Dole whips. Check out the 12 best restaurants and bars to visit in Boulder City. All are listed from west to east.Read More
Where to Eat and Drink on a Day Trip to Boulder City
Hit these restaurants and bars before or after visiting the Hoover Dam or Lake Mead National Recreational Area
Boulder Dam Brewing Co.
Boulder Dam Brewing Co. features a beergarden with live music and any of the rotating six different types of beer that are brewed here. The ever-changing beer list ranges from dark to light beers and there’s also a food menu in case you want a bite while you sip on your beer. Popular selections include the house hefeweizen served with an orange slice and the Breuben sandwich, corned beef crowned with Hell’s Hole Hefeweizen sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye.
The Dillinger
It may seem like a far drive for a burger, but the Dillinger’s hefty burgers with craveable toppings make it worth it. For those who love gourmet burgers and craft beer, the Dillinger serves creative burger selections such as the Baby Face Nelson, a burger topped with baked Brie cheese, greens and a fig marmalade as well as the crowd-favorite The Executioner burger, a juicy burger served on grilled sourdough bread and topped with grilled onions, Jack cheese and Thousand Island dressing.
The Coffee Cup
Featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” this famous coffee house is known for its food as much as its coffee from Colorado River Coffee Roasters, perfect when paired with the freshly baked cinnamon roll, served with a large scoop of butter.
Grandma Daisy's Candy & Ice Cream Parlor
Grandma Daisy’s serves ice cream and candy from the 1920s through the 1950s. In case you’re not particularly nostalgic and want more modern candy, that’s available too. Grandma Daisy’s also has homemade fudge, brittles, chocolates, toffee, barks, caramel apples and more.
Milo's Cellar
Located in historic Downtown Boulder City, Milo’s Cellar is a restaurant and indoor bar offering over patio seating and more than 350 types of wine. Dishes include smoked salmon carpaccio, French onion soup, and sandwiches and wraps.
The Tap
With a cool industrial space, plenty of beer on tap, and good food, the Tap is just right for lunch or catching a game. It has all the breakfast staples, plus lunch and dinner dishes like pizza, tacos, nachos, and buffalo poutine with cheese curds.
Southwest Diner
Specializing in homemade quality food, this diner dishes up food with a Southwest flare, like the Santa Fe potato pancakes, two spicy potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce, or the westerner sandwich, juicy Angus beef cooked in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions all layered on a French roll. The cold beverages here are served in Mason jars and their hot drinks come in flower pots with handles.
The Chicken Shack
The Chicken Shack gives patrons more than 20 different sauce choices to pair with their chicken sandwich, fried chicken strips or chicken wings. French fries, homemade chili, baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni and potato salad are all available sides to add to your chicken choice. Or combine the first two for cheesy chili fries for an extra indulgence with your chicken.
Boulder Pit Stop
This staple of Boulder City has been serving for more than 30 years. Pit Stop dishes up comforting classics such as burgers, sandwiches and fish and chips, all for a reasonable price. The most requested menu item is the pit burger combo, which comes with a side of crispy, shoestring fries and a soda all for about $10. Don’t forget to ask for an extra side of the homemade fry sauce.
Fox Smokehouse BBQ
Fox Smokehouse continues to dish up perfectly smoked meats such as pork ribs and pulled pork, barbecue tacos and even homemade beef jerky. Customers here love the signature mac-n-cheese, the cowboy beans and the brisket sandwich with coleslaw, a combination of thick slices of beef brisket and coleslaw packed in between two crispy pieces of Texas toast.
Vinny's Pizzeria
As a designated lunch stop on the Hoover Dam tour, you know Vinny’s has to be good. Patrons here can order gluten-free pizza, as well as traditional pizza parlor menu items including pasta, meatballs and garlic bread.
Chilly Jillyz
Those with a sweet tooth will love Chilly Jillyz’s extensive menu. Not only can guests eat self-serve frozen yogurt and custard bar, including the beloved Dole whip and other flavor choices, but there is also a bakery on-site to provide fresh pastries and breads. Milkshakes, shaved ice, smoothies, breakfast items and even salads are all available here, in case you bring your super healthy friend to a dessert place.