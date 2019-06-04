 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The rooftop patio at Oak &amp; Ivy
The rooftop patio at Oak & Ivy
Louiie Victa

13 Rooftop Patios to Explore in Las Vegas

Sky-high Champagne and neon views await

by Krista Diamond and Susan Stapleton Updated
The rooftop patio at Oak & Ivy
| Louiie Victa
by Krista Diamond and Susan Stapleton Updated

City skylines, desert sunsets, even traffic lights on the street below. For some reason, everything in Las Vegas looks better from a few stories up. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of rooftop patios in Downtown Las Vegas, on the Strip, and beyond for open-air dancing, drinking and mingling beneath the neon-tinged sky. From elegant lounges tailor-made for sequined dresses and champagne to laid-back spots where friends can gather over pitchers of beer, these rooftop patios set the stage for a perfect night in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Legacy Club

8 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Visit Website

Customers take a dedicated elevator to the 60th floor to reach the Legacy Club, an ode to many of Vegas’ founding pioneers and icons, at Circa. The 8,400-square-foot lounge features fire pits and banquettes on the outdoor terrace. The lounge offers a sunset package for $75 per person that includes outdoor fire pit seating for two to 12 people, two specialty cocktails, a Champagne toast at sunset, and views of the skyline. All Sunset Packages begin 30 minutes before sunset and can be booked online.

The Legacy Club
The Legacy Club
Circa [Official Site]

2. Commonwealth

525 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 445-6400
Visit Website

Commonwealth’s rooftop patio is worthy of a visit based on location alone. The trendy bar, which is poised at the epicenter of the Fremont East District, offers sweeping views of the Fremont Street Experience, the glowing pink El Cortez sign, and the mountains in the distance.

A patio with a covered bar, string lights, and park benches
Commonwealth rooftop
Commonwealth/Facebook

3. Carson Kitchen

124 S 6th St #100
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 473-9523
Visit Website

Carson Kitchen’s 2017 expansion brought with it a cozy rooftop patio that reflects the neighborhood charm of the Fremont East location. Diners can settle in beneath the twinkling string lights above and enjoy the restaurant’s signature reimagined comfort food menu, which includes crispy chicken skins with smoked honey, tempura green beans, a creative cocktail list, plus beer and wine.

Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen
Chris Wessling

4. Oak & Ivy

707 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 553-2549
Visit Website

Regularly heralded as one of the top whiskey bars in the country, this Downtown Container Park mainstay features a carefully curated whiskey list, plus barrel-aged cocktails, hard cider, and seasonal selections (non-whiskey drinkers will still find plenty to love on the menu here too). An inviting, elevated patio space makes for the perfect date-night spot.

Oak &amp; Ivy
Oak & Ivy
Louiie Victa

5. Downtown Terrace

707 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 854-1418
Visit Website

The combination of patio seating and bottomless mimosas is an inspired one, and that’s exactly what brunch-goers will find at Downtown Terrace. This Downtown Container Park restaurant offers sunny views of the shopping and dining area, plus monkey bread, crab Benedict, avocado toast, and a choice of bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, bloody Maries, or wine.

Downtown Terrace
Downtown Terrace
Louiie Victa

6. Public School 702

1850 Festival Plaza Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 749-3007
Visit Website

This dog-friendly Downtown Summerlin patio is home to gastropub fare including crispy buffalo cauliflower, bacon cheddar tots and an every-day happy hour that includes prosciutto and pineapple flatbread, street tacos plus $5 wine and beer. Craft beer is the focus here, but cocktails with fresh ingredients, like lavender and blackberries, are a great choice for outdoor dining.

Public School 702
Public School 702
Amelinda B Lee

7. Bouchon

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S 10th Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-6200
Visit Website

Head to the 10th floor of the Venetian’s Venezia Tower for a secluded rooftop patio at Bouchon by Thomas Keller. While diners can find a patio that is hidden from the Strip, it is surrounded by the Venezia pool gardens and the fountains for brunch or dinner.

A rooftop patio
The patio at Bouchon
The Venetian [Official Site]

8. Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

3545 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 691-3773
Visit Website

Chayo’s rooftop patio serves up views of the largest observation wheel in the world, plus always-entertaining people watching on the Linq Promenade below. Snack on chips and guac, nachos, and sip on house-made margs while you take in the sunshine and crowds below.

Chayo
Chayo
Eater Vegas

9. Omnia Nightclub

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 785-6200
Visit Website

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace may have gotten a lot of attention for its mesmerizing, 22,000-pound, robotic chandelier, but the rooftop terrace is also worthy of praise. Customers can head to the terrace area with its views of the Las Vegas Strip on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m. until late for those 21 and older. For reservations, go online or call 702-785-6200.

Omnia
Omnia
Hakkasan Group [Official Site]

10. Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub

3700 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 777-7800
Visit Website

After braving the nearby zipline, Rio visitors can head to VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub for celebratory drinks. The small rooftop space features DJs and the lounge’s famous Witch Doctor cocktail — a goblet-sized drink that owes its smoke to dry ice. Head here for a sunset happy hour daily from 6 to 8 p.m.

VooDoo Nightclub
VooDoo Nightclub
Caesars Entertainment [Official Site]

11. Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 777-3800
Visit Website

Dayclub by day, nightclub by night, Drai’s is a high-energy destination for rooftop fun. The rooftop space reopened at the Cromwell with an adults-only pool every Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the rooftop at The Cromwell. Drai’s Beach at Night is also on every Friday and Saturday night for night swimming.

Drai’s
Drai’s
Drai’s [Official Site]

12. Beer Park

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 444-4500
Visit Website

Rooftop patios in Las Vegas are often associated with getting dressed up and enjoying fancy cocktails. For a laid-back alternative, beer lovers can head to Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas. The open-air space here offers giant Jenga, football viewing parties, draft and bottled beer plus soft pretzels, bratwurst, and smoked brisket sliders. The views of the Bellagio Fountains aren’t bad either.

Beer Park
Beer Park
Amelinda B Lee

13. Foundation Room

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 632-7631
Visit Website

Whether it’s pre-dinner drinks or late-night debauchery, Foundation Room delivers with style, sophistication and stunning views of the Strip from the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay. Diners who stick around later in the evening can enjoy DJs, dancing and views of the neon landscape.

Foundation Room
Foundation Room
Foundation Room/Facebook

