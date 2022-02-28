 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

A Guide to Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Las Vegas

The 13 Essential Restaurants in Sedona, Arizona

11 Places To Find Fresh, House-Made Noodles in Las Vegas

A papaya salad on a white plate
The papaya salad at Night + Market
Night + Market

10 Essential Lunch Spots In Las Vegas

Stay fueled all day

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
View as Map
The papaya salad at Night + Market
| Night + Market
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

In a city like Las Vegas, lunch is essential. It could be a heaping plate of eggs, a street taco smorgasbord, Okinawa onigiri, or a warming bowl of pasta with a glass of wine, but whatever the impulse, it’s worth stopping to take a midday meal. Whether you’re sunbathing at a day club or exploring the city on foot, you’ll need the fuel.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tacotarian

Copy Link
1130 S Casino Center Blvd #170
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(725) 251-3853
(725) 251-3853
Visit Website

Vegans and meat-eaters alike flock to Tacotarian for its plant-based menu of Mexican specialties. Got for seitan versions of carne asada or al pastor, a take on a Baja-style fish taco that subs fried avocado for fish, or even a birria platter complete with broth for dipping.

Also Featured in:

2. Tacos El Gordo

Copy Link
3041 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-1160
(702) 331-1160
Visit Website

Tacos el Gordo has two Vegas-area locations. The Strip location often has a line, but it’s worth it for Tijuana-style tacos stuffed with juicy chorizo, suadero, adobada, and more.

Also Featured in:

3. O.Onigiri

Copy Link
4258 Spring Mountain Rd #102
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 844-8857
(702) 844-8857
Visit Website

O.Onigiri does open-face Okinawa onigiri, a rice-wrapped snack stuffed with spam, egg, teriyaki sauce, and pretty much whatever else you can dream up. The soft shell crab onigiri is popular, or try the curry chicken katsu version with a potato croquette for an off-menu treat.

Also Featured in:

4. Lamaii

Copy Link
4480 Spring Mountain Rd #700
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 238-0567
(702) 238-0567
Visit Website

Eater 38 star Lamaii is open daily from 11:15 a.m. on, so if your need for lunch strikes you at 3 p.m., you're in luck. They serve the same menu of Thai pork salad, fried pork with fish sauce, Thai oysters, drunken noodles, fried rice, curry, and more all day, which means going for lunch is a great way to pack in a special daytime meal.

Also Featured in:

5. Phở Kim Long Restaurant

Copy Link
4023 W Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 220-3613
(702) 220-3613
Visit Website

Quick service, plenty of tables, and an extensive menu of pho, stir-fried noodles, banh xeo, clay pots, and more have made this a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike — at all hours.

Also Featured in:

6. Ping Pang Pong

Copy Link
4000 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-8136
(702) 247-8136
Visit Website

Inside the Gold Coast Casino is Ping Pang Pong, an excellent Cantonese-style Chinese restaurant where you can feast all day. Weekend lunch means high-quality dim sum offered on carts. All the classics are represented here, including har gao, shiu mai, cheung fun, and egg tarts.

Also Featured in:

7. Night + Market

Copy Link
4455 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-5280
(702) 693-5280
Visit Website

LA-transplant Night + Market just recently launched lunch service on Fridays and Saturdays, making it a great place to grab a meal to start off a weekend. The menu includes a couple of lunch-only items, including a Thai steak salad with grilled ribeye and Thai boxing chicken, a barbecued chicken thigh served with sticky rice.

Also Featured in:

8. Kassi Beach House

Copy Link
Virgin Hotels, 4455 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
(702) 693-4000
Visit Website

Kassi Beach House serves an expanded “brunch” menu every day that has something for everyone: avocado toast, a smoked salmon platter and pancakes for whoever needs breakfast, and pizzas, pastas, and salads for everyone else.

