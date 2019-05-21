 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas Convention Center [Official Site]

Where To Eat Near the Las Vegas Convention Center

Great restaurants within easy reach of the Las Vegas Convention Center

by Janna Karel and Eater Staff
Las Vegas Convention Center
| Las Vegas Convention Center [Official Site]
by Janna Karel and Eater Staff

More than 21,000 conventions and meetings take place Las Vegas every year. Located on Paradise Road about three miles from 100,000 hotel rooms, the Las Vegas Convention Center features 3.2 million square feet of space including 13 exhibit halls and parking for approximately 10,000 cars. The Las Vegas Convention Convention Center does offer some limited dining choices for grabbing a quick bite in between meetings, but everyone knows that no business trip to Las Vegas is complete without a side of pleasure. For the food lover, that means stepping outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center and having a meal at one of these nearby restaurants.

Edge Steakhouse

Westgate’s Edge Steakhouse serves wet and dry-aged prime cuts, domestic wagyu beef, and fresh seafood right next door to the convention center.

3000 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 732-5277
Edge Steakhouse
Edge Steakhouse
Amelinda B Lee

Brezza

Inside Resorts World, Nicole Brisson’s Brezza overlooks the Strip from a coastal Italian restaurant. Make a visit here for antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired steak and seafood.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014

Peppermill

Every city needs a good diner, and the Peppermill with its neighboring Fireside Lounge fulfills that need, all wrapped in neon nostalgia on the north Strip. The 14-page menu runs the gamut from omelets and French toast to burgers and steaks. Patrons who sit at the counter can watch the greasy spoon kitchen at work. No trip here is complete without a trip to the Fireside Lounge with its kitschy fire pit, enormous cocktails with equally ginormous straws and electric pink, blue and purple decor from the Doumani family.

2985 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-7635
A neon-lit interior of a restaurant
The Peppermill
Peppermill/Facebook

Siegel's Bagelmania

Stop in to this fast casual spot for smoked fish, cream cheese, and big chewy bagels in doens of varieties. There’s also a Pinkbox Doughnuts inside so you can double up on round breakfast foods.

252 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 369-3322
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Siegel’s Bagelmania
Louiie Victa

Piero's Italian Cuisine

Located just steps away from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Piero’s Italian Cuisine has been dazzling the city with Northern Italian specialties since 1982. Diners can expect rustic dishes including linguine alla vongole, osso bucco, saltimbocca with sage and white wine, and a rotating selection of fresh seafood dishes. An impressive wine list also sets Piero’s Italian Cuisine apart.

355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 369-2305
Osso bucco at Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Osso bucco at Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Piero’s Italian Cuisine/Facebook

Yama Sushi The Strip

For reliably good all-you-can-eat sushi, Yama has you covered. The inclusive menu spans nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and appetizers in an easygoing space.

3049 S Las Vegas Blvd #20, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 685-7722
Tacos El Gordo

Tacos El Gordo continues to serve genuine Tijuana tacos at three different locations, along with dishing out made-fresh salsas and guacamole. Tacos El Gordo offers 10 different meat choices for tacos, but customers can also order sopes, tostadas, mulas, and fries as well. Try the sought-after adobada taco, spiced pork served on a corn tortilla with a choice of fresh toppings.

3049 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 929-2249
An overhead shot of tacos
Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo [Official Site]

Sinatra

This restaurant at Encore Las Vegas is a tribute to Frank Sinatra himself, featuring many of Sinatra’s favorite dishes such as Frank’s spaghetti and clams, made with manila clams, tomato garlic broth and imported pasta.

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5320
Sinatra
Sinatra
Barbara Kraft

Wazuzu

Located inside the Wynn Las Vegas, Wazuza creates memorable sushi dinners inside a stunning dining room. In a space sparkling with a 27-foot dragon made of 90,000 individual crystals, chef Jimmy Widjaja puts a spin on Chinese and other Asian flavors. The restaurant’s drunken noodles earned a feature on the Food Network’s Best Thing I Ever Ate.

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5388
Envy The Steakhouse

Convention-goers staying at Renaissance Las Vegas need not wander far for a steak and a bottle of pinot noir. Located within the hotel, Envy The Steakhouse offers corn-fed Midwest beef topped with herb butter, grilled rack of lamb and pan-seared branzino. Whether the evening calls for crab cakes or tuna tartare, filet mignon or maple plank Scottish salmon, the restaurant’s collection of more than 1,500 bottles of wine certainly has the right glass to pair with dinner.

3400 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 784-5700
Envy The Steakhouse
Envy The Steakhouse
Renaissance Las Vegas [Official Site]

Matteo's Ristorante Italiano

Watch your pasta as it’s made inside the open kitchen in this modern Italian restaurant. Order salads and flatbread for lunch or opt for porchetta or linguine for dinner. When visiting from the convention center, park at the Palazzo for easier access.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1222
