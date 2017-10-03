 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in Las Vegas

The 11 Hottest New Restaurants in Las Vegas, January 2022

The 17 Most Important Restaurant Openings in Las Vegas in 2021

A artful blue plate with a tapa on it.
Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine.
Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine/Facebook

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Las Vegas

A guide to the best restaurants in Las Vegas for any dining option, featuring Italian fare with a view, an over-the-top supper club, and dreamy Spanish tapas

by Susan Stapleton Updated
View as Map
Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine.
| Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton Updated

It’s time to update the Eater 38, the answer to any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” This highly elite group covers the entire city, spans myriad cuisines and price points, and collectively satisfies all restaurant needs from where to go for a reliable quick bite to where to go when to blow half a paycheck on dinner. Each quarter the list is updated to reflect pertinent restaurants that were omitted, those that have newly become eligible (restaurants must be open at least six months), or have stepped up their game will be added.

For the hottest restaurants that opened in the past six months in Las Vegas, readers can head over to the Eater Vegas Heatmap, updated monthly.

Nicole Brisson’s Brezza at Resorts World, the dazzling supper club Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, and Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine in Chinatown make the list, with Hobak Korean BBQ and Chengdu Taste in Chinatown and Zuma at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas departing.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Honey Salt

Copy Link
1031 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
(702) 445-6100
Visit Website

Honey Salt on the west side feels like stepping into the dining room at über-restaurateurs Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla’s home with its comfort foods and relaxing decor. Caramelized sea scallops, roasted Scottish salmon, and charred filet mignon join lemon chicken salad, and a New England fry with Ipswich clams, and calamari on the menu. Recent dishes included a Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, lemon chicken salad, and Grandma Rosie’s turkey meatballs. Head here on Tuesdays for pot pies.

Fried chicken
Fried chicken at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Every Grain

Copy Link
1430 E Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 886-3857
(702) 886-3857
Visit Website

Sheridan Su, a two-time semifinalist for Best Chef West in the James Beard Foundation Awards, brings Every Grain, a restaurant specializing in food inspired by his grandmother’s Taiwanese food. Braised minced pork rice is the specialty here. The menu features a roster of small plates such as braised tofu, bao with braised pork belly, Chinese greens, and cucumbers with garlic, vinegar, and chili oil. Dan dan noodles come with braised minced pork and sesame sauce. But the main attraction is the lu rou fan with braised minced pork belly over rice. Diners can add roasted spring chicken, a marinated and fried pork chop, or one of three egg options to the top.

An array of Taiwanese dishes
Dishes at Every Grain.
Every Grain/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Tacos El Gordo

Copy Link
1724 E Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 251-8226
(702) 251-8226
Visit Website

If the lines outside Tacos El Gordo are any indication, the wildly popular tacos are still one of the must-order experiences in Las Vegas. Queue up based on the type of meat ordered (all the beef such as carne asada, lengua, and cabeza are in one line, for example), and then request Tijuana tacos made with handmade corn tortillas. The double-corn tortilla mulas and thick corn tortilla sopas add diversity to any order. Do be sure to bring cash for tipping both at the counter when orders are placed and when paying.

An array of tacos and drinks at Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo.
Tacos El Gordo

Also Featured in:

4. Osteria Fiorella

Copy Link
11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7777
(702) 797-7777
Visit Website

Philly import Osteria Fiorella, chef Marc Vetri’s Italian restaurant specializing in rustic Italian fare, resides at Red Rock Resort and features a wood-burning pizza oven and Josper charcoal oven. The restaurant, which is named for a former sausage company in Pennsylvania, offers rigatoni with Fiorella sausage ragu and Locatelli cheese, ricotta gnocchi with brown butter and crispy leeks, spaghetti with Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, and Sal’s famous meatballs with bruschetta and ricotta — an ode to Vetri’s father Sal. Other menu highlights include a veal chop Milanese and fried squid with agrodolce. 

Veal Parmesan at Fiorella
Veal Parmesan at Osteria Fiorella.
Clint Jenkins

Also Featured in:

5. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Copy Link
2535 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 761-7610
(702) 761-7610
Visit Website

José Andrés went all out with his steakhouse at Sahara Las Vegas with Candace Ochoa at the helm of the kitchen. A raw bar with ceviches and carpaccios and a fire stage with wood grills and rotisseries make Bazaar Meat more than a steakhouse with its whole roasted suckling pig. Favorite dishes include the cotton candy foie gras, caviar flights, and Kobe beef (Bazaar is one of a handful of spots in Vegas that serve the real deal), which can be grilled on an ishiyaki stone at the table or served in a miniature airbread “sandwich” on the specials menu.

