Fish tacos on the Jalisco, Mexico-inspired Durango Taco Shop menu.
Durango Taco Shop
Durango Taco Shop

16 Great Restaurants to Try Near UNLV

Grab a bite to eat close to campus

by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated
Durango Taco Shop
| Durango Taco Shop
by Krista Diamond and Janna Karel Updated

Only about 10 percent of UNLV students live on campus, making the idea of racing back to a dorm room for a quick snack in between classes an impossibility for most. The Las Vegas college, which can often feel as transient as the city it belongs to, is located just minutes from the Strip. Fortunately, students don’t have to trek through casinos to find sustenance. Dining options abound both on campus and in the surrounding area along Maryland Parkway. From sandwiches that fuel study sessions to after-class happy hours, here’s where to eat near UNLV.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Sakana Sushi

Sakana Sushi serves all-you-can-eat sushi near UNLV. The cherry blossom-adorned dining room is an inviting place for sharing rolls with friends. Diners can choose from classic rolls such as spicy tuna or go for deep-fried rolls, tempura rolls, baked rolls, or spicy rolls.

3949 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 733-0066
(702) 733-0066
Platters containing sashimi and nigiri
Sakana Suhi
Sakana Sushi/Facebook

Itea Boba & Dessert

Located on East Flamingo Road, Itea is an easy stop for students who want to pick up a boba tea before class. For those who can spare more than a quick stop in, Itea also serves Hong Kong-style egg waffles topped with ice cream, plus taiyaki and honey toast.

1350 E Flamingo Rd #15b, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 434-0229
(702) 434-0229
Bright restaurant interior with chalkboard paint
Itea Boba & Dessert
Itea Boba & Dessert/Facebook

Yama Sushi

AYCE — also known as all-you-can-eat — sushi is a fitting option in over-the-top Las Vegas. Yama Sushi, which is tucked away in an easy-to-miss location across from Target on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, offers an AYCE menu complete with rolls, appetizers, soup, and dessert.

1350 E Flamingo Rd #18, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 696-0072
(702) 696-0072
White plates with sushi dishes
Yama Sushi
Yama Sushi/Facebook

Lotus of Siam

One of the best Thai restaurants in America sits less than a mile from UNLV. The acclaimed Lotus of Siam, which is often associated with Anthony Bourdain thanks to an appearance on Parts Unknown, is known for its northern Thai fare and its impressive wine list. Popular items include kang ka noon (jackfruit curry) and nam prik ong (red chili dip).

620 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 735-3033
(702) 735-3033
Lotus of Siam
Lotus of Siam
Amelinda B Lee

Durango Taco Shop

Open until 10 p.m., this taco shop near campus serves hard shell and soft shell tacos with fillings such as carne asada, birria, al pastor, and fried tilapia. Also on the menu are burritos, carne asada fries, nachos, enchiladas, and chile relleno.

1380 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 866-0673
(702) 866-0673
Plate of tacos
Durango Taco Shop
Durango Taco Shop/Facebook

Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining

Gangham Asian BBQ Dining offers Korean barbecue in a lively setting that’s ideal for groups. Diners can share dumplings, beef carpaccio, and bulgogi bibimbap plus Korean chicken, garlic shrimp, filet mignon, and scallops.

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 802-5508
(702) 802-5508
Asian barbecue alongside beer
Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining
Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining/Facebook

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

Hofbrauhaus is a Vegas institution for Bavarian beer and food. An indoor beer garden serves as the perfect place to enjoy Oktoberfest or celebrate the end of the school year with imported beer, giant pretzels, schnitzel, and veal sausage.

4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
(702) 853-2337
Bavarian pretzels
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas/Facebook

Cugino's Italian Deli & Pizzeria

For a quick pasta fix, this casual Italian restaurant serves all their sandwiches, pizza, and pasta available for take-out. Find Italian classics like baked ziti, hot sandwiches like meatball parmigiana on crusty bread, and a variety of flavorful New York-style pizzas. On your lunch break, stop in for a lunch special for around $11,

4550 S Maryland Pkwy #20, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 895-7561
(702) 895-7561

Chao Thai Restaurant

On a rare cold day in Las Vegas, the cozy dining room at Chao Thai offers relief from the biting desert wind. So does the red curry, made with bell pepper, basil, and coconut milk and a choice of chicken, pork, tofu, beef, shrimp, or vegetables. Chao Thai is also a great option for a cheap sit-down lunch any time of year. Not open on Saturday and Sunday.

