15 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas Restaurants

Hakkasan is offering an exclusive prix fixe menu that starts with an octopus salad and a dim sum trio — seafood dumplings, scallop and prawn shui mai, and a vegan mushroom puff. The sharable main dishes include cherrywood-smoked roasted duck with carrot and kumquat chutney, stir-fried Wagyu beef, and steamed John Dory. Hakkasan’s Lunar New Year menu is priced at $158 per person and available from January 19 through February 5.