Kobe at Bazaar Meat
Kobe at Bazaar Meat.
Bazaar Meat

Also Featured in:

6. Oyster Bar

Copy Link
2411 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 367-2411
(702) 367-2411
Visit Website

One of the most Vegas experiences involves bellying up at an oyster bar for some bivalves, and Oyster Bar at Palace Station sometimes brings long lines of customers awaiting a seat in front of the live-action kitchen. Steamed clams, oysters on the half shell, homemade chowders, and seafood pastas all draw long lines of customers waiting to eat and ogle the kitchen. Request a spice level with Cajun-style seafood cooked-to-order or order Creole gumbo, Bourbon Street jambalaya, or cioppino 24 hours a day. The pan roasts are a must-order, and don’t miss the late-night opportunity to gulp down $1 oysters.

Cioppino in a white bowl
Oyster Bar at Palace Station.
Palace Station

Also Featured in:

7. Brezza

Copy Link
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014
Visit Website

Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World, the Eater Vegas Eater Award winner for Restaurant of the Year. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard. The menu spans antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired grill, where sustainable seafood, dry-aged prime steaks, heritage breed poultry, and pork, as well as seasonal produce, are all grilled over white oak and olive branches.

A steak on a white plate and two cocktails
Dry-aged rib-eye steak, a classic Negroni, and mezcal Negroni at Brezza.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

8. Peppermill Restaurant

Copy Link
2985 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-735-4177
702-735-4177
Visit Website

Every city needs a good diner, and the Peppermill with its neighboring Fireside Lounge fulfills that need, all wrapped in neon nostalgia on the north Strip. The 14-page menu runs the gamut from omelets and French toast to burgers and steaks. Patrons who sit at the counter can watch the greasy spoon kitchen at work. No trip here is complete without a trip to the Fireside Lounge with its kitschy fire pit, enormous cocktails with equally ginormous straws and electric pink, blue and purple decor from the Doumani family.

An omelet
An omelet at the Peppermill.
Peppermill/Facebook

9. Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine

Copy Link
3400 South Jones Boulevard Suite #11A
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 641-1345
(702) 641-1345
Visit Website

Chinatown’s Edo Tapas & Wine takes the Spanish tradition of eating small savory dishes with wine or cocktails and brings it to Las Vegas. Chef Oscar Amador Edo grew up in Barcelona, Spain, and brings his own approach to tapas in a room with a hand-painted mural adorning one wall. Do order a bikini, a pressed sandwich with sobrasada and Mahon cheese, as well as a 30-day dry-aged striploin carpaccio with puri bread and textures of artichokes, an exploration of the vegetable done three ways. The restaurant boasts the first gin and tonic cart in the city.

An artful plate of beef tartare.
Washugyu beef tartare at Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine.
Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

10. Mizumi

Copy Link
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3320
(702) 770-3320
Visit Website

Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas lands Michelin star chops with Min Kim at the helm serving ocean-fresh sushi, sashimi, and modern Japanese specialties. The decadent room bedecked in red overlooks a 90-foot waterfall and Japanese gardens, with a separate teppanyaki experience. Some of Kim’s dishes include old chawanmushi and steamed Jidori egg-custard with grilled corn, snow peas, and shiso flower; wild snapper sashimi usuzukuri with thinly sliced Japanese madai snapper, white soy, and lime dressing; and yuzu and passionfruit souffle with vanilla ice cream, passionfruit jelly, and elderflower. Request patio dining, or for a truly memorable night, a table on the floating pagoda.

