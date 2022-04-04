 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Las Vegas

Where to Find Top-Notch Seafood in Las Vegas

7 Hot New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas

A display of beef with a gold cow statue The X Pot/Facebook

The Most Over-the-Top Stunts You Can See in Vegas Restaurants

Dinner theater, gold-plated steak, and much more

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
View as Map
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
The X Pot/Facebook

Vegas is a food town like no other. Whether you want a chill dinner or a high-end tasting menu, Vegas has got you covered. But the city also excels at offering dining experience that don’t make sense anywhere else — places that are designed to be photographed and give you a story to tell when you get home. If you’re looking for the most over-the-top, unusual, least subtle dining experiences in the city, look no further than these eight spots.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Top of the World

Copy Link
2000 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7711
(702) 380-7711
Visit Website

As the name suggests, Top of the World has a birds-eye view of the Strip from its window-lined dining room, which rotates 360 degrees every 80 minutes. If that still seems too subtle, consider that it offers an entire menu of proposal packages including one that features a tableside magic show, concluding with a card trick where your loved one pulls a card that reads ‘Will you marry me?’ This, as the proposal menu helpfully explains, is your cue to pull out the ring.

Top of the World Anthony Mair

Also Featured in:

2. Carversteak

Copy Link
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 550-2333
(702) 550-2333
Visit Website

At Carversteak, sure, you could get a steak, or an entire lobster wrapped in puff pastry, or maybe a martini. But you could also order a $40,000 cocktail package that includes a bottle of Case Azul Ultra tequila, a decanter, an actual cocktail, and a Rolex. Just in case you left your watch at home.

Also Featured in:

3. Majordomo Meat & Fish

Copy Link
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3060
(702) 607-3060
Visit Website

Plenty of Vegas restaurants put on the fiery show of lighting up bananas foster tableside. Leave it to Majordomo to take it to a whole new level by adding caramelized Krispy Kreme donuts to the already-rich dessert. After searing the bananas and lighting them up with a (very large) flame, the server adds three entire donuts to the pan, letting them get a little crispy before plating it all up with several scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Also Featured in:

4. The X Pot

Copy Link
The Palazzo, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2884
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 888-9768
(866) 888-9768
Visit Website

Wagyu is always over-the-top, but nowhere more so than at The X Pot, which does super high-end hot pot. Opt to add the Wagyu Feast on to the Chef’s Tasting menu, and they’ll bring out a golden cow table, decked out with half a dozen cuts of Wagyu beef. The tasting menu starts at $155 per person, with the wagyu add-on running $28 per person.

A display of beef with a gold cow statue The X Pot/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas

Copy Link
Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
(702) 473-9700
Visit Website

All the servings at Carmine’s are huge, plated family-style for that quintessential Italian-American experience, but the desserts are on a whole different level. The popular Titanic is served on a platter with scoops of chocolate and vanilla ice cream atop several slices of chocolate torte, plus a mountain of strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, and hot fudge. After a meal of shrimp Parm, veal scaloppine, and the biggest chopped salad you’ve ever seen, it’s a shocking dessert that requires a large group.

Also Featured in:

6. Superfrico

Copy Link
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
(702) 534-3419
Visit Website

Almost everything about Superfrico is stunt-y, from the tableside mozzarella presentation to the performers who wander over from the Opium show next door to do mini acts throughout the evening. The twerking stuffed animal is a favorite, as is the couple who starts out sharing a pizza and proceeds to loudly orgasm in the middle of the dining room. The pizza is good, though perhaps not that good.

A pink-clad performer juggles over a table.
Dinner includes a show at Superfrico
Spiegelworld

Also Featured in:

7. Beauty & Essex

Copy Link
Cosmopolitan of, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-0707
(702) 737-0707
Visit Website

Walk through the pawn shop that serves as the front for Beauty & Essex, and enter the clubby space behind the hidden door. Like so many Vegas spots, the menu is designed to photograph well for your social media platform of choice, but no item is more visuals-driven than Beauty’s Wonder Wheel, a tabletop-sized Ferris wheel with paper baskets attached to it, holding bites like chocolate truffles, macarons, and more. Spin the wheel (gently!) and sample the desserts in each container. Or just snap a photo.

