Ancient Bristlecone Trail at Great Basin National Park.
Janna Karel

Where to Dine Near Great Basin National Park in Nevada

Eat here after hiking to see the ancient bristlecones or stargazing

by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated
| Janna Karel
by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated

Given that more than 75 percent of the state’s population resides in Las Vegas, Nevada looks a lot less crowded on the other side of the Clark County line. For those craving the kind of stark desert wilderness that only the Silver State can provide, Great Basin National Park is a worthy destination. Located about 300 miles from Las Vegas, the 77,180-acre park features ancient bristlecones, limestone caves, the second-highest mountain in Nevada, the state’s only glacier, and most importantly, solitude.

Sure, there are tons of National Parks within driving distance of Southern Nevada, including Zion National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Death Valley, and Bryce Canyon National Park. But Great Basin is unique for its dark skies, just right for viewing the Perseids Meteor Shower every summer. Here is where to catch a bite during your stay.

Margarita’s

True to its name, this Mexican restaurant and steakhouse serves frozen mango margaritas (along with other varieties) that are just after a day of hiking. The restaurant also serves sizzling fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, and Mexican-influenced steak specialties including diced rib-eye grilled with jalapeños and onions. Early risers can swing by for steak and eggs, Tex-Mex skillets, and biscuits and gravy starting at 5:30 a.m.

1501 E Aultman St, Ely, NV 89301
Interior bar with red lighting
Margarita’s
Cellblock Steakhouse offers fine dining with an Old Western twist. Located inside the Jailhouse Casino, this steakhouse is a kitschy experience that serves some seriously good steaks. Diners can settle in for wine, a shrimp cocktail, and prime rib with au jus all from behind bars.

211 5th St, Ely, NV 89301
Several restaurant tables inside a jail cell
Cellblock Steakhouse
This locally loved bar and grill, which self identifies as the only smoke-free bar in Ely, serves an extensive menu of tavern specialties. Diners can stop in for a cold beer and a plate of honey garlic wings or sit down for a hearty dinner of grilled swordfish, lamb chops, or rib-eye steak with a baked potato. On sunny days, an inviting patio makes for an excellent post-adventure watering hole.

753 Aultman St, Ely, NV 89301
Western spirit meets Italian comfort food at this Ely outpost. The menu here includes stuffed chicken Florentine, chicken Parmesan panini, chicken Vesuvio, and a small selection of Italian wine. There’s also classic American dive bar fare — curly cheese fries, jalapeño poppers, and burgers.

484 E Aultman St, Ely, NV 89301
Exterior of a green restaurant with the words Mr. G’s on the front
Mr. Ginos Restaurant & Bar
Just 13 miles from Great Basin, Border Inn is more than just a place to stay — it’s also a place to gamble, play arcade games, do laundry, take a shower, gas up, or grab a meal. The Border Inn’s restaurant serves diner staples — burgers, fries — plus specialties such as fried chicken.

U.S. 6, Utah, Baker, NV 89311
Interior of convenience store with snacks and drinks on display
Border Inn
This unassuming (and easy to miss) takeout spot in Baker is known for its build-your-own burgers. Diners can start with a simple beef patty and customize the bun, cheese, toppings, sauces, and even add on unique items such as grilled pineapple, cranberry sauce, and bacon relish. The menu also includes breakfast sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and berry breakfast toast.

120 Baker Ave, Baker, NV 89311
Exterior of small, drive-through restaurant
487 Grill
Run by a pair of longtime chefs — one who formerly worked for Wolfgang Puck in Las Vegas — Sugar, Salt, and Malt serves breakfast panini, mushroom Swiss tarts with egg custard, braised lamb, and, true to its name, sugary treats such as berry pie, brownies, and cheesecake.

70 Baker Ave, Baker, NV 89311
This cafe located at the Lehman Caves Visitor Center inside Great Basin National Park allows hungry hikers to enjoy a casual meal among pine trees. Visitors can fuel up with three-egg breakfast burritos stuffed with cheddar, hash browns, and salsa before hitting the trail. At the end of the day, they can return for hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, nachos, salads, soup, and caramel apple ice cream floats.

100 NF-448, Baker, NV 89311
