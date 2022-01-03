 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two white plates with foie gras French toast and a pink plate with pigs in a blanket.
Delilah’s foie gras French toast, pigs in a blanket, and more.
Delilah/Facebook

The 17 Most Important Restaurant Openings in Las Vegas in 2021

Mexican and Italian fare dominated the year with a fancy supper club and diner fare in Henderson thrown in for good measure

by Susan Stapleton
Delilah’s foie gras French toast, pigs in a blanket, and more.
| Delilah/Facebook
by Susan Stapleton

Even as the pandemic continues, Las Vegas managed to open two new casinos and keep the new restaurants opening on and off the Strip. Diners who want to experience something different and new should head to Boom Bang Fine Diner & Cocktails in Henderson with its fun take on diner fare, Aromi Italian Restaurant in Summerlin for two former pros from on the Strip, La Neta for a fun time with Mexican fare in Summerlin, or Peyote in Downtown Las Vegas for dishes cooked outdoors. On the Strip, two new Mexican restaurants broaden the depth of the city’s best from South of the Border, three new Italian restaurants change the feel of Mediterranean fare in the city, and a supper club brings nostalgia to the city. Here now are the 17 most important restaurant openings in 2021.

Masks are mandatory indoors in Nevada regardless of vaccination status, according to a state directive that went into effect on July 30, 2021. Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
Las Vegas, NV 89128
(725) 204-6196
(725) 204-6196
Aromi Italian Restaurant from executive chef German Castellanos and his partner, pastry chef Alessandro Stoppa, debuted in the former Nittaya’s Secret Kitchen space in Summerlin after the Thai restaurant moved around the corner. They met at the former Valentino at the Venetian, where Castellanos worked as chef de cuisine and Stoppa was the pastry chef. In 2016, the pair opened Vanilla and Pepper Catering. Now the two friends have a restaurant featuring classic Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Castellanos highlights some of his favorite dishes on the menu. A duck prosciutto salad comes in a sweet Maui onion dressing and burrata tops a golden beet carpaccio to start. Spaghetti neri in lobster bisque, rabbit ragout pappardelle, and octopus and cioppino are just some of the dishes Castellanos recommends. Other favorites include bread and thyme-crusted New Zealand lamb chop or branzino in Prosseco sauce. The restaurant also features a risotto of the day. Come for lunch or head out to the tiny patio

A bowl of pasta with cheese and parsly on top
Parpadelle rabbit at Aromi Italian Restaurant.
Louiie Victa

2. Peyote

1028 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(725) 210-0306
(725) 210-0306
This “little dreamy watering hole” in downtown Vegas quenches the desert thirst with a Palm Springs vibe: pastels hues, a canopy of lights, and a lot of patio seating with more than 200 cacti. For dinner look for heirloom tomato summer squash tart; mini shrimp toast topped with wild smoked salmon roe; big plates of fried chicken with bourbon gravy to share with friends; and risotto made with Carolina Gold rice. Brunch means mini country ham baguettes, breakfast burritos, and a redeye burger.

An overhead shot of steamed clams in a white bowl on a wood table with a brown and orange blanket under it.
Steamed clams at Peyote.
Anthony Mair

3. La Cocina Exclusivo

440 S Rampart Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89145

This semi-secret, 40-seat Mexican eatery hums behind a set of sliding doors and then up a set of stairs. A risk-taking kitchen plates creative, coursed dishes such as a whole roasted branzino and roasted corn salsa served over rice noodles with poblano Parmesan sauce; as well as tamales with yellow curry shrimp and crab. Meanwhile, the bar is mixing noteworthy cocktails like a piña colada made with horchata. La Cocina Exclusivo sits next to El Dorado Cantina, a restaurant from the same operators, at Tivoli Village.

