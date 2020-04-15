15 Tacos Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 15 Tacos Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

Taco shops to order from right now

15 Tacos Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

Share All sharing options for: 15 Tacos Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

No one needs to be told to eat a taco – they’re a universally loved and craved food, perfect for any time of day or night. As an added benefit, they’re relatively easy to eat on the go, and come with inexpensive price tags to match. Here, a look at 15 tacos to take a bite out of in Las Vegas and Henderson right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.