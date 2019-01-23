 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

11 Places To Find Fresh, House-Made Noodles in Las Vegas

Try One of These 17 Inexpensive Restaurants All Over Las Vegas When Cash Is Low

Skip the Alcohol With These Boozeless Cocktails

A stunning red rock formation at sunset
Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona
Edwin Verin/Shutterstock

The 13 Essential Restaurants in Sedona, Arizona

Where to find mole-braised short ribs, shrimp and grits, and creekside pork chops in the staggeringly scenic desert destination

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
View as Map
Bell Rock in Sedona, Arizona
| Edwin Verin/Shutterstock
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

Just south of Flagstaff, Arizona, sits one of the most stunning areas of the country. Sedona offers red sandstone formations that carve out canyons and buttes that are particularly stunning at sunrise and sunset, when they glow in oranges and reds. Technically, the rocks are part of Arizona’s Red Rock State Park, a 286-acre nature preserve along the banks of Oak Creek. Here, a look at where to fuel up before or after striking out on a hike.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tii Gavo

Copy Link
525 Boynton Canyon Rd
Sedona, AZ 86336
(888) 250-1699
(888) 250-1699
Visit Website

Tii Gavo means “gathering place,” and this restaurant, with an outdoor terrace and fire pits overlooking the red rocks of Sedona, sits inside the Enchantment Resort. Casual fare ranges from stuffed peppers and tamale bowls with mole-braised short rib to ahi grilled churrasco with creamed local greens and street tacos.

Tii Gavo
Tii Gavo
Enchantment Resort

2. Elote Cafe

Copy Link
350 Jordan Rd
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 203-0105
(928) 203-0105
Visit Website

Wildly popular Elote Cafe moved into the heart of Sedona with chef and owner Jeff Smedstad’s menu culled from 20-plus years of travel across Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla, and his native Arizona. Lamb adobo with an ancho chile sauce, Niman Ranch skirt steak with pasilla chile sauce, smoked pork cheeks with cascabel chile sauce, smoked brisket enchiladas, and buffalo mole poblano create a meal to remember. Save room for Mexican chocolate pie for dessert.

A rustic restaurant patio
The patio at Elote Cafe
Elote Cafe [Official Site]

3. Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits

Copy Link
241 N State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-4200
(928) 282-4200
Visit Website

The Cowboy Club’s long history started in 1946 when it opened as a saloon and pool hall that attracted Hollywood’s Western stars from Burt Lancaster and John Wayne to Donna Reed and Joan Crawford while they filmed in the red rocks of Sedona. The tavern became The Cowboy Club in 1993, retaining restored barnwood walls, a renovated fireplace, a reconditioned bar, and other charming details. The restaurant offers pecan-smoked prime rib on Friday nights and buttermilk fried chicken on Sundays. Try the elk chops or bison pot roast on the dinner menu.

The exterior of a Western-style restaurant
Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits
Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits/Facebook

4. Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill

Copy Link
700 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 862-4444
(928) 862-4444
Visit Website

Over the past 20 years, chef Lisa Dahl created a restaurant empire in Sedona. In 2015, she opened Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, with dishes from Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay guiding her menu. A filet mignon comes with a Gorgonzola chipotle sauce, while a seafood trio comes with cold water lobster tail, hokkaido seared sea scallops, and jumbo grilled tiger shrimp. House specialties include pollo rustico with charred corn and roasted potatoes, and a steelhead ocean trout finished with a cilantro-mint pesto and frijoles negros with quinoa pilaf. The only thing that might outdo the food is the view.

Mariposa
Mariposa
Mariposa/Official Site

5. Creekside American Bistro

Copy Link
251 AZ-179
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-1705
(928) 282-1705
Visit Website

Creekside American Bistro brings comfort foods such as braised short rib, shrimp and grits, and lamb chops, as well as a grilled bruschetta board for two, ahi tuna tacos, and a crabcake for more casual fare. Those views of Oak Creek can be seen from two patios. The weekend brunch features huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and a Sriracha chicken and rice bowl.

Creekside American Bistro
Creekside American Bistro
Creekside American Bistro/Facebook

6. Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante

Copy Link
2321 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-5219
(928) 282-5219
Visit Website

Chef Lisa Dahl serves Italian dishes from her childhood at Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano. Dahl makes her grandmother’s tortellini with prosciutto and green peas in an alfredo sauce, vegetarian portobello mushroom grilled in a house marinade, and salmon with a Neapolitan limoncello reduction sauce. Live jazz and a deep wine list round out the restaurant.

Dahl &amp; Di Luca Ristorante
Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante
Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante

7. The Golden Goose American Grill

Copy Link
2545 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-1447
(928) 282-1447
Visit Website

Steaks, seafood dishes, and burgers make up the menu at the Golden Goose American Grille. Hash brown-crusted Scottish salmon, pecan-crusted trout, a delmonico cut of rib-eye, and a porterhouse pork chop join meatloaf, chicken fried chicken, or chicken marsala on the menu. Try the smokehouse bacon cheeseburger.

