22 Affordable Restaurants in Las Vegas to Visit for a Cheap Meal

20 Outdoor Bars to Visit Right Now in Las Vegas

An Essential Guide to Las Vegas Brewery Tasting Rooms

A landscape portrait of a rolled rice dumplings plate on a burgundy tablecloth.
Dumplings at Tim Ho Wan.
Tim Ho Wan

22 Affordable Restaurants in Las Vegas to Visit for a Cheap Meal

Eat great food in Las Vegas, all for under $15

by Janna Karel
Dumplings at Tim Ho Wan.
| Tim Ho Wan
by Janna Karel

Yes, diners can blow $55 on a steak, shell out $100 on a seafood tower, or dole out $250 on a tasting menu. But sometimes an affordable taco, a slice of pizza, or comfort foods like steak and eggs, or even prime rib, really hit the spot. Look no further than this list of 22 go-to places. Note, one of the keys to eating inexpensively at many resorts is a player's card, so go ahead and enroll to land discounts on food all over Las Vegas.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Tacos El Gordo

The affordable Tijuana-style tacos at this small chain ring in with prices in the $2 to $5 range and come piled with chopped white onion and cilantro, as well as a swipe of red or green salsa. Options like suadero, tripa, cabeza, and buche push the taco offerings past the carne asada standard. Four locations are in Las Vegas; online ordering is available.

1724 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 251-8226
An overhead shot of tacos
Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo [Official Site]

Viva Las Arepas

The Venezuelan arepas at Viva Las Arepas range from $5.50 to $9 and may be a best bet for an inexpensive handheld meal in Las Vegas. Order the reina pepieda arepa with chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise for $8.50, or smaller bites, like chicken empanadas and guava and cheese pastelitos, which run for $4.50 each and pack no less flavor.

1616 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 366-9696
Three sandwiches stacked
Arepas at Viva Las Arepas
Viva Las Arepas/Facebook

Archi’s Thai Cafe

Four locations in the Archi’s family fan across Las Vegas, all serving comforting and compelling Thai food. The menus lean toward the under $15 range during lunch, with entrees like pad Thai and pepper steak arriving to the table with a soup of the day, one egg roll filled with glass noodles and vegetables, and a deep-fried wonton stuffed with ground pork and shrimp served alongside a vinegary plum sauce.

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 363-9699
(702) 363-9699
Shrimp panang at Archi’s
Shrimp panang at Archi’s
Amelinda B Lee

Orchids Garden

If you’re in the mood for dim sum, Orchids Garden’s small plates and dumplings, rolled through the room on traditional push carts, ring in at around $5. For under $14, you can order a combination plate that comes with an entree like cashew chicken, plus egg fried rice or steamed rice, an egg roll, two fried wontons, and a choice of soup.

5485 W Sahara Ave #0308, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 631-3839
Lakes Lounge

The best deal at this lakeside restaurant is the 24-hour breakfast. Order the New York steak and eggs, which comes with potatoes and toast, for just $9.99; a pancake special with two pancakes, two eggs, two pieces of bacon, and two sausages, runs for the same. For lunch and dinnertime diners, fish tacos go for under $10, as does the steak sandwich.

2920 Lake East Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 363-9733
Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori

Created by DJ Steve Aoki and his restaurateur brother Kevin Aoki, this Japanese spot in the Famous Food Street Eats food court at Resorts World Las Vegas features a variety of yakitori and noodle soup dishes. Chicken skewers run about $6 each. Even the combo plates of three to four items top out at $17.

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Skewered chicken and shishito peppers
Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori
Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog

The brief menu at CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog (formerly Myungrang Hot Dog) at Shanghai Plaza offers less than a dozen items, like the Korean spin on a corn dog on a stick served as the $3.50 original, the $4.50 sausage and mozzarella dubbed the best, and a rice cake version. Two unusual options include a squid ink batter rendition and a dog wrapped in potato cubes. Takeout is available.

4284 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(725) 214-7286
A row of eight Korean hot dogs
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog/Instagram

O.Onigiri

Does a more perfect handheld food than onigiri exist? A classic onigiri at O.Onigiri with spam, egg and teriyaki sauce will only run you $5.75, but even the fancier varieties, with fillings like shrimp tempura, unagi, and soft shell crab, are all under $10. Vegetarian options include onigiri with plant-based “spam,” curry tofu, or purple yam tempura.

4258 Spring Mountain Rd #102, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 844-8857
A hand holds shrimp tempura, spam and egg omelet onigiri, on the new Chinatown menu at O.Onigiri. O.Onigiri

Monta Japanese Noodle House

Visit Monta Japanese Noodle House in Las Vegas’s Chinatown for budget-friendly ramen and fried rice dishes priced for less than $10. Toppings can range from 50 cents to $2.50; soup bowls, like the spicy tonkotsu and black garlic oil ramens, are filling even without any sides or starters.

5030 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 367-4600
Monta Ramen
Monta Ramen
Monta Ramen [Official Site]

Pizzeria Francesco’s

Pizzeria Francesco's at Treasure Island serves hand-tossed New York-style pizza pies whole and by the slice. The average check is $10 per person. The pizzas are classic; cheese, pepperoni, supreme or build-your-own. Nab cheese slices for $5.95 or supreme for $7.95.

