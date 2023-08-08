Where to Eat Near CSN

The more than 30,000 students who attend the College of Southern Nevada are there to gain job skills, earn a two-year degree, or complete courses before transferring to a four-year institution. This means students are commuting to and from the campus on Charleston Boulevard from morning until night. While CSN has other campuses in North Las Vegas and Henderson, use this guide to find restaurants in which you can fill up on doughnuts, seafood, and noodles before and after class.