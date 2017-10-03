The 38 Essential Restaurants in Las Vegas

A guide to the best restaurants in Las Vegas for any dining option, featuring Italian fare with a view, an over-the-top supper club, and dreamy Spanish tapas

It’s time to update the Eater 38, the answer to any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” This highly elite group covers the entire city, spans myriad cuisines and price points, and collectively satisfies all restaurant needs from where to go for a reliable quick bite to where to go when to blow half a paycheck on dinner. Each quarter the list is updated to reflect pertinent restaurants that were omitted, those that have newly become eligible (restaurants must be open at least six months), or have stepped up their game will be added.

For the hottest restaurants that opened in the past six months in Las Vegas, readers can head over to the Eater Vegas Heatmap, updated monthly.

Nicole Brisson’s Brezza at Resorts World, the dazzling supper club Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, and Edo Gastro Tapas & Wine in Chinatown make the list, with Hobak Korean BBQ and Chengdu Taste in Chinatown and Zuma at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas departing.

See something missing or want to add your favorite? Hit up the tipline.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.