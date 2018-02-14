Where to Dine Near Great Basin National Park in Nevada

Given that more than 75 percent of the state’s population resides in Las Vegas, Nevada looks a lot less crowded on the other side of the Clark County line. For those craving the kind of stark desert wilderness that only the Silver State can provide, Great Basin National Park is a worthy destination. Located about 300 miles from Las Vegas, the 77,180-acre park features ancient bristlecones, limestone caves, the second-highest mountain in Nevada, the state’s only glacier, and most importantly, solitude.

Sure, there are tons of National Parks within driving distance of Southern Nevada, including Zion National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Death Valley, and Bryce Canyon National Park. But Great Basin is unique for its dark skies, just right for viewing the Perseids Meteor Shower every summer. Here is where to catch a bite during your stay.