The exterior of a restaurant that serves as a pawn shop Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas [Official Site]

Also Featured in:

8. Nusr-Et Las Vegas

Copy Link
3786 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 623-0664
(702) 623-0664
Visit Website

Salt Bae’s labor practices get mixed reviews , but he might take the cake (or steak?) when it comes to over-the-top dining. A gigantic tomahawk is practically quotidien in Vegas, but covering it in gold leaf? That’s more like it. What else would you expect from the real-life incarnation of an internet meme? The 24-karat gold-leaf covered Wagyu tomahawk costs $2700, sides not included.

Salt Bae in a suit, sprinkling salt over a steak on a wooden board Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Top of the World

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Top of the World Anthony Mair

As the name suggests, Top of the World has a birds-eye view of the Strip from its window-lined dining room, which rotates 360 degrees every 80 minutes. If that still seems too subtle, consider that it offers an entire menu of proposal packages including one that features a tableside magic show, concluding with a card trick where your loved one pulls a card that reads ‘Will you marry me?’ This, as the proposal menu helpfully explains, is your cue to pull out the ring.

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 380-7711
Visit Website

2. Carversteak

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

At Carversteak, sure, you could get a steak, or an entire lobster wrapped in puff pastry, or maybe a martini. But you could also order a $40,000 cocktail package that includes a bottle of Case Azul Ultra tequila, a decanter, an actual cocktail, and a Rolex. Just in case you left your watch at home.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 550-2333
Visit Website

3. Majordomo Meat & Fish

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Plenty of Vegas restaurants put on the fiery show of lighting up bananas foster tableside. Leave it to Majordomo to take it to a whole new level by adding caramelized Krispy Kreme donuts to the already-rich dessert. After searing the bananas and lighting them up with a (very large) flame, the server adds three entire donuts to the pan, letting them get a little crispy before plating it all up with several scoops of vanilla ice cream.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 607-3060
Visit Website

4. The X Pot

The Palazzo, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2884, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A display of beef with a gold cow statue The X Pot/Facebook

Wagyu is always over-the-top, but nowhere more so than at The X Pot, which does super high-end hot pot. Opt to add the Wagyu Feast on to the Chef’s Tasting menu, and they’ll bring out a golden cow table, decked out with half a dozen cuts of Wagyu beef. The tasting menu starts at $155 per person, with the wagyu add-on running $28 per person.

The Palazzo, 3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2884
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(866) 888-9768
Visit Website

5. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

All the servings at Carmine’s are huge, plated family-style for that quintessential Italian-American experience, but the desserts are on a whole different level. The popular Titanic is served on a platter with scoops of chocolate and vanilla ice cream atop several slices of chocolate torte, plus a mountain of strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, and hot fudge. After a meal of shrimp Parm, veal scaloppine, and the biggest chopped salad you’ve ever seen, it’s a shocking dessert that requires a large group.

Forum Shops At Caesars, 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 473-9700
Visit Website

6. Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
A pink-clad performer juggles over a table.
Dinner includes a show at Superfrico
Spiegelworld

Almost everything about Superfrico is stunt-y, from the tableside mozzarella presentation to the performers who wander over from the Opium show next door to do mini acts throughout the evening. The twerking stuffed animal is a favorite, as is the couple who starts out sharing a pizza and proceeds to loudly orgasm in the middle of the dining room. The pizza is good, though perhaps not that good.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 2, The Chelsea Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 534-3419
Visit Website

7. Beauty & Essex

Cosmopolitan of, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The exterior of a restaurant that serves as a pawn shop Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas [Official Site]

Walk through the pawn shop that serves as the front for Beauty & Essex, and enter the clubby space behind the hidden door. Like so many Vegas spots, the menu is designed to photograph well for your social media platform of choice, but no item is more visuals-driven than Beauty’s Wonder Wheel, a tabletop-sized Ferris wheel with paper baskets attached to it, holding bites like chocolate truffles, macarons, and more. Spin the wheel (gently!) and sample the desserts in each container. Or just snap a photo.

Cosmopolitan of, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 737-0707
Visit Website

8. Nusr-Et Las Vegas

3786 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Salt Bae in a suit, sprinkling salt over a steak on a wooden board Jean Schwarzwalder/Eater NY

Salt Bae’s labor practices get mixed reviews , but he might take the cake (or steak?) when it comes to over-the-top dining. A gigantic tomahawk is practically quotidien in Vegas, but covering it in gold leaf? That’s more like it. What else would you expect from the real-life incarnation of an internet meme? The 24-karat gold-leaf covered Wagyu tomahawk costs $2700, sides not included.

3786 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 623-0664
Visit Website

Related Maps