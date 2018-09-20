 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bartender sets down two cocktails in mushroom-shaped glasses, decorated with greenery.
Easy’s Cocktail Lounge.
Louiie Victa

25 Secret Restaurants and Speakeasies in Las Vegas

Experience these hidden gems

by Janna Karel Updated
Easy’s Cocktail Lounge.
| Louiie Victa
by Janna Karel Updated

It’s hard to believe that there are any secrets in Las Vegas. The city tends to favor over-the-top displays of grandeur over subtly. Nightclubs feature giant chandeliers and Cirque du Soleil dancers. Casinos don’t just close; they’re imploded with flourishes of fireworks. And yet even among the dazzling displays of neon, Las Vegas has its share of secret restaurants and bars. Many of the speakeasies in town are more open secrets than anything. But a few of them may still surprise you.

For those who believe that the best slice of pizza is at the end of a nondescript hallway and the most memorable cocktail is served at a bar with a password, here’s exactly where to go.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Underground at The Mob Museum

What better place for a speakeasy than in the basement of the Mob Museum? The Underground pays homage to Prohibition-era speakeasies with Art Deco design and a working distillery plus artifacts from the 1920s. To access The Underground, patrons must ring a bell and provide a password — hint: check the website. Once inside, order classic cocktails and moonshine and enjoy live jazz.

300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 229-2734
(702) 229-2734
The bar at The Underground at The Mob Museum Chris Wessling

Mike Morey's Sip'n'Tip

A short trip down an alley between Sixth Street and Las Vegas Boulevard reveals the entrance to Mike Morey’s Sip’n’Tip. The darkened, intimate bar was originally an event space for the adjacent Downtown Cocktail Room and now offers a simple space for locals in the know and enterprising tourists to order beer, wine, classic cocktails, and shots.

111 Las Vegas Blvd South (DCR alley), Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
(702) 880-3696
Mike Morey’s Sip’n’Tip
Mike Morey’s Sip’n’Tip/Facebook

The Laundry Room

The chandelier-adorned downtown spot Commonwealth already oozes cool, but hidden inside is something even more stylish than the bar’s main room. The Laundry Room is the Commonwealth’s take on a speakeasy — one with artful cocktails unique to the hidden room. The tiny, elegant space can only be accessed by texting 702-701-1466 and requesting a reservation and directions.

525 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 701-1466
(702) 701-1466
The Laundry Room
The Laundry Room/Facebook

Capo's Restaurant and Speakeasy

The theatrics begin right at the door at this mobster-era-themed Italian restaurant. Ring the bell and expect a mafia boss type to slide open a small wooden window and grill you about your purpose there. After he leads you through the side entrance, settle in for a dinner that boasts of pasta with Al Capone’s Family Secret sauces inside a dark restaurant with live music.

5675 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 364-2276
(702) 364-2276

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

A small newspaper stand inside the Famous Foods Street Eats food hall has one bookshelf that’s not like the others. Give it a push, and it gives way to the Tokyo Vice Den — an elegant pop-up, filled with Japanese-inspired décor and tasty themed beverages.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6979
(702) 676-6979
A speakeasy with a bar and neon tigers on a brick wall
Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den.
Resorts World

Datamosh

Omega Mart at Area15 hordes a lot of secrets — starting with the jungle gym wonderland that lies behind the seemingly normal grocery store. But the immersive art installation also houses a bar. Many of the drinks are as wacky as the rest of Meow Wolf’s metaverse, with drinks that bubble, smoke, and spray. You’ll need tickets to Omega Mart to get in.

3215 South Rancho Drive, NV 89102
Datamosh cocktail
Datamosh.
Omega Mart

Yaki-ba at Yui Sushi

Yaki-ba is an under-the-radar chef’s table experience at Yui Sushi. Only two tables are available in this hidden, reservations-only back room of the restaurant. Those who seek out Yaki-ba will find a five-course dinner centered around certified Wagyu beef, which is available in four-ounce or seven-ounce portions. The menu also includes sake, owan soup, and wine and beer selections.

3460 Arville St HS, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 202-2408
(702) 202-2408
A5 Miyazaki wagyu seasoned between Himilayan salt bricks at Yaki-ba
A5 Miyazaki wagyu seasoned between Himilayan salt bricks at Yaki-ba
Nes R./Yelp

Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

The front of this restaurant is a casual dine-in or take-out taco shop, with a sun-filled seating area in front of a pick-up counter. But wander over to the mysterious door on the left and stalk down the creepy rock-laden tunnel to get to the hidden bar and lounge. You’ll know you made it when mural-filled walls, flower arches, and chandeliers come into view. Sure, you can still order tacos. But also find specialty dishes such as the Goin’ in Deep with ground beef pico, white cheddar, and jalapeno, all Injected with nacho cheese and sour cream in an empanada shell.