Also Featured in:

9. Eataly

Copy Link
Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
(702) 730-7617
Visit Website

Where Eataly in other cities is mostly a grocery store, Vegas’s version is mostly a food court. Build your own perfect meal from counters serving salumi, fresh pastas, salads, seafood, and more.

Also Featured in:

10. Good Pie

Copy Link
1212 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 844-2700
(702) 844-2700
Visit Website

Grab lunch on the go from Good Pie’s Main Street window where you can get a quick slice, or head inside for a sit-down lunch of grandma-style, Brooklyn, or Detroit-style pies. Greek salad, meatballs, Caesar salad, and more snacks round out the menu.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tacotarian

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Vegans and meat-eaters alike flock to Tacotarian for its plant-based menu of Mexican specialties. Got for seitan versions of carne asada or al pastor, a take on a Baja-style fish taco that subs fried avocado for fish, or even a birria platter complete with broth for dipping.

1130 S Casino Center Blvd #170
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(725) 251-3853
Visit Website

2. Tacos El Gordo

3041 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tacos el Gordo has two Vegas-area locations. The Strip location often has a line, but it’s worth it for Tijuana-style tacos stuffed with juicy chorizo, suadero, adobada, and more.

3041 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 331-1160
Visit Website

3. O.Onigiri

4258 Spring Mountain Rd #102, Las Vegas, NV 89102

O.Onigiri does open-face Okinawa onigiri, a rice-wrapped snack stuffed with spam, egg, teriyaki sauce, and pretty much whatever else you can dream up. The soft shell crab onigiri is popular, or try the curry chicken katsu version with a potato croquette for an off-menu treat.

4258 Spring Mountain Rd #102
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 844-8857
Visit Website

4. Lamaii

4480 Spring Mountain Rd #700, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Eater 38 star Lamaii is open daily from 11:15 a.m. on, so if your need for lunch strikes you at 3 p.m., you're in luck. They serve the same menu of Thai pork salad, fried pork with fish sauce, Thai oysters, drunken noodles, fried rice, curry, and more all day, which means going for lunch is a great way to pack in a special daytime meal.

4480 Spring Mountain Rd #700
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 238-0567
Visit Website

5. Phở Kim Long Restaurant

4023 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Quick service, plenty of tables, and an extensive menu of pho, stir-fried noodles, banh xeo, clay pots, and more have made this a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike — at all hours.

4023 W Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 220-3613
Visit Website

6. Ping Pang Pong

4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Inside the Gold Coast Casino is Ping Pang Pong, an excellent Cantonese-style Chinese restaurant where you can feast all day. Weekend lunch means high-quality dim sum offered on carts. All the classics are represented here, including har gao, shiu mai, cheung fun, and egg tarts.

4000 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 247-8136
Visit Website

7. Night + Market

4455 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

LA-transplant Night + Market just recently launched lunch service on Fridays and Saturdays, making it a great place to grab a meal to start off a weekend. The menu includes a couple of lunch-only items, including a Thai steak salad with grilled ribeye and Thai boxing chicken, a barbecued chicken thigh served with sticky rice.

4455 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-5280
Visit Website

8. Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels, 4455 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Kassi Beach House serves an expanded “brunch” menu every day that has something for everyone: avocado toast, a smoked salmon platter and pancakes for whoever needs breakfast, and pizzas, pastas, and salads for everyone else.

Virgin Hotels, 4455 S Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
Visit Website

9. Eataly

Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Where Eataly in other cities is mostly a grocery store, Vegas’s version is mostly a food court. Build your own perfect meal from counters serving salumi, fresh pastas, salads, seafood, and more.

Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-7617
Visit Website

10. Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Grab lunch on the go from Good Pie’s Main Street window where you can get a quick slice, or head inside for a sit-down lunch of grandma-style, Brooklyn, or Detroit-style pies. Greek salad, meatballs, Caesar salad, and more snacks round out the menu.

1212 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 844-2700
Visit Website

Related Maps