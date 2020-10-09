 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A sandwich with turkey, pepperoni, red onions, tomato, basil aioli, and oregano vin served on delicious ciabatta
The What What at the Bronze Cafe with turkey, pepperoni, red onions, tomato, basil aioli, and oregano vin served on ciabatta
Bronze Cafe/Facebook

Take a Bite Out of These 10 Tasty Sandwich Shops in Las Vegas

Sink your teeth into porchetta, a knuckle sandwich, and more

by Susan Stapleton Updated
The What What at the Bronze Cafe with turkey, pepperoni, red onions, tomato, basil aioli, and oregano vin served on ciabatta
| Bronze Cafe/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton Updated

Maybe one of the best things about Las Vegas is that the city has no cuisine to call its own. That means the mix of personalities from across the nation bring with them sandwiches from all over the country. While no guide can list them all, these sandwich shops across the city serve as a jumping off point for some of of the best the city has to offer.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Bronze Cafe

Bronze Cafe offers an even amount of meaty and vegetarian sandwiches on its northwest Las Vegas menu. The Complicated Order features oven-roasted bacon strips, a housemade bacon jam, oven-roasted turkey, avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, tomato, basil aioli and housemade lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta. But for the vegetarian version, ask for The Vegucated Order with vegan bacon strips, a housemade coconut bacon jam, oven-roasted Tofurky slices, avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, tomato, vegan basil aioli, and housemade lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta. Each meat and dairy v

2380 N Buffalo Dr Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 852-2830
A sandwich with tomato, alfalfa sprouts, tuna, and avocado
Bronze Cafe
Bronze Cafe/Facebook

Texas Meltz

Texas Meltz offers a collection of themed choices, served grilled or cold on Texas toast or 8-inch sub rolls. Try one of 15 sandwich choices named after Texas landmarks, including The Lubbock with grilled chicken breast, ham, and grilled onions, The Amarillo made with roast beef and grilled onions, The Plano built with turkey and fired onions, and The Dallas stacked with brisket and barbecue sauce.

4604 W Sahara Ave #6, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 202-1622
(702) 202-1622
A sub sandwich with grilled chicken breast, ham, and griilled onions
The Lubbock with grilled chicken breast, ham, and griilled onions at Texas Meltz
Texas Meltz/Facebook

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Fast-casual chain Cheba Hut likes to drop as many marijuana references as possible into its advertising. The main attractions are more than 30 toasted subs, with choices such as the chicken marinara Panama Red, teriyaki chicken Thai Stick, and the Ak-47 French dip. Also near UNLV.

2550 S Rainbow Blvd Ste. 13-14, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 685-0692
(702) 685-0692
Cheba Hut
Cheba Hut
Cheba Hut/Facebook

Karved

Rotisserie meats nestled on sandwiches find a home at Karved. Try a beef tri-tip with garlic sauce, French dip on a baguette, or porchetta withh pork loin wrapped in crispy pork belly served with lemon caper sauce, gremolata, and arugula on a baguette.

3957 Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 452-0275
(702) 452-0275
A porchetta sandwich cut in hhalf and stacked
The porchetta sandwich at Karved
Karved/Facebook

Lardo

Portland, Oregon, chef Rick Gencarelli’s ode to the pork sandwich shop includes a Korean pork shoulder sandwich, griddled mortadella, and must-order porchetta sandwich. Find it in Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Level 2, The Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
(702) 698-7000
Porchetta sandwich at Lardo
Porchetta sandwich at Lardo
Amelinda B Lee

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Ike Shehadeh created Ike’s Love & Sandwiches out of San Francisco in 2007 and the sandwich shop became known for its Dutch, French, San Francisco sourdough, whole wheat, or gluten-free breads, and secret recipe Dirty Sauce available in more than 700 menu combinations. Over-stuffed choices include Shehadeh’s personal favorite, the Paul Reubens stacked with pastrami, purple slaw, and French dressing, plus the halal chicken Robin Williams, beef meatball filled Super Mario, and the Steph Curry, prepared with turkey, yellow barbecue sauce, and provolone. Also at Fashion Show mall.

4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(725) 780-1011
(725) 780-1011
Ike’s Love &amp; Sandwiches
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches [Official Site]

Sinful Subs

Chef Victor Moea took inspiration from his mother and grandmother to create his sandwich menu at 7 Sinful Subs. A favorite, the Knuckle sandwich, features salami, pepperoni, and ham topped with melted mozzarella while the TV Dinner combines turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, and upgraded with sides of corn, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

5135 S Fort Apache Rd #145, Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 998-2555
(702) 998-2555
A hoagie with a lot of greens
Knuckle sandwich at 7 Sinful Subs
7 Sinful Subs/Facebook

Woods Family Sandwiches

This little sandwich shop in Henderson is only open weekdays with classic subs such as the roast beef with London broil, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing or the pastrami with melted three pepper cheese, pickles, peperoncini, red onion, and mustard. Homemade chicken salad, tuna salad, and egg salad, along with a veggie option make the menu as well.

931 American Pacific Dr #106, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 826-2230
(702) 826-2230
A pastrami sandwich cut in half and stacked
Pastrami sandwich at Woods Family Sandwiches
Woods Family Sandwiches/Facebook

Tups Sandwiches

Michelle and Gustavo Zucchiatti serve hot and cold sandwiches in their little restaurant in the southeast. Try the hot Golden Knights with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, and melted cheddar or the Manuela with pastrami and Swiss cheese.

2381 E Windmill Ln #24, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 955-9888
(702) 955-9888
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich
Manuela at TUPS Sandwiches
TUPS Sandwiches [Official Site]

Related Maps