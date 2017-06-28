Share All sharing options for: 17 Restaurants to Try Near the Fremont Street Experience

Share All sharing options for: 17 Restaurants to Try Near the Fremont Street Experience

Don’t think of the Fremont Street Experience as just characters trying to pose with tourists for cash, yard-long beers, and free concerts during the summer. No, the canopied Fremont Street portion contains some of the oldest casinos in Las Vegas, including the Four Queens, Binion’s Gambling Hall, Main Street Station, the Golden Nugget, the D Las Vegas, the Plaza, the California, and the Downtown Grand along with newcomer Circa. Inside these grand dames of Las Vegas, diners can find pizza and pasta, a new twist on classic breakfast dishes such as pancakes and multiple kinds of eggs Benedicts, Asian cuisine of all types, specialties from Hawaii, and more. Whether it’s craft beers and cheesy nachos at 1 a.m., a quality steak or juicy prime rib, or even fresh Ahi poke, these places near or on the Fremont Street Experience have it.

Check out these links for restaurants in neighboring Fremont East or the Arts District.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing? Drop it in the comments or hit up the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.