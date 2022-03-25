 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stealth margarita at Ghost Donkey
The stealth margarita at Ghost Donkey
7 Freezing, Frozen Cocktails for Hot Days in Vegas

It’s time to chill out

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
The stealth margarita at Ghost Donkey
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

If a cold drink is refreshing, a frozen one is even better. In Vegas, it’s all about taking it to the next level, so it should come as no surprise that frozen drinks are extra popular come summer. Whether you’d like sweet frose at brunch, a spicy margarita at happy hour, or something more complex with dinner, there’s a frozen drink on the menu for you in Las Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Best Friend

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 730-6770
The convenience store-like entrance area of Best Friend is one of the best bars in Park MGM, partially because it holds the slushie machines that pour out Best Friend’s four flavors of slush: frose (spiked with rose), green apple (spiked with crown royal), orange dreamsicle (spiked with Stoli vanilla), and cola (spiked with Hennessy). They’re available liquor-less, sure, but the pro move is double down and get an extra shot of liquor added.

2. Black Tap

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-2337
Maybe there’s a difference between a blended cocktail and a boozy milkshake, maybe there’s not. Either way, the only thing that could make one of Black Tap’s signature CrazyShakes even crazier (they do come topped with, for example, entire slices of cake) is if you belly up to the bar and request the addition of alcohol.

Three milkshakes
CrazyShakes at Black Tap
Black Tap [Official Photo]

3. The Golden Tiki

3939 Spring Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 222-3196
While the Golden TIki’s menu shows off how much more there is to tiki than just frozen drinks, it also isn’t afraid to give you what you want. That is, in this case, probably a large glass of Dole whip (think of it as pineapple soft serve) spiked with dark rum, house-made pineapple vodka, or spun into their take on a Negroni for a classic bitter and sweet balance.

4. Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen

1121 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 800-9098
Jammyland’s cocktails are broadly Caribbean, but the most popular frozen drink on the menu has a distinctly Californian influence. Inspired by the date shakes sold at date farms in California, the Roadside Attraction combines Spanish rum finished in sherry casks with dates, cream, canola, lemon, and nutmeg for a singular cocktail experience.

5. Giada

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(855) 442-3271
There was no way Giada was going to have a cocktail menu without frose, and indeed the signature frose at Gina DiLaurentis’ Vegas restaurant is perfect: not too sweet, not too sour, and extremely drinkable. Limoncello is included for an Italian twist, and a frozen peach purée gives it a summery flavor.

Frosé at Giada
Frosé at Giada
Caesars Entertainment [Official Site]

6. Momofuku

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-2663
Leave it to Momofuku to take frozen cocktails to a whole new level. The Vegas location offers two: a gin, cured cucumber and elderflower concoction as well as a frozen take on a Naked & Famous, with mezcal, yellow chartreuse, aperol, and lime. If frozen drinks typically put you off with far too much sweetness, try one of these.

7. Ghost Donkey

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Level 2, Boulevard Tower
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 698-7000
No frozen drink list is complete without an excellent frozen margarita: get yours from Ghost Donkey, where bartenders spin together blanco tequila, St. Germain, cucumber, lime, and chili for a refreshing beverage with a little kick. No wonder it’s called the Stealth Margarita.