Sushi on a platter
Mizumi’s sushi dishes.
Wynn Las Vegas

Also Featured in:

11. Delilah

Copy Link
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3300
(702) 770-3300
Visit Website

The long-awaited Delilah, the breathtaking supper club from H.Wood Group at Wynn Las Vegas, features a two-level space with lavish chandeliers, a fireplace, refined American fare, and entertainers dancing alongside a live jazz band, earning it Eater Vegas’s Eater Award for design of the year. A wagyu beef Wellington comes with a 12-ounce filet mignon, herbed crepe, and porcini mushroom duxelles madeira wine jus. Executive chef Josh Smith took a stab at a reinvented chicken TV dinner by featuring Bobo Farms chicken, peas, carrots, pomme puree, and vin jaune gravy. The smoked salmon and caviar latke comes with chive mascarpone, acme salmon, Russian Osetra caviar, and garnitures, while the Delilah fish and chips features potato-crusted Dover sole, pommes soufflé, malt vinegar beurre blanc, and classic tartar sauce. No supper club is complete without a surf and turf, and the Delilah version features glazed short rib, day boat scallops, wild mushrooms, sunchoke fondant, and shallot jus. The decadence extends to the desserts, where a strawberry shortcake baked Alaska leads the way.

A sliced beef Wellington on an oval white plate with hands holding a slice in two knives
Wagyu beef Wellington at Delilah.
Bill Milne

Also Featured in:

12. Yui Edomae

Copy Link
3460 Arville St HS
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-202-2408
702-202-2408
Visit Website

One of the most amazing sushi experiences in Chinatown starts here at Yui Edomae. The edomae sushi restaurant from Gen Mizoguchi, whose name refers to the many delicacies caught in Tokyo Bay, features sophisticated, high-end sushi highlighting fresh fish flown in from Japan and served in a simple setting.

Yui Edomae Sushi
Yui Edomae Sushi.
Yui Edomae Sushi/Facebook

Also Featured in:

13. Aburiya Raku

Copy Link
5030 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-367-3511
702-367-3511
Visit Website

Every chef in town stops by Mitsuo Endo’s tiny restaurant in Chinatown that serves Japanese small-portioned robata dishes cooked over a charcoal grill. Diners can order a variety of items since most start at $3, or try the omakase with a flight of food chosen by the chef for $75 to $100. Advance reservations are a must at 702-367-3511.

Salmon with Ikura Oroshi at Raku
Salmon with Ikura Oroshi at Raku.
Raku

14. Lamaii

Copy Link
4480 Spring Mountain Rd Unit 700
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 238-0567
(702) 238-0567
Visit Website

Bank Atcharawan brings his latest Thai restaurant to Chinatown with Lamaii, which features dishes such as Thai pork salad, fried pork with fish sauce, Thai oysters, drunken noodles, fried rice, curry, and more, all in the $12 to $25 range. Of course, a stellar wine list accompanies the menu, along with a sexy dining room.

Grilled river prawn with spicy seafood masago ikura at Lamaii
Grilled river prawn with spicy seafood masago ikura at Lamaii.
Lamaii/Facebook

Also Featured in:

15. FukuBurger

Copy Link
3429 S Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 262-6995
(702) 262-6995
Visit Website

Colin Fukunaga’s Japanese-influenced burgers, formerly only found on a food truck, now have a permanent home in Chinatown and in the southwest. Visitors should try the namesake FukuBurger aka the “Lucky” burger with an all-beef patty with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, wasabi mayo, and fuku sauce.

Buta Burger at FukuBurger
Buta Burger at FukuBurger.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

More in Maps

16. Kabuto Edomae Sushi

Copy Link
5040 W Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(725) 205-1356
(725) 205-1356
Visit Website

Tiny Kabuto in Chinatown serves sushi that blurs the lines between food and art best ordered as an omakase experience in a light wood-outfitted space. Request a table at the sushi bar to watch the chefs in action. While the menu changes at the chef’s whim, recent dishes include ankimo, a tuna between chutoro and otoro; spear squid, and a fresh-water eel water shield. Reservations are a must.

A gray plate with sushi
Sashimi platter at Kabuto.
Kabuto Edomae Sushi/Facebook

Also Featured in:

17. SW Steakhouse

Copy Link
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
888-320-7110
888-320-7110
Visit Website

SW Steakhouse makes a decadent affair out of aged Nebraska corn-fed beef at this gem with outdoor dining overlooking the Lake of Dreams at Wynn. Impeccable service is a trademark here. This is one of a handful of places in Las Vegas that serves true Kobe beef, so diners should try the Kobe wagyu tenderloin for a melt in the mouth steak, and pair with a side of the black truffle cream corn or the au gratin potatoes. Patio dining available with a view off the revamped Lake of Dreams show.

