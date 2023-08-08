 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Great Restaurants to Try Near UNLV

Order Sweet Flaky Pastries at These Bakeries in Las Vegas

15 Hot New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas

More in Las Vegas See more maps
A bowl of ramen with fish cakes and boiled eggs.
Moko Ramen Bar.
Moko Ramen Bar

Where to Eat Near CSN

Fill up on ramen, tacos, and sandwiches near the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus

by Janna Karel
View as Map
Moko Ramen Bar.
| Moko Ramen Bar
by Janna Karel

The more than 30,000 students who attend the College of Southern Nevada are there to gain job skills, earn a two-year degree, or complete courses before transferring to a four-year institution. This means students are commuting to and from the campus on Charleston Boulevard from morning until night. While CSN has other campuses in North Las Vegas and Henderson, use this guide to find restaurants in which you can fill up on doughnuts, seafood, and noodles before and after class.

Read More

Tacos El Compita

Copy Link

Inside a casual restaurant adorned with Catholic imagery and a candle-laden altar, this taco shop scoops spiced and marinaded meat into hot grilled tortillas with diced onions and cilantro. Popular choices include the quesabirria tacos in a crispy shell with consomme and carne asada and al pastor tacos.

6118 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 878-0008
(702) 878-0008
Tacos on a paper plate.
Tacos El Compita.
Tacos El Compita

Also featured in:

Sushi Hiroyoshi

Copy Link

Reservations are highly encouraged at this sushi restaurant near the CSN campus. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Sushi Hiroyushi is fairly nondescript, allowing the food to take center stage. Plates of nigiri, hand cut rolls, and bowls of sashimi are super fresh and prepared to highlight the mild flavor of the fish, plated modestly with shoots of greens and lemon twists.

5900 W Charleston Blvd #10, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 823-2110
(702) 823-2110
Sushi Hiroyoshi.
Sushi Hiroyoshi.
Sushi Hiroyoshi

Also featured in:

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Copy Link

The local sandwich shop chain is a favorite for a reason. Students can head across the street from campus to order a sandwich that’s as long as their syllabus. Best bets here are the Italian, filled with cold cuts and vinegar on bread thick enough to hold it all together and the bobbie — a Thanksgiving meal on a roll with roasted turkey, stuffing, and tangy cranberry sauce.

6340 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 838-8659
(702) 838-8659
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing fill The Bobbie at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Also featured in:

Tang Together

Copy Link

This family-owned restaurant makes traditional Korean food with a focus on all things cozy. While soups and stews — like the beef rib soup and spicy stew — are the primary draw here, Tang Togther also makes chewy tteokbokki simmered in spicy sauce with vegetables and a boiled egg and Korean fried pancakes with kimchi, seafood, or leeks and chives.

6340 W Charleston Blvd STE 110, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 462-2744
(702) 462-2744

Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch

Copy Link

This local diner has been pouring coffee and flipping pancakes since 1977. Open at 7:30 a.m., stop in before classes to pore over your notes while scarfing down breakfast burritos, pound cake French toast with banana, buttermilk pancakes, or country skillets, with mug after mug of hot cuppa.

1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 877-0749
(702) 877-0749
A classic breakfast plate, available daily at Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch
Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch.
Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch/Facebook

Also featured in:

Moko Ramen Bar

Copy Link

Few things can soothe post-studying fatigue quite like a big bowl of ramen. And Moko has piping hot bowls of rich broth and chewy noodles. This ramen spot has traditional tonkatsu ramen bowls with pork and spicy fiery red bowls with fried noodles. Warmer days may call for a bento box, which comes with two mains, such as chicken teriyaki or pork katsu, plus a fried spring roll, white steamed rice, and cabbage salad for about $16.

6350 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 489-4995
(702) 489-4995
A bowl of ramen.
Moko Ramen Bar.
Moko Ramen Bar

Also featured in:

Catcher's Fish House

Copy Link

Across the street from campus, Catcher’s has baskets of all manner of crispy, fried, golden brown seafood. There’s beer-battered cod, soft shell crab, jumbo shrimp, and lobster tail — all served with fries and cole slaw or hush puppies.

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 722-3474
(702) 722-3474
Fried fish sandwiches on the Creole-inspired menu at Catchers Fish House, coming to the westside this fall.
Catcher’s Fish House.
Catchers Fish House/Facebook

Vanilla Rice's Hibachi House

Copy Link

With to-go orders only, this hibachi restaurant makes well-balanced meals for students on the go. Get a bowl of fried rice and vegetable with your choice of chicken, steak, salmon, or veggies, for around $15. Or treat yourself to a plate with lobster.

