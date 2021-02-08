 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A table with dumplings and Beijing duck.
Mott 32.
Eugene Dela Cruz

Where to Eat Around Las Vegas for Lunar New Year

Restaurants have special menus to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year

by Janna Karel Updated
Mott 32.
| Eugene Dela Cruz
by Janna Karel Updated

With extravagant displays, lion dances, and special menus, Las Vegas is set to welcome the Year of the Dragon. The Lunar New Year starts on Saturday, February 10 and restaurants across Las Vegas are honoring the Lunar New Year with limited-time menus and prix fixe dinners. Whether you’re heading to Chinatown or a major Strip resort, here are places offering celebratory dishes.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Genting Palace

Genting Palace will offer a Lunar New Year dim sum brunch for guests on February 9, 10, 16, and 18, with a new menu each day.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A plate of whole lobster, artfully arranged with vegetables.
Genting Palace.
Genting Palace

Mott 32 Las Vegas

Mott 32’s Chinese New Year menu features dishes that fuse tradition with modern culinary techniques. Available from February 10 through 24, the menu includes dishes like whole lobster salad with abalone and house-made sauce ($198), bird’s nest in bamboo pith superior broth ($168), and clear pot with crab meat, scallop, radish, and egg white ($78).

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd #206, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3232
(702) 607-3232

Send Noodles

From February 9 through 18, the noodle restaurant inside the Palms will serve specialty menu items including lotus root & sparerib soup ($15), baked abalone casino ($48), and wok fried Nigerian prawns ($54).

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(866) 942-7772
(866) 942-7772

Serrano Vista Cafe

From 6 a.m to 1 p.m. on February 10 through February 16, the cafe at the Palms will serve a Lunar breakfast congee ($12) with free range chicken, pork floss, soft-boiled shoyu egg, crispy shallots, Chinese donut, soy sauce, and crunchy garlic chili.

4321 West Flamingo Road, NV 89103
(866) 942-7780
(866) 942-7780

The Garden Table at Bellagio

The table for one in the center of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has two prix fixe menus available. A five-course dinner for $138 comes with courses like fortune Chilean sea bass and longevity noodles. the eight-course $98 dim sum sampler includes dishes like vegetable blossom dumplings and barbeque pork buns.

3600 Las Vegas Blvd S (at W Flamingo Rd), Las Vegas, NV 89109
(888) 987-6667
(888) 987-6667

China Poblano

For Lunar New Year, China Poblano will serve specialty dishes like Dragon and Pearls, a salt egg-fried whole lobster with black forbidden fried rice, egg, lime cured trout roe, and green onions. Other dishes include a boneless pork loin and prawns, simmered in Superior stock with wheat noodles, seasonal vegetables, and shiitake mushroom ($24.88) and crisp lotus root tossed with snow peas, mandarin orange segments, spicy chili oil, Chinkiang vinegar, topped with fried lotus chips, pea shoots, and rose petals ($14).

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7900
(702) 698-7900

Morimoto Las Vegas

Visitors to Morimoto can splurge on a sashimi-style spiny lobster ($450) or choose from other dishes being added to the menu like steamed live whole king crab and sushi and sashimi specials.

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-3001
(702) 891-3001

Grand Wok Noodle Bar

Specialty dishes for Lunar New Year include wok-fried live lobster in salty egg yolk ($168.88), wok-fried clams in black bean sauce ($38.88), and bird’s nest soup in Hawaiian papaya ($168.88).

3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-7921
(702) 891-7921

Hakkasan Restaurant Las Vegas

Hakkasan will offer a limited-edition menu from January 30 to February 24. The $158 per person menu includes the wishes of prosperity dim sum duo featuring lobster and cheese lantern puffs and black truffle wild mushroom dumplings, smoked eight treasure duck, and wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles. For dessert, guests can enjoy the auspicious dragon, a cayenne chocolate mousse paired with a spicy raspberry compote and salted streusel from Hakkasan Las Vegas and Miami. 

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 891-7888
(702) 891-7888
Dim sum duo featuring lobster and cheese lantern puffs and black truffle wild mushroom dumplings, smoked eight treasure duck, and wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles.
Hakkasan.
JW Howard

