15 Tacos Shops to Try in Las Vegas and Henderson Right Now

Taco shops to order from right now

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
No one needs to be told to eat a taco – they’re a universally loved and craved food, perfect for any time of day or night. As an added benefit, they’re relatively easy to eat on the go, and come with inexpensive price tags to match. Here, a look at 15 tacos to take a bite out of in Las Vegas and Henderson right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

See something missing? Hit up the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tacos Tijuana

745 N Nellis Blvd #1
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Both locations of Tacos Tijuana offer takeout and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ten varieties of tacos ranging from chorizo to carnitas ring in under $3 each.

2. El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village

430 S Rampart Blvd Ste 110
Las Vegas, NV 89145
El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village offers street tacos — simply filled tacos — or their more dressed-up signature tacos with a choice of meat such as steak or chicken, or customers can choose the vegetarian option of roasted chilies and poblano peppers.

<span data-author="-1">A plate of tacos in a circular pattern</span>
El Dorado Cantina
El Dorado Cantina/Twitter

3. Tacos El Gordo

1724 E Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
All three Tacos El Gordo locations offer Tijuana-inspired tacos filled with asada, buche, tripa, and brisket. The Strip location gets busy late at night, but waiting in line is part of the experience. If you’re in a hurry, opt to order online and skip the wait.

An array of tacos and drinks at Tacos El Gordo
An array of tacos and drinks at Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo [Official Site]

4. Tacotarian

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #170
Las Vegas, NV 89104
The four locations of Tacotarian are testament to their ability to satisfy both meat and plant-based eaters with their all-vegan menu of Mexican specialties. Mushroom tacos and jackfruit birria are favorites. Plenty of gluten free options are also available.

5. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Baja-style tacos find a home north of the Stratosphere and on Blue Diamond Road. Spicy shrimp or octopus, marlin adobada, and vegetarian options feature on the menu; ceviche tostadas are a specialty as well.

Bajamar Seafood &amp; Tacos
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos

6. Los Arcos Birrieria y Taco Shop

2201 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Los Arcos Birrieria y Taco Shop specializes in birria, offered with either goat or beef. In addition to the classic style, they’ve got quesabirria, which adds melty cheese to the classic taco. Tripa, buche, cabeza, and classic fillings are also available.

Three tacos with a cup of stew to the left
Quesabirria tacos at Los Arcos Birrieria y Taco Shop
Los Arcos Birrieria y Taco Shop/Facebook

7. The Taco Stand

3616 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
The tight menu at the Taco Stand features six options — carne asada, al pastor, pollo asado, camaron, pescado, and nopal tacos — with corn tortillas made in-house as they’re ordered. Burritos, carne asada fries, and quesadillas round out the menu. A salsa bar features everything from super spicy habanero to chipotle and cilantro sauces. Customers can pick up hot peppers, carrots, and pico de gallo.

Three types of tacos
Tacos at The Taco Stand
The Taco Stand/Facebook

8. Bomb Tacos

3655 S Durango Dr #27
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Tacos at this restaurant range from $2.50 for carne asada and grilled chicken to $5 for shrimp diablo in crunchy rolled and soft shell varieties. Crispy potato and mushroom asada satisfy the vegan crowd.

Three colorful tacos
Bomb Tacos
Bomb Tacos/Facebook

9. Tacos El Cabron

4808 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89119
San Diego-export Tacos el Cabron added a second Vegas location right across the street from Resorts World. The specialty is a quesataco, which adds a thick blanket of melted cheese to your taco for a quesadilla meets taco experience.

10. Taco Y Taco Mexican Eatery

3430 E Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Be sure to visit this Mexican eatery with plenty of time; patrons stand at a different station dependent upon what they want to order. While confusing initially, the food is well worth it. Meat options are many like typical carne asada and carnitas, but also featured are buche or pork stomach, cabeza or beef head, and tripe. Also available is the soyrizo, a soy-based meat product with spices as a vegetarian option. The tacos are served on a soft corn tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, and a choice of up to eight different salsas. Takeout and delivery available at both locations.

<span data-author="-1">Taco y Taco Mexican Eatery </span>
Taco Y Taco Mexican Eatery
Taco y Taco Mexican Eatery [Official Site]

11. Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

4811 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
All six Frijoles and Frescas locations feature eight different types of meat including fried pork or beef head, and each taco comes with beans, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo. The Desert Inn location has a drive-thru for quick pick-up.

Frijoles &amp; Frescas Grilled Tacos
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos/Facebook

12. Panchos Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Ave #29
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Vegan tacos find a home at three locations on East Tropicana Avenue, Anthem, and Fort Apache Road. Vegan meats come in street tacos, potatoes stuffed dorados tacos, and all go for less than $4 each. Diners can go through the drive-thru at the Fort Apache location, order oneline at vegantacos.net, or grab delivery via GrubHub and Postmates.

A vegan ‘Taco Tueday’ favorite now available for takeout and delivery at Pancho’s Vegan Tacos
Pancho’s Vegan Tacos
Pancho’s Vegan Tacos/Facebook

13. Me Gusta Tacos

2235 Village Walk Dr #153
Henderson, NV 89052
Customers can kick up their meals from mild to the 9 out of 10 rated salsa habanero. On the menu, tacos served on warm corn tortillas, priced at $3.75 each with choices such as Korean kalbi, carne asada, and carnitas.

Me Gusta Tacos
Me Gusta Tacos
Me Gusta Tacos/Facebook

14. Pinches Tacos

2550 St Rose Pkwy #110
Henderson, NV 89074
Handmade tortillas swaddle every taco at all three locations of Pinches Tacos, also found at the Downtown Container Park and The Gramercy. Al pastor, fish with Veracruz-style slaw, lengua, and nopal are among the fillings.

Pinches Tacos
Pinches Tacos
Pinches Tacos/Facebook

15. Taco Man Grill

10100 S Eastern Ave
Henderson, NV 89052
Fish tacos with handmade tortillas for the shell highlight the menu at this Henderson taco shop. On the burrito front, Taco Man Grill has a hot Cheetos creation served with carne asada, guacamole, and nacho cheese.

Taco Man Grill
Taco Man Grill
Taco Man Grill/Facebook

