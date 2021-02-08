Where to Eat Around Las Vegas for Lunar New Year

Hakkasan will offer a limited-edition menu from January 30 to February 24. The $158 per person menu includes the wishes of prosperity dim sum duo featuring lobster and cheese lantern puffs and black truffle wild mushroom dumplings, smoked eight treasure duck, and wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles. For dessert, guests can enjoy the auspicious dragon, a cayenne chocolate mousse paired with a spicy raspberry compote and salted streusel from Hakkasan Las Vegas and Miami.