4550 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 431-2445
(702) 431-2445
Red curry in white bowl
Chao Thai Restaurant
Chao Thai Restaurant/Facebook

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

The much-loved Cheba Hut chain has three locations in Las Vegas including one just steps from the UNLV campus. Diners can order the restaurant’s famous toasted subs including the spicy Jamaican red sub made with chicken breast and jalapeno, the AK-47 French dip loaded with roast beef and mushrooms, and the classic peanut butter and jelly. Also on the menu are the signature Goo Balls — rice cereal rolled and baked with peanut butter, honey, and cocoa.

4550 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 1-3, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 333-0121
(702) 333-0121
Open faced toasted sandwich
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs/Facebook

SOHO Sushi Burritos

Located inside the Student Union, this Las Vegas sushi chain serves Japanese-Mexican rolls on either seaweed or tortillas. Select your fillings from a selection of grilled steak or raw fish, and myriad veggies and sauces. Or go with a signature roll like the Twin Dragon with spicy ahi tuna, crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, guacamole, wonton strips, and chipotle mayo.

4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154
The counter at Soho Sushi Burrito
Soho Sushi Burrito
Soho Sushi Burrito

The Modern Vegan

Plant-based diners can get their fill of vegan fare at the Modern Vegan, a trendy, brightly lit destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From vegan Buffalo ranch chicken wraps to vegan burgers loaded with pesto and avocado, The Modern Vegan specializes in menu items that will delight college students who want a hangover meal without meat.

700 E Naples Dr ste 111, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 755-8127
(702) 755-8127
Vegan buffalo ranch chicken wrap
The Modern Vegan
The Modern Vegan/Facebook

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz offers a roster of Nashville hot chicken near UNLV. The fast-casual restaurant offers heat levels ranging from country with no heat to angry made with Carolina Reaper peppers, the hottest peppers known to man. Diners who choose this option have to sign a waiver. The restaurant calls its medium sauce “perfect heat.” Customers can order one of four combos with two sliders, hot chicken tenders on white bread, a slider and a tender, or two tenders on buttery rice. Side options include angry fries, angry Mac and cheese, coleslaw, or additional sliders or tenders.

4725 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(800) 498-9836
(800) 498-9836
Fried chicken sliders, tenders with pickles on top, angry mac and cheese, coleslaw, and fries in a box.
Angry Chickz
Angry Chickz [Official Site]

Aloha Kitchen UNLV

Hawaiian plate lunches are the perfect meal for a student in need of something hearty before the library. At Aloha Kitchen’s UNLV location, diners can order plate lunches plus lumpia, saimin, and Spam musubi.

4745 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 895-9444
(702) 895-9444
Five Hawaiian dishes on white plates
Aloha Kitchen
Aloha Kitchen

Cupbop - Korean BBQ

Place your order online and your Korean barbecue in a cup will be ready when you arrive. Cups are loaded with rice, cabbage, sweet potato noodles, a protein of choice, and sauce. The Rock Bop is made with spicy fried chicken. The Mandoo Bop has six pieces of mandoo, Korean-style pot stickers. Or try the Hot Bop with barbecue pork.

4860 S Maryland Pkwy #300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 415-4578
(702) 415-4578
A collection of Korean barbecue beef, chicken pork and tofu dishes, now available at&nbsp;CupBop on Maryland Parkway.
CupBop
CupBop

Crown & Anchor British Pub

UNLV students line up for burger and beer specials all day on Tuesdays at this British pub. This 24-hour bar and restaurant also serves sausage rolls, Yorkshire pudding, fish and chips, bangers and mash, plus 30 draft beers in traditional 20-ounce English pint glasses make the menu.

1350 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 739-8676
(702) 739-8676
A white plate with fish and chips
Fish and chips at Crown & Anchor Pub
Crown & Anchor Pub/Facebook

