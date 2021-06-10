Restaurants Celebrating Father’s Day With Specials in Las Vegas and Henderson

1225 S Fort Apache Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89117 (702) 804-1400 (702) 804-1400 Visit Website

Via Brasil Steakhouse will host Father’s Day with all-you-can-eat brunch and dinner on Sunday.

Brunch will be served from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for $54.99 per person.

Brunch offerings include waffles, omelets, eggs any style, pancakes, and crepes.

The brunch and dinner menus include salad bar and hot dishes like lobster bisque and roasted vegetables and cold appetizers like watermelon salad and Brazilian tilapia ceviche.

All fathers will receive a $25 dining gift card to use at their next visit.