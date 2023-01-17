 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FukuBurger

Great Choices for Takeout and Delivery in Las Vegas

Get your fill on satisfying soup, fresh sushi, and shareable barbecue — all without ever leaving the couch.

by Janna Karel
by Janna Karel

Las Vegas has plenty to offer when looking for a beautiful dining room in which to dine. But sometimes nothing beats the comfort of your own couch. When you need something good to eat that doesn’t require leaving the house, order in from restaurants that prepare reliably exceptional food that’ll hold up even on a drive across town. Here are 17 choices for great meals to-go.

Sasa Sushi

Sasa has an extensive all-you-can-eat menu if you’re dining in. But for take-out, the deluxe dinner bento box is a great deal and does the decision-making for you. For $21.95, the meal comes with beef or chicken teriyaki, fried salmon, shrimp and vegetable tempura, half a California roll, sushi and sashimi, plus miso soup, rice, and salad.

7450 W Cheyenne Ave Suite #118, Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 396-9760

Bronze Cafe

For salads and sandwiches that are both comforting and healthy, visit this Summerlin cafe. There are tons here for every dietary preference, like the LGBTQ, a take on a BLT, but with bacon jam and cucumber all on a ciabatta. The RSTLNE is the vegan version.

2380 N Buffalo Dr Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 852-2830

Slater's 50/50

You may want to wait until you get home to dive into these burgers with both hands and plenty of napkins. With a mix of 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, these burgers are piled high with toppings. Also available are loaded fries, hot chicken sandwiches, flatbreads, desserts, and growlers.

7511 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 625-5050

Snappy's

This fast-food burger joint makes it worth going out to pick up your food. Sure, you can drive off after getting your burger, fries, and soda — or you can stick around for the drive-in experience in the parking lot. Tune your radio dial to the right audio frequency and catch showings of movies like Saturday Night Fever with your meal.

101 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Evel Pie

When hunger strikes at 1 a.m., get a pizza from Evel Pie, the Even Knievel- themed pizza spot on Fremont Street. You can get a cheese pizza or kick things up a notch with the greasy strangler pizza with three kinds of pepperoni or the birria pizza with braised goat meat.

508 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 840-6460

Honey Salt

With delivery and take-out both available right from the website, get Elizabeth Blau’s seasonal fare at home. Order the Biloxi buttermilk fried chicken sandwich or roasted Jidori chicken with hatch chili mac ‘n cheese.

1031 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 445-6100

Chī Asian Kitchen

Ordering pick-up from this new Chinese restaurant at the Strat is surprisingly easy, with drive-up parking available right in front, so you don’t have to navigate through the casino. Order oxtail soup, fried rice, and Japanese-style fried chicken.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7777

Nacho Daddy

Nachos are a crowd-pleaser for a reason. Get a box for yourself, or a few varieties to share. With a commitment to leaving no chips dry, Nacho Daddy piles on the toppings, so you can get nachos loaded with your choice of chicken breast, filet mignon, or even with butter-poached lobster as well as heaps of corn salsa, guacamole, and cheese. Also available downtown.

9560 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 462-2298

Tacos El Gordo

Rather than queue at each grill for your choice of taco, place an order online and have everything delivered to you. Favorites here are the carne asada, lengua, and abodaba tacos, with rotisseried meat piled high on corn tortillas with onions and cilantro.

3041 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-1160

Chubby Cattle

On cold nights in, it’s hard to beat the comfort of a big bowl of hot, savory hot pot. Get it delivered to really indulge. Fully customize your hot pot with your choice of broth like the house original or beautiful tomato, and add your choice of meat, vegetables, and noodles.

3400 S Jones Blvd #15, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 868-8808

Trattoria Nakamura-Ya

Chef Kengo Nakamura blends Japanese cuisine with Italian food at this Chinatown spot. It’s closed on Tuesdays, but on every other day of the week, you can get your fill of fusion lunch and dinner with choices like fried spring rolls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, and basil or bruschetta with tuna, spicy cod roe, octopus, avocado, and wasabi mayo. Lunch specials start at around $14 and come with a main dish, like the chicken katsu, plus an appetizer and rice or bread.

5040 W Spring Mountain Rd #5, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 251-0022

Chengdu Taste

With flavors this intense and spice this hot, the food from this Chinese restaurant holds up even after being refrigerated and reheated. Go for take-away containers of mung bean noodles with spicy sauce, spicy wontons, chicken with red and green pepper, and the Chengdu fried rice.

3950 Schiff Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 437-7888

Cafe Breizh

Get all manner of French baked goods on the fly from Cafe Breizh. The local bakery offers baguettes, macarons, beignets, eclairs, and breakfast and lunch items like quiche and croque monsieur.

Apache Center, 3555 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 141, Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 209-3472

Monzú Italian Oven + Bar

Sliced bread comes free with every meal here, but you can also order a loaf of chewy sourdough bread with crispy crust for just $5. Either way, pair your bread with pastas like tagliatelle with mushrooms and or mains like grilled swordfish and lamb chops.

6020 W Flamingo Rd #10, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 749-5959

Big B's Texas BBQ

If you have a full house to feed, order catering for groups ranging in size from four to 50. An order for four people is $69 and comes with two meats, two sides, and bread. Or order individually and get a sandwich or a plate of brisket with sides like cornbread or creamed corn.

6115 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 112, Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 844-8206

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

For a fix of great Mexican food, order delivery from El Luchador with cheesy elote corn, burritos stuffed with carne asada or fajitas, mahi mahi taco, or enchiladas. You can also order the lunch special, which starts at around $6. Also located in Mountain’s Edge.

375 N Stephanie St #111, Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 478-6223

Fukuburger Buffalo

Step up your burgers game with burgers with an infusion of Asian flavors. The Buta burger has applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, pickled red onions and red ginger, Japanese barbecue sauce, and wasabi mayo. Or go for the Naga dog with grilled kimchee, daikon relish, wasabi mayo, spicy kabayaki, and harinori strips. And upgrade to the jazz fries. Also located in Chinatown.

7365 S Buffalo Dr unit a, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 684-6161

