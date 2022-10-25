 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Legacy Club
The Legacy Club
Circa

Where to Find Heated Patios and Fire Pits in Las Vegas

Stay warm while dining outside at these Las Vegas restaurants

by Janna Karel
The Legacy Club
| Circa
by Janna Karel

After a long summer of triple-digits, the Las Vegas Valley has taken a steep dive into cooler temps. While the mild season makes for ideal outdoor seating, those autumn breezes can get chilly. Many Las Vegas restaurant patios offer heat lamps and fire pits so diners can enjoy the crisp air without getting too cold. Here is a list of heated outdoor dining in the Las Vegas Valley.

Americana Restaurant

Located on the shores of a residential lake, Americana can get a little chilly. While dining on oysters on the half-shell and charcuterie, stay warm beneath the heat lamps on this waterside patio.

2620 Regatta Dr Suite 118, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 331-5565
Americana
Americana Restaurant
Amelinda B Lee

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro

This new restaurant at the Rampart Casino and JW Marriott uses flames throughout, from the open kitchen to the patio firepits. The wraparound patio spans more than 1,400 square feet, surrounded by greenery, waterfalls, and koi ponds. Sit by a firepit while dining on risotto primavera and lobster ravioli.

221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 869-7790
(702) 869-7790

Legacy Club

The only thing better than taking in the birds-eye views over the city is doing so while sitting around a fire pit. If the cocktails don’t warm you up, the in-table firepit will.

8 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Legacy Club
Legacy Club
Circa

Springs Cafe

This new cafe at the Springs Preserve is a partnership between sandwich eatery Bronze Cafe and coffee shop Aspire Coffee. The wraparound balcony overlooks the lush springs and overhead heating keeps diners warm after a day exploring the park. A new menu offers expanded items for breakfast and for kids.

333 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
The front entrance to Springs Cafe
Springs Cafe
Lyndsi Lillis

Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen

The patio in front of Jammyland offers seating with in-table firepits. Order a Jamaican-style cocktail and jerk chicken to dine fireside between the bar’s two large-scale murals.

1121 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 800-9098
(702) 800-9098

ReBAR

The expansive patio behind this downtown bar offers lots of heating to keep bargoers warm while sipping on draft beer and munching on sandwiches, hot dogs, and pretzels from the adjacent Davy’s.

1225 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 998-8777
ReBar
ReBar
ReBar

Beer Park

Beer Park is an expansive outdoor bar right on Las Vegas Boulevard. Order a beer or one of those tall frozen daiquiri drinks and grab a seat beneath a heat lamp for exceptional cool-weather people-watching.

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 444-4500
Beer Park by Budweiser
Beer Park

Vice Versa Patio & Lounge

By day, Vice Versa is a comfortable and casual space for business and leisure. After dark, it becomes a contemporary lounge. The patio offers both a water feature and fire pits, for staying warm while enjoying light bites and cocktails.

Vdara Hotel & Spa, 2600 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89158
(702) 590-2111
Outdoor seating at Vice Versa Patio &amp; Lounge
Vice Versa Patio & Lounge
Amelinda B Lee

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

With patio heating to keep both you and your dog warm, the patio at Lazy Dog is a great choice for outdoor dining in winter.

6509 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 941-1920
Lazy Dog Restaurant &amp; Bar
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

This indoor/outdoor bar at Town Square provides ample outdoor dining where you can sit with a glass of wine and a charcuterie board beneath a warm heat lamp.

6599 S Las Vegas Blvd #150B, Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 473-5415
Double Helix Wine &amp; Whiskey Lounge charcuterie
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Italian fare and wines come together on this patio at Bottiglia at Green Valley Ranch. Order a lobster Benedict or blueberry and lemon curd pancakes for brunch or king crab bucatini or baked gnocchi arrabbiata for dinner. When the weather gets cooler, cozy up by the fire pits.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7191
Heaters at Bottiglia Cucina &amp; Enoteca
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
Amelinda B Lee

Fall at the Terrace at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino

The resort’s patio turns into a fall pop-up filled with bright colors and falling leaves, plus bites and cocktails. Menu items include boards like those of spreads of cheese and nuts, or Mediterranean dips, and chocolate fondue. Cocktails like the Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice and Trick or Treat start at $14.

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
(702) 617-7777
