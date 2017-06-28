 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Hotels flank a pedestrian mall with a canopy overhead
Fremont Street Experience
Leinani Shak Photography

17 Restaurants to Try Near the Fremont Street Experience

Explore these restaurants in Downtown Las Vegas

by Susan Stapleton, Krista Diamond, and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Fremont Street Experience
| Leinani Shak Photography
by Susan Stapleton, Krista Diamond, and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

Don’t think of the Fremont Street Experience as just characters trying to pose with tourists for cash, yard-long beers, and free concerts during the summer. No, the canopied Fremont Street portion contains some of the oldest casinos in Las Vegas, including the Four Queens, Binion’s Gambling Hall, Main Street Station, the Golden Nugget, the D Las Vegas, the Plaza, the California, and the Downtown Grand along with newcomer Circa. Inside these grand dames of Las Vegas, diners can find pizza and pasta, a new twist on classic breakfast dishes such as pancakes and multiple kinds of eggs Benedicts, Asian cuisine of all types, specialties from Hawaii, and more. Whether it’s craft beers and cheesy nachos at 1 a.m., a quality steak or juicy prime rib, or even fresh Ahi poke, these places near or on the Fremont Street Experience have it.

Check out these links for restaurants in neighboring Fremont East or the Arts District.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing? Drop it in the comments or hit up the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Aloha Specialties

12 E Ogden Ave
Las Vegas, NV
Aloha Specialties is inside the Cal. Located on the second floor, favorite dishes include Ahi poke, Spam musubi, and a Korean chicken plate. Teriyaki and combination plates, stews, rice bowls, and noodle dishes are also available.

Indoor restaurant exterior with blue doors
Aloha Specialities
Boyd Gaming [Official Site]

2. Market Street Cafe

12 E Ogden Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Diners line up for Market Street Cafe’s famous special: savory oxtail soup served from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. This late-night restaurant at the California is also known for Hawaiian specialties including loco moco, hamburger steak with macaroni salad, and miso-marinated butterfish. Diners can even find Zippy’s chili.

Oxtail soup with chopsticks
Market Street Cafe oxtail soup with chopsticks
Boyd Gaming [Official Site]

3. California Noodle House

12 E Ogden Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Located inside the California, the main source of Vegas’s Ninth Island cred, California Noodle House is a perennial favorite serving asian food with a Hawaiian influence. Classics include oxtail fried rice and Hawaiian-style wonton soup with fish cakes.

4. Freedom Beat

206 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV
Open 24 hours, Freedom Beat in the Downtown Grand offers live music and a menu made by chef Scott Commings, the season 12 winner of Hell’s Kitchen. The menu features food from all across America, but patrons here love the pot roast sandwich with pieces of pot roast, cheese, and gravy served between two slices of crispy sourdough bread. A popular all-you-can-eat brunch includes red velvet pancakes, French toast, biscuits and chipotle gravy, tacos, and bottomless mimosas or bloody Marys.

French toast at Freedom Beat
French toast at Freedom Beat
Downtown Grand/Facebook

5. Barry’s Downtown Prime

8 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
This handsome vintage steakhouse at Circa features chef Barry S. Dakake’s wet and dry-aged steaks as well as Colorado lamb chops, Dover sole almondine style, and braised short rib. The restaurant serves table-side dishes along with a vegan menu. Dakake teams up with Yassine Lyoubi, Marco Cicione, and Donnie Rihn for this steakhouse filled with vintage glamour, including artwork from 40 artists adorning the walls. Request one of the cozy booths around an olive tree for a romantic experience.

Steak and lobster, French fries, and asparagus
Steak and lobster, French fries, and asparagus at Barry’s Downtown Prime
Barry’s Downtown Prime/Facebook

6. 8 East

8 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Chef Dan Coughlin’s 8 East at Circa brings a panorama of Asian fare with a menu filled with small plates meant to share, a variety of skewers, and dishes served family style, along with classic and creative desserts. Crispy pork belly bacon that’s slow cooked for 10 hours before it’s lightly fried and served with a side of tamarind sauce, a Tokyo crepe comes with sauteed wild enoki, oyster, and shiitake mushrooms, as well as fried tofu, cilantro chimichurri, Kewpie mayo, and soy glaze are amongg the choices. A wall of 40 Maneki-neko waving cats, a Japanese symbol of good luck, stands outside the restaurant.

The bao on a wooden cutting board
Bao at 8 East
Circa [Official Site]

7. Triple George Grill

201 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV
Just steps from the Fremont Experience on Third Street, diners will find this classic steakhouse. The sidewalk patio here is perfect for martinis and steaks. Diners can expect upscale continental cuisine including roasted chicken, crab cakes, shrimp scampi, and classic cocktails.

