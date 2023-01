Share All sharing options for: 15 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas Restaurants

Share All sharing options for: 15 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas Restaurants

With extravagant displays, lion dances, and special menus, Las Vegas is set to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese New Year starts January 22 and restaurants across Las Vegas are honoring the Lunar New Year with limited-time menus and prix fixe dinners. Whether you’re heading to Chinatown or a major Strip resort, here are 15 places offering celebratory dishes.