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 726-7423
(702) 726-7423

Randy's Donuts

Copy Link

Like any good doughnut shop, the famous LA-based Randy’s is open 24 hours. Which means you can grab a cruller and a coffee before morning classes or load up on sugar and caffeine after dark. Doughnuts here are fluffy and available in dozens of varieties, including vanilla iced cake, chocolate twists, apple fritters, and s’mores doughnuts. Plus, it has a drive-thru.

2170 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(725) 444-6782
(725) 444-6782
A man wearing a “Randy’s Donuts” shirt
Randy’s Donuts.
Janna Karel

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Tacos El Compita

6118 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Inside a casual restaurant adorned with Catholic imagery and a candle-laden altar, this taco shop scoops spiced and marinaded meat into hot grilled tortillas with diced onions and cilantro. Popular choices include the quesabirria tacos in a crispy shell with consomme and carne asada and al pastor tacos.

6118 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 878-0008
(702) 878-0008
Tacos on a paper plate.
Tacos El Compita.
Tacos El Compita

Sushi Hiroyoshi

5900 W Charleston Blvd #10, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Reservations are highly encouraged at this sushi restaurant near the CSN campus. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Sushi Hiroyushi is fairly nondescript, allowing the food to take center stage. Plates of nigiri, hand cut rolls, and bowls of sashimi are super fresh and prepared to highlight the mild flavor of the fish, plated modestly with shoots of greens and lemon twists.

5900 W Charleston Blvd #10, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 823-2110
(702) 823-2110
Sushi Hiroyoshi.
Sushi Hiroyoshi.
Sushi Hiroyoshi

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

6340 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146

The local sandwich shop chain is a favorite for a reason. Students can head across the street from campus to order a sandwich that’s as long as their syllabus. Best bets here are the Italian, filled with cold cuts and vinegar on bread thick enough to hold it all together and the bobbie — a Thanksgiving meal on a roll with roasted turkey, stuffing, and tangy cranberry sauce.

6340 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 838-8659
(702) 838-8659
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing fill The Bobbie at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Tang Together

6340 W Charleston Blvd STE 110, Las Vegas, NV 89146

This family-owned restaurant makes traditional Korean food with a focus on all things cozy. While soups and stews — like the beef rib soup and spicy stew — are the primary draw here, Tang Togther also makes chewy tteokbokki simmered in spicy sauce with vegetables and a boiled egg and Korean fried pancakes with kimchi, seafood, or leeks and chives.

6340 W Charleston Blvd STE 110, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 462-2744
(702) 462-2744

Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch

1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145

This local diner has been pouring coffee and flipping pancakes since 1977. Open at 7:30 a.m., stop in before classes to pore over your notes while scarfing down breakfast burritos, pound cake French toast with banana, buttermilk pancakes, or country skillets, with mug after mug of hot cuppa.

1029 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 877-0749
(702) 877-0749
A classic breakfast plate, available daily at Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch
Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch.
Jamms Restaurant Breakfast and Lunch/Facebook

Moko Ramen Bar

6350 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Few things can soothe post-studying fatigue quite like a big bowl of ramen. And Moko has piping hot bowls of rich broth and chewy noodles. This ramen spot has traditional tonkatsu ramen bowls with pork and spicy fiery red bowls with fried noodles. Warmer days may call for a bento box, which comes with two mains, such as chicken teriyaki or pork katsu, plus a fried spring roll, white steamed rice, and cabbage salad for about $16.

6350 W Charleston Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 489-4995
(702) 489-4995
A bowl of ramen.
Moko Ramen Bar.
Moko Ramen Bar

Catcher's Fish House

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Across the street from campus, Catcher’s has baskets of all manner of crispy, fried, golden brown seafood. There’s beer-battered cod, soft shell crab, jumbo shrimp, and lobster tail — all served with fries and cole slaw or hush puppies.

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 722-3474
(702) 722-3474
Fried fish sandwiches on the Creole-inspired menu at Catchers Fish House, coming to the westside this fall.
Catcher’s Fish House.
Catchers Fish House/Facebook

Vanilla Rice's Hibachi House

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146

With to-go orders only, this hibachi restaurant makes well-balanced meals for students on the go. Get a bowl of fried rice and vegetable with your choice of chicken, steak, salmon, or veggies, for around $15. Or treat yourself to a plate with lobster.

6300 W Charleston Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 726-7423
(702) 726-7423

Randy's Donuts

2170 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Like any good doughnut shop, the famous LA-based Randy’s is open 24 hours. Which means you can grab a cruller and a coffee before morning classes or load up on sugar and caffeine after dark. Doughnuts here are fluffy and available in dozens of varieties, including vanilla iced cake, chocolate twists, apple fritters, and s’mores doughnuts. Plus, it has a drive-thru.

2170 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(725) 444-6782
(725) 444-6782
A man wearing a “Randy’s Donuts” shirt
Randy’s Donuts.
Janna Karel

Related Maps