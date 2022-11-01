With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.Read More
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups
Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles
A beautiful dining table broad enough for large groups doubles as the centerpiece of the Japanese restaurant and provides easy access to views into the sushi kitchen. Parties larger than 14 will benefit from the main dining area which can easily transform into segmented areas for groups of any size.
Hawthorn Grill
This restaurant at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa offers multiple private dining rooms, plus patio and bar areas. The main private dining area offers access to a patio with waterfalls, greenery, and koi ponds, for an indoor/outdoor experience while dining on American fare.
Park On Fremont
Park on Fremont is a 5,000-square-foot-restaurant with eclectic interior design and two outdoor patios ideal for dining in large groups. The lush garden makes a whimsical discovery, located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. With groups in mind, Park on Fremont offers large-format entrees and savory small plates, such as deviled eggs topped with cooked bacon lardons, veggie queso fundido, vegan garbage fries, and even shareable cocktails like the Giant Mule, which can serve up to six people. Reservations are recommended and available online.
Atomic Liquors
For a casual night out of drinking and bar bites, look no further than Atomic Liquors. The interior can get a little cramped, but the patio is roomy, populated with high top bar tables that easily crowd 20 or so people — plus, there’s crave-able food from the Kitchen at Atomic right next door. And it’s all set downtown for primo people-watching.
Cornish Pasty Co
This spacious restaurant in the Las Vegas Arts District is sunlit and airy in the morning, but dark and moody by night. While the English restaurant doesn’t offer reservations, it has plenty of long tables with pew-style seating that groups of about ten can comfortably pile into. Inspired by the hand pies that originated in Cornwall, England in the 1200s, the more than 50 pasties here are stuffed with all sorts of flavorful meats and cheeses — plus vegan options. After eating, there’s also a bar and pool tables at the back.
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant
Offering multiple seating options, Pancho’s provides a vibrant atmosphere for large groups and private parties. The Downtown Summerlin restaurant features multiple spaces that can accommodate larger groups including its’ “biblioteca” that may seat up to 50 guests, the upstairs dining area accommodates parties of up to 75 guests, the main dining area is available for a room fee and seats between 80 and 100 people, and the cantina may seat up to 72 guests. For parties of 10 people or more, a set menu is available and a fajita buffet is available for parties of 30 people or more.
Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas
The Golden Steer Steakhouse was founded in 1958 and still retains the ambiance of the “Old Las Vegas” days when Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. were regular customers. Seating options like broad circle booths can accommodate larger parties who wish to enjoy oysters on the half shell, filet mignon, and lobster. But another option is to contact the restaurant directly for a private event.
Piero's Italian Cuisine
As one of Las Vegas’ longest-running, family-owned Italian restaurants, Piero’s has six dining rooms and two bar areas for enjoying grilled veal chops, linguine and clams, and Osso Buco. There’s even a room honoring UNLV and championship basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. Customize the meal for groups of up to 225 with multi-course menus, a buffet, or family-style portions.
Cut by Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant can host groups both large and small in the private dining and lounge spaces — or the full restaurant for a complete buy-out. Treat your party to a memorable dinner with expertly cooked and gorgeously plated cuts of steak inside a tastefully designed private room.
LAVO Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas
This party spot can host anything from intimate dinner parties of 15, up to large receptions of 700 guests. Weekend party brunch is especially popular with bachelorette parties, while evening dinners can accommodate wedding parties and company outings. Contact the restaurant for reservations with larger parties before digging into jumbo shrimp cocktail, brick oven pizza, and truffle ricotta cavatelli.
Bacchanal Buffet
At 25,000 square feet, Bacchanal is the largest buffet on the Las Vegas Strip. And with nine kitchens, everyone in your group can find something to indulge in, with options like Roman-style pizza, roaming dim sum carts, chipotle bourbon BBQ oysters, duck carnitas quesadillas, vegan options, and plentiful desserts. Group seating can readily accommodate smaller groups but contact the restaurant directly for groups larger than 14.
Ferraro's Ristorante
Since 1985, Ferraro’s has been serving classic Italian food to Las Vegans. The expansive restaurant offers cozy and private dining rooms for groups as small as ten people, or ranging up to 100, plus a patio with heat lamps that can accommodate private parties into winter. In addition to seasonal and holiday menus, many classic Italian dishes are available as vegan and gluten-free to accommodate varied dining preferences,
Best Friend
Roy Choi’s LA-inspired Best Friend is a high-energy bustling restaurant, in which more spirited groups will fit right in. In Choi’s words, the Korean restaurant spans hip hop to bibimbop, kimchi to spaghetti, and BBQ and late-night food. Access the dining room by entering the small convenience store off the Park MGM casino floor, and passing through the back. Inside, you’ll find a vibey dining room with lots of murals and neon lighting. Groups of around 14 can request the private dining room in which to dine on pork, belly bowls, slippery shrimp, and kimchi carbonara
The NoMad Library
Inspired by the iconic Library of NoMad New York, the Library is practically dripping in hardback books and leather furnishings. For larger groups, book the 20-seat private seller, the 40-person private salon, or the 70-person private parlour. If your event requires more space, the main dining room can accommodate parties of up to 400. Dishes are as beautiful as the room, with highlights including the NoMad roast chicken, ricotta cavatelli pasta, and Chilean sea bass with mussels, green curry, eggplant, and fingerling potatoes.
Libertine Social
With long tables, a lively vibe, and inventive cocktails from mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay makes for a casual night out with a large party. Between sips, order a number of appetizers like the caviar fried eggs and ahi tuna cones or boards like the short rib flatbread or meat and cheese board with proscuitto, mostrada, caper butter, and herbed focaccia for the table to share, For groups larger than 15, use the group dining form online.
DW Bistro
A favorite brunch spot in the southwest valley, find Jamaican-inspired weekday breakfast and weekend brunch in this vibrant orange and white dining room. Make a reservation online in order to secure a table large enough for your party to enjoy mimosas late into the afternoon.
Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca
Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca located in Henderson serves Tuscan-style fare in a bright and lively setting. The restaurant features multiple group dining options including a spacious dining room that can seat up to 26 people overlooking a private patio, and a bright and airy main patio that can host up to 100 people for breezy meals that can include zucchini flowers, penne alla vodka, and chicken marsala.