SW Steakhouse
SW Steakhouse.
Wynn Las Vegas

Also Featured in:

18. Partage

Copy Link
3839 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 582-5852
(702) 582-5852
Visit Website

Modern French fare from chef Yuri Szarzewski, pastry chef Vincent Pellerin, and manager Nicolas Kalpokdjian are on full display at Partage. Szarzewski’s three-, five-, and seven-course tasting menus take diners on a journey through seasonal dishes. Some of the add-ons include pork secreto cooked on a volcano stone and deglazed with soy sauce aged in whisky barrel and venison pithiviers cooked in puff pastry dough and stuffed with buttered cabbage and seared foie gras.

Hamachi marinated in kombu leaves
Hamachi marinated in kombu leaves at Partage.
Partage/Facebook

Also Featured in:

19. Wing Lei

Copy Link
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3388
(702) 770-3388
Visit Website

Showstopping Cantonese, Shanghai, and Sichuan dishes from chef Ming Yu pair with the elegant gold, white, and jade dining room inspired by a classic Chinese jewel box at Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas. The restaurant features views of century-old pomegranate trees and must-order dishes such as Imperial Peking duck carved table side, mu shu pork, and wok-fried Maine lobster. Back when Las Vegas was worthy of Michelin stars, Wing Lei became the first Chinese restaurant in the United States to earn one.

Peking duck at Wing Lei
Peking duck at Wing Lei.
Jeff Green

Also Featured in:

20. La Strega

Copy Link
3555 S Town Center Dr Ste 105
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 722-2099
(702) 722-2099
Visit Website

Chef Gina Marinelli’s Eater Award-winning Italian restaurant in Summerlin, La Strega, brings an ever-changing menu of dishes from across the Boot. Marinelli draws on traditions she learned from her grandparents, who came from Lake Como and Sicily. Complete with a beautiful dining room and lounge, it’s the ideal spot to dine out in Summerlin.

Peruvian scallops with truffle aioli
Peruvian scallops with truffle aioli at La Strega.
La Strega/Facebook

Also Featured in:

21. Mott 32

Copy Link
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #206
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3232
(702) 607-3232
Visit Website

Dazzlingly gorgeous Mott 32, designed by Joyce Wang, is a Chinese restaurant with Hong Kong roots that features a mix of Cantonese, Sichuan, and Beijing influences on its roster of Chinese dishes at the Palazzo. Diners find works from Hong Kong artist Joe Joe Ngai that include Chinese characters and birds. One of the works in the main dining room features Anna Wong, considered to be the first Hong Kong-Chinese American Hollywood movie star, and there’s even a dash of Las Vegas neon in the interior. The restaurant with a menu from James Beard Foundation semifinalist Alan Ji serves options such as apple wood-roasted duck, Peking-style spicy crispy duck rack, minced duck with lettuce cup, barbecue pluma Iberico pork, and crispy roasted pork belly. Dim sum includes  Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings, a soft quail egg and Iberico pork siu mai, south Australian lobster har gow.

A roasted duck on a white plate with bamboo steamers on either side.
Roasted Peking duck at Mott 32.
Venetian

Also Featured in:

22. Other Mama

Copy Link
3655 S Durango Dr #6
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-463-8382
702-463-8382
Visit Website

A killer raw bar paired with innovative cocktails greet diners at Other Mama on the west side across from Desert Breeze Park. The chalkboard menu includes oyster specials with sauces such as wasabi cocktail, rosemary mignonette, and pickled peppers and habanero. The tight menu includes ceviche with sweet potato chips, spicy tuna tartare with waffle fries, a scallop carpaccio, big eye tuna with roasted beets and avocado, and more all in the $9 to $17 range in a low-key setting with a bar overlooking the cooking action.

Grilled octopus in a white bowl with a blue towel and wood table under
Grilled octopus at Other Mama.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

23. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Copy Link
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1222
(702) 414-1222
Visit Website

Order the mandilli di seta, a handkerchief egg pasta with Ligurian almond basil pesto, at Matteo’s Italian Ristorante at the Venetian and have no regrets. Architect Thomas Schlesser of Design Bureaux created the look for this 152-seat restaurant that features a palette of orange and forest green with reclaimed wood tables. Art Deco-style light fixtures, concrete walls, and gray banquettes are found throughout the space. Matteo’s offers a chance to explore different Italian fare such as focaccina calda al formaggio, a pizza-like dish, in three variations, as well as dishes such as casonzei, a pork sausage and veal ravioli with sage brown butter; agnolotti with braised beef short ribs; and a divine porchetta.

