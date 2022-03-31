 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A disco ball punch bowl The Venetian [Official Site]

8 Extra-Large Cocktails for an Extra-Wild Vegas Night Out

Where to get punch bowls, pitchers of margaritas, and other shareable drinks in Las Vegas

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
The Venetian [Official Site]

Sure, you’ve probably gotten a pitcher of beers with friends at happy hour, but have you ever shared bowl of punch from a hollowed-out disco ball? These drinks, all sized for sharing, (although, you know, do what you want) are the perfect way to kick off an epic Vegas evening, whether you’re looking for frozen margaritas or a smoky Old Fashioned. Here’s a list of eight epic, oversize cocktails to share in Vegas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
You can get several of Mama Rabbit’s classic cocktails in a pitcher, including the Palomita, made with pomegranate, hibiscus, grapefruit, and tequila, and the Valley Mule, a tequila mule with fresh ginger and mint.

2. Majordomo Meat & Fish

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Vegas outpost of Majordomo is all about smoke, meat, and huge, shareable portions so it’s no surprise that the cocktail menu includes a smoked Old Fashioned for four. It’s prepared tableside using a smoke gun to lightly infuse Maker’s Mark with a hint of char, making for a very fun scene.

3. The Dorsey Cocktail Bar

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd #200 3355
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Dorsey’s menu includes not one but three different punch bowls, sized to serve between four and six people. Choose between the Green Street, made with vodka, lime, cucumber, green apple, and mint; the Creole Punch, with rum, pineapple, ginger, citrus, allspice, and nutmeg; and the Palm Royale, with gin, sweet vermouth, lime, agave, watermelon, and Champagne.

A disco ball punch bowl The Venetian [Official Site]

4. Juniper Cocktail Lounge

3770 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Start your night at Juniper Cocktail Lounge with a group service cocktail portioned for four to six people. Choose between A Sure Thing, with maraschino liqueur, lime, grapefruit, vodka, and prosecco or A Tiki Time, with rum, mint, pineapple, and orgeat.

5. Downtown Cocktail Room

111 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89101
You don’t have to be on the Strip for giant drinks. At the Downtown Cocktail Room in, yes, downtown Vegas, the menu features two punches, both offered in small (portioned for four to six) or large (portioned for eight to 12). The menu changes seasonally, but look for offerings like a vodka, cranberry, and sparkling wine concoction, or a sangria-style punch. Whatever you choose, it will come in a classic punch bowl with appropriately cute glassware.

6. Park On Fremont

506 E Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Park on Fremont’s lush patio setting is the perfect spot for sipping springy drinks, so why not take the vibe to the next level with a giant mule for six people? Made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer and served in a giant copper cup for added effect, its an easy drinker sure to satisfy your whole group.

A garden-like setting behind a bar Corner Bar Management

7. Lavo Italian Restaurant - Las Vegas

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
What is a magnum of wine if not the original large-format cocktail? It’s a fine line, sure, but where else but Vegas can you get a six-liter bottle of 2013 California cabernet presented to your table? The six-liter bottle, also called an Imperial or Methuselah will run you $2,000, but you surely didn’t come to Vegas to save money.

8. The NoMad Library

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The elegant surroundings at the Nomad might give you the impression that you’re not supposed to let loose, but the $125 martini bottle (available made classically with gin or dirty with olive juice and vodka) says otherwise. Drink it at the bar with a friend, or settle into a comfortable booth and pair the vodka with a burger and fries.

The bar at NoMad Restaurant Amelinda B Lee

Related Maps