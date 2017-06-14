Where to Eat and Drink on a Day Trip to Boulder City

Just 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas sits Boulder City, one of two cities in Nevada that forbids gambling. It’s also a great jumping-off point before or after visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Hoover Dam. Fortunately, there are lots to eat and drink in the town so you may not even notice that you can’t bet on anything. And if not, feel free to keep drinking until you do. Diners that are open early and for long hours, a candy parlor with nostalgic candy, a brewing company featuring local beer, a wine cellar, a barbecue joint, and even a pizza spot are just some of the places to grab a quick bite or leisurely meal. If that isn’t enough to get you interested, there is also a place in Boulder City where you can grab one of those famous and even vegan Dole whips. Check out the 12 best restaurants and bars to visit in Boulder City. All are listed from west to east.