Three pasta dishes
Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano.
Matteo’s Italian Ristorante/Facebook

Also Featured in:

24. Ping Pang Pong

Copy Link
4000 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-8136
(702) 247-8136
Visit Website

The Gold Coast’s Ping Pang Pong is the gold standard for dim sum by day and Cantonese dishes by night. More than 80 dim sum dishes spanning mango lobster scallop roll to an aromatic duck bun with southern Canton five-spice roasted pulled duck wheel through the dining room steamed, fried, or grilled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. By night, smoked orange rib-eye steak cubes seared with peppercorn and toasted garlic and a Macanese crustacean claypot with a ginger laksa curry broth make the menu until 3 a.m. A Chinese pergola, two foo dog sculptures at the entrance, Chinese lanterns overhead, and a host stand made from a Chinese apothecary cabinet add to the ambiance. Expect a wait, or make a reservation in advance.

Dim sum at Ping Pang Pong
Dim sum at Ping Pang Pong.
Boyd Gaming

Also Featured in:

25. Restaurant Guy Savoy

Copy Link
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7286
702-731-7286
Visit Website

Though the aesthetic is more modern and there is a kitschy view of Vegas’s Eiffel Tower, the cuisine at Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace is identical to its Parisian counterpart. The most traditional, though pricey, presentations of French cooking are found here, and the restaurant’s cellar contains more wine than the rest of the hotel combined. Must-orders include the artichoke soup with black truffles and Colors of Caviar arranged with caviar gelée at the bottom, a caviar cream in the middle and on the top, pure caviar. Leave plenty of room for the bread cart.

Two small dishes on a white plate.
Restaurant Guy Savoy.
Restaurant Guy Savoy

26. Lotus of Siam

Copy Link
620 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 735-3033
(702) 735-3033
Visit Website

Revered Lotus of Siam serves chef and owner Saipan Chutima’s northern Thai cuisine. The 2011 co-winner of the Best Chef Southwest from the James Beard Foundation offers a menu of Thai-style stews and coconut-less curries, all served with a choice of heat rated from 1 to 10. Diners should start with nam-prik-ong, a red chili dip that’s not too spicy, then try a roasted duck curry, garlic prawns, or thum-ka-noon with its mix of pork, jackfruit, tomato, and spices. The exceptional menu of sweet Gewürztraminers and Rieslings cut the heat. Diners can now make a mandatory reservation.

Northern Thai dishes
Northern Thai dishes from Lotus of Siam.
Lotus of Siam/Facebook

Also Featured in:

27. Spago by Wolfgang Puck

Copy Link
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8181
(702) 693-8181
Visit Website

Spago originally opened in 1992 and ushered in a new era of dining in Las Vegas with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck at the helm. This revamped version along Via Bellagio features California fare with views that practically touch the Fountains at Bellagio. Lobster ravioli doppio with Brentwood corn, Calabrian chilies, and burrata or campanelle with slow-braised pork ragout join steamed wild black bass with a chile-soy glaze and miso marinated salmon with yuzu butter on the menu. While diners at every seat in the house have their own views of the fountains, request a seat on the covered patio for a front-row show.

Miso-glazed salmon on a gray plate
Miso-glazed salmon at Spago.
MGM Resorts

Also Featured in:

28. The Mayfair Supper Club

Copy Link
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 693-8876
(702) 693-8876
Visit Website

Tip a hat to yesteryear with a night out with dinner and a show. The Mayfair Supper Club brings musical performances, decadent table-side dishes, and views of the Fountains at Bellagio to boot. While the supper club offers everything one would expect at a Prohibition-era jazz club, it’s the food that should be the draw. A wagyu handroll comes with caviar in an over-the-top presentation almost too pretty to eat, while table-side preparations of Mishima Farms wagyu prime rib gives any meal an air of showmanship. Cap off the night with the Cigar, an edible chocolate and hazelnut cigar dramatically revealed from under a smoke-filled glass cloche.

A hand roll on a wooden dome
Wagyu caviar hand roll at The Mayfair Supper Club.
MGM Resorts

Also Featured in:

29. Momofuku

Copy Link
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2663
(702) 698-2663
Visit Website

Don’t go to David Chang’s Momofuku at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas because it has the famous chef’s name on the menu. Go instead for the Korean-influenced dishes such as spicy cucumbers, Hawaiian kampachi, fluke tartare, and ginger scallion noodles. Grab a group of friends to order the heritage pork chop or short rib kimchi stew. The cocktails are just as impressive as the food, all served in a space with stunning graphic art, knitted lighting installations, and graffiti.

