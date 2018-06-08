Las Vegas hits triple digits in the summer, calling for a creamy dessert that knocks the heat right out of the air. Towering cones of soft serve ice cream hit the spot with their exotic flavors, ranging from cereal milk and crack pie to matcha, ube, and even charcoal vanilla. Here is a look at some of the more interesting soft serve ice cream locations across Las Vegas.Read More
Soft Serve Ice Cream for a Summer Day in Las Vegas, 2023 Edition
Here’s where to find the season’s most refreshing sweet treat
Chill Haus
Chill Haus swirls up taro and ube flavors with the novelty addition of a cotton candy cloud.
Milkcow Cafe
South Korea-based Milkcow in Tivoli Village serves sweet cups of soft serve with toppings like honey and boba. Try the Snow Drop, topped with cotton candy, sea salt, and jelly beans.
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard
Nielsen’s makes its soft serve custard fresh throughout the day, dispensing it at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream, so your taste buds can better savor it. Order yours blended into a super thick concrete shake.
Luv-It Frozen Custard
Ok, technically serves frozen custard. But this walk-up dessert spot often has a line in the parking lot for a reason. Order a cup of the day’s flavors topped with your choice of syrups, candy, and nuts.
Hello Kitty Cafe Fashion Show Las Vegas
This too-cute cafe serves pale pink soft serve in a pink cup into a warm Hello Kitty-shaped waffle.
Matcha Cafe Maiko
Japanese flavors straight out of Hawai‘i come at Matcha Cafe Maiko, where matcha soft serve makes fans go crazy. Try the Golden Matcha Shogun with a touch of gold on top.
SomiSomi
The Korean dessert shop SomiSomi at Shanghai Plaza serves diverse flavors of soft serve ice cream in horchata, Oreo, ube, and black sesame that can all be combined to create attractive swirls when added to the Korean ah-boong, fish-shaped waffle cone, or the more familiar taiyaki, Japanese fish-shaped cakes. Also at 9500 S. Eastern Avenue.
Milk Bar Las Vegas
Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ups the soft serve with flavors such as cereal milk, sweet potato pie, and crack bar. Of course, Las Vegas has MilkQuakes made with soft serve ice cream along with spiked milkshakes.
Pineapple Park
Dole Whip soft serve comes in pineapple, strawberry, coconut, mango, and more summery flavors at Pineapple Park.