A green plate with a seafood dish
Seafood tamale with shrimp, crab, yellow curry, Oaxaca cheese, sofrito, escabeche, and cilantro in squid ink masa at La Cocina Exclusivo.
Leinani Shak Photography

4. Soulbelly BBQ

1327 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 483-4404
(702) 483-4404
Bruce Kalman’s Soulbelly BBQ extends the restaurant scene in Las Vegas to the Gateway District in Downtown, sandwiched between two breweries. Kalman, who moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2019, appeared on Season 15 of Top Chef and gained a following for his restaurant Union in Pasadena, California, and Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market in LA’s Grand Central Market. Kalman serves salt-and-pepper brisket, Carolina pulled pork, chipotle cider-glazed drumsticks, pork spare ribs, burnt ends, Hatch chile made in-house, cheddar hot links, and Texas sausages. On the side, customers can order mac and cheese with chicharrón breadcrumbs, corn casserole, collard greens, or coleslaw, or a bar menu with rotating bites including pigs in a blanket, Frito pie, pickled eggs, chicharrón chips, or pimento cheese dip. Disco fries with pulled pork, pickle-brined fried chicken, and a smoked burger also find a home at the restaurant. Head out to the patio during warmer weather and take in a show on the stage inside.

Slabs of brisket on a blue and white checkboard paper.
Brisket at Soulbelly BBQ.
Soulbelly BBQ/Facebook

5. La Neta Cocina y Lounge

1770 Festival Plaza Dr Suite 200
Summerlin, NV 89135
(702) 476-5484
(702) 476-5484
Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge opened at Downtown Summerlin with stained glass murals and modern takes on traditional Mexican fare along with mezcal and margaritas. The restaurant from Ryan Labbe and his company, 81/82 Group, features dishes from chef Israel Castro and Lanny Chin, bringing options such as cochinita pibil with braised and slow-roasted pork with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble. The Taquero Mucho comes with choices such as chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom, and panela cheese. Castro also has his rendition of paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters, and fish topped with white wine lemon butter. Other menu highlights include a chicken relleno, a stuffed chicken with arroz verde and poblano cream, and a savory roasted acorn squash served with sauteed seasonal veggies, garlic, and spritzed with a herb vinaigrette. Do look for the 10-foot living sugar tree in the dining room and brunch on the weekends.

Mexican brunch dishes shot from overhead.
Dishes from La Neta Cocina y Lounge.
La Neta/Facebook

6. Brezza

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 115
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6014
(702) 676-6014
Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant, Eater Vegas’s Restaurant of the Year, features a menu that spans antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and a Tuscan-style wood-fired grill, where sustainable seafood, dry-aged prime steaks, heritage breed poultry, and pork, as well as seasonal produce are all grilled over white oak and olive branches. The patio makes for excellent people-watching when the weather is nice.

A steak on a white plate and two cocktails
Dry-aged rib-eye steak, a classic Negroni, and mezcal Negroni at Brezza.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

7. ¡Viva!

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 676-6020
(702) 676-6020
¡Viva! from Los Angeles-based chef Ray Garcia at Resorts World features a design by Celano Design Studio in conjunction with local architect Marnell Companies. The dynamic space features an indoor promenade patio, bar and lounge area, suspended ceilings decorated with plants and floral arrangements, a large mural by artists Chalk & Brush, and an outdoor, people-watching patio open to a restaurant row. Among the menu highlights, the shrimp and clamato coctel de camaron, ancho-rubbed lamb ribs and a side of red cabbage slaw, must-order chicharron and garlic mojo, octopus with chorizo and salsa molcajete, and a 6-ounce cut of Mashima Reserve American wagyu with salsa, roasted tomato, and fingerling potatoes. Do head here on the weekend for brunch.

A bowl of chicharron
Chicharron at ¡Viva! by chef Ray Garcia.
¡Viva!/Instagram

8. Casa Playa

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-5340
(702) 770-5340
Casa Playa features coastal Mexican fare that celebrates the playacitas of the seaside communities. The restaurant sits next to Encore Beach Club with a menu from executive chef Sarah Thompson, cocktails from Wynn resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, and a mezcal and tequila collection from agave expert Noah Arenstein. Thompson’s menu features main courses such as whole cauliflower al pastor featuring pineapple butter and cashew salsa macha; branzino a la talla topped with guajillo adobo, herbs, and salsa cruda; and Yucatan chicken pibil made with orange annatto adobo and potato, or choose to order family-style dishes such as whole roasted carnitas with crispy skin, smoked agave syrup, chipotle slaw, chile toreado, and charred cucumber salsa or the Casa Playa surf and turf featuring wagyu carne asada, lobster, and chorizo, short rib suadero, green chorizo, and serrano.