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 894-7111
Pizzeria Francesco’s
Pizzeria Francesco’s
Treasure Island [Official Site]

Kokoro Ramen

Head to Kokoro Ramen for ramen options that include the shoyu, shio, miso, or tonkotsu options and the signature choices, such as the black garlic featuring soy flavored ramen, a soft boiled egg and fried whole garlic, many for under $14. Rice dishes include the $5.95 chicken mayo don, topped with deep fried chicken and scrambled egg. Takeout and delivery available via Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, and Seamless.

9460 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-360-5867
<span data-author="-1">Chashu pork in miso ramen at Kokoro Ramen </span>
Chashu pork in miso ramen at Kokoro Ramen
Kokoro Ramen/Facebook

Tim Ho Wan

The Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant based in Hong Kong serves freshly made dumplings, soul-warming bowls of hot and sour wonton soup and pork congee, and puffy pork buns. Get three of its famous baked barbecue pork buns for $7.95.

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 990-8888
Marilyn’s Café

Breakfast is served all day at Marilyn’s Cafe at the Tuscany, so try the ham and cheese or bacon and cheese omelets for $11.95, or go for burgers for $11.95. Its country fried steak and eggs rings in under $15, but for a dollar more, you can go for the classic New York Strip steak and eggs plate instead. Takeout is also available.

255 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 893-8933
French toast with eggs and bacon
French toast at Marilyn’s Cafe
Tuscany/Facebook

Via Focaccia

Most of Via Focaccia’s sandwiches hover around $13, which is a steal considering they’re made with house-baked focaccia and stacked with high-quality Italian meats. You’ll pay a little more for expensive ingredients like prosciutto, but our favorite sandwich is the brisket pastrami, which has imported caramelized onion, fontina cheese and creamy béchamel sauce and only costs $3.

4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 733-8901 ext. 288
Ellis Island Hotel

Call it ungatekeeping season, but this is maybe the best dining deal in town. Get a 10-ounce top sirloin steak served with your choice of potato or rice, garlic green beans, and homemade soup or salad for $9.99 with a Passport Players Cub card.

4250 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 794-0888
Diners don’t have to blow the bank at Momofuku Meat & Fish to check out one of David Chang’s restaurants. Head to fast-casual Bang Bar inside the Cosmopolitan and try the U Wrap, a freshly made, flay flatbread stuffed with a choice of teriyaki chicken, spicy pork, or spicy eggplant.

South Cosmopolitan Level 2, Boulevard Tower, S Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Momofuku Bang Bar Photo via Momofuku Bang Bar

Ocean One Bar & Grille

Ocean One Bar & Grille runs a pretty unbeatable three-for-one cocktail special at $12 (yes, that’s three cocktails for $12) at lunch and dinner. All lunch menu items are priced at $5.99, with dozens of options that include asada tacos, tuna tartare, Buffalo chicken wraps, and grilled salmon with a lemon herb sauce.

3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 696-9080
Egghead Las Vegas

All of the breakfast sandwiches at this food hall staple, located in the Aria Resort and Casino, are $10 or $11 and just right for eating in or taking on-the-go. Start your morning with the Midtown with fried egg, crispy bacon, American cheese, sliced tomato, fried shallots, spicy aioli for $10. The cheesy hash brown, packed with pecorino cheese, rings in at $7; it’s no-cheese counterpart is only $5.

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Gabi’s Gorditas

Gabi’s Gorditas features gorditas stuffed with nopales and house-made pickled corn, picked red onions, and avocado; Colorado pork loin filled with chili Colorado sauce, Peruvian beans, spicy Latin giardiniera, and cotija; tuna poke packed with ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger cactus, cucumber, and edamame; and tinga de pollo stuffed with shredded chicken and avocado. Vegetarian versions come tucked with charro beans, Peruvian beans, or roasted poblanos. All cost less than $12 each.

5095 Blue Diamond Rd suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89139
(702) 268-7466
Two gorditas and ube pudding
Gorditas and ube pudding at Gabi’s Gorditas
Louiie Victa

Coronado Cafe

Order the daily specials at this South Point restaurant to get meals like Salisbury steak, grilled chicken salad, seafood Creole, and prime rib French dip sandwiches for just $11.45. From midnight to 6 a.m., the steak and eggs breakfast is only $6.45, making Coronado Cafe a haven for night owls in search of a filling but affordable late-night meal.

9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183
(702) 796-7111
Hot Dog Cart

At Downtown Grand’s Nathan’s Famous hot dog cart, deals of a bygone area are on display. Hot dogs are still $2, which means something in the 2024 inflation era, as is the draft PBR. Locals don’t pay a resort fee at this hotel and casino; parking is free for guests staying, playing, or dining in.

206 N. 3rd St. Las Vegas, 89101
(855) 384-7263
Juan's Flaming Fajita's and Cantina

A small chain with three locations in or around Las Vegas, Juan’s offers its namesake fajitas priced for one person, two people, or three people at dinner, with a smorgasbord of protein and side options. The real deals are at lunch, though, when fajitas cost $15 or less, and three-item lunch platters run for $19. Heartier mains like pollo asado and pork chile verde are $13.50 and $14, respectively.

2660 W Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
(702) 473-5529
An oval plate of four street tacos with rice. Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina/Facebook

