Great Choices for Takeout and Delivery in Las Vegas

Chef Kengo Nakamura blends Japanese cuisine with Italian food at this Chinatown spot. It’s closed on Tuesdays, but on every other day of the week, you can get your fill of fusion lunch and dinner with choices like fried spring rolls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, and basil or bruschetta with tuna, spicy cod roe, octopus, avocado, and wasabi mayo. Lunch specials start at around $14 and come with a main dish, like the chicken katsu, plus an appetizer and rice or bread.