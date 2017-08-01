 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Drink in Las Vegas Right Now — March 2022

The 16 Essential Las Vegas Sushi Restaurants

8 Great Irish Pubs for Shenanigans in Las Vegas

A view of the Bellagio from Paris Las Vegas
A view of Paris Las Vegas from the Bellagio
Las Vegas News Bureau

10 Restaurants First-Time Las Vegas Visitors Should Frequent

Leave with a memory

by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
View as Map
A view of Paris Las Vegas from the Bellagio
| Las Vegas News Bureau
by Susan Stapleton and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

Any first-time visitor in Las Vegas is likely overwhelmed by the sheer number of places to visit. A food lover may already have a list of go-to spots to try, while a newbie fresh off the plane might not come with an agenda. This list gives a little of both, with over-the-top experiences that come with a memory and a story to tell the friends back home. Those who want a deeper dive into the best of everything this city has to offer, beyond just tourist-friendly destinations can check out Eater’s Guide to Las Vegas, Vegas Dining 101, or the Eater 38. For the hottest restaurants of the moment, visit the Eater Vegas Heatmap.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Golden Steer Steakhouse

Copy Link
308 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-384-4470
702-384-4470
Visit Website

Old school Vegas comes back to life at the Golden Steer, open since 1958. Booths here come with plaques remembering the stars of yesteryear who dined at the steakhouse. Mobster Tony "The Ant" Spilatro, actress Natalie Wood, singer Nat "King" Cole, baseball player Joe DiMaggio, Elvis Presley and race car driver Mario Andretti along with the Rat Pack stars Frank Sinatra, boxer Muhammad Ali all dined here. Table-side carts dish out Caesar salads, and anything with red meat is a must-order.

Black leather booths at the Golden Steer
The Frank Sinatra booth at the Golden Steer
Chris Wessling

Also Featured in:

2. Peppermill and Fireside Lounge

Copy Link
2985 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-735-7635
702-735-7635
Visit Website

Visiting Peppermill is a rite of passage for any Las Vegas visitor. Gaudy neon, trees draped over the booths, a counter for single diners, green and red sugar, and massive plates of diner fare are all worthy reasons to visit, especially late at night. Customers should have at least one drink at the neighboring Fireside Lounge’s firepit to complete that memory.

Neon lights inside of a diner
The Peppermill
Amelinda B Lee

3. Tao Asian Bistro

Copy Link
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-388-8338
702-388-8338
Visit Website

Pan-Asian food defines the menu, but the possibility of spotting a celebrity walking past that giant Buddha floating above a pond Japanese Koi in the middle of the dining room is perhaps the highest here at this nightclub and restaurant at the Venetian.

A giant Buddha
Tao Asian Bistro
Venetian

4. Bacchanal Buffet

Copy Link
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7928
702-731-7928
Visit Website

Inevitably, everyone wants to eat at a buffet, if only for the experience of piling as much unlimited food on a plate as possible. Bacchanal has always been one of the city’s best, but after a $2.4 million renovation during its closure in March 2020, there’s even more reason to visit. The whole place is built for spectacle: there are nine open kitchens where guests can see the food being prepared, and offerings span sushi and sashimi, a carving station, hot and cold seafood offerings, Mexican, pizza, barbecue, Chinese, Korean, and a center island dessert bar. Dishes change with the seasons, plus the buffet features at least 15 daily specials. Wear loose-fitting attire.

A dining room scene with light and airy colors
Bacchanal Buffet
Caesars Palace

Also Featured in:

5. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen

Copy Link
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7373
(702) 731-7373
Visit Website

Reservations are tough to come by at Gordon Ramsay’s fourth restaurant in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. The restaurant pays tribute to Ramsay’s Fox Network Hell’s Kitchen TV show with 8,000 square feet of themed space sporting an interior bar, two dining rooms, a showcase kitchen, and retail space. His famous beef Wellington, pan-seared scallops, sticky toffee pudding, and, appropriately, a Caesar salad make the menu.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen with a red side and blue side to the kitchen
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
Amelinda B Lee

Also Featured in:

6. Giada

Copy Link
3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
1-855-442-3271
1-855-442-3271
Visit Website

Giada De Laurentiis opened her first-ever restaurant in Las Vegas in 2014 and has remained a favorite among visitors. The Food Network star can regularly be found in the kitchen and walking through the dining room to meet and greet diners eating her California-influenced Italian food at The Cromwell.

A woman wearing a red dress
Giada De Laurentiis at Giada
Giada De Laurentiis

7. Mon Ami Gabi

Copy Link
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-944-4224
702-944-4224
Visit Website

Queue up early to grab a seat on the patio of Mon Ami Gabi at the base of the faux Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner make the menu here at this French bistro, but it’s the people watching and view of the fountains at Bellagio that create the memories.

Patio dining on the Las Vegas Strip
Mon Ami Gabi
Mon Ami Gabi [Official Site]

Also Featured in:

8. Michael's Gourmet Room

Copy Link
9777 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111
702-796-7111
Visit Website

Gourmet rooms used to be all the rage in Las Vegas; Michael’s at the South Point is the only one that remains. This jewel box of a room deck out in red velvet features dashing servers decked out in tuxedos often making dishes table-side. Make it a romantic night with the chateaubriand for two and then order dessert from the pastry cart of fantasies.

A dining room bathed in red
Michael’s Gourmet Room
Eater Vegas

Also Featured in:

9. Ping Pang Pong

Copy Link
4000 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-8136
(702) 247-8136
Visit Website

You can’t leave Las Vegas without sampling some of the city’s exemplary Chinese food. Ping Pang Pong is the gold standard for dim sum with roving carts loaded with mango lobster scallop rolls, duck buns, Sui mai, and much more. In the evening, the menu switches over to high-end Chinese dishes including Macanese crustacean claypot with a ginger laksa curry broth, roast duck, Cantonese princess chicken, and more.

