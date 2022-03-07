 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Dine Solo in Las Vegas

These restaurants will show you a good time even if you’re eating alone

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Nights out in Vegas may bring to mind groups of friends, but the truth is the city is full of business travelers looking to have a decent meal between convention events and business dinners. You don’t need a big crew to have a fun night out — in fact, you might have better luck scoring a seat at a hot restaurant if you’re on your own. Here, nine of our favorite spots for a solo meal, whether you’re looking for a quick bite or an over-the-top feast.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Esther's Kitchen

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #110
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 570-7864
Beloved by locals, Esther’s is a perfect spot for a low-key meal at the bar. The menu features their house made sourdough heavily, as well as a rotating selection of fresh pastas, pizzas, and plenty of smaller, seasonal dishes like tuna crudo and squash. The scene is busy every night, so you’ll never feel lonely at the bar.

2. Raku

5030 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 367-3511
It’s worth it to venture off the strip for dinner at Raku, where you can sample through the menu of izakaya-style dishes, including lots of grilled meats, noodles, and sushi dishes. If you’ve got a big appetite, opt for the chef’s tasting menu, which will give you the opportunity to sample all the hits.

3. Phở Kim Long Restaurant

4023 W Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 220-3613
If a perfect bowl of pho sounds like your ideal solo meal, this is the place to have it. For less than $10, you can have some of the best noodle soup in the city. We’re particularly fond of the brisket version, but you can’t go wrong.

4. Big Dan Shanxi Taste

5115 Spring Mountain Rd Ste A
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 363-6669
Tucked inside a grocery store, the diners at Big Dan Shanxi Taste are largely solo eaters, so you won’t feel out of place. We particularly like the special hot oil noodles with tomato and eggs, but you can’t go wrong with the menu of Xi’an specialties.

5. Lotus of Siam - Flamingo Road

620 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 735-3033
Enjoy some of the best Thai food in the country (with a wine list that’s just as famous) at Lotus of Siam. Let the servers guide you if you’re not sure what you want, but don’t miss the Khao soi, a dish of crispy duck with curry sauce served on top of egg noodles.

Pad see ew at Lotus of Siam Lotus of Siam/Facebook

6. Carbone

ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89158
(877) 230-2742
It’s pretty impossible to get a reservation at Carbone, but if you’re flying solo, you have a reasonable chance of snagging bar stool and the chance to indulge in rigatoni in vodka sauce and veal Milanese, as well as the opportunity to be transported back in time.

7. The NoMad Library

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6785
Walking through the door into the NoMad Library feels like transporting yourself as far as possible from the chaos of the casino just feet away. Cozy up at the bar and enjoy a cocktail, some oysters, and the feeling of eating dinner inside the fanciest library you’ve ever seen.

A book-lined dining room. Benoit Linero/The NoMad Hotel/Facebook

8. Eataly

Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
If what you’re after is quick bite that’s still delicious, head to Eataly, where you’ll have your pick of stations with options including fresh pasta, seafood, salads and pizza. Grab a glass of wine and enjoy your meal at one of the high-top tables before getting on with your day.

Eataly Eataly USA

9. Brezza

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
A spacious bar (with comfortable stools) means there’s always room for a single person to slide in and sample through chef Nicole Brisson’s Italian menu. Try a selection of appetizers like the signature Caesar salad and clams al forno for a lighter meal, or go big with a huge steak.

Brezza Louiie Victa

