Double Porterhouse at One Steakhouse
One Steakhouse
One Steakhouse

Restaurants Celebrating Father’s Day With Specials in Las Vegas and Henderson

Go casual or high-end with these specials for Father’s Day

by Janna Karel Updated
One Steakhouse
| One Steakhouse
by Janna Karel Updated

Celebrate all things dad with dinner on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. Restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley are offering specials with steak dinners, brunches, and cocktails. Here, a look at 11 options to celebrate Father’s Day all over the city.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Siegel's 1941

El Cortez, 600 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-5200
(702) 385-5200
Dads can receive a free beer or dessert with a purchase of an entrée at Siegel’s 1941 located inside El Cortez Hotel & Casino, available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2. Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 S Fort Apache Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 804-1400
(702) 804-1400
Via Brasil Steakhouse will host Father’s Day with all-you-can-eat brunch and dinner on Sunday.

Brunch will be served from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for $54.99 per person.

Brunch offerings include waffles, omelets, eggs any style, pancakes, and crepes.

The brunch and dinner menus include salad bar and hot dishes like lobster bisque and roasted vegetables and cold appetizers like watermelon salad and Brazilian tilapia ceviche.

All fathers will receive a $25 dining gift card to use at their next visit.

3. T-Bones Chophouse

11011 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89135
(702) 797-7595
(702) 797-7595
T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino offers a Father’s Day menu with an appetizer of seared summer scallops for $35, a Wagyu rib cap entree for $125 and a bowtie chocolate bar dessert for $12.

Wagyu rib cap with wild mushroom stuffed bone marrow, and shishito pepper chimichurri
Wagyu rib cap with wild mushroom stuffed bone marrow, and shishito pepper chimichurri 
Station Casinos

4. McCall's Heartland Grill

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7790
(702) 380-7790
The Father’s Day special will include barbecue half-slab ribs, smoked brisket and a grilled skirt steak with chimichurri, served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, crisscut fries, house baked beans and house slaw with the choice of a 12-ounce beer, priced at $52.

5. Carversteak

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 550-2333
(702) 550-2333
Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas is offering the following à la carte specials including a crispy pork belly starter for $25, a 32-ounce porterhouse entree for $145 and a $14 chocolate souffle dessert.

Crispy pork belly at Carversteak
Crispy pork belly at Carversteak
Neon PR Studios

6. Piero's Italian Cuisine

355 Convention Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 369-2305
(702) 369-2305
Piero’s will offer a complimentary call drink to all dads with the purchase of any entrée, available exclusively on June 17 and June 18. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. dads will be able to enjoy a complimentary call drink, such as whiskey on the rocks, with their entrées while dining with their families.

Cocktails at Piero's Italian Cuisine
Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Piero’s Italian Cuisine

7. The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3340
(702) 770-3340
Brunch will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $59.99 a person followed by dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $79.99 a person. Highlights from the dinner selection include roasted pork loin, Manuck “Filipino” Chicken, split crab legs, Jonah Crab Claws and oysters on the half shell. Pre-paid priority seating is available by visiting www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining.

8. Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery

3545 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 201-1926
(702) 201-1926
Saffron, The Vegetarian Eatery, in Chinatown, will offer a vegetarian three-course meal, or a vegan surf and turf option, accompanied by select craft beer or a tamarind whiskey sour. Dishes include

eggplant katsu or a heart of palm ceviche starter, a sukiyaki burger or crab cake entree and a gelato dessert.

9. Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-4000
(702) 693-4000
In honor of Father’s Day, Kassi Beach House will partner with William Grant and offer the choice of two scotch-based cocktails, Father Thyme and Shot/Neat/Ice, as a complimentary beverage for all dads.

Cocktails can be paired with brunch favorites such as the avocado toast, soft scrambled eggs, or a twist on the classic steak & eggs

The patio at Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House
Kassi Beach House

10. One Steakhouse

4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 522-8111
(702) 522-8111
To celebrate Father’s Day, One Steakhouse, located at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will feature a double porterhouse and whiskey mule cocktail. The double porterhouse, a cut for two, is priced at $118. The bar will serve a smoked whiskey mule, priced at $17.

Double porterhouse
One Steakhouse
One Steakhouse

11. Tides Oyster Bar

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7090
(702) 617-7090
Tides Oyster Bar will serve a 16-ounce prime rib dinner for $38.

