Las Vegas offers no shortage of ways to part you from your money. It can feel impossible to even go outside without losing $100. In a city where every restaurant has a seafood tower, every bar offers bottle service, and an excellent steak can be found with the same frequency as a Starbucks, it can be hard to parse when it's worth it to live a little. So on the rare occasion that you do want to splurge and live life from the whale's point of view for a change, here are 10 bars and restaurants that will happily take your money — and actually offer you a memorable experience in exchange.
The Most Splurge-Worthy Las Vegas Restaurants
Go ahead, dine like a whale. You deserve it.
Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres
Sure, you can stop into José Andrés’s restaurant at the Sahara Las Vegas and order a la carte, or even just cocktails and small plates at the bar. But if you’re going here, you want to do the ultimate tasting. It’s about 15 courses, plus a dessert cart, and every item is obsessively prepared — often with a whimsical touch. The cotton candy foie gras starter is a classic, tartare is offered in both beefsteak tomato and classic beef sirloin varieties, and a steak of Washugyu ribeye is deeply satisfying. It will run you $290 per person.
Delilah
It’s dinner and a show at this supper club inside the Wynn, but the dining room alone is gorgeous enough to be worth a visit. Inspired by the showrooms of the 1950s, the space is an Art Deco dream. Golden palm trees soar up to the ceiling of the two-story restaurant, flanking the two stages where singers and dancers perform throughout dinner. Splurge on caviar service ($230), grilled branzino ($59), or an 18-ounce ribeye ($98). End the night with a sundae ($30) big enough for two.
Partage
The signature tasting menu here is $175 and means you can sit back and leave the rest in chef Yuri Szarzewski’s capable hands. Partage serves exceptional French fare in a way that is playful and sophisticated. The menu varies often, but expect courses like a scallop sashimi appetizer with a vibrant green yuzu watercress dressing. An asparagus tart with goat cheese and a quenelle of wasabi ice cream blurs the lines between dinner and dessert. And the beets that come with bites of octopus enrobed in A5 Japanese Wagyu are saturated to look like candy.
Kabuto
This small sushi stall in Chinatown specializes in sushi that is both food and art. Inside the 22-seat restaurant, chef Gen Mizoguchi makes traditional Edomae sushi, a style that highlights high-quality seafood served by the piece over vinegar-seasoned rice. Reserve a seat for the omakase experience for thoughtfully prepared bites of fish, flown in daily from Tokyo Bay, still lightly warmed by your chef’s hands. It will run you $175 per person.
The Vault
The Bellagio opened the Vault bar just ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix — no doubt banking on it appealing to the big spenders who would soon be arriving. Unlike other hidden bars in town, this one can only be accessed with an exclusive reservation — the kind that gets offered following dinner at Le Cirque. But assuming you do get access, you’ll find yourself in an intimate, glossy black bar where the focus is on vintage hard-to-find spirits. Order a cocktail with vermouth from the 1960s and it will run you about $135.
Scotch 80 Prime
Above all else, this steakhouse at the Palms is fun. Check in at the host stand on the casino floor and find yourself escorted to the elevator and up into a modern restaurant covered in cool, graphic modern artworks. Order the seafood tower ($175), a multi-tiered assembly of Maine lobster, Peruvian scallops, king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and oysters, plus sambal cocktail, gin mignonette, and truffle ponzu.
The Garden Table at Bellagio
The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is probably the best free attraction in Las Vegas; every few months the display changes to create a different ode to the season. This spring, flowers and plants are sculpted to create a high-tea fairy tale. The Garden Table allows you to dine at the single table in the garden. Through 1 p.m., dine with a brunch spread from Sadelle’s with bagels, caviar, French toast, and strawberry cheesecake for $125. Michael Mina provides dinner, a $195 five-course meal starting with slow-cooked eggs and caviar, leading into filet mignon and foie gras, and ending with Earl Grey panna cotta.
Beauty & Essex
Step into the pawn shop inside the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and you’ll be transported into the dark and moody interior of Beauty & Essex. The Las Vegas location of the New York restaurant is chic and vibey, just right for a celebratory dinner of steak tartare toasts, yellowtail crudo, and dumplings of grilled cheese, smoked bacon, and tomato soup. Just don’t skip dessert. The Wonder Wheel ($46) is a miniature Ferris wheel brought to your table with each gondola filled with different desserts. The treats are the chef’s choice — but expect macarons, bites of mousse, and cookies.
Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar
There are a lot of excellent steakhouses in Las Vegas, and every conversation includes mention of Bavette’s at Park MGM. The restaurant is escapism at its finest, the heavy door right on the casino floor demarcating the cacophony outside from the dim, wood-furnished Chicago-style steakhouse inside. Dinner can easily run you into the hundreds here, but it also means enjoying some of the city’s best cuts of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York Strip. Wrap up the night with a cocktail — they’re made with a heavy pour.
Joël Robuchon
Robuchon’s eponymous restaurant has a private entrance just for whales staying at MGM’s Mansions. But if that’s not the tax bracket for you, you can enter through the main entrance like the rest of us. You’ll select your tasting menu at the time of making your reservation and Joël Robuchon’s attentive staff will be waiting for you when you arrive. The main tasting menu is $525 per person, though abridged versions start at around $235. Expect courses that offer impeccable precision, like one of Ossetra caviar served atop lobster in a crustacean gelee dotted with cauliflower puree.