A steak salad with an avocado slice in the middle
Golden Goose steak salad
The Golden Goose American Grill/Facebook

8. René at Tlaquepaque

Copy Link
336 AZ-179
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-9225
(928) 282-9225
Visit Website

Tucked inside the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village find Rene, a French restaurant for more than 35 years with lunch and dinner worthy of any special occasion. Stuffed acorn squash, roasted duck with wild rice and mushroom cake, and seared sea scallops over a prickly-pear beurre rouge at dinner are just some of the star dishes.

An artfully presented seared sea scallops
Seared sea scallops at Rene at Tlaquepaque
Rene at Tlaquepaque/Facebook

9. Tamaliza Cafe

Copy Link
1155 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 202-9056
(928) 202-9056
Visit Website

Tamaliza Cafe is a family-owned, counter-service Mexican restaurant that specializes in tamales. Diners can order vegan, vegetarian, chicken, pork, and beef varieties, but options do change based on what produce is available. Outdoor seating provides vista views.

Tamales at Tamaliza Cafe
Bill Addison

10. The Hudson

Copy Link
671 AZ-179 D
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 862-4099
(928) 862-4099
Visit Website

This cozy American eatery has the feel of a neighborhood gem with its industrial-chic dining room and a deck overlooking the red rocks of Sedona. Mark and Lisa Shugrue opened the Hudson in 2015 and brought on chef Jeff Storcz to create sophisticated comfort food. Pick three bruschetta, which range from house-smoked salmon or a pancetta, mascarpone, and black fig variety to those topped with mushrooms or Brie, apples, and fig jam. Thai shrimp, barbecue-braised pork tacos, and chicken scaloppini are some of the favorites here.

The Hudson
The Hudson
The Hudson

Also Featured in:

11. Coffee Pot Restaurant

Copy Link
2050 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-6626
(928) 282-6626
Visit Website

Coffee Pot is the spot to go for a casual meal in friendly surroundings. Kids will love their selection of wild and wonderful omelets (they famously offer 101 options.) Diners can also enjoy classic diner fare like waffles, pancakes, and breakfast burritos.

12. TORTAS DE FUEGO 1 WEST SEDONA

Copy Link
1630 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-0226
(928) 282-0226
Visit Website

Tortas de Fuego offers a pretty broad menu that includes hamburgers, tacos, and enchiladas, but the specialty here, of course, is the tortas. These sizable sandwiches come stacked with lettuce, tomato, beans, avocados, jalapeños, plus generous portions of proteins like chorizo, steak, eggs, and more.

13. Pisa Lisa

Copy Link
2245 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-5472
(928) 282-5472
Visit Website

Pisa Lisa offers pizza for fueling up after a long day of hiking. Chef Lisa Dahl has built a menu of familiar favorites, including wood-fired pizzas, generous salads, and shareable Italian plates like burrata caprese, meatballs, and antipasti.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tii Gavo

525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
Tii Gavo
Tii Gavo
Enchantment Resort

Tii Gavo means “gathering place,” and this restaurant, with an outdoor terrace and fire pits overlooking the red rocks of Sedona, sits inside the Enchantment Resort. Casual fare ranges from stuffed peppers and tamale bowls with mole-braised short rib to ahi grilled churrasco with creamed local greens and street tacos.

525 Boynton Canyon Rd
Sedona, AZ 86336
(888) 250-1699
Visit Website

2. Elote Cafe

350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
A rustic restaurant patio
The patio at Elote Cafe
Elote Cafe [Official Site]

Wildly popular Elote Cafe moved into the heart of Sedona with chef and owner Jeff Smedstad’s menu culled from 20-plus years of travel across Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla, and his native Arizona. Lamb adobo with an ancho chile sauce, Niman Ranch skirt steak with pasilla chile sauce, smoked pork cheeks with cascabel chile sauce, smoked brisket enchiladas, and buffalo mole poblano create a meal to remember. Save room for Mexican chocolate pie for dessert.

350 Jordan Rd
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 203-0105
Visit Website

3. Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits

241 N State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
The exterior of a Western-style restaurant
Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits
Cowboy Club Grille & Spirits/Facebook

The Cowboy Club’s long history started in 1946 when it opened as a saloon and pool hall that attracted Hollywood’s Western stars from Burt Lancaster and John Wayne to Donna Reed and Joan Crawford while they filmed in the red rocks of Sedona. The tavern became The Cowboy Club in 1993, retaining restored barnwood walls, a renovated fireplace, a reconditioned bar, and other charming details. The restaurant offers pecan-smoked prime rib on Friday nights and buttermilk fried chicken on Sundays. Try the elk chops or bison pot roast on the dinner menu.