A black plate with steak and wagyu carne asada.
Surf and turf at Casa Playa.
Wynn Las Vegas

9. Delilah

3131 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 770-3300
(702) 770-3300
Delilah, the breathtaking supper club from H.Wood Group at Wynn Las Vegas, features a two-level space with lavish chandeliers, a fireplace, refined American fare, and entertainers dancing alongside a live jazz band. A wagyu beef Wellington comes with a 12-ounce filet mignon, herbed crepe, and porcini mushroom duxelles madeira wine jus. Executive chef Josh Smith took a stab at a reinvented chicken TV dinner by featuring Bobo Farms chicken, peas, carrots, pomme puree, and vin jaune gravy. The smoked salmon and caviar latke comes with chive mascarpone, acme salmon, Russian Osetra caviar, and garnitures, while the Delilah fish and chips features potato-crusted Dover sole, pommes soufflé, malt vinegar beurre blanc, and classic tartar sauce. No supper club is complete without a surf and turf dish, and the Delilah version features glazed short rib, day boat scallops, wild mushrooms, sunchoke fondant, and shallot jus. The decadence extends to the desserts, where a strawberry shortcake baked Alaska leads the way.

A sliced beef Wellington on an oval white plate with hands holding a slice in two knives
Wagyu beef Wellington at Delilah.
Bill Milne

10. Brera Osteria

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 414-1227
(702) 414-1227
Matteo Ferdinandi and chef Angelo Auriana, the team behind Matteo’s Italian Ristorante at the Venetian, opened Brera Osteria, taking over their Sixth + Mill space at the Grand Canal Shoppes with a massive indoor patio that takes diners to the streets of Milan. The restaurant serves dishes such as a braised pork shank, cacio e pepe, and lamb chops. Ferdinandi recommends ordering steak tartare, a pizza to share, the risotto alla Milanese, and one of the Bryan Flannery steaks. Consider this a happy hour destination.

A variety of Italian dishes in white dishes.
Dishes from Brera Osteria.
The Venetian

11. Amalfi by Bobby Flay

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 650-5965
(702) 650-5965
Bobby Flay opened an ode to Italian fare from the Amalfi Coast with his new Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace with foods Flay discovered during his travels to southern Italy. Flay says his time spent “exploring, cooking, and eating with the country’s greatest chefs” inspired him to open the restaurant. Diners can start with antipasti such as shellfish fritto misto, crispy squash blossoms, charred octopus, tuna tartare, or roasted butterflied prawns. Pasta dishes include squid ink fettuccine with lobster, shrimp, and squid as well as paccheri with rockfish. But it’s the fish market that drives the menu. A fishmonger guides diners through the fresh arrivals that can be grilled whole over charcoal or roasted al forno, served with lemon, capers, and salsa verde. The options change daily. A small section of meats features Jidori chicken, filet mignon, a New York strip, and bone-in rib-eye steak. For dessert, customers can order pistachio olive oil cake or dark chocolate tiramisu.

A white dish with pasta on a wood table.
A pasta dish at Amalfi by Bobby Flay.
Caesars Entertainment

12. Milpa

4226 S Durango Dr Ste 101
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 247-4147
(702) 247-4147
Consider Milpa a healthy Mexican restaurant with its hearty roasted vegetable bowls, tetelas, and tacos. Chef DJ Flores opened his first solo project, open for dine-in and takeout. Milpa combines a molino and cafe-style restaurant serving contemporary Mexican food with different grain and roasted vegetables bowls. The molino side of the restaurant offers heirloom corn from Mexico in tetelas, triangular masa pouches filled with eggs and black beans or mushrooms and squash, and taco kits that feature cauliflower tinga, beef barbacoa, or pollo adobado. The bowls come with avocado, quinoa, and chickpeas; roasted corn, squash, and lentils; cilantro farro with butternut squash and spinach; or roasted squash, beets, Brussels sprouts, and mushrooms. Customers can add chicken thighs or cilantro lime shrimp.

Milpa
Masa pouches at Milpa.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

13. Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
(702) 534-3419
This “Italian American psychedelic food” restaurant at the Cosmopolitan comes with themed bars, lounges, and dining rooms waiting to be explored. The Artery offers a dining room filled with technicolor art, while the Studio brings a deejay spinning as diners sit down for a meal or grab a drink at the bar. The Ski Lodge, dubbed an aprés-ski cocktail bar, features a fireplace and a picture window overlooking winter skiing destinations, while the Bottle-O sells house-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and small-batch beverages in a gift shop setting. Of course, there’s even a secret polka room. Food and drink include the usuals from the Italian American catalog: chicken parm, martinis, pizzas, and more.

