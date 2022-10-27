 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and squash.
Oscar’s Steakhouse
Oscar’s Steakhouse

Where to Dine on Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas in 2022

Find take-out and dine-in menus for Thanksgiving Day

by Janna Karel
Oscar’s Steakhouse
| Oscar’s Steakhouse
by Janna Karel

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start making plans. If you want to leave the cooking — and the cleaning — to the experts this year, several restaurants are taking care of everything from the turkey to the pie. Spanning traditional turkey dinners to Italian-inspired dishes, restaurants are offering dine-in prix fixe menus, take-out options, and even catering for large groups.

Las Vegas sits on the traditional homelands of the Nuwuvi, Southern Paiute people that include the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and the Moapa Band of Paiutes. Cooking is the tradition in many Las Vegas households, but for a memorable meal without the hassle, read on to find local restaurants that will carve the turkey for you.

Know of a restaurant serving dinner on Thanksgiving? Email vegas@eater.com with the details. Check back for updates to this guide through November 18.

Yonutz Las Vegas

For a sweet treat, mini doughnut assortments start at $6.95 for a box of 4, 16, 24, or 48 holiday-themed mini donuts.

5765 Centennial Center Blvd Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89149
(702) 483-6593
(702) 483-6593
Yonutz mini doughnuts.
Yonutz
Yonutz

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

Buca di Beppo will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in, offering a traditional turkey dinner, plus a limited menu of Italian specialties like baked ziti, chicken carbonara, and meatballs. Pick-up and catering are also available.

7690 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 363-6524
(702) 363-6524

Oscar's Steakhouse

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a three-course menu for $85 or à la carte. Items include a first course of butternut squash soup with burgundy truffle, a main of turkey and accouterment, and a dessert of maple pumpkin pie or pecan pie with vanilla chantilly. Reservations are highly recommended for the classic Vegas steakhouse located in the Plaza’s iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

1 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 386-7227
(702) 386-7227
A Thanksgiving dinner of turkey and squash.
Oscar’s Steakhouse
Oscar’s Steakhouse

Yardbird Table & Bar

Yardbird Las Vegas will offer an a la carte dine-in and take-out option for Thanksgiving this year. Options include a turkey dinner with sides like lobster mac and cheese and crispy Brussels sprouts and brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for dessert. To-go meals are available in two options: Small ($290) serves 2-4 and Large ($550) serves 6-8. To-Go orders placed before Friday, November 4 will receive a complimentary bottle of wine. 

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 297-6541
(702) 297-6541

RPM Italian Las Vegas

Find a three-course dinner with an Italian twist with turkey breast, butternut squash tortellini, and accompaniments including imported burrata, aged parmesan risotto, delicata squash, and preserved fruit stuffing for $98 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 860-2225
(702) 860-2225

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s will serve a traditional dinner of turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, citrus cranberry relish, green beans, and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow, and a slice of pumpkin chiffon pie for dessert. The menu is $69.95 for adults, $34.95 for children aged 5 – 12, and no charge for children 4 and under. Joe’s will also offer its regular menu in addition to the Thanksgiving menu. All Thanksgiving pies are $49.95 and orders must be placed by Friday, November 18.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 792-9222
(702) 792-9222

Mon Ami Gabi

Enjoy Thanksgiving while watching over the Fountains at Bellagio. Mon Ami Gabi’s executive chef Vincent Pouessel will offer a four-course menu with dishes like fairy tale pumpkin soup, herb-roasted turkey, and pumpkin bread pudding. The special holiday prix fixe is available for $59.95 per person. Orders for to-go dinners must be placed no later than Tuesday, November 22. 

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 944-4224
(702) 944-4224

Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas

The restaurant atop Paris Las Vegas will host a Thanksgiving feast from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The three-course menu by chef J. Joho includes holiday favorites like cream of butternut squash soup, turkey, and pecan pie, with options to instead order filet mignon, filet of salmon, and pumpkin souffle. The cost of the menu is $98 per person.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 948-6937
(702) 948-6937

Ferraro's Ristorante

Italian restaurant Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature Thanksgiving menus for dine-in and take-out with a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flair. The dine-in menu is priced at $69 per person and $20 for children under 12. Prix fixe menus include a choice of starter, a main of turkey with cranberry chutney, sausage stuffing, potato purée, and green beans almondine, and a choice of dessert. Ferraro’s will also offer a Thanksgiving Feast at Home menu to serve gatherings of 12 to 16 guests for $360. Guests must pre-order their meals no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 364-5300
(702) 364-5300