Ping Pang Pong
Ping Pang Pong
Boyd Gaming

Also Featured in:

10. Tacos El Gordo

Copy Link
3041 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-1160
(702) 331-1160
Visit Website

When it’s all said and done, at the end of the night you’re likely going to need a snack to soak up all the good times. That's when you should make a beeline for Tacos el Gordo. They’ve got several area locations, but the can’t-miss experience is lining up for late-night tacos with all the revelers on the strip. You can’t go wrong with any of the taco fillings, but we particularly like the chorizo.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Golden Steer Steakhouse

308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Black leather booths at the Golden Steer
The Frank Sinatra booth at the Golden Steer
Chris Wessling

Old school Vegas comes back to life at the Golden Steer, open since 1958. Booths here come with plaques remembering the stars of yesteryear who dined at the steakhouse. Mobster Tony "The Ant" Spilatro, actress Natalie Wood, singer Nat "King" Cole, baseball player Joe DiMaggio, Elvis Presley and race car driver Mario Andretti along with the Rat Pack stars Frank Sinatra, boxer Muhammad Ali all dined here. Table-side carts dish out Caesar salads, and anything with red meat is a must-order.

308 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-384-4470
Visit Website

2. Peppermill and Fireside Lounge

2985 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Neon lights inside of a diner
The Peppermill
Amelinda B Lee

Visiting Peppermill is a rite of passage for any Las Vegas visitor. Gaudy neon, trees draped over the booths, a counter for single diners, green and red sugar, and massive plates of diner fare are all worthy reasons to visit, especially late at night. Customers should have at least one drink at the neighboring Fireside Lounge’s firepit to complete that memory.

2985 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-735-7635
Visit Website

3. Tao Asian Bistro

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A giant Buddha
Tao Asian Bistro
Venetian

Pan-Asian food defines the menu, but the possibility of spotting a celebrity walking past that giant Buddha floating above a pond Japanese Koi in the middle of the dining room is perhaps the highest here at this nightclub and restaurant at the Venetian.

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-388-8338
Visit Website

4. Bacchanal Buffet

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A dining room scene with light and airy colors
Bacchanal Buffet
Caesars Palace

Inevitably, everyone wants to eat at a buffet, if only for the experience of piling as much unlimited food on a plate as possible. Bacchanal has always been one of the city’s best, but after a $2.4 million renovation during its closure in March 2020, there’s even more reason to visit. The whole place is built for spectacle: there are nine open kitchens where guests can see the food being prepared, and offerings span sushi and sashimi, a carving station, hot and cold seafood offerings, Mexican, pizza, barbecue, Chinese, Korean, and a center island dessert bar. Dishes change with the seasons, plus the buffet features at least 15 daily specials. Wear loose-fitting attire.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7928
Visit Website

5. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen with a red side and blue side to the kitchen
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
Amelinda B Lee

Reservations are tough to come by at Gordon Ramsay’s fourth restaurant in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. The restaurant pays tribute to Ramsay’s Fox Network Hell’s Kitchen TV show with 8,000 square feet of themed space sporting an interior bar, two dining rooms, a showcase kitchen, and retail space. His famous beef Wellington, pan-seared scallops, sticky toffee pudding, and, appropriately, a Caesar salad make the menu.

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 731-7373
Visit Website

6. Giada

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A woman wearing a red dress
Giada De Laurentiis at Giada
Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis opened her first-ever restaurant in Las Vegas in 2014 and has remained a favorite among visitors. The Food Network star can regularly be found in the kitchen and walking through the dining room to meet and greet diners eating her California-influenced Italian food at The Cromwell.

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
1-855-442-3271
Visit Website

7. Mon Ami Gabi

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Patio dining on the Las Vegas Strip
Mon Ami Gabi
Mon Ami Gabi [Official Site]

Queue up early to grab a seat on the patio of Mon Ami Gabi at the base of the faux Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner make the menu here at this French bistro, but it’s the people watching and view of the fountains at Bellagio that create the memories.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-944-4224
Visit Website

8. Michael's Gourmet Room

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183
A dining room bathed in red
Michael’s Gourmet Room
Eater Vegas

Gourmet rooms used to be all the rage in Las Vegas; Michael’s at the South Point is the only one that remains. This jewel box of a room deck out in red velvet features dashing servers decked out in tuxedos often making dishes table-side. Make it a romantic night with the chateaubriand for two and then order dessert from the pastry cart of fantasies.

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111
Visit Website

9. Ping Pang Pong

4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Ping Pang Pong
Ping Pang Pong
Boyd Gaming

You can’t leave Las Vegas without sampling some of the city’s exemplary Chinese food. Ping Pang Pong is the gold standard for dim sum with roving carts loaded with mango lobster scallop rolls, duck buns, Sui mai, and much more. In the evening, the menu switches over to high-end Chinese dishes including Macanese crustacean claypot with a ginger laksa curry broth, roast duck, Cantonese princess chicken, and more.

4000 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-8136
Visit Website

10. Tacos El Gordo

3041 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

When it’s all said and done, at the end of the night you’re likely going to need a snack to soak up all the good times. That's when you should make a beeline for Tacos el Gordo. They’ve got several area locations, but the can’t-miss experience is lining up for late-night tacos with all the revelers on the strip. You can’t go wrong with any of the taco fillings, but we particularly like the chorizo.

3041 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-1160
Visit Website

Related Maps