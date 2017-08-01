10 Restaurants First-Time Las Vegas Visitors Should Frequent

Any first-time visitor in Las Vegas is likely overwhelmed by the sheer number of places to visit. A food lover may already have a list of go-to spots to try, while a newbie fresh off the plane might not come with an agenda. This list gives a little of both, with over-the-top experiences that come with a memory and a story to tell the friends back home. Those who want a deeper dive into the best of everything this city has to offer, beyond just tourist-friendly destinations can check out Eater’s Guide to Las Vegas, Vegas Dining 101, or the Eater 38. For the hottest restaurants of the moment, visit the Eater Vegas Heatmap.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.