3879 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 201-1133
(702) 201-1133
The tunnel to the back bar at Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
Louiie Victa

Easy's

Easy’s is a truly excellent speakeasy experience. From the Proper Eats food hall at the Aria, find the small doughnut and coffee stand. You’ll need either a reservation or to ask very nicely in order to walk behind the cappuccino machine and into a back hallway. From there, you’ll find yourself in a super luxurious lounge with cozy banquettes and live music. Yeah, you could order a regular cocktail. But check the menu for libations like those with ice-mold teddy bears, candy cigarettes, and mushroom-shaped glassware.

3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
(702) 590-8673
(702) 590-8673
The interior of Easy’s, with a stage at the rear and plush velvet seating.
Easy’s.
Louiie Victa

Wakuda Las Vegas

Award-winning chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s namesake restaurant at the Venetian Resort is already an excellent choise for quality sushi. But the Omakase Room is tucked behind an inconspicuous passageway, where you can find an exclusive $500 omakase experience.

3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 665-8592
(702) 665-8592
Omakase bar entry door at Wakuda
Wakuda.
Wakuda

HARI-Sushi Kaiseki

Tucked away inside Naked Fish’s Sushi & Grill, HARI-Sushi Kaiseki is open Friday through Sunday by reservation only. The restaurant treats diners to a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner with optional sake pairings.

3945 S Durango Dr # A6, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 228-8856
(702) 228-8856
Naked Fish’s Sushi & Grill
Naked Fish’s Sushi & Grill

Pier 17 Yacht Club

The speakeasy here isn’t quite so secret. But if you’re dropping by the circus tent in front of Caesars Palace to catch a showing of Absinthe, there’s a fair chance you’ll miss it. Snake through a row of hedges to the side of the Absinthe tent to find the outdoor seating area that leads into a cozy wood-paneled bar. The drinks here skew sophisticated, with suggestive names but classic flavors. While you’re at it, order a surprisingly great burger from No Pants.

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
(702) 534-3419
A row of hedges next to the Absinthe tent.
Pier 17 Yacht Club.
Janna Karel

The Cabinet of Curiosities

The Cabinet of Curiosities is equal parts bar and scavenger hunt, in which the myriad oddities scattered around the room all contribute to an overarching story. The Lock is an intimate speakeasy within the Cabinet. To gain entry, a visitor must find the Locksmith and solve one of two hidden puzzles.

3645 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(833) 855-2888
(833) 855-2888

é by José Andrés

A private room next to Jaleo’s bar holds a luxurious, performative dinner experience. The exclusive é by José Andrés offers only two seatings per night Tuesday through Sunday at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. At $290 or $490 per person, diners are enchanted by 20 courses that are as visually astounding as they are delicious. The dining room only seats eight and tickets to é by José Andrés become available three months in advance. Open Tuesday through Saturday with two shows per night, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Level 3, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950
é by José Andrés
é by José Andrés
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas [Official Site]

Copy Link

Ghost Donkey isn’t easy to find, but it sure is worth seeking outside. The secret tequila and mezcal bar is located inside Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas behind an easy-to-miss door that’s marked with a simple donkey illustration. Inside, the bar is decked out in glowing red string lights and floral and donkey artwork. The tiny space offers limited seating and a robust selection of tequila and mezcal, plus speciality cocktails and nachos with eclectic toppings such as wild mushrooms, tripe, and black truffle.

The Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
(702) 698-7000
Ghost Donkey
Ghost Donkey
Amelinda B Lee

Secret Pizza

Late at night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, it’s not uncommon to witness a curious sight: crowds of people disappearing into a narrow, nondescript hallway. This is the unmarked entrance to Secret Pizza, technically named The Pizzeria, an after-hours pizza eatery with New York-style slices plus beer. In other words, it’s the perfect drunken discovery.

Level 3, The Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7860
(702) 698-7860
Secret Pizza
Secret Pizza/Yelp

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails just might be the only place in Las Vegas where one can get a straight razor shave and a $900 bottle of scotch. Located inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, this speakeasy/barbershop features a secret entrance inside a vintage-style working barbershop. The whiskey-forward bottle list includes rare selections, but the bar also offers cocktails, shots, and draft beer.

