Mountains with a blue sky
Zion National Park
Zion National Park/Facebook

The 16 Restaurants to Visit on Your Trip to Zion National Park

From quick breakfast bites before hitting the trail to sunset dinner spots

by Ryan Slattery
Zion National Park
| Zion National Park/Facebook
by Ryan Slattery

In just under three hours you can leave Las Vegas behind and be smack dab in the middle of Utah’s first national park. With a scenic drive that hugs the Virgin River, stunning red sandstone cliffs, and epic hikes that include Angel’s Landing and The Narrows, Zion National Park has become one of the nation’s most popular parks. Zion experiences all four seasons. Fall foliage can be seen from October until early November, and winter storms can bring snow to the area.

When it comes to dining, Springdale, Utah, is the fueling point for everything from quick bites to leisurely meals. And while the Zion Lodge does house two restaurants, Red Rock Grill and Castle Dome Cafe, many of the town’s restaurants straddle the little road leading into the park. Most places in Springdale close early (around 9 p.m.) so plan accordingly. Here’s a look at some of the restaurants to try near Zion National Park.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Castle Dome Café

This seasonal snack bar, adjacent to the lodge, serves a variety of snack items such as coffee, espresso, and cinnamon buns in the morning and burgers, hot dogs, and french fries throughout the day. Local microbrews are served on the patio’s Beer Garden.

Utah 84737

Red Rock Grill

One of two restaurants located inside the park at Zion Lodge, Red Rock Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Wood and stone dominate the interior of the room which is adorned with stunning photographs of the park. Breakfast staples give way to usual lunch offerings like soups, salads, and burgers, along with salmon cakes, a hummus wrap, and quesadillas. Steaks, rosemary grilled chicken, and pecan-crusted trout join the dinner menu.  

1 Zion Lodge, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-7760
(435) 772-7760

Zion Canyon Brew Pub

Pick up a pint or take home a growler at this Zion brew house. The pub grub menu includes a mango and shrimp ceviche, chickpea salad, elk burger, and buffalo meatloaf. 

95 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-0336
(435) 772-0336

Thai Sapa

Thai Sapa has been feeding hungry hikers for two decades. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has been serving authentic Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese dishes ever since — often using organic ingredients sourced from its very own garden. Pair a sweet Thai tea with shrimp spring rolls, Indian samosas, and delightful curry dishes.  

198 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-0510
(435) 772-0510
Thai Sapa
Thai Sapa
Thai Sapa

Cafe Soleil

Visitors head to Cafe Soleil for breakfast and lunch dishes that include vegan and vegetarian options. The menu includes salads and pizzas, along with a breakfast burrito, tomato spinach melt, and a superfood wrap made with blueberries, strawberries, apples, and slaw mixed with nuts, chia seeds, Brussels sprouts, and kale that will have you trail-ready.    

205 Zion Park Boulevard, Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 772-0505
(435) 772-0505
Cafe Soleil
Cafe Soleil
Cafe Soleil

Anthera

If you’re craving a crepe before stepping out on the trail, Anthera is the place to go. They have close to a dozen sweet and savory crepes to go along with the egg Benedicts, and frittatas that grace the sunrise menu. You can also grab a $15 pack lunch that includes a bagel sandwich, a side and a drink. Burgers, steaks, and pasta hit the dinner menu. 

281 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3234
(435) 772-3234

Spotted Dog Cafe

The restaurant inside Flanigan’s Inn offers a breakfast buffet with standard fare like fresh fruit, muffins, French toast, eggs, and bacon. Dinner brings more unique eats like Rocky Mountain red trout, Ahi tuna steak, braised lamb shank, and duck breast. There’s also a wild game meatloaf featuring elk, buffalo, and beef. The wine list here is not to be missed.

428 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-0700
(435) 772-0700
Spotted Dog Cafe
Spotted Dog Cafe
Spotted Dog Cafe [Official Site]

Whiptail Grill

Whiptail Grill is a Mexican cantina with flair. There is a lot of originality in the dishes which range from spaghetti squash enchiladas, fire tacos with beef tenderloin or marinated grilled chicken, goat cheese chile relleno, pineapple and pork tacos, and a veggie burrito smothered in a tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. 

