More than 21,000 conventions and meetings take place Las Vegas every year. Located on Paradise Road about three miles from 100,000 hotel rooms, the Las Vegas Convention Center features 3.2 million square feet of space including 13 exhibit halls and parking for approximately 10,000 cars. The Las Vegas Convention Convention Center does offer some limited dining choices for grabbing a quick bite in between meetings, but everyone knows that no business trip to Las Vegas is complete without a side of pleasure. For the food lover, that means stepping outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center and having a meal at one of these nearby restaurants.
Where To Eat Near the Las Vegas Convention Center
Great restaurants within easy reach of the Las Vegas Convention Center
Edge Steakhouse
Westgate’s Edge Steakhouse serves wet and dry-aged prime cuts, domestic wagyu beef, and fresh seafood right next door to the convention center.
Brezza
Inside Resorts World, Nicole Brisson’s Brezza overlooks the Strip from a coastal Italian restaurant. Make a visit here for antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired steak and seafood.
Peppermill
Every city needs a good diner, and the Peppermill with its neighboring Fireside Lounge fulfills that need, all wrapped in neon nostalgia on the north Strip. The 14-page menu runs the gamut from omelets and French toast to burgers and steaks. Patrons who sit at the counter can watch the greasy spoon kitchen at work. No trip here is complete without a trip to the Fireside Lounge with its kitschy fire pit, enormous cocktails with equally ginormous straws and electric pink, blue and purple decor from the Doumani family.
Siegel's Bagelmania
Stop in to this fast casual spot for smoked fish, cream cheese, and big chewy bagels in doens of varieties. There’s also a Pinkbox Doughnuts inside so you can double up on round breakfast foods.
Piero's Italian Cuisine
Located just steps away from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Piero’s Italian Cuisine has been dazzling the city with Northern Italian specialties since 1982. Diners can expect rustic dishes including linguine alla vongole, osso bucco, saltimbocca with sage and white wine, and a rotating selection of fresh seafood dishes. An impressive wine list also sets Piero’s Italian Cuisine apart.
Yama Sushi The Strip
For reliably good all-you-can-eat sushi, Yama has you covered. The inclusive menu spans nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and appetizers in an easygoing space.
Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo continues to serve genuine Tijuana tacos at three different locations, along with dishing out made-fresh salsas and guacamole. Tacos El Gordo offers 10 different meat choices for tacos, but customers can also order sopes, tostadas, mulas, and fries as well. Try the sought-after adobada taco, spiced pork served on a corn tortilla with a choice of fresh toppings.
Sinatra
This restaurant at Encore Las Vegas is a tribute to Frank Sinatra himself, featuring many of Sinatra’s favorite dishes such as Frank’s spaghetti and clams, made with manila clams, tomato garlic broth and imported pasta.
Wazuzu
Located inside the Wynn Las Vegas, Wazuza creates memorable sushi dinners inside a stunning dining room. In a space sparkling with a 27-foot dragon made of 90,000 individual crystals, chef Jimmy Widjaja puts a spin on Chinese and other Asian flavors. The restaurant’s drunken noodles earned a feature on the Food Network’s Best Thing I Ever Ate.
Envy The Steakhouse
Convention-goers staying at Renaissance Las Vegas need not wander far for a steak and a bottle of pinot noir. Located within the hotel, Envy The Steakhouse offers corn-fed Midwest beef topped with herb butter, grilled rack of lamb and pan-seared branzino. Whether the evening calls for crab cakes or tuna tartare, filet mignon or maple plank Scottish salmon, the restaurant’s collection of more than 1,500 bottles of wine certainly has the right glass to pair with dinner.
Matteo's Ristorante Italiano
Watch your pasta as it’s made inside the open kitchen in this modern Italian restaurant. Order salads and flatbread for lunch or opt for porchetta or linguine for dinner. When visiting from the convention center, park at the Palazzo for easier access.