Korean dishes in white dishes.
Momofuku.
Momofuku

Also Featured in:

30. é by José Andrés

Copy Link
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89158
877-293-2003
877-293-2003
Visit Website

José Andrés finally brought his divine tapas and paellas to Vegas, but it’s é by José Andrés inside Jaleo at the Cosmopolitan that gets all the buzz. Diners must make reservations far in advance to nab one of the eight seats for this exclusive multi-course meal served in a room that looks like a library. The menu, assembled in front of customers with tweezers and dry ice, changes all the time.

A plaster hand holds a cotton candy at é by José Andrés
é by José Andrés.
Cosmopolitan

31. Bardot Brasserie

Copy Link
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-690-8610
702-690-8610
Visit Website

Michael Mina’s French bistro inside Aria serves comfort food including Icelandic cod roasted in brown butter, loup de mer, and moules frites in a handsome room with subway tiles and rich woods. Even the cocktails here tout the eccentricities of Paris, paying homage to the classics such as the Sidecar from Harry’s Bar and Serendipity from Bar Hemingway, all with their own twists. Brunch here is a must.

Lamb at Bardot Brasserie
Lamb at Bardot Brasserie.
MGM Resorts

Also Featured in:

32. Carbone

Copy Link
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(877) 230-2742
(877) 230-2742
Visit Website

Carbone’s Italian-American cuisine at Aria includes spicy rigatoni vodka pasta entrée and the complimentary rainbow cookies. This decadent restaurant with roots in New York City features captains serving dishes table side and seductive red velvet booths set in a circle so everyone has a view of the dining room drama. Lobster fra diavolo, chicken scarpariello, veal Parmesan, and octopus pizzaiolo are just some of the treasured dishes here. Daring diners can put themselves in the captain’s hands, that is, if money is no object.

A closeup of a dish in a white bowl
Carbone.
MGM Resorts

Also Featured in:

33. Best Friend

Copy Link
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6770
(702) 730-6770
Visit Website

Chef Roy Choi opened his first Las Vegas expansion at the Park MGM, a self-described Korean barbecue joint that merges Mexican influences, with a menu developed with Diego Echavarria — executive chef at Choi’s former dining outlets at the Line Hotel in Los Angeles. Diners enter the restaurant through the Liquor Store bar and retail outlet to find what Choi calls a “barbecue restaurant or a dim sum parlor on a Sunday afternoon.”

Slippery shrimp in a white dish
Slippery shrimp at Best Friend.
Audrey Ma

Also Featured in:

34. NoMad Library

Copy Link
3772 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6785
(702) 730-6785
Visit Website

NoMad Library at the NoMad Hotel inside the Park MGM features executive chef Michael Rellergert’s dishes such as oysters Madison served chilled with mignonette and broiled Rockefeller style; scallops seared with minestrone, garganelli pasta, runner beans, chickpeas, and lemon verbana; or bone marrow-encrusted filet mignon roasted with asparagus, miso, and bordelaise sauce. The NoMad roast chicken comes stuffed with foie gras, black truffle, and brioche, while American wagyu prime rib is carved table side. The restaurant features more than 20,000 volumes of books lining the shelves of the three-story library that took its inspiration from the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro. A spiral staircase, as well as a fireplace, an antique carved wood mantle imported from France, and a set of custom three-tiered chandeliers by London’s Dernier-Hamlyn decorate the space filled with Bordeaux velvet chairs and banquets and pops of emerald, amber, and mahogany.

Roast chicken in a black dish on a red background
Roast chicken for two at NoMad Library.
Daniel Krieger

35. Joël Robuchon

Copy Link
3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-7925
(702) 891-7925
Visit Website

Diners may sit next to Chuck Norris, one of the celebrity pics that line the opulently decorated space at the grand Joël Robuchon that feels like a cross between the inside of a Faberge egg and the boudoir of Marie Antoinette. The exquisitely crafted fare from Robuchon includes the 15-course degustation menu. It’s French grandiosity meets Asian refinement. Truffled langoustine ravioli in a foie gras sauce, a semi-soft boiled egg on a spinach puree, and Maine lobster in a thinly sliced turnip join roving cheese, bread, and mignardises carts. Do sit in the opulent lounge up front for a glass of Champagne.

