Where To Eat Near the Las Vegas Convention Center

More than 21,000 conventions and meetings take place Las Vegas every year. Located on Paradise Road about three miles from 100,000 hotel rooms, the Las Vegas Convention Center features 3.2 million square feet of space including 13 exhibit halls and parking for approximately 10,000 cars. The Las Vegas Convention Convention Center does offer some limited dining choices for grabbing a quick bite in between meetings, but everyone knows that no business trip to Las Vegas is complete without a side of pleasure. For the food lover, that means stepping outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center and having a meal at one of these nearby restaurants.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy