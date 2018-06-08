 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SomiSomi
SomiSomi
SomiSomi/Facebook

The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream for a Summer Day in Las Vegas, 2022 Edition

Here’s where to find the season’s most refreshing sweet treat

by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel
SomiSomi
| SomiSomi/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton and Janna Karel

Las Vegas hits triple digits in the summer, calling for a creamy dessert that knocks the heat right out of the air. Towering cones of soft serve ice cream hit the spot with their exotic flavors, ranging from cereal milk and crack pie to matcha, ube, and even charcoal vanilla. Here, a look at some of the more interesting soft serve ice cream locations across Las Vegas.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Chill Haus

Chill Haus swirls up taro and ube flavors with the novelty addition of a cotton candy cloud.

6446 N Durango Dr #140, Las Vegas, NV 89149
(702) 909-0858
(702) 909-0858
Ube soft serve on a cotton candy cloud at Chill Haus
Ube soft serve on a cotton candy cloud at Chill Haus
Marianne T./Yelp

Matcha Cafe Maiko

Japanese flavors straight out of Hawai‘i come at Matcha Cafe Maiko, where matcha soft serve makes fans go crazy. Try the Golden Matcha Shogun with a touch of gold on top.

3400 S Jones Blvd #3, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 247-1779
(702) 247-1779
Matcha Cafe Maiko
Matcha Cafe Maiko
Instagram

SomiSomi

The Korean dessert shop SomiSomi at Shanghai Plaza serves diverse flavors of soft serve ice cream in horchata, Oreo, ube, and black sesame that can all be combined to create attractive swirls when added to the Korean ah-boong, fish-shaped waffle cone, or the more familiar taiyaki, Japanese fish-shaped cakes. Also at 9500 S. Eastern Avenue.

4284 Spring Mountain Rd #D104, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 473-9628
(702) 473-9628
A fish-shaped cone with soft serve ice cream inside
Taiyaki at SomiSomi
SomiSomi/Facebook

Milk Bar Las Vegas

Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ups the soft serve with flavors such as cereal milk, sweet potato pie, and crack bar. Of course, Las Vegas has MilkQuakes made with soft serve ice cream along with spiked milkshakes.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd Level 2 Suite MB East Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2662
(702) 698-2662
Cereal milk soft serve with crunch at Milk Bar
Cereal milk soft serve with crunch at Milk Bar
Amelinda B Lee

Pineapple Park

Dole Whip soft serve comes in pineapple, strawberry, coconut, mango, and more summery flavors at Pineapple Park.

10550 Southern Highlands Pkwy Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89141
(702) 278-3286
(702) 278-3286
Pineapple Park
Pineapple Park
Pineapple Park [Official Site]

Milkcow Cafe

South Korea-based Milkcow in Tivoli Village serves sweet cups of soft serve with toppings like honey and boba. Try the Snow Drop, topped with cotton candy, sea salt, and jelly beans.

400 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
A cup of soft serve with honey
Milkcow
Milkcow