Osetra caviar served atop king crab in a crustacean gelée dotted with cauliflower puree
Le Caviar Imperial with Osetra caviar served atop king crab in a crustacean gelée dotted with cauliflower puree at Joël Robuchon.
MGM Resorts

36. DW Bistro

Copy Link
9275 W Russell Rd #190
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 527-5200
(702) 527-5200
Visit Website

The Gramercy darling DW Bistro combines Jamaican and New Mexican cuisine from Bryce Krausman and Dalton Wilson. The splashy orange dining room features a must-order New Mexican chile burger or pork chile arepas, and green chile mac and cheese. Do look a weekend brunch that is a must.

New Mexican red chile pork arepas
New Mexican red chile pork arepas at DW Bistro.
DW Bistro/Facebook

Also Featured in:

37. The Black Sheep

Copy Link
8680 W Warm Springs Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 954-3998
(702) 954-3998
Visit Website

Eater Award-winning restaurant the Black Sheep, helmed by an equally celebrated chef Jamie Tran (and contestant on Top Chef Portland), brings daring Vietnamese comfort food to the southwest. Tran’s younger years at DB Brasserie and Aureole guide her cuisine that adds a French touch to dishes such as slow-braised short ribs, Vietnamese spring rolls, and salmon skin tacos. The room speaks to the sensibilities of the restaurant with its gray palette that lets the food speak

Thai basil shrimp ceviche
Thai basil shrimp ceviche at The Black Sheep.
The Black Sheep/Facebook

Also Featured in:

38. Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Copy Link
140 S Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 222-3556
(702) 222-3556
Visit Website

Settebello’s pizzas cooked in wood-fired brick ovens in one minute with a crisp crusts that need to be torn apart by hand bring in families from all over the valley to Village Square and the District at Green Valley Ranch. Owner Brad Otton opened his first pizzeria in 2005 with a style that honors the history and integrity of the Napoletana pizza making.

A pizza with mozzarella, Roman artichoke, fresh cotto, marinated olives, Roman shaved pecorino, garlic, and tomato sauce
Capricciosa romana with mozzarella, Roman artichoke, fresh cotto, marinated olives, Roman shaved pecorino, garlic, and tomato sauce at Settebello.
Settebello/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Honey Salt

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Fried chicken
Fried chicken at Honey Salt.
Honey Salt/Facebook

Honey Salt on the west side feels like stepping into the dining room at über-restaurateurs Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla’s home with its comfort foods and relaxing decor. Caramelized sea scallops, roasted Scottish salmon, and charred filet mignon join lemon chicken salad, and a New England fry with Ipswich clams, and calamari on the menu. Recent dishes included a Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, lemon chicken salad, and Grandma Rosie’s turkey meatballs. Head here on Tuesdays for pot pies.

1031 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100
Visit Website

2. Every Grain

1430 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
An array of Taiwanese dishes
Dishes at Every Grain.
Every Grain/Facebook

Sheridan Su, a two-time semifinalist for Best Chef West in the James Beard Foundation Awards, brings Every Grain, a restaurant specializing in food inspired by his grandmother’s Taiwanese food. Braised minced pork rice is the specialty here. The menu features a roster of small plates such as braised tofu, bao with braised pork belly, Chinese greens, and cucumbers with garlic, vinegar, and chili oil. Dan dan noodles come with braised minced pork and sesame sauce. But the main attraction is the lu rou fan with braised minced pork belly over rice. Diners can add roasted spring chicken, a marinated and fried pork chop, or one of three egg options to the top.

1430 E Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 886-3857
Visit Website

3. Tacos El Gordo

1724 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
An array of tacos and drinks at Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo.
Tacos El Gordo

If the lines outside Tacos El Gordo are any indication, the wildly popular tacos are still one of the must-order experiences in Las Vegas. Queue up based on the type of meat ordered (all the beef such as carne asada, lengua, and cabeza are in one line, for example), and then request Tijuana tacos made with handmade corn tortillas. The double-corn tortilla mulas and thick corn tortilla sopas add diversity to any order. Do be sure to bring cash for tipping both at the counter when orders are placed and when paying.

1724 E Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 251-8226
Visit Website

4. Osteria Fiorella

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135