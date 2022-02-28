10 Essential Lunch Spots In Las Vegas

In a city like Las Vegas, lunch is essential. It could be a heaping plate of eggs, a street taco smorgasbord, Okinawa onigiri, or a warming bowl of pasta with a glass of wine, but whatever the impulse, it’s worth stopping to take a midday meal. Whether you’re sunbathing at a day club or exploring the city on foot, you’ll need the fuel.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.