241 N State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-4200
Visit Website

4. Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill

700 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Mariposa
Mariposa
Mariposa/Official Site

Over the past 20 years, chef Lisa Dahl created a restaurant empire in Sedona. In 2015, she opened Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill, with dishes from Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay guiding her menu. A filet mignon comes with a Gorgonzola chipotle sauce, while a seafood trio comes with cold water lobster tail, hokkaido seared sea scallops, and jumbo grilled tiger shrimp. House specialties include pollo rustico with charred corn and roasted potatoes, and a steelhead ocean trout finished with a cilantro-mint pesto and frijoles negros with quinoa pilaf. The only thing that might outdo the food is the view.

700 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 862-4444
Visit Website

5. Creekside American Bistro

251 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336
Creekside American Bistro
Creekside American Bistro
Creekside American Bistro/Facebook

Creekside American Bistro brings comfort foods such as braised short rib, shrimp and grits, and lamb chops, as well as a grilled bruschetta board for two, ahi tuna tacos, and a crabcake for more casual fare. Those views of Oak Creek can be seen from two patios. The weekend brunch features huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and a Sriracha chicken and rice bowl.

251 AZ-179
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-1705
Visit Website

6. Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante

2321 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Dahl &amp; Di Luca Ristorante
Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante
Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante

Chef Lisa Dahl serves Italian dishes from her childhood at Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano. Dahl makes her grandmother’s tortellini with prosciutto and green peas in an alfredo sauce, vegetarian portobello mushroom grilled in a house marinade, and salmon with a Neapolitan limoncello reduction sauce. Live jazz and a deep wine list round out the restaurant.

2321 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-5219
Visit Website

7. The Golden Goose American Grill

2545 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
A steak salad with an avocado slice in the middle
Golden Goose steak salad
The Golden Goose American Grill/Facebook

Steaks, seafood dishes, and burgers make up the menu at the Golden Goose American Grille. Hash brown-crusted Scottish salmon, pecan-crusted trout, a delmonico cut of rib-eye, and a porterhouse pork chop join meatloaf, chicken fried chicken, or chicken marsala on the menu. Try the smokehouse bacon cheeseburger.

2545 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-1447
Visit Website

8. René at Tlaquepaque

336 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336
An artfully presented seared sea scallops
Seared sea scallops at Rene at Tlaquepaque
Rene at Tlaquepaque/Facebook

Tucked inside the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village find Rene, a French restaurant for more than 35 years with lunch and dinner worthy of any special occasion. Stuffed acorn squash, roasted duck with wild rice and mushroom cake, and seared sea scallops over a prickly-pear beurre rouge at dinner are just some of the star dishes.

336 AZ-179
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-9225
Visit Website

9. Tamaliza Cafe

1155 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Tamales at Tamaliza Cafe
Bill Addison

Tamaliza Cafe is a family-owned, counter-service Mexican restaurant that specializes in tamales. Diners can order vegan, vegetarian, chicken, pork, and beef varieties, but options do change based on what produce is available. Outdoor seating provides vista views.

1155 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 202-9056
Visit Website

10. The Hudson

671 AZ-179 D, Sedona, AZ 86336
The Hudson
The Hudson
The Hudson

This cozy American eatery has the feel of a neighborhood gem with its industrial-chic dining room and a deck overlooking the red rocks of Sedona. Mark and Lisa Shugrue opened the Hudson in 2015 and brought on chef Jeff Storcz to create sophisticated comfort food. Pick three bruschetta, which range from house-smoked salmon or a pancetta, mascarpone, and black fig variety to those topped with mushrooms or Brie, apples, and fig jam. Thai shrimp, barbecue-braised pork tacos, and chicken scaloppini are some of the favorites here.

671 AZ-179 D
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 862-4099
Visit Website

11. Coffee Pot Restaurant

2050 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Coffee Pot is the spot to go for a casual meal in friendly surroundings. Kids will love their selection of wild and wonderful omelets (they famously offer 101 options.) Diners can also enjoy classic diner fare like waffles, pancakes, and breakfast burritos.

2050 W State Rte 89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-6626
Visit Website

12. TORTAS DE FUEGO 1 WEST SEDONA

1630 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Tortas de Fuego offers a pretty broad menu that includes hamburgers, tacos, and enchiladas, but the specialty here, of course, is the tortas. These sizable sandwiches come stacked with lettuce, tomato, beans, avocados, jalapeños, plus generous portions of proteins like chorizo, steak, eggs, and more.

1630 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-0226
Visit Website

13. Pisa Lisa

2245 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Pisa Lisa offers pizza for fueling up after a long day of hiking. Chef Lisa Dahl has built a menu of familiar favorites, including wood-fired pizzas, generous salads, and shareable Italian plates like burrata caprese, meatballs, and antipasti.

2245 AZ-89A
Sedona, AZ 86336
(928) 282-5472
Visit Website

Related Maps