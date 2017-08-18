 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Nutella toast with bananas
Nutella toast with bananas at Toasted Gastrobrunch
Toasted Gastrobrunch/Facebook

12 Restaurants That Serve a Weekday Brunch in Las Vegas

Brunch isn’t just for the weekend

by Krista Diamond and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated
Nutella toast with bananas at Toasted Gastrobrunch
| Toasted Gastrobrunch/Facebook
by Krista Diamond and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme Updated

Brunch. It’s the meal that makes it okay to drink champagne before noon. It’s a reservation that everyone can sleep in for and still make. Brunch is a trusted hangover cure, a leisurely afternoon date, and an excuse to have a bloody Mary. In other words; it’s the perfect meal.

For those who believe that brunch shouldn’t be relegated to Sunday Funday, here are 12 places to enjoy it all week long in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. MTO Cafe

500 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-380-8229
702-380-8229
With locations in Downtown Las Vegas and Downtown Summerlin, MTO Cafe has both breakfast and lunch favorites available all day. There’s a nice variety of healthy options such as the Yoga Pants (eggs, mushrooms, onions, and other veggies cooked to order) and indulgent fare such as the Kentucky fried chicken with eggs, fried chicken, country gravy, and a mixture of hash browns and mashed potatoes.

Plate containing sausage grave, fried chicken, eggs and potatoes
MTO Cafe
MTO Cafe/Facebook

2. Hash House A Go Go

6800 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-804-4646
702-804-4646
With five locations across Las Vegas, Hash House A Go Go makes it easy to get all-week brunch in any neighborhood from Spring Valley to Henderson. The restaurant is known for generously portioned dishes including sage fried chicken with maple reduction, and flapjacks sprinkled with Snickers. Especially rough mornings call for the O’Hare of the Dog, a 24-ounce Budweiser served in a paper bag with a side of bacon.

Plate containing waffle topped with fried chicken and herbs
Hash House A Go Go
Hash House A Go Go

3. Mimosas Gourmet

3455 S Durango Dr #114
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 463-7009
(702) 463-7009
As the name implies, it’s all about mimosas here. The classic brunch beverage comes in lychee, mango, kiwi, and guava here and is even available in a super-sized serving. There’s also chicken sausage and eggs, Nutella crepes, and burgers topped with queso.

4. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #112
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-2263
702-414-2263
Sugarcane’s all-week brunch offers a globally inspired menu with a nod to Las Vegas. The Fat Boy Hash — for example, with its eggs, bacon, hash browns, and truffle Hollandaise — is the ultimate hangover remedy, according to chef Timon Balloo. Other must-try dishes include waffles with duck egg and duck confit and the decidedly lighter avocado toast with corn and goat cheese.

Dulce de leche soaked french toast with caramelized apples in a skillet
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
Sugarcane/Facebook

5. Toasted Gastrobrunch

9516 W Flamingo Rd Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 638-9500
(702) 638-9500
This westside restaurant is really, really passionate about one meal: brunch. Diners flock here from all over Las Vegas to order avocado toast with lobster, cinnamon streusel pancakes, and duck confit quesadillas. The cocktail menu goes beyond mimosas and bloody marys (though both are definitely still on there) with morning cocktails such as the prickly pear sour made with pisco, egg white, prickly pear puree, lime, and bitters.

Overhead view of toasts topped with various ingredients
Toasted Gastrobrunch
Toasted Gastrobrunch

6. Milpa

4226 S Durango Dr Ste 101
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 247-4147
(702) 247-4147
If your idea of brunch include freshly ground corn tortillas, a romaine and jicama salad, blue corn pancakes and chilaquiles, look no further than Milpa. As an added bonus to the modern Mexican food, the coffee menu also includes treat like horchata cold brew and ice cafe de olla.

7. Hexx Kitchen & Bar

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-331-5100
702-331-5100
Because the Bellagio Fountains just look better from behind a plate of carrot cake pancakes, Hexx serves brunch all week long. Located on the ground floor of Paris Las Vegas — and offering the kind of patio that makes passersby envious — Hexx serves baked-to-order sticky buns, vegan quiches, prime rib French dips, plus bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys garnished with crab legs.

Sticky bun topped with caramel drizzle
Hexx Kitchen & Bar
Hexx Las Vegas/Facebook

8. Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
(702) 693-4000
Kassi Beach House offers a wide-ranging brunch, with a menu that ranges from unlimited Prosecco and ricotta pancakes to lobster pasta and steak frites. There’s something for everything, and the sunny dining room and poolside outdoor seating is perfect for any time of day.

9. Squeeze In

5165 S Fort Apache Rd #195
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-485-3971
702-485-3971
Squeeze In is known for its Hail Mary — a giant bloody Mary topped with bacon strips, a grilled cheese sandwich, and stuffed olives. For those who require additional sustenance, the menu also offers omelets, Benedicts, French toast, burgers, and build-your-own burritos.

10. Della's Kitchen

3940 Las Vegas Blvd S, Delano Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-9250
702-632-9250
Tucked away off the sleek lobby of the Delano, Della’s Kitchen serves farmhouse-style breakfast and lunch favorites with simple ingredients. Entrees include croissant sandwiches with maple-pepper bacon, ginger waffles with cardamom spiced cream, and grass-fed beef burgers. Mimosas are served in flights along with hand-pressed juice.

11. Kitchen Table

1716 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #100
Henderson, NV 89012
702-478-4782
702-478-4782
The sunny, inviting dining room inside Henderson’s Kitchen Table is a space that’s perfect for a lengthy brunch. Fortunately it can be enjoyed all week with menu selections such as pork belly Benedict with jalapeño Hollandaise, chorizo crepes, and peaches and cream pancakes.

Chicken sandwich topped with melted cheese, bacon, and avocado
Kitchen Table
Kitchen Table/Facebook

12. Served

1770 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
702-263-0136
702-263-0136
Duck l’orange Benedicts, cornbread French toast, and wild salmon panang curry make the brunch menu at this Henderson restaurant just might be the cure to the usual eggs and bacon lineup.

Speciality benedict at Served
Served
Served/Facebook

