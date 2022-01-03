The 17 Most Important Restaurant Openings in Las Vegas in 2021

Even as the pandemic continues, Las Vegas managed to open two new casinos and keep the new restaurants opening on and off the Strip. Diners who want to experience something different and new should head to Boom Bang Fine Diner & Cocktails in Henderson with its fun take on diner fare, Aromi Italian Restaurant in Summerlin for two former pros from on the Strip, La Neta for a fun time with Mexican fare in Summerlin, or Peyote in Downtown Las Vegas for dishes cooked outdoors. On the Strip, two new Mexican restaurants broaden the depth of the city’s best from South of the Border, three new Italian restaurants change the feel of Mediterranean fare in the city, and a supper club brings nostalgia to the city. Here now are the 17 most important restaurant openings in 2021.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.