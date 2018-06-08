 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SomiSomi
SomiSomi
SomiSomi/Facebook

Soft Serve Ice Cream for a Summer Day in Las Vegas, 2023 Edition

Here’s where to find the season’s most refreshing sweet treat

by Janna Karel Updated
SomiSomi
| SomiSomi/Facebook
by Janna Karel Updated

Las Vegas hits triple digits in the summer, calling for a creamy dessert that knocks the heat right out of the air. Towering cones of soft serve ice cream hit the spot with their exotic flavors, ranging from cereal milk and crack pie to matcha, ube, and even charcoal vanilla. Here is a look at some of the more interesting soft serve ice cream locations across Las Vegas.

Chill Haus

Chill Haus swirls up taro and ube flavors with the novelty addition of a cotton candy cloud.

6446 N Durango Dr #140, Las Vegas, NV 89149
(702) 909-0858
(702) 909-0858
Ube soft serve on a cotton candy cloud at Chill Haus
Ube soft serve on a cotton candy cloud at Chill Haus
Marianne T./Yelp

Milkcow Cafe

South Korea-based Milkcow in Tivoli Village serves sweet cups of soft serve with toppings like honey and boba. Try the Snow Drop, topped with cotton candy, sea salt, and jelly beans.

400 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
A cup of soft serve with honey
Milkcow
Milkcow

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard

Nielsen’s makes its soft serve custard fresh throughout the day, dispensing it at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream, so your taste buds can better savor it. Order yours blended into a super thick concrete shake.

11101 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 749-3266
(702) 749-3266
Oreo ice cream
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard.
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard/Facebook

Luv-It Frozen Custard

Ok, technically serves frozen custard. But this walk-up dessert spot often has a line in the parking lot for a reason. Order a cup of the day’s flavors topped with your choice of syrups, candy, and nuts.

505 E Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 384-6452
(702) 384-6452

Hello Kitty Cafe Fashion Show Las Vegas

This too-cute cafe serves pale pink soft serve in a pink cup into a warm Hello Kitty-shaped waffle.

3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Unit K1850, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Hello Kitty Cafe.
Hello Kitty Cafe Fashion Show Las Vegas.
Louiie Victa

Matcha Cafe Maiko

Japanese flavors straight out of Hawai‘i come at Matcha Cafe Maiko, where matcha soft serve makes fans go crazy. Try the Golden Matcha Shogun with a touch of gold on top.

3400 S Jones Blvd #3, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 247-1779
(702) 247-1779
Matcha Cafe Maiko
Matcha Cafe Maiko
Instagram

SomiSomi

The Korean dessert shop SomiSomi at Shanghai Plaza serves diverse flavors of soft serve ice cream in horchata, Oreo, ube, and black sesame that can all be combined to create attractive swirls when added to the Korean ah-boong, fish-shaped waffle cone, or the more familiar taiyaki, Japanese fish-shaped cakes. Also at 9500 S. Eastern Avenue.

4284 Spring Mountain Rd #D104, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 473-9628
(702) 473-9628
A fish-shaped cone with soft serve ice cream inside
Taiyaki at SomiSomi
SomiSomi/Facebook

Milk Bar Las Vegas

Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ups the soft serve with flavors such as cereal milk, sweet potato pie, and crack bar. Of course, Las Vegas has MilkQuakes made with soft serve ice cream along with spiked milkshakes.

3708 Las Vegas Blvd Level 2 Suite MB East Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2662
(702) 698-2662
Cereal milk soft serve with crunch at Milk Bar
Cereal milk soft serve with crunch at Milk Bar
Amelinda B Lee

Pineapple Park

Dole Whip soft serve comes in pineapple, strawberry, coconut, mango, and more summery flavors at Pineapple Park.

10550 Southern Highlands Pkwy Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89141
(702) 278-3286
(702) 278-3286
Pineapple Park
Pineapple Park
Pineapple Park [Official Site]

Related Maps