With extravagant displays, lion dances, and special menus, Las Vegas is set to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese New Year starts January 22 and restaurants across Las Vegas are honoring the Lunar New Year with limited-time menus and prix fixe dinners. Whether you’re heading to Chinatown or a major Strip resort, here are 15 places offering celebratory dishes.Read More
15 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas Restaurants
Restaurants have special menus to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year
Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles
Served family-style, the specialty dishes at this Rampart Casino restaurant include whole Beijing duck ($100), whole lobster with ginger and scallion ($140), wor wonton soup, walnut shrimp, and mango pudding. The menu is available from January 22 to February 7.
Chī Asian Kitchen
CHĪ Asian Kitchen at the Strat is celebrating with two new menu items: a garlicky Cantonese lobster served with noodles and ginger, and spicy Shanghai pepper prawns with jalapeños and fried noodles. You can also toast the new year with a lunar moon shadow cocktail– cognac with yuzu and raspberry marmalade with a rabbit design printed on top. It’s available from January 20 through February 5.
Genting Palace
Genting Palace’s annual dim sum brunch returns for two weekends, January 21 through 22 and January 27 through 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch ($88.88 adults, $38.88 children) will feature a Japanese sushi and sashimi bar, carving and dim sum stations, seafood, and specialty desserts.
Mott 32 Las Vegas
From January 21 to 28, chef Alan Ji’s team is serving a la carte dishes like lobster and abalone salad, steamed sea bass with chopped red chili, and pan-fried golden oysters with honey glaze and brown sugar sticky rice cakes.
Hong Kong Café
The special Chinese New Year menu items at Hong Kong Cafe include sun-dried golden oysters with sea moss, braised sliced abalone with mushrooms, and golden crispy chicken. The menu is available January 21 to 25.
Noodle Bar at Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah's Las Vegas
Tucked in a food court at Harrah’s, the Noodle Bar is celebrating Lunar New Year with five affordable specials. On the menu: oxtail soup, salt and pepper shrimp, Hong Kong soy sauce chicken, sausage fried rice, and the Buddha delight — tofu with black bean sauce and green onions.
Water Grill Las Vegas
Water Grill’s Lunar New Year menu is packed with traditional Chinese dishes. Guests taking a shopping break will find shrimp shumai, garlic noodles, a whole crispy black sea bass, and a wok-fried spiny lobster among the celebratory dishes.
Dominique Ansel Las Vegas
While not part of his Lucky 7 pastry collection, Dominique Ansel has created a special cronut that’s filled with mandarin kumquat jam and vanilla ganache. It’s available through the end of January.
Send Noodles
From January 21 to 30, diners at Send Noodles can order a $49 three-course news year’s meal. It starts with a ginseng mushroom chicken soup. Guests then choose an entree from a list that includes abalone, miso black cod, angry lobster noodle, or Hunan pork. Dessert is either an egg tart or steamed sponge cake.
China Poblano
With a Pears of Prosperity cocktail and a special menu running from January 20 to February 5, China Poblano is celebrating with songshu yu, awhole fried fish with pickled vegetables, puffed forbidden rice, and seaweed salad) and ha cheung fun, a delicate shrimp and cabbage rice noodle roll. There’s also chao nian gao, rice cakes with seasonal greens, vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, and bean sprouts bathed in soy and black bean garlic sauce — and a pineapple and pomelo tart.
Blossom
Authentic Chinese dishes abound at this Aria restaurant and Blossom’s new year menu blooms with more than two dozen special offerings. Among the choices: oysters with black moss, pan-fried shrimp and scallops, abalone with sea cucumber, braised duck wings, and so much more.
La La Noodle
Two special dishes have been added to the menu at La La Noodle. There is a half-roasted duck with tomato and Malay curry and what they’re calling a “3 Treasure Hot Pot” packed with steak, lobster, and prawns.
Morimoto Las Vegas
Visitors to Morimoto can splurge on a sashimi-style spiny lobster ($450) or choose from five other dishes being added to the menu. Uni custard with truffles, Japanese Wagyu beef tataki, whole steamed king crab, grilled scallops with yuzu butter, and grilled lobster with smoked kale round out the offerings.
Hakkasan Restaurant Las Vegas
Hakkasan is offering an exclusive prix fixe menu that starts with an octopus salad and a dim sum trio — seafood dumplings, scallop and prawn shui mai, and a vegan mushroom puff. The sharable main dishes include cherrywood-smoked roasted duck with carrot and kumquat chutney, stir-fried Wagyu beef, and steamed John Dory. Hakkasan’s Lunar New Year menu is priced at $158 per person and available from January 19 through February 5.
WuHu Noodle
Several limited-time specials (available January 15-29) spice up the menu at WuHu Noodle. The Silverton restaurant has added a wok-seared Cantonese lobster, braised pig feet, salt and pepper shrimp, and pork belly with bok choy and jasmine rice to its new year’s menu.