445 Zion Park Boulevard, Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 772-0283
(435) 772-0283
Whiptail Grill
Whiptail Grill
Whiptail Grill [Official Site]

Zion Pizza & Noodle Co

This former Mormon church-turned-pizza parlor dishes out unique pies with clever names. Choose from the “Boring Cheese Pizza,” Cholesterol Hiker (pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and Italian sausage), the “Good for You” pizza with grilled squash and zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts, or a Thai chicken version. They also serve calzones and a number of pasta dishes.   

868 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3815
(435) 772-3815

Oscar’s Cafe

Whether you’re in the mood for a light breakfast (fruit parfait or honey-roasted rolled oats) or something more hearty like pancakes, a three-egg omelet, or pork verde breakfast burritos, Oscar’s has your morning covered. Return for dinner for the tamales, the Southwest-style pork chops, or innovative burgers–including a green chili patty melt or turkey burger.

948 Zion – Mount Carmel Hwy, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3232
(435) 772-3232
Oscar's Cafe
Oscar’s Cafe
Oscar’s Cafe [Official Site]

Deep Creek Coffee Co.

Hikers grab breakfast or lunch at this laid-back local coffeehouse. In a rush? Order online and pick up to go. The menu is packed with options such as a Southwest quinoa bowl, lox ‘n’ bagel, a vegan burrito, and sandwiches like the William Francis with turkey and cream cheese on wheat, and the Monkey Wrap with peanut butter, banana, honey, and cinnamon inside a wheat wrap.

932 Zion Park Boulevard, Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 767-0272
(435) 767-0272
Deep Creek Coffee Co.
Deep Creek Coffee Co.
The Wild Within Us

MeMe’s Cafe

This quaint, artsy cafe dishes out tasty sandwiches and dozens of sweet and savory crepes. A cheddar bacon ranch grilled cheese, Hawaiian sandwich with slow-roasted pork and teriyaki sauce, Cubano, and buffalo chicken sandwich round out the menu. There are also wines by the glass, local brews, and “MeMosas,” including a mango version. 

975 Zion Park Boulevard, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-0114
(435) 772-0114
Sunset over the mountains
MeMe’s Cafe
Meme’s Cafe/Facebook

Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon

The Bit & Spur started as a roadside bar in the 1970s before becoming this restaurant in 1981. The restaurant serves tofu tacos, sweet potato tamales, rib-eye steak, and chimichurri chicken  

which all come with mountain views. There is also a late-night menu as the bar stays open to cater to folks who want to play a game of pool or enjoy some live music while they down a margarita or Wasatch and Squatters beers out of Salt Lake City.

1212 Zion Park Boulevard, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3498
(435) 772-3498
Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon
Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon
Bit & Spur/Official Site

Switchback Grille

Switchback Grille is a contemporary restaurant with views of Zion’s West Temple and the Three Marys. Inside, artwork from Utah artist Kirk Randal lines the cherry wood walls. New York strip and rib-eye steaks wet-aged for 28 days as well as halibut, ahi tuna, and Chilean sea bass join an impressive wine list. 

1149 Zion Park Boulevard, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3700
(435) 772-3700
Switchback Grille
Switchback Grille
Switchback Grille/Official Site

Dulivia Ristorante Italiano

Not specific to a region of Italy, the menu at Dulivia explores the whole country. Antipasti includes bruschetta, meatballs, and eggplant parmesan, while pasta dishes range from seafood linguine, beet and goat cheese ravioli, and spicy crab bucatini with squid ink pasta. Rack of lamb and salmon are options on the entree side.  

1149-D Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-3700
(435) 772-3700

King’s Landing Bistro

The seasonally changing menu at King’s Landing brings salmon, a pork porterhouse, a burger with aged white cheddar and caramelized onions, and fettuccine bolognese. The desserts aren’t to be missed. A decadent sticky toffee pudding, apple crisp, and Bailey’s Irish Creme Brulee are standouts. 

1515 Zion Park Boulevard, Springdale, UT 84767
(435) 772-7422
(435) 772-7422
King's Landing Bistro
King’s Landing Bistro
Facebook