White plate with steak, whipped potatoes, and vegetables
Triple George Grill
Triple George Grill/Facebook

8. Pizza Rock

201 N 3rd St
Las Vegas, NV
Not your average pizza place, Pizza Rock offers customers a menu with craft cocktails, an extensive list of beers and a selection of Italian cuisine and gourmet pizzas from Tony Gemignani. Try the award-winning Cal Italia, topped with fig preserve, prosciutto, and Gorgonzola.

A pepperoni pizza
Detroit Rosa pizza at Pizza Rock
Pizza Rock [Official Site]

9. Whiskey Licker Up

128 Fremont St #2
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Diners can take a spin — literally — on the rotating bar at Whiskey Licker Up at Binion’s and see Fremont Street views from every angle. The menu features speciality cocktails plus customizable burgers, po’boy sandwiches, and ceviche stuffed avocados.

Burger and french fries
Whiskey Licker Up at Binion’s
Binion’s [Official Site]

10. Oscar's Steakhouse

1 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV
Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman has his own steakhouse inside the Plaza with recipes inspired by his family. Try dishes such as Joey C's filet mignon, Sally’s New York strip, spicy flame-charred Spilotro steak with a side of Sheriff Ralph’s smashed potatoes, or Joe Pig's pork chop. Every once in a while, Goodman throws a dinner to talk about his days as a mob attorney for a real slice of old school Las Vegas charm. That glass-domed restaurant was once the Center Stage Restaurant, and appeared in Casino with Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone as well as Pay It Forward with Kevin Spacey. There is also a popular happy hour every day from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lounge.

Oscars Steakhouse
Oscars Steakhouse
Oscars Steakhouse [Official Site]

11. Pop Up Pizza

1 N Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Pizza by the slice comes in a supersized form at Pop Up Pizza. Located inside The Plaza, this pizza spot offers speciality slices including the Mike’s Hot Pepperoni, finished with spicy honey and pickled jalapeños. There are also vegan slices and custom pies.

Hands holding large slice of pepperoni pizza
Pop Up Pizza
Pop Up Pizza/Facebook

12. Hugo’s Cellar

202 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
Located inside of the Four Queens, Hugo’s Cellar gives patrons a sophisticated dining experience, complete with a sommelier and long stem roses for ladies who dine here. Two of the most-requested menu items include the beef Wellington — a sizable filet of beef with a duxelle of foie gras and mushrooms on top, baked in pastry, and served with bordelaise sauce — and for the dessert course, the bananas Foster, flambéed table side.

Surf and turf with potatoes and vegetables
Hugo’s Cellar
Hugo’s Cellar/Facebook

13. Nacho Daddy

113 N 4th St
Las Vegas, NV
Adventurous drinkers should stop by Nacho Daddy for the restaurant’s infamous scorpion shot, which is garnished with a real (but fortunately not live) scorpion. The restaurant is also known for its Buffalo chicken nachos, lobster and crab nachos, plus its extensive vegan menu that includes crispy avocado tacos and plant-based queso.

Shot of silver tequila garnished with lime and scorpion
Nacho Daddy
Nacho Daddy/Facebook

14. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

129 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
Step inside the Golden Nugget for this steakhouse, named for Tillman Fertitta’s relatives from the good ole days. Diners can expect steak tartare, maple-glazed quail, Wagyu beef, and pan-seared scallops with creamed corn.

Vic &amp; Anthony’s Steakhouse
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse
Vic & Anthony’s [Official Site]

15. Chart House

129 East Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
In a hotel where there’s a slide that goes through a shark tank, a restaurant with a view of a 75,000-gallon tropical aquarium kind of makes sense. Naturally, Chart House at the Golden Nugget is known for its seafood specialties, including cold water lobster tail, wok-fried fish, and ahi with wasabi cream. The menu also includes steak, roasted chicken, and lava cake with Godiva liqueur for dessert.

Plate of breaded chicken with view of aquarium
Chart House
Golden Nugget Las Vegas/Facebook

16. Andiamo Steakhouse

301 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV
This swanky steakhouse inside the D Las Vegas wows diners with a 32-ounce rib-eye steak that can feed at least two people. Pastas, seafood, plus a surf and turf option make the menu.

Steak on black plate alongside garnishes
Andiamo Steakhouse
Andiamo Steakhouse/Facebook

17. Evel Pie

508 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Evel Pies does both whole pizzas for sit-down service and single slices to go while you wander. Gluten-free diners like the thick-crust, Detroit-style pizzas, and vegans love the plant-based meatballs.