Chicken Parmesan in a pink dish on a green table cloth.
Chicken Parmesan at Superfrico.
Anthony Mair

14. Night + Market

4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 693-5280
(702) 693-5280
Chef Kris Yenbamroong says he opened what he calls “our biggest and most ambitious restaurant to date” with Night + Market, his LA-inflected Thai restaurant at Virgin Hotels. Los Angeles serves as a visual motif in the restaurant, where Thai food is meant to pair with a roster of natural wines, a specialty here. A crispy rice salad and the restaurant’s fried chicken sandwich made the trek to Las Vegas, as do specials just for Sin City, such as whole crispy catfish with sizzling ginger scallion and lobster pad Thai. Pad kee mao uses pastrami from L.A.’s Langer’s Deli. About 80 percent of the specials, such as larb ped with rough chopped duck with lime, fish sauce, and pla raa; uni fried rice topped with salmon caviar; XO wagyu rib-eye finished in the wok with Chinese broccoli; and a Thai-style wagyu steak and frites, are specific to Vegas. Yes, those are disco balls hanging overhead.

A fried rice dish next to a bottle of natural wine on a colorful table.
Uni fried rice at Night + Market.
Night + Market Vegas/Instagram

15. One Steakhouse

4455 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 522-8111
(702) 522-8111
When brothers Michael and David Morton decided to renovate their former MB Steak into One Steakhouse, they chose to make the biggest design changes to the front lounge and dining room with an entrance that blends into the casino floor, lighting overhead that changes as the night continues, and an open dining room. A Japanese grill brings surf-and-turf dishes to the table with dramatic smoke. Executive chef Patrick Munster carves other steaks such as a porterhouse, tomahawk, or Chateaubriand table side. The Tomahawk Feast, which serves 10 to 12 people, comes with a dry-aged, 16-pound prime tomahawk steak, carved tableside and served with six side dishes. Just make sure to order it 72 hours in advance.

A 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye steak on a white plate.
The Cowboy Special at One Steakhouse.
One Steakhouse/Facebook

16. Gabi’s Gorditas

5095 Blue Diamond Rd suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 268-7466
(702) 268-7466
Gabi’s Gorditas offers a counter-service restaurant that specializes in the pastry stuffed pockets using ingredients from across the Latin world. The gorditas come stuffed with nopales, a grilled cactus with house-made pickled corn, pickled red onions, and avocado garnished with oven-dried tomatoes, jicama strings, avocado salsa, and crema; Colorado pork loin filled with chili Colorado sauce, Peruvian beans, spicy Latin giardiniera, and cotija; tuna poke packed with ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger cactus, cucumber, edamame, spicy Latin giardiniera, avocado salsa, and tostones chips; and tinga de pollo stuffed with shredded chicken that has been brined for 24 hours, onion, and chipotle tomato sauce garnished by pickled cabbage, queso fresco, avocado salsa, and pickled red onion. Vegetarian versions come tucked with charro beans, Peruvian beans, or roasted poblanos. All cost less than $5.50 each.

Two gorditas and ube pudding
Gorditas and ube pudding at Gabi’s Gorditas.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

17. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

75 S Valle Verde Dr Suite 160
Henderson, NV 89012
(702) 478-6200
(702) 478-6200
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails from Top Chef alum Elia Aboumrad-Page, Christian Page, and Tony Angotti features a playful mash-up of classical French cuisine and technique and definitive American diner food. It’s a menu that takes recognizable American standards and brings to them the attention and thought that comes from experienced chefs. For example, Boom Bang uses wagyu for the steak frites before sending it to the table with a bright Italian salsa verde. The restaurant’s burger comes on a house-made bun and the chefs are frying house-made corn dogs. A duck confit takes 20 hours to make and shares a plate with lentils, a poached pear, and chive and scallion oil. Check out the patio during warmer weather.

A tart with tomatoes on a white plate.
Tomato tart at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails.
Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails/Facebook

