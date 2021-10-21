 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine for Christmas in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

38 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Las Vegas — December 2021

True Bar
True Bar and its indoor patio at the Forum Shops at Caesars.
Leinani Shak Photography/Eater Vegas

Chill in the Air? These 13 Restaurants Offer Indoor Patios on the Las Vegas Strip

Dine indoors and still do people-watching

by Susan Stapleton Updated
View as Map
True Bar and its indoor patio at the Forum Shops at Caesars.
| Leinani Shak Photography/Eater Vegas
by Susan Stapleton Updated

Even arid Las Vegas has its moments of coolness, and not the hipster type. A chill in the air can drive everyone indoors, and fortunately, Las Vegas can still offer those prime people-watching opportunities from an indoor patio without battling the elements. Here, a look at 13 restaurants with indoor patios.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. ¡Viva!

Copy Link
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6020
(702) 676-6020
Visit Website

Chef Ray Garcia offers an indoor patio at ¡Viva! at Resorts World. Aside from great people watching along the resort’s District shopping esplanade, customers can pick up his famous chicarrones, brunch on the weekend, and mezcal.

¡Viva!
The front facade with an indoor patio at ¡Viva!
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

2. Buddy V’s Ristorante

Copy Link
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
(702) 607-2355
Visit Website

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro has an indoor patio at Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes for sharing his giant servings of chicken Parmesan, Grandma’s meatballs, and cannoli.

A restaurant with an indoor patio to the right.
The indoor patio in front of Buddy V’s Ristorante.
Buddy V’s Ristorante/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Canaletto Ristorante Veneto

Copy Link
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-0070
(702) 733-0070
Visit Website

The replica of St. Mark’s Square at the Grand Canal Shoppes serves as a background for Canaletto Ristorante Veneto. Chef Gianpaolo Putzu brings a range of Italian dishes to the menu here. Try it for happy hour.

An indoor patio with a replica of St. Mark’s Square in the background.
The indoor patio at Canaletto Ristorante Veneto.
Venetian

4. Brera Osteria

Copy Link
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227
Visit Website

The restaurant on the resort’s replica of St. Mark’s Square takes its name from the Brera neighborhood in Milan, Italy, the inspiration for the eatery. Brera Osteria at the Grand Canal Shoppes offers braised pork shank, cacio e pepe, and lamb chops, as well as steak tartare, pizza to share, the risotto alla Milanese. This is a happening spot for happy hour.

An indoor patio with blue chairs.
The indoor patio at Brera Osteria.
Venetian

Also Featured in:

5. Mercato Della Pescheria

Copy Link
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2410
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 837-0309
(702) 837-0309
Visit Website

A coastal Italian seafood market, cured meats hanging from the ceilings, and dishes hot out of the Josper oven make up the fare at Mercato Della Pescheria at the Grand Canal Shoppes. Head to the patio for house-made pastas and Roman-style pizzas.

An indoor patio with a replica of St. Mark’s Square in the background.
The indoor patio at Mercato Della Pescheria.
Mercato Della Pescheria

Also Featured in:

6. Cañonita

Copy Link
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-3773
(702) 414-3773
Visit Website

Mexican fare along a replica of Venice’s canals? Sure, why not. Cañonita at the Grand Canal Shoppes gives diners a view of the gondoliers. Step up to the food truck on the patio for street food and margaritas.

A patio with blue umbrellas next to a canal.
The indoor patio at Cañonita.
Venetian

Also Featured in:

7. True Food Kitchen

Copy Link
3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South Space R15A
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 340-2600
(702) 340-2600
Visit Website

True Food Kitchen at the front of the Forum Shops at Caesars offers a 998-square-foot indoor patio with butcher block tables and seating for up to 31 overlooking the shopping center’s reflecting pool and spiral escalator. True Food Kitchen also features its first True Bar, sitting atop the reflecting pool at the shopping center.

The indoor patio at True Food Kitchen
The indoor patio at True Food Kitchen.
Leinani Shak Photography/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

8. Trevi Italian Restaurant

Copy Link
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4663
(702) 735-4663
Visit Website

Set next to a replica of Trevi Fountain inside the Forum Shops at Caesars, Trevi Italian Restaurant offers some of the best people watching from its vantage point. Shoppers have to walk all the way around this restaurant to move from one point of the mall to the other, and tourists typically drop everything to snap photos in front of the fountain.

The indoor patio at a restaurant with a fake sky overhead.
The indoor patio at Trevi Italian Restaurant.
Trevi Italian Restaurant/Facebook

Also Featured in:

9. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Copy Link
3500 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 792-9222
(702) 792-9222
Visit Website

Request one of the tables at the front of Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars for prime people watching.

Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab restaurant.
Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

10. Water Grill

Copy Link
3500 South Las Vegas Blvd Space #G01
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 832-4777
(702) 832-4777
Visit Website

Across from the Palm at the Forum Shops at Caesars sits Water Grill, a bastion of seafood with decor to go along with that seaside vibe. Order a seafood tower or look for the seafood specials flown in daily.

The patio at Water Grill
The patio at Water Grill
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

11. The Palm

Copy Link
3500 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 732-7256
(702) 732-7256
Visit Website

At the Forum Shops at Caesars, the Palm restaurant has a patio inside for people-watching and steaks. Request one of the white tablecloth tables for jumbo shrimp cocktails and tomahawk rib-eye steaks.

An indoor patio at a mall.
The interior patio at the Palm.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

12. Bardot Brasserie

Copy Link
ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(877) 230-2742
(877) 230-2742
Visit Website

Feel as if you’re sitting outside a Parisian cafe at Bardot Brasserie, the French restaurant from chef Michael Mina at Aria. Order favorites such as French onion soup with périgord truffle, loup de mer, or roasted chicken while sitting on the indoor patio. Brunch here is a must-order.

