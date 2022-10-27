 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and squash.
Oscar’s Steakhouse
Oscar’s Steakhouse

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas in 2023

Find take-out and dine-in menus for Thanksgiving Day

by Janna Karel Updated
Oscar’s Steakhouse
| Oscar’s Steakhouse
by Janna Karel Updated

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start making plans. If you want to leave the cooking — and the cleaning — to the experts this year, several restaurants are taking care of everything from the turkey to the pie. Spanning traditional turkey dinners to Italian-inspired dishes, restaurants are offering dine-in prix fixe menus, take-out options, and even catering for large groups.

Las Vegas sits on the traditional homelands of the Nuwuvi, Southern Paiute people that include the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and the Moapa Band of Paiutes. Cooking is the tradition in many Las Vegas households, but for a memorable meal without the hassle, read on to find local restaurants that will carve the turkey for you.

Know of a restaurant serving dinner on Thanksgiving? Email vegas@eater.com with the details. Check back for updates to this guide through November 23.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro

The Italian restaurant at the Rampart casino in Summerlin is offering a Thanksgiving three-course meal from 5 to 9 p.m. for $65 per person. The feast includes a choice of appetizer, like the butternut squash soup, a choice of entree, like the roast turkey, and a dessert of honey and pine nut tart.

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7790
(702) 869-7790

Oscar's Steakhouse

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a three-course menu for $95 or à la carte. Items include a first course of butternut squash soup with burgundy truffle, a main of turkey and accouterment, and a dessert of maple pumpkin pie or pecan pie with vanilla chantilly. Reservations are highly recommended for the classic Vegas steakhouse located in the Plaza’s iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

1 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 386-7227
(702) 386-7227
A Thanksgiving dinner of turkey and squash.
Oscar’s Steakhouse
Oscar’s Steakhouse

Tailgate Social

The Palace Station sports bar will open at noon to broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game at 1:30 p.m., followed by Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers at 5:20 p.m. It will serve the Lil’ Robbie Sandwich stacked with slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a cranberry aioli, priced at $17; and a classic Thanksgiving plate, featuring herb-roasted white turkey served with whipped mashed potatoes and gravy, house-made stuffing and cranberry sauce, priced at $27.  

 

2411 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 221-6513
(702) 221-6513

RPM Italian Las Vegas

Find a three-course dinner with an Italian twist with turkey breast, butternut squash tortellini, and accompaniments including imported burrata, aged parmesan risotto, delicata squash, and preserved fruit stuffing for $98 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 860-2225
(702) 860-2225

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s will serve a traditional dinner of turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, citrus cranberry relish, green beans, and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow, and a slice of pumpkin chiffon pie for dessert. The menu is $69.95 for adults, $34.95 for children aged 5 – 12, and no charge for children 4 and under. Joe’s will also offer its regular menu in addition to the Thanksgiving menu. All Thanksgiving pies are $49.95 and orders must be placed by Friday, November 18.

3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 792-9222
(702) 792-9222

Mon Ami Gabi

Enjoy Thanksgiving while watching over the Fountains at Bellagio. Mon Ami Gabi’s executive chef Vincent Pouessel will offer a four-course menu with dishes like fairy tale pumpkin soup, herb-roasted turkey, and pumpkin bread pudding. The special holiday prix fixe is available for $59.95 per person.  

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 944-4224
(702) 944-4224

Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas

The restaurant atop Paris Las Vegas will host a Thanksgiving feast from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The three-course menu by chef J. Joho includes holiday favorites like cream of butternut squash soup, turkey, and pecan pie. The cost of the menu is $125 per person.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 948-6937
(702) 948-6937

Ferraro's Ristorante

Italian restaurant Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature Thanksgiving menus for dine-in and take-out with a traditional three-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flair. The dine-in menu is priced at $79 per person and $24 for children under 12. Prix fixe menus include a choice of starter, a main of tacchino della tradizione turkey, cranberry chutney, sausage stuffing, potato purée, green beans almondine, and a choice of dessert. Ferraro’s will also offer a Thanksgiving Feast at Home menu to serve gatherings of 12 to 16 guests for $375. Guests must pre-order their meals no later than Monday, November 13.

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 364-5300
(702) 364-5300

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

For a Bavarian twist on the holiday, Hofbrauhaus serves butternut kürbiscremesuppe cream soup, Gebackener Tortenbrie breaded Brie cheese fried golden brown and served with winter salad.  

For the main course, there’s Gebratener Truthahn roast turkey with thyme-infused turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn medley, and glazed yams. And dessert is Kürbis-Brotpudding mit Vanilleeis & Preiselbeeren, pumpkin cranberry bread pudding served with cinnamon sauce and vanilla ice cream.

4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 853-2337
(702) 853-2337
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas turkey dinner.
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas.
Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

For fans of steak and turkey, enjoy a three-course menu featuring herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon, or Prime bone-in ribeye, plus a starter, all the fixings, and dessert. Meals start at $56 per guest. The full dinner menu is also available all day, and a children’s three-course menu is available for $26.

6515 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 407-0019
(702) 407-0019
A turkey dinner on a white tablecloth.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Sundry Food Hall Las Vegas

Soulbelly is selling Thanksgiving meal kits at the food hall at the Uncommons and at its downtown location. They include smoked turkey breast, cornbread with honey butter, smoked sausage, mushroom gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams, and pie. Order by November 20 at noon and pick up on Wednesday, November 22nd. Kits serve 4-6 people and are $210.

 

6840 Helen Toland St, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(725) 231-0399
(725) 231-0399

Related Maps