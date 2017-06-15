The 16 Restaurants to Visit on Your Trip to Zion National Park

In just under three hours you can leave Las Vegas behind and be smack dab in the middle of Utah’s first national park. With a scenic drive that hugs the Virgin River, stunning red sandstone cliffs, and epic hikes that include Angel’s Landing and The Narrows, Zion National Park has become one of the nation’s most popular parks. Zion experiences all four seasons. Fall foliage can be seen from October until early November, and winter storms can bring snow to the area.

When it comes to dining, Springdale, Utah, is the fueling point for everything from quick bites to leisurely meals. And while the Zion Lodge does house two restaurants, Red Rock Grill and Castle Dome Cafe, many of the town’s restaurants straddle the little road leading into the park. Most places in Springdale close early (around 9 p.m.) so plan accordingly. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants to try near Zion National Park.