Boulevard Tower, The Cosmopolitan of, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7434
(702) 698-7434
The Barbershop Cuts &amp; Cocktails
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
Amelinda B Lee

Beauty & Essex

At first glance, Beauty and Essex at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas appears to just be a functional pawn shop. But step beyond the jewelry cases and wall-mounted guitars and you’ll find yourself inside a spacious dining room with a New York feel. It’s just the right setting to order the Wonder Wheel dessert, a small ferris wheel with a treat on every gondola.

Cosmopolitan of, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-0707
(702) 737-0707
Beauty &amp; Essex
Beauty & Essex
Beauty & Essex

Talon Club

The Talon Club is just steps away from the action of the casino floor at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, but the ultra high-limit gaming that goes on inside will dissuade the common gambler from trying his luck. For those inclined to gamble big, the perks of high stakes include cuisine from chef Sam Yip (formerly of the Mansion at MGM) such as a specialty $688 bowl of soup featuring Cordyceps fungus, which is a rare Himalayan fungus with healing properties.

3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
(702) 698-7000
Cordyceps soup at the Talon Club Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Best Friend

Pass through the entrance to Best Friend and you may think the Roy Choi venture is just a convenience store. Selling all the ramen, gum, and sodas that one would expect to find in a Los Angeles corner shop, you’ll need to inform the host behind the counter that you’re here for dinner. After passing through the back entrance, you’ll be led to the restaurant, where you and your group can order LA-inspired Korean dishes to share.

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6770
(702) 730-6770
Soondubu at Best Friend
Soondubu at Best Friend
Audrey Ma

On The Record

This 11,000-square-foot hot spot has plenty of awesome spaces, including private karaoke rooms, a record store, a vintage Rolls Royce DJ booth, a patio bar, and a double-decker bus converted into a bar. But to find the secret Vinyl Parlour, you’ll have to first seek out the wall of cassette tapes.

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6773
(702) 730-6773
The Vinyl Parlor inside On the Record
On The Record
Houston Hospitality

Chez Bippy at Luchini

Luchini, from the group behind Beauty & Essex and Marquee serves Italian classics like pesto rigatoni and seafood fra diavolo. The adjoining pizza parlor slings slices and whole pies. Tucked inside is Chez Bippy, a dark and moody lounge mixing up signature cocktails and well-suited to post-dinner drinks.

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
(702) 891-7600
(702) 891-7600
A moody speakeasy.
Chez Bippy.
Michael Kleinberg

1923 Prohibition Bar

More of a speakeasy-style bar than an actually hidden one, 1923 is a swanky secluded bar with live entertainment, piano players, and burlesque dancers. While you’re here, book either a whisky tasting or a small-audience magic show.

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 740-5800
(702) 740-5800
A bar that looks like a lounge from the ‘20s with a cello, fireplace, and antique furniture.
1923 Prohibition Bar.
1923 Prohibition Bar

Mijo Modern Mexican

Entering the Mexican restaurant within the Durango Casino is exciting enough, navigating through a serpentine corridor adorned in marigolds. Follow it all the way to the dusky black dining room — or stop halfway at the entrance to a liquor cellar. There are bunnies everywhere but pull the right one to unlock a door and watch as the shelves of tequila give way to a crimson-drenched tequila bar.

6925 South Durango Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89113
(702) 489-2129
(702) 489-2129
A red bar.
Wax Rabbit.
Clint Jenkins

Su Casa

Located inside Mi Casa Grill Cantina at the Silverton, Su Casa is a hidden Asian spot that bridges that gap between its Mexican counterpart by building off of the seafood-focused menu of the larger restaurant. Here, diners will find sushi rolls and burritos, ceviche, ramen, poke bowls, and sake in a blue and red toned dining room.

3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 263-7777
(702) 263-7777
Su Casa
Su Casa
Amelinda B Lee

é by José Andrés

Level 3, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

A private room next to Jaleo’s bar holds a luxurious, performative dinner experience. The exclusive é by José Andrés offers only two seatings per night Tuesday through Sunday at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. At $290 or $490 per person, diners are enchanted by 20 courses that are as visually astounding as they are delicious. The dining room only seats eight and tickets to é by José Andrés become available three months in advance. Open Tuesday through Saturday with two shows per night, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Level 3, Boulevard Tower, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7950
(702) 698-7950