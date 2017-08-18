Share All sharing options for: 12 Restaurants That Serve a Weekday Brunch in Las Vegas

Share All sharing options for: 12 Restaurants That Serve a Weekday Brunch in Las Vegas

Brunch. It’s the meal that makes it okay to drink champagne before noon. It’s a reservation that everyone can sleep in for and still make. Brunch is a trusted hangover cure, a leisurely afternoon date, and an excuse to have a bloody Mary. In other words; it’s the perfect meal.

For those who believe that brunch shouldn’t be relegated to Sunday Funday, here are 12 places to enjoy it all week long in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.