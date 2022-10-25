Where to Find Heated Patios and Fire Pits in Las Vegas

After a long summer of triple-digits, the Las Vegas Valley has taken a steep dive into cooler temps. While the mild season makes for ideal outdoor seating, those autumn breezes can get chilly. Many Las Vegas restaurant patios offer heat lamps and fire pits so diners can enjoy the crisp air without getting too cold. Here is a list of heated outdoor dining in the Las Vegas Valley.Read More
Stay warm while dining outside at these Las Vegas restaurants
Americana Restaurant
Located on the shores of a residential lake, Americana can get a little chilly. While dining on oysters on the half-shell and charcuterie, stay warm beneath the heat lamps on this waterside patio.
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro
This new restaurant at the Rampart Casino and JW Marriott uses flames throughout, from the open kitchen to the patio firepits. The wraparound patio spans more than 1,400 square feet, surrounded by greenery, waterfalls, and koi ponds. Sit by a firepit while dining on risotto primavera and lobster ravioli.
Legacy Club
The only thing better than taking in the birds-eye views over the city is doing so while sitting around a fire pit. If the cocktails don’t warm you up, the in-table firepit will.
Springs Cafe
This new cafe at the Springs Preserve is a partnership between sandwich eatery Bronze Cafe and coffee shop Aspire Coffee. The wraparound balcony overlooks the lush springs and overhead heating keeps diners warm after a day exploring the park. A new menu offers expanded items for breakfast and for kids.
Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen
The patio in front of Jammyland offers seating with in-table firepits. Order a Jamaican-style cocktail and jerk chicken to dine fireside between the bar’s two large-scale murals.
ReBAR
The expansive patio behind this downtown bar offers lots of heating to keep bargoers warm while sipping on draft beer and munching on sandwiches, hot dogs, and pretzels from the adjacent Davy’s.
Beer Park
Beer Park is an expansive outdoor bar right on Las Vegas Boulevard. Order a beer or one of those tall frozen daiquiri drinks and grab a seat beneath a heat lamp for exceptional cool-weather people-watching.
Vice Versa Patio & Lounge
By day, Vice Versa is a comfortable and casual space for business and leisure. After dark, it becomes a contemporary lounge. The patio offers both a water feature and fire pits, for staying warm while enjoying light bites and cocktails.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
With patio heating to keep both you and your dog warm, the patio at Lazy Dog is a great choice for outdoor dining in winter.
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
This indoor/outdoor bar at Town Square provides ample outdoor dining where you can sit with a glass of wine and a charcuterie board beneath a warm heat lamp.
Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca
Italian fare and wines come together on this patio at Bottiglia at Green Valley Ranch. Order a lobster Benedict or blueberry and lemon curd pancakes for brunch or king crab bucatini or baked gnocchi arrabbiata for dinner. When the weather gets cooler, cozy up by the fire pits.
Fall at the Terrace at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino
The resort’s patio turns into a fall pop-up filled with bright colors and falling leaves, plus bites and cocktails. Menu items include boards like those of spreads of cheese and nuts, or Mediterranean dips, and chocolate fondue. Cocktails like the Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice and Trick or Treat start at $14.
