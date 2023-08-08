The more than 30,000 students who attend the College of Southern Nevada are there to gain job skills, earn a two-year degree, or complete courses before transferring to a four-year institution. This means students are commuting to and from the campus on Charleston Boulevard from morning until night. While CSN has other campuses in North Las Vegas and Henderson, use this guide to find restaurants in which you can fill up on doughnuts, seafood, and noodles before and after class.Read More
Where to Eat Near CSN
Fill up on ramen, tacos, and sandwiches near the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus
Tacos El Compita
Inside a casual restaurant adorned with Catholic imagery and a candle-laden altar, this taco shop scoops spiced and marinaded meat into hot grilled tortillas with diced onions and cilantro. Popular choices include the quesabirria tacos in a crispy shell with consomme and carne asada and al pastor tacos.
Sushi Hiroyoshi
Reservations are highly encouraged at this sushi restaurant near the CSN campus. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Sushi Hiroyushi is fairly nondescript, allowing the food to take center stage. Plates of nigiri, hand cut rolls, and bowls of sashimi are super fresh and prepared to highlight the mild flavor of the fish, plated modestly with shoots of greens and lemon twists.
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The local sandwich shop chain is a favorite for a reason. Students can head across the street from campus to order a sandwich that’s as long as their syllabus. Best bets here are the Italian, filled with cold cuts and vinegar on bread thick enough to hold it all together and the bobbie — a Thanksgiving meal on a roll with roasted turkey, stuffing, and tangy cranberry sauce.
Tang Together
This family-owned restaurant makes traditional Korean food with a focus on all things cozy. While soups and stews — like the beef rib soup and spicy stew — are the primary draw here, Tang Togther also makes chewy tteokbokki simmered in spicy sauce with vegetables and a boiled egg and Korean fried pancakes with kimchi, seafood, or leeks and chives.
Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch
This local diner has been pouring coffee and flipping pancakes since 1977. Open at 7:30 a.m., stop in before classes to pore over your notes while scarfing down breakfast burritos, pound cake French toast with banana, buttermilk pancakes, or country skillets, with mug after mug of hot cuppa.
Moko Ramen Bar
Few things can soothe post-studying fatigue quite like a big bowl of ramen. And Moko has piping hot bowls of rich broth and chewy noodles. This ramen spot has traditional tonkatsu ramen bowls with pork and spicy fiery red bowls with fried noodles. Warmer days may call for a bento box, which comes with two mains, such as chicken teriyaki or pork katsu, plus a fried spring roll, white steamed rice, and cabbage salad for about $16.
Catcher's Fish House
Across the street from campus, Catcher’s has baskets of all manner of crispy, fried, golden brown seafood. There’s beer-battered cod, soft shell crab, jumbo shrimp, and lobster tail — all served with fries and cole slaw or hush puppies.
Vanilla Rice's Hibachi House
With to-go orders only, this hibachi restaurant makes well-balanced meals for students on the go. Get a bowl of fried rice and vegetable with your choice of chicken, steak, salmon, or veggies, for around $15. Or treat yourself to a plate with lobster.
Randy's Donuts
Like any good doughnut shop, the famous LA-based Randy’s is open 24 hours. Which means you can grab a cruller and a coffee before morning classes or load up on sugar and caffeine after dark. Doughnuts here are fluffy and available in dozens of varieties, including vanilla iced cake, chocolate twists, apple fritters, and s’mores doughnuts. Plus, it has a drive-thru.