An art deco entrance to a restaurant.
The entrance to Bardot Brasserie with a small indoor patio at the left.
Mina Group

Also Featured in:

13. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7600
(702) 632-7600
Visit Website

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar at Mandalay Bay added a new indoor patio that gives diners a view of the resort’s gaming floor.

House of Blues
The indoor patio at House of Blues.
Rob Depew/House of Blues Las Vegas

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. ¡Viva!

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
¡Viva!
The front facade with an indoor patio at ¡Viva!
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Chef Ray Garcia offers an indoor patio at ¡Viva! at Resorts World. Aside from great people watching along the resort’s District shopping esplanade, customers can pick up his famous chicarrones, brunch on the weekend, and mezcal.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6020
Visit Website

2. Buddy V’s Ristorante

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A restaurant with an indoor patio to the right.
The indoor patio in front of Buddy V’s Ristorante.
Buddy V’s Ristorante/Facebook

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro has an indoor patio at Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes for sharing his giant servings of chicken Parmesan, Grandma’s meatballs, and cannoli.

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-2355
Visit Website

3. Canaletto Ristorante Veneto

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An indoor patio with a replica of St. Mark’s Square in the background.
The indoor patio at Canaletto Ristorante Veneto.
Venetian

The replica of St. Mark’s Square at the Grand Canal Shoppes serves as a background for Canaletto Ristorante Veneto. Chef Gianpaolo Putzu brings a range of Italian dishes to the menu here. Try it for happy hour.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-0070
Visit Website

4. Brera Osteria

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An indoor patio with blue chairs.
The indoor patio at Brera Osteria.
Venetian

The restaurant on the resort’s replica of St. Mark’s Square takes its name from the Brera neighborhood in Milan, Italy, the inspiration for the eatery. Brera Osteria at the Grand Canal Shoppes offers braised pork shank, cacio e pepe, and lamb chops, as well as steak tartare, pizza to share, the risotto alla Milanese. This is a happening spot for happy hour.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
Visit Website

5. Mercato Della Pescheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2410, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An indoor patio with a replica of St. Mark’s Square in the background.
The indoor patio at Mercato Della Pescheria.
Mercato Della Pescheria

A coastal Italian seafood market, cured meats hanging from the ceilings, and dishes hot out of the Josper oven make up the fare at Mercato Della Pescheria at the Grand Canal Shoppes. Head to the patio for house-made pastas and Roman-style pizzas.

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2410
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 837-0309
Visit Website

6. Cañonita

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A patio with blue umbrellas next to a canal.
The indoor patio at Cañonita.
Venetian

Mexican fare along a replica of Venice’s canals? Sure, why not. Cañonita at the Grand Canal Shoppes gives diners a view of the gondoliers. Step up to the food truck on the patio for street food and margaritas.

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-3773
Visit Website

7. True Food Kitchen

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South Space R15A, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The indoor patio at True Food Kitchen
The indoor patio at True Food Kitchen.
Leinani Shak Photography/Eater Vegas

True Food Kitchen at the front of the Forum Shops at Caesars offers a 998-square-foot indoor patio with butcher block tables and seating for up to 31 overlooking the shopping center’s reflecting pool and spiral escalator. True Food Kitchen also features its first True Bar, sitting atop the reflecting pool at the shopping center.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South Space R15A
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 340-2600
Visit Website

8. Trevi Italian Restaurant

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The indoor patio at a restaurant with a fake sky overhead.
The indoor patio at Trevi Italian Restaurant.
Trevi Italian Restaurant/Facebook

Set next to a replica of Trevi Fountain inside the Forum Shops at Caesars, Trevi Italian Restaurant offers some of the best people watching from its vantage point. Shoppers have to walk all the way around this restaurant to move from one point of the mall to the other, and tourists typically drop everything to snap photos in front of the fountain.

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4663
Visit Website

9. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak &amp; Stone Crab restaurant.
Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Request one of the tables at the front of Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars for prime people watching.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 792-9222
Visit Website

10. Water Grill

3500 South Las Vegas Blvd Space #G01, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The patio at Water Grill
The patio at Water Grill
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Across from the Palm at the Forum Shops at Caesars sits Water Grill, a bastion of seafood with decor to go along with that seaside vibe. Order a seafood tower or look for the seafood specials flown in daily.

3500 South Las Vegas Blvd Space #G01
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 832-4777
Visit Website

11. The Palm

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An indoor patio at a mall.
The interior patio at the Palm.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

At the Forum Shops at Caesars, the Palm restaurant has a patio inside for people-watching and steaks. Request one of the white tablecloth tables for jumbo shrimp cocktails and tomahawk rib-eye steaks.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 732-7256
Visit Website

12. Bardot Brasserie

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
An art deco entrance to a restaurant.
The entrance to Bardot Brasserie with a small indoor patio at the left.
Mina Group

Feel as if you’re sitting outside a Parisian cafe at Bardot Brasserie, the French restaurant from chef Michael Mina at Aria. Order favorites such as French onion soup with périgord truffle, loup de mer, or roasted chicken while sitting on the indoor patio. Brunch here is a must-order.

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(877) 230-2742
Visit Website

13. House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
House of Blues
The indoor patio at House of Blues.
Rob Depew/House of Blues Las Vegas

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar at Mandalay Bay added a new indoor patio that gives diners a view of the resort’s gaming floor.

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7600
Visit Website

Related Maps