The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas

This spacious restaurant in the Las Vegas Arts District is sunlit and airy in the morning, but dark and moody by night. While the English restaurant doesn’t offer reservations, it has plenty of long tables with pew-style seating that groups of about ten can comfortably pile into. Inspired by the hand pies that originated in Cornwall, England in the 1200s, the more than 50 pasties here are stuffed with all sorts of flavorful meats and cheeses — plus vegan options. After eating, there’s